Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez ‘discreetly donated to local charities’ in Venice

What a week for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to get married, eh? Bezos did everything he could to get Donald Trump back into the White House, and now Trump and the MAGA clowns are marching/staggering the United States into a war with Iran. Members of the Trump klan have been invited to the Bezos-Sanchez wedding this week as well, and I suspect that no matter what happens in the next few days, many klan members will still show up in Venice. Donald Trump might even show up in person too – he’s reportedly been invited. Still, Bezos and Sanchez know that they look like tacky a–holes, and they pay people to publish positive stories, so enjoy this one. Apparently, Bezos and Sanchez have “discreetly donated to local charities” in Venice.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are giving back to the City of Water. A source tells Page Six that the power couple — set to tie the knot this coming week in Venice, Italy — discreetly donated to local charities back in April as part of their wedding planning. They are also involving their wedding guests — which include 200 A-list names like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Barbara Streisand and Ivanka Trump — in on their philanthropic efforts, making donations in their name as a gift. Guests were notified in May, we hear, that in lieu of gifts, the couple was making contributions in honor of attendees so that “Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come,” say sources. The festivities surrounding the wedding are set to take place over three days, with speculation that events could happen on Koru, Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, the island of San Giorgio and Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a large exhibition space. According to the AP, the Amazon billionaire and the journalist are sourcing 80% of their wedding goods from Venetian vendors, including the city’s oldest pastry maker, Rosa Salva, and Murano glass blower Laguna B. There are also reports that guests will receive a keepsake from Laguna B, which is known for colorful cups called goti de fornasa. The romantic floating city is divided on its reaction to the couple’s upcoming nuptials. Italian protesters under the banner “No space for Bezos” are gearing up to block the canals and streets in order to disrupt wedding festivities for various reasons tied to ongoing issues like over-tourism and anti-capitalism. However, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has welcomed the wedding, saying it will have a “million-dollar” economic impact on local businesses.

[From Page Six]

“There are also reports that guests will receive a keepsake from Laguna B, which is known for colorful cups called goti de fornasa.” Imagine flying all the way to Venice to attend a three-day yacht wedding and all you get is a cup. Anyway, Bezos and Sanchez are aware enough to know that people think they’re tacky as f–k, but instead of toning it down or (gasp) just getting married in the US, they’re forging ahead with this international catastrophe. I’m really curious to see if we get any photos of the guests circulating in Venice, and I also wonder if we’ll get any photos of Lauren’s wedding look(s). There are rumors that Anna Wintour will be in attendance, and that Vogue might have the exclusive on the wedding pics. Ugh.