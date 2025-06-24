People: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez ‘are planning the wedding of the century’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding will happen this week. It’s supposed to be a three-day affair in Venice, although it’s a mystery about exactly how all of this is going to be organized. There’s the Bezos yacht, Koru, but they’re also renting out certain venues and hotels within the city of Venice. Bezos and Sanchez are already in Italy, throwing a “foam party” on Koru. According to the Telegraph, their plans have already been disrupted by the Italian protestors, and they had to switch venues for one of their parties or receptions. Anyway, People Mag is calling this “the wedding of the century.” Are you joking???

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are planning the wedding of the century. It’s been two years since the Amazon founder proposed to the Emmy-winning journalist with a 30-carat engagement ring while vacationing in Europe. Though specific details have remained under wraps, the Associated Press reported that their multi-day celebration will kick off in Venice starting June 24. The former TV anchor said during a November 2024 appearance on Today that she was approaching wedding planning as most people do.

“I have to say, I do have a Pinterest,” Sánchez joked. “I’m just like every other bride.”

Despite the secrecy, their closest loved ones have predicted that the celebration will be anything but a regular wedding. “I think it’s gonna be like a Princess Di thing,” Sánchez’s older brother, Paul Sánchez, told TMZ in March 2025. “It’s gonna be an amazing event. It’s gonna be star-studded and fun.”

The Italian nuptials are expected to be a star-studded event, much like their engagement parties. Attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek Pinault, Barbra Streisand, Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson and other celebrities. As for their wedding guest list, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner were all invited. Sánchez’s close friends Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian may also make the cut, along with her fellow Blue Origin space crew members Katy Perry and Gayle King.

Though the couple will reportedly be lodging at the Aman — the same Grand Canal hotel where George Clooney and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014 — they’ve also secured rooms for their guests in four other prominent hotels. Multiple outlets reported that the Gritti Palace, the St. Regis, the Belmond Cipriani and Hotel Danieli have all been booked in part or in full.

Guests have also been asked not to bring a gift for the couple and to make charitable donations instead. Some outlets reported that wedding attendees will receive goody bags filled with Venetian glassware from Laguna B and local pastries from Rosa Salva.

The couple has hired event planners Lanza & Baucina Limited to organize their upcoming nuptials. Known for producing Venice weddings for A-list couples like the Clooneys in 2014 and Hayek and François-Henri Pinault in 2009, the planners insisted that the event wouldn’t disrupt the city — despite ongoing protests against over-tourism. “From the outset, instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimising of any disruption to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the events,” Lanza & Baucina Limited said in a statement to Page Six.

Though the designer of Sánchez’s wedding dress hasn’t been confirmed, Anna Wintour is rumored to be helping the bride-to-be pick her wedding gown and has reportedly suggested Oscar de la Renta as the designer. The couple were also spotted in March 2025 having a fitting at a Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan.