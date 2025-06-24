Amy Poehler made a joke about Duchess Meghan, which was really about Piers Morgan

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been best friends for decades, and now they’re using their friendship as a basis for a joint comedy tour. I imagine the tour is a wild success – Amy and Tina are extremely funny together and they play off of each other well. The Mail got an “exclusive” from their Atlantic City show, where they made a joke about the Duchess of Sussex. The Mail’s headline is: “Tina Fey and Amy Poehler poke fun at Meghan Markle with barbed comment about her recipes.” But they published the joke in context, and Fey and Poehler are actually making a barbed comment about Piers Morgan.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler poked fun at Meghan Markle during their stand-up comedy show over the weekend after the Duchess of Sussex was reprimanded by the queen of jams over her latest As Ever release. The Saturday Night Live alums took over Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 21, for their Restless Leg Tour where they threw shade at many stars including Prince Harry’s wife, Ben Affleck and Channing Tatum, according to an insider who spoke with Daily Mail.

Tina, 55, and Amy, 53, opened the show with a monologue that was similar to them hosting a past Golden Globe award show as they took the stage wearing sparkly gowns with the 30 Rock star comparing her gold dress to ‘Heidi Klum for Spirit of Halloween’ and jewelry from the ‘Disney Pandora menopause collection.’

‘Ben Affleck is not here. He’s home going through his contacts looking for more Jennifers to bother,’ Tina said. Amy added, ‘Nicole Kidman is not here tonight. She’s too busy being in every single movie and TV show in her name.’

‘Leonardo DiCaprio is not here. I assume because Amy and I have combined age of 105,’ Tina continued their opening speech.

‘Meghan Markle is not here tonight. She’s putting flower sprinkles on cookies, and Piers Morgan is furiously rage masturbating about it,’ the Parks and Recreation star snided, referring to the UK journalist who mocks Prince Harry and Meghan.

Continuing their celebrity roast, they told the audience that they argue with each other over how they would ‘cook Channing Tatum.’ Amy insisted she would ‘dice him up and pan fry him over an open flame,’ while Tina suggested she would ‘slow braise’ and top ‘olive oil with lemon,’ and then ‘save his skin to make merkins so that no spiders get into our vaginas at night.’

Although there were no celebs in the audience, Amy and Tina praised the ‘white women’ in the crowd as the theater lights came on and the comedians gave a sigh of relief that it was ‘finally a safe place for you.’