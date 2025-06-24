Duchess Meghan gave fans a behind-the-scenes video for As Ever, with Lili!

On Monday, roughly 72 hours after her second As Ever “seasonal drop” sold out completely, the Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet new IG reel. The video contains behind-the-scene footage of her As Ever promotional photoshoots, cute stuff where she’s showing off the products and beauty shots of her garden and such. At the end, you can see a glimpse of Lili with her mom.
Soon after As Ever sold out completely yet again, the As Ever team briefed InStyle that they had “vastly increased” their inventory for this drop, and they were truly surprised by how quickly everything sold out, especially the flower sprinkles and the jam. They said that they had ten times the inventory for this drop than they had in April. Well, obviously, haters are still seething and looking for some reason to criticize Meghan. One dumbass has seized on one bonkers criticism: the sold-out As Ever line proves that Meghan lacks confidence in her products!
Meghan Markle’s As Ever online shop sold out its second batch of products in minutes with the shortage of supply reflecting “a lack of confidence in their own product,” a PR expert told Newsweek. Just days ago, the Duchess of Sussex said she did not want another lightning-fast sell out that would leave customers “fatigued.”
Yet that is exactly what happened after her As Ever online shop—featuring an apricot spread, a rosé or a crepe mix among others—restocked on Friday, June 20, despite a 10-fold increase in supply. No figures have been released for the number of products sold.
Mark Borkowski, a U.K.-based PR expert, told Newsweek it reflected a lack of confidence in her own ability to sell despite the success she has so far achieved.
“Nobody wants to be left with a load of stock you can’t shift,” he said. “So it shows to a certain extent a lack of confidence in their own product because if they believed in it, they would go into overproduction or a greater production line. It shows they’re still unsure about the very thing that would seem to be quite successful. Anyone with a rudimentary understanding of supply and demand would think they are surprised by their success.”
Afua Hagan, a U.K.-based royal expert, told Newsweek: “It’s a good thing for her because obviously people love what she’s selling and love what she has on offer. But I think she needs to up the inventory because obviously you don’t want everything to sell out really quickly. You want more people to be able to have it and maybe she’s underestimated how popular her products would be. Obviously, you’re scaling as a business and still trying to start small and work her way into a big inventory but I think she does need to do that because obviously the products are so popular.”
“It shows to a certain extent a lack of confidence in their own product because if they believed in it, they would go into overproduction…” That’s not in fact what it shows. Yes, it’s true that Meghan has completely underestimated “The Meghan Effect” of her own product line. But it also shows that it’s going to take months to scale up to the kind of production she’s going to need to meet demand. This is not about her personal confidence – it’s about the nuts and bolts of trying to build a brand which is already a huge success in its infancy. These are champagne problems, for sure, but it’s such a big stretch to say “Meghan lacks confidence, that’s why she didn’t have the inventory she needed!”
Photos courtesy of Aspire’s YT, As Ever’s Instagram.
Why doesn’t Newsweek ask people who actually work in supply chain and distribution to talk about this instead of royal experts and third rate PR people?
At this point, it must be hard to find ‘experts’ who are willing to put their name on the record as they create some twisted negative narrative about how Meghan, with several successful ventures under her belt (while raising 2 young children and being under constant scrutiny) is a failure, actually.
Is this the same “PR expert” that was praising Brad Pitt for his “good looks”?
https://www.celebitchy.com/927526/us_weekly_brad_pitt_has_made_several_efforts_to_reconnect_with_his_kids/
Great catch Dainty Daisy, I didn’t realize that he was the same PR person who actually said that he “was unapologetically being Brad” talking about his scandal. Disgusting language to use about someone accused of what he’s been accused of. It’s like minimizing it to someone just joking around and having fun.
Because as someone that actually works in supply chain we would tell them that their comments are nonsensical. Before she did the second drop I was always in the comments explaining why it wasn’t as easy as snapping a finger to scale up production, and how it’s hard to make an assessment as you’re in production.
This is just going to be there narrative for the summer. I can only imagine what they’re going to say after the wine is released next week. It’s bad that Meghan is so successful, just like it’s good that Kate is so lazy.
Lol, they act as if Meghan and Netflix don’t have PR and marketing experts of their own. As for the royal expert – “she needs to up the inventory because her products are so popular” – well, duh. I hope they didn’t pay too much for that expertise.
I got my flower sprinkles and cookies yesterday! But I’m still waiting for the apricot spread. Considering that I shamefully and regularly just do slice and bake, these cookies will be a longer process. Will be recruiting my niece to help make them at some point. I didn’t even order the crepes bc I was pretty sure they would end up looking like Kate’s infamous attempt. But maybe I’ll get them next time. Has anyone made the crepes?
You got your order already?! Wow. I haven’t even gotten a notice of shipment yet.
I haven’t gotten a notice for the spread yet. But yes the other items were v quick.
The secret to crepes is not too hot pan, brush it lightly with oil and then swirl the pan as you pour the batter. Keep swirling until the liquid is sticking to the pan, let the bubbles form and then flip. It takes some practice but overall is not difficult.
Thank you! I might give it a go on the next drop.
Aw, these people are always just waiting to pounce on Meghan. They probably had story drafts ready to publish about a “sophomore slump” and how dare Meghan be OVERconfident by overstocking, but instead they just decided to say the opposite. There’s no way for her to win with these people except, I suppose, not paying attention to them at all.
I feel like Emma and Meghan discussed scaling up. I think they said it’s called “consumables” and they said it’s a much harder product to scale up bc they go bad. Or might be a few restocks before they figure out exactly how much to make.
All this proves is that people love Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and want her products and to support her.. I love that she sold out again and have no issue waiting for her products because they are worth it.
Little Lilibet and that gloriously beautiful ginger hair have captured hearts💞 love these little glimpses into their world.
I do think Meghan is constantly surprised – in a good way – at how many people love and support her despite the years long smear campaign. Yes there is a lot of hate and social media can make that worse, but there are a lot of people who are ardent sussex supporters, and whats more, there are a lot of people who just haven’t bought into the hate. maybe they aren’t huge supporters per se, but they like Meghan well enough and think there’s nothing wrong with her making a lifestyle show or being cutesy with her nametags or whatever. I think that’s the market that Meghan is realizing is out there as we see her emerging over the last year or two from her trauma. I think Netflix already knew it was there.
I wish I could support her through purchases, though, I’m so jealous of everyone in the US purchasing As Ever xD
I really, really, really hope a store carries her items one day! Might be easier for us abroad.
Who are these people? They’ll never be a billionaire.
I’m loving Meghan’s Entrepreneurial Era. Her joy is palpable and comes across splendidly in her IG posts. Hearing her on Emma’s podcast and seeing her on With Love, Meghan it’s clear to me that she enjoys creating things, growing things and sharing. I’m glad she’s thriving and earning from doing things she enjoys.
I’m so proud of her resilience in the face of the toxicity that her association with the British royals caused her to have to experience. I think back to Princess Diana and feel sad that despite her resilience, she did not survive the toxicity of that mafia Royal family/institution and that she died because of it.
I pray for the continued financial independence and wellbeing of the Sussex family. 💕
I will wait patiently for my apricot spread. I don’t like rose, but I’ll buy a bottle of that also when it hits, because I want to and I can. Let them all stay mad and jealous.
It’s easy to scale-up if you don’t care about maintaining the quality of your products. Meghan cares very much, she said so. Considering As Ever products were/are all made in USA (I presume also the sourcing of ingredients), it won’t be as quick as companies that using oversea materials & labor to produce millions of products.
Just got an email that my order is out for delivery! I didn’t buy the apricot jam because apricots are, well, not my jam, but I got the ginger tea, cookie mix and flower sprinkles. I just returned from a wonderful vacation, so I need this bit of joy.
So happy for Meghan. And the rota’s copium is hilarious.
I know people use the word “precious” in relation to Meghan meant as an insult and criticism. But I really do think she is precious – the type of person that brings beauty into your life however you’re connected to her. Everything she does is thoughtful, clean, and beautiful.