Brad Pitt: ‘When I’ve stepped in s—, I’m pretty good at taking responsibility for it’

One of my biggest theories about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2016 split is that Pitt was blackout drunk on the plane and he has no memory of how he violently terrorized Angelina and their six kids for hours. Both Angelina and Brad have said or indicated that he was drinking on the plane, but if he was blackout drunk, it would explain some of what Pitt did afterward, as he desperately tried to contain the story (without even remembering what he did) and how he STILL blames Angelina for leaving him (without ever acknowledging that she had every right to protect herself and the kids). Why am I bringing this up? Because Pitt appeared on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, who has spoken about his alcoholism and sobriety journey for many years. Apparently, Dax and Brad met in an AA meeting?
Brad Pitt is opening up about his experience with Alcoholics Anonymous. The 61-year-old Oscar winner opened up about the experience on the Monday, June 23 episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. The two actors also spoke about getting to know one another in an AA meeting.
Pitt called AA an “amazing thing,” noting, “I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience.”
Shepard, 50, who has been very open about his struggles with substance abuse and sobriety, wondered if Pitt was “nervous” to speak with him publicly after they met in AA, noting the “really heightened honesty and vulnerability” of the situation.
But Pitt assured him that he was, “Quite at ease.”
Pitt also shared that while he was a bit “shy” coming into the AA group, he also didn’t hesitate to open up because of how low he was at that time.
“I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open,” he told Shepard. “I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f— up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”
As well as referring to himself as a “stubborn f—,” Pitt also noted some of his more positive qualities.
“When I’ve stepped in s—, I’m pretty good at taking responsibility for it and owning up to it. And now it’s a quest to, you know, ‘What do I do with this? How can I [right] this?’ And make sure it doesn’t happen again.” Pitt said that after a few sessions, AA meetings became “something I’d look forward to.”
The F1 star added that he approached therapy with a similar openness, saying, “When I jumped into therapy then, I was just like, ‘And I did this and I did that and da da da da,’ “ calling his approach “desperate.”
I’ve been covering this saga long enough to remember that Pitt apparently refused to go to a traditional rehab facility back in 2016, and he did some kind of makeshift, home-based drying out, at least that’s what we were led to believe. Sobriety is sobriety and I’m not minimizing Brad’s sobriety, if he actually is sober (we have no way of knowing but I doubt it). He’s purposefully trying to make it sound like he’s been working a program this whole time and he just hasn’t. I don’t even believe he regularly goes to AA meetings. And even then, this is probably his biggest f–king lie: “When I’ve stepped in s—, I’m pretty good at taking responsibility for it and owning up to it.” Brad Pitt? Taking responsibility? Where? When?
He is so full of it. What has he owned up to? Has he ever apologized to his children about what he put them and their mother through? Has he ever apologized to his former wife for choking her?
This man is desperate for a hit movie and is hoping that his fake vulnerability will bring him some cache. He is an absolute disgrace.
Once again, lies crawled out of Brad’s mouth like snakes.
I can’t help but laugh at his delusion. Yep, taking responsibility means slandering everyone who saw me acting up.
I mean, carrying his analogy further, he’s treating them like the dog poop he stepped in. He’s been very good at doing that. How do I find that ‘rolling eyes’ emoji?
I despise this man who has been mollycoddled his whole life. The media and public saying he’s so brave for opening up. Makes me sick.
1. He is not sober- photos at F1 afterparty he’s drinking.
2, He knows what he did on that plane. He downplays everything because he saw it as no big deal.
3. This podcast has Dax Shepherd a huge Pitt fan who share the same agency. More fawning.
4. He is a spiteful man who has waged war on Angelina.
5. He has never taken responsibility for anything. He let Angelina and Jennifer take the blame for his 1st Marriage, New Orleans rotting homes (Leo bailed him out), His drinking, drugging, violence, blamed Angie and kids. He is a disgrace! As are the media, His team and people who support him.
People who bought his houses in New Orleans might beg to differ.
Also, he didn’t just step in shit. He created it.
Exactly so. He makes it sound so passive.
His outfits are so horrendous, you’d think one of his enemies (ex-family members?) is his stylist.
The pic of the subject oaf wearing the blue velvet jacket and huge jeans reminds me of the Mr Krinkle video by Primus.
that is the face of a man who regularly imbibes and lies. surgeons can’t fix that.
I have no idea about his sobriety journey but I wish him well on it, fr. Most of the disgust I have for him is based on his actions in the press and in the courts. If he was really sorry for what he did on that plane, whether he was blackout or not, he wouldn’t continue to terrorize those same people in court through a lawsuit over a winery of all things and through the press by demeaning, through “sources”, the mother of the kids he abused on a plane.
Brad seems to always want a quick fix and he does not appear to have much of an attention span. He makes getting sober sound like just another party. He embodies lack of accountability, lack of introspection, lack of remorse.
Raised by an abusive narcissistic alcoholic then had the great misfortune to marry one.. BP should come with a *trigger warning, if you’ve lived it you know.
Yes Brad is desperate though Not desperate to change or believe his own victims.
Brad is desperate to make people unsee his abuse and violence towards his ex spouse and all the children. While still engaging in it. That is him. Desperate. to get attention for anything else and re-tell the story.
That is what is on show here. Your PR realized lying to everyone, speaking the children’s names, or Angie’s to insinuate they are not awesome (when, they clearly are) (regardless stepping on any child or their mother to raise your own image is dis-gust-ing) thus … you are not the abuser they say you are, was a massive problem for you and makes you effin bizarro.
Should not say people who are in Alcoholic ANONYMOUS!!! People go there expecting their ANONYMITY to be respected!!!!
They can break Anonymity, but not others. GEEZ!!!!
He’s pretty good at taking fake responsibility when he’s promoting a flop movie. His desperation is off the charts.
Insert the biggest eye roll right here.
Lord I try not to write commentaries when it come to this narcissist manipulative azzhat but I can’t help. He needs serious therapy and an azz whipping. He has been this way his whole life. The underlying problems masked with charm and sweetness. He is dangerous.
He struts around now with a girl young enough to be his daughter all the while gaslighting his ex, just a she he did the one he did before. He is a liar and fraud and will do anything to keep himself relevant.
He uses Angie still for clickbait thing is people see thru his lies now.