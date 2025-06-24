Duchess Meghan gave fans a behind-the-scenes video for As Ever, with Lili!

On Monday, roughly 72 hours after her second As Ever “seasonal drop” sold out completely, the Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet new IG reel. The video contains behind-the-scene footage of her As Ever promotional photoshoots, cute stuff where she’s showing off the products and beauty shots of her garden and such. At the end, you can see a glimpse of Lili with her mom.

Soon after As Ever sold out completely yet again, the As Ever team briefed InStyle that they had “vastly increased” their inventory for this drop, and they were truly surprised by how quickly everything sold out, especially the flower sprinkles and the jam. They said that they had ten times the inventory for this drop than they had in April. Well, obviously, haters are still seething and looking for some reason to criticize Meghan. One dumbass has seized on one bonkers criticism: the sold-out As Ever line proves that Meghan lacks confidence in her products!

Meghan Markle’s As Ever online shop sold out its second batch of products in minutes with the shortage of supply reflecting “a lack of confidence in their own product,” a PR expert told Newsweek. Just days ago, the Duchess of Sussex said she did not want another lightning-fast sell out that would leave customers “fatigued.” Yet that is exactly what happened after her As Ever online shop—featuring an apricot spread, a rosé or a crepe mix among others—restocked on Friday, June 20, despite a 10-fold increase in supply. No figures have been released for the number of products sold. Mark Borkowski, a U.K.-based PR expert, told Newsweek it reflected a lack of confidence in her own ability to sell despite the success she has so far achieved. “Nobody wants to be left with a load of stock you can’t shift,” he said. “So it shows to a certain extent a lack of confidence in their own product because if they believed in it, they would go into overproduction or a greater production line. It shows they’re still unsure about the very thing that would seem to be quite successful. Anyone with a rudimentary understanding of supply and demand would think they are surprised by their success.” Afua Hagan, a U.K.-based royal expert, told Newsweek: “It’s a good thing for her because obviously people love what she’s selling and love what she has on offer. But I think she needs to up the inventory because obviously you don’t want everything to sell out really quickly. You want more people to be able to have it and maybe she’s underestimated how popular her products would be. Obviously, you’re scaling as a business and still trying to start small and work her way into a big inventory but I think she does need to do that because obviously the products are so popular.”

[From Newsweek]

“It shows to a certain extent a lack of confidence in their own product because if they believed in it, they would go into overproduction…” That’s not in fact what it shows. Yes, it’s true that Meghan has completely underestimated “The Meghan Effect” of her own product line. But it also shows that it’s going to take months to scale up to the kind of production she’s going to need to meet demand. This is not about her personal confidence – it’s about the nuts and bolts of trying to build a brand which is already a huge success in its infancy. These are champagne problems, for sure, but it’s such a big stretch to say “Meghan lacks confidence, that’s why she didn’t have the inventory she needed!”