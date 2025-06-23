There’s a ‘deafening silence’ about Tyler Perry from his closest friends & allies?

Last week, actor Derek Dixon sued Tyler Perry for sexual assault and harassment. The lawsuit was reported everywhere, from TMZ to People to NBC to the Associated Press. There are texts, allegedly between the two men, circulating online as well. While the lawsuit was reported on widely, as well as Tyler’s denial of any wrongdoing, there’s been little follow-up. The silence in recent days is a reflection of the power Tyler wields within the industry, and it’s also a reflection of Tyler’s friendships with many powerful figures. Speaking of, Tyler was seen late last week in Paris at one of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter concerts. He was in the VIP area with Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles. A visual signal that Tyler is under the protection of the Beygency.

The Daily Mail was one of the few outlets to break ranks and attempt to provide some kind of scandalous coverage of Perry, and of course they went through the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “Deafening silence from Harry and Meghan as Lilibet’s billionaire godfather is sued by actor for sexual harassment.” I skimmed the piece and it’s not worth excerpting at all, it’s just “Harry and Meghan haven’t said anything about Tyler, who is their daughter’s godfather.” Which is true. Oprah hasn’t said anything either. Neither has Beyonce or anyone else close to Tyler. The British media should be really careful here, because the Windsors have so many associations, godparents and relatives who have been credibly accused of sexual assaults, rape and more. King Charles’s associations with Jimmy Savile, anyone? Prince Andrew? Lord Mountbatten? Be for real.

Tina Knowles with Terry Perry at Beyoncé’s Paris Cowboy Carter show https://t.co/I7GiPxY23c pic.twitter.com/PWA7PKlVlk — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) June 19, 2025