Gabrielle Union calls her first big purchase, a Mazda Miata, ‘so stupid’

Bring It On turns 25 in August. This makes me feel very old. It’s probably been 23 years since I’ve watched it. When I think about the iconic ”I’m sexy, I’m cute” cheer, I’m pretty sure the entire movie doesn’t hold up, but I’m almost curious enough to do a rewatch and see. Why am I bringing up Bring It On? Because one of its stars, Gabrielle Union, recently participated in a panel for the American Black Film Festival. Whenever Gabrielle or Kirsten Dunst pop up on my feed, I always think about that movie! During the panel, Gabrielle talked about her first big purchase after she “made it” in Hollywood thanks to movies like Bring It On, She’s All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and the TV show Seventh Heaven. Gabrielle’s first big purchase was a Mazda Miata, and now, in hindsight, she regrets it.
Gabrielle Union opened up about how she spent her first big paycheck. During a panel discussion at the American Black Film Festival in Miami on June 12, the Bring It On alum, 52, revealed her first major purchase.
“So stupid. I went on the Mazda lot. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve made it when I have a Mazda.’ My dad’s like, ‘Don’t buy a brand new car. It depreciates the second you drive it off the lot,’ ” recalled Union, whose film career took off in 1999 and 2000 amid the success of 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s All That, Love & Basketball and Bring It On.
“I walked into Mazda and I bought myself a black on black Mazda Miata with leather seats,” she continued. “Lemme tell you about leather seats in Los Angeles. Do you know I scorched myself every time I got out? Yeah, that was my first purchase. And it depreciated the second I drove it off the lot!”
Union shared the memory during her onstage discussion — titled “Sisterhood & Savings: A Conversation with Gabrielle Union” — moderated by Kelley L. Carter.
“I was able to chat with my sis … about money and more and ran into old friends and met some new ones,” Carter wrote on Instagram after the American Black Film Festival event.
Hey, no judgment here! We’ve all been there. Who hasn’t enthusiastically bought something (big or small) simply because they were so excited that they could, only to regret it later? I’ve absolutely done this before, then stayed up all night(s) regretting it, lol. I think it may be human nature. Life is a learning curve, and big purchases can be a delicate balance between “want,” “need,” and “what is the practical balance between these two things?” Getting black leather seats in a hot climate probably wasn’t the best move, but she could have gotten one of those car sunshade things. Figuring out that there is usually a workaround has been a basic tenant of my life philosophy. (Thanks, therapy!) Don’t live life with regrets, Gabrielle! You earned that Miata and the right to enjoy it.
Gabrielle’s story actually made me laugh because my younger son, who is only seven, keeps saying that he wants a Mazda for his first car because they have, and I quote, ”The best color red on cars!” He’s also the same child who had to plant the peas at school. Y’all told me that he’d appreciate them because they grow so fast, and you were spot on. He finally brought his little planter home last week and is obsessed with it. I have no idea what happens when they need to be transferred to a bigger area, but hey, I’ll figure it out.
I recently had the same thought about whether Bring it On holds up and I couldn’t find it streaming ANYWHERE!!! (In Australia at least).
Overall: it holds up pretty well. It’s about white appropriation of black culture and while, yes, it is told from the white team’s perspective – Gabrille Unions character is so strong and so poised and she wins in the end.
Your son is right!! They (Mazdas) do have the best red!!
They do!
Also, while GU’s father’s not wrong about the depreciation aspect, I’ll make an argument for buying a car new.
They say the most important period in a car’s life is when it’s new – how you drive it, whether you do that first oil change on schedule, why not do it yourself than take the chance your car’s first owner didn’t? And financially, if you’re going to keep the car for a long time vs trading it in in 2-3 years, who cares that it depreciated a lot in the early days? And lastly, as a woman who has commuted to work between 30-60+ minutes each way, and had to rely on my own darn self for reliable transportation, you bet your life when I could afford to buy new vs used, I bought new – because it was worth it to avoid being stuck in a broken down car, alone, possibly at night when I’d be a sitting duck for bad drivers who don’t know what flashers on in the breakdown lane means and malicious losers.
Buy used and get a AAA card is great advice for someone who doesn’t drive distances, and is relatively sure people won’t creep on them, harm them when stranded (men) or can afford lots of time, expense of their car being out of commission, in the shop. That wasn’t me, so by my 3rd car, I bought new.
And Mazda Miatas were damn cute and fun to drive back in the day, plus they weren’t crazy pricey.
Signed, the happy owner of a 10 year old Mazda CX-3 that I bought new, my first Mazda. I still love driving it!
Zoom zoom, baby!
Gabby’s being too hard on herself. Miata’s aren’t insanely expensive. Now if she’d bought a vintage car or a Bentley, then yes that would’ve been a stupid purchase.
for the peas, if they need to be replanted due to plant size (depends how big was the pot originally) and you don’t have a garden, just buy a bigger pot with a base and install a branch to support the pea vines. You’ll have a nice yield soon. enjoy!
I don’t think her purchase was dumb, but I do appreciate that she touched on a subject that we really need to hear more about — the smart use of money!! I used to teach graduate level students and was stunned at how few really understand how to budget, invest, build wealth, save, scrimp. My job had nothing to do with financial management but I still used to throw in some advice about living below your means when you get that first steady paycheck so that you can have the freedom to take on the job you really want once you get rid of your student debt.
Back in the early 2000’s I would have totally gone for that black on black Miata if I could have and I live in an area where summers are 10,000 degrees. Sometimes you just want (need) something cute.
Omg same. I’m class of 2000 and my dream car then was a Miata, I wanted it purple though 😂. This was before I realized I’m not a car person, although maybe I would’ve been a car person if I had that 😂
Those Miatas actually held their value quite well. They’re like the Triump of that generation. Plenty of folks would love to have bought and kept one. Fun car.
So tired of hearing people say, “It depreciates as soon as you drive it off the lot!” If you’re planning on keeping the car for several years and you take care of it, it doesn’t matter.
Sorry, it’s “tenet,” not “tenant.” English teacher here and it’s hard to refrain.
You’re right!! I appreciate the correction. The perils of typing too fast lol. Thank you!
What I meant to say was I love Gabrielle Union. She seems like a really upstanding woman and has always made her blended family work. Dwayne Wade has cheated on her in the past and even had an outside baby. Of course I don’t condone this, but damn, that man is HOT.
I had to laugh re your son’s comment on “the best red.”
When I got to where Gabrielle starts describing her new Mazda, I thought for sure she’d say it was red!
PS – Your son is absolutely correct!
Now I can’t stop seeing red Mazdas when I’m out and about! 😂
Proud owner of a 1999 Miata here! I bought for $9k from an old man who barely drove it. 7 years later, it’s now worth $12k and has gotten me out of countless times of having to drive my son’s friends around (“oh sorry, we only have two seats…”).
Everyone loves to hate on Miatas… except for folks who actually know sports cars. Miatas are affordable, fun, and hold up GREAT… the ones from the 90s are now considered collector’s vehicles! (I get my classic car plates in 4yrs.) Dudes in Porsches will stop to ask me about mine. Miata gang 4LIFE!