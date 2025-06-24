Amy Poehler made a joke about Duchess Meghan, which was really about Piers Morgan

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been best friends for decades, and now they’re using their friendship as a basis for a joint comedy tour. I imagine the tour is a wild success – Amy and Tina are extremely funny together and they play off of each other well. The Mail got an “exclusive” from their Atlantic City show, where they made a joke about the Duchess of Sussex. The Mail’s headline is: “Tina Fey and Amy Poehler poke fun at Meghan Markle with barbed comment about her recipes.” But they published the joke in context, and Fey and Poehler are actually making a barbed comment about Piers Morgan.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler poked fun at Meghan Markle during their stand-up comedy show over the weekend after the Duchess of Sussex was reprimanded by the queen of jams over her latest As Ever release. The Saturday Night Live alums took over Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 21, for their Restless Leg Tour where they threw shade at many stars including Prince Harry’s wife, Ben Affleck and Channing Tatum, according to an insider who spoke with Daily Mail.
Tina, 55, and Amy, 53, opened the show with a monologue that was similar to them hosting a past Golden Globe award show as they took the stage wearing sparkly gowns with the 30 Rock star comparing her gold dress to ‘Heidi Klum for Spirit of Halloween’ and jewelry from the ‘Disney Pandora menopause collection.’
‘Ben Affleck is not here. He’s home going through his contacts looking for more Jennifers to bother,’ Tina said. Amy added, ‘Nicole Kidman is not here tonight. She’s too busy being in every single movie and TV show in her name.’
‘Leonardo DiCaprio is not here. I assume because Amy and I have combined age of 105,’ Tina continued their opening speech.
‘Meghan Markle is not here tonight. She’s putting flower sprinkles on cookies, and Piers Morgan is furiously rage masturbating about it,’ the Parks and Recreation star snided, referring to the UK journalist who mocks Prince Harry and Meghan.
Continuing their celebrity roast, they told the audience that they argue with each other over how they would ‘cook Channing Tatum.’ Amy insisted she would ‘dice him up and pan fry him over an open flame,’ while Tina suggested she would ‘slow braise’ and top ‘olive oil with lemon,’ and then ‘save his skin to make merkins so that no spiders get into our vaginas at night.’
Although there were no celebs in the audience, Amy and Tina praised the ‘white women’ in the crowd as the theater lights came on and the comedians gave a sigh of relief that it was ‘finally a safe place for you.’
How is “she’s putting flower sprinkles on cookies” a barbed comment again? The barbed comment is about Piers Morgan and his creepy obsession with all things Meghan. Not to mention, Piers’ wife is obsessed with Meghan too. Anyway, this reminded me of the time that Amy and Tina made a mild joke about Taylor Swift and she freaked out for years over it and said there was a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women. Also: Meghan recently quoted Fey at the Time 100 summit.
Lol. The DM just wanted an excuse to print “Piers Morgan is furiously rage masturbating” and they lured people in with the usual poke at Meghan.
Imagine even the people who aren’t royal watchers are making fun of how obsessed you are about a woman minding her own business. He is so creepy.
A British friend shared this clip with me a while back and it’s so incredibly accurate. Piers Morgan writes a song for Meghan:
https://youtu.be/z43AzG3FynY
@Miranda – omg, so accurate. And now the algorithm will start sending me Piers Morgan videos.
🎯
That’s actually an amazing joke because Piss is definitely rage masturbating over anything Meghan does—creepy ass deviant.
“Rage masturbating” is a brilliant phrase (I am going to be borrowing it) for what PM and the rest of the rota do over everything Meghan Sussex does.. this definitely wasn’t a dig at the Duchess of Sussex and points out what a joke these people make out of themselves over something as innocent as flowers sprinkles.
Is there like, a klaxon that goes off in the Fail’s office every time someone says the name “Meghan”? FFS.
Side note: I’ve been watching lots of British panel shows lately, and I was honestly shocked (and so very, very pleased) at how often people reference Piers Morgan as like, THE single most reviled figure in the UK media. How has he lasted so long when it seems like literally everybody f–king LOATHES him?!
People still remember him from the times he was one of the worst tabloid editors. He tried to clean up his public image during Meghan years by presenting Good Morning Britain, it was hilarious how he lost that gig when he was pushed a little about his obsessiveness about Meghan. This is one of my favorite videos about it, Lorraine Kelly is trying to say something nice about Piers and James Acaster corrects her immediately: https://youtu.be/rZtUfsswWwc?si=r5W3S216XZrZ2bsv&t=145
In his London stand-up show, Josh Johnson said sending Piers Morgan to the US almost constituted an act of war. “You can get really far without knowing…ask Piers Morgan.”
Hahahahaha! The BM should take note. Madame Duchess is sprinkling cookies with flower sprinkles while Piers (and all the other haters) are, well, upset about it.
I wish Meghan was as petty as me. I’d send them a tray of her short bread cookies with flower sprinkles so they could eat them while trashing Piers.
I mean she is putting flower sprinkles on cookies. That is factually correct, lol. I just got mine in the mail too! Brian Tyree Henry was all about the flower sprinkles on Kelly Clarkson’s show. And now the flower sprinkles are being mentioned in a Tina Fey and Amy Poehler show. The relevancy of flower sprinkles, jeez. And yeah, watching PM and the rest of the BM get off on their rage over flower sprinkles is icky gross so rage-masturbating works.
No one could tell me nothing if he and Elizabeth Olsen were fangirling about my food and sprinkles.
hahahaha I love that, its so true. It’s like the article a few weeks ago about Meghan’s IG that was like, how can people hate this woman? She’s cheesy and fun and her life is a pinterest board.
This is more of that. how can you obsessively hate a woman for……putting flower sprinkles on cookies??
Maybe the headline should have been “Amy Poehler made a joke about Piers Morgan’s obsession with Meghan Markle”.
Good sign that the crowd they were playing to understood the connection. Meghan must have to be widely known for people in the audience to connect the dots on that joke. 😊
Again, proof she is famous and relevant in the USA, unlike the Windsors. When is the next emotional support popularity poll coming out to console the royals? 🤷🏽♀️
Yeah they’re making fun of Piers Morgan not Meghan.
They were taking shots at Moron NOT making fun of Meghan, but trust the Daily Fail.🙄🙄
I came across an interesting comparison of Piers and Meghan, from fascination and love to obsession and hatred.
https://www.businessinsider.com/piers-morgan-meghan-markle-relationship-interview-timeline?IR=T
Whew. I clicked this link thinking I was going to have to cancel Amy Poehler but I’m so relieved to read the joke in its entirety and actually have a little chuckle at that stupid bast*rd Piers Morgan’s expense.
That joke is a perfect and direct hit on Piers.
I don’t know what’s funnier, the joke about Piers or the fact that the Fail which is the equivalent of Piers in racist tabloid form continues their obsession of thinking everything is an attack on Meghan 😂. A woman sprinkling flower sprinkles on cookies isn’t new or a joke, but an obsessed ogre masturbating while watching it is hilarious 🤣. I love it for Piers that he has worked so hard to be a real journalist but his name is forever attached to his creepy obsession of a gorgeous woman who doesn’t even pay him dust 😆.
The entire point of the joke is the juxtaposition of the wholesomeness of putting sprinkles on cookies, and the insalubriousness of Piers’ (imagined) response.