People: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez ‘are planning the wedding of the century’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding will happen this week. It’s supposed to be a three-day affair in Venice, although it’s a mystery about exactly how all of this is going to be organized. There’s the Bezos yacht, Koru, but they’re also renting out certain venues and hotels within the city of Venice. Bezos and Sanchez are already in Italy, throwing a “foam party” on Koru. According to the Telegraph, their plans have already been disrupted by the Italian protestors, and they had to switch venues for one of their parties or receptions. Anyway, People Mag is calling this “the wedding of the century.” Are you joking???
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are planning the wedding of the century. It’s been two years since the Amazon founder proposed to the Emmy-winning journalist with a 30-carat engagement ring while vacationing in Europe. Though specific details have remained under wraps, the Associated Press reported that their multi-day celebration will kick off in Venice starting June 24. The former TV anchor said during a November 2024 appearance on Today that she was approaching wedding planning as most people do.
“I have to say, I do have a Pinterest,” Sánchez joked. “I’m just like every other bride.”
Despite the secrecy, their closest loved ones have predicted that the celebration will be anything but a regular wedding. “I think it’s gonna be like a Princess Di thing,” Sánchez’s older brother, Paul Sánchez, told TMZ in March 2025. “It’s gonna be an amazing event. It’s gonna be star-studded and fun.”
The Italian nuptials are expected to be a star-studded event, much like their engagement parties. Attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek Pinault, Barbra Streisand, Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson and other celebrities. As for their wedding guest list, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner were all invited. Sánchez’s close friends Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian may also make the cut, along with her fellow Blue Origin space crew members Katy Perry and Gayle King.
Though the couple will reportedly be lodging at the Aman — the same Grand Canal hotel where George Clooney and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014 — they’ve also secured rooms for their guests in four other prominent hotels. Multiple outlets reported that the Gritti Palace, the St. Regis, the Belmond Cipriani and Hotel Danieli have all been booked in part or in full.
Guests have also been asked not to bring a gift for the couple and to make charitable donations instead. Some outlets reported that wedding attendees will receive goody bags filled with Venetian glassware from Laguna B and local pastries from Rosa Salva.
The couple has hired event planners Lanza & Baucina Limited to organize their upcoming nuptials. Known for producing Venice weddings for A-list couples like the Clooneys in 2014 and Hayek and François-Henri Pinault in 2009, the planners insisted that the event wouldn’t disrupt the city — despite ongoing protests against over-tourism. “From the outset, instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimising of any disruption to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the events,” Lanza & Baucina Limited said in a statement to Page Six.
Though the designer of Sánchez’s wedding dress hasn’t been confirmed, Anna Wintour is rumored to be helping the bride-to-be pick her wedding gown and has reportedly suggested Oscar de la Renta as the designer. The couple were also spotted in March 2025 having a fitting at a Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan.
The tea about Lauren’s dress is interesting – I could see Anna Wintour BEGGING Lauren to wear a classy, modest wedding gown, something that would photograph well in Vogue. I could also see Lauren being like “hahaha nope” and wearing the tackiest, most lingerie-inspired gown ever. It’s also more than possible that Lauren will have multiple wedding looks. Anyway, this is all so… nouveau riche. That’s what I keep coming back to – people who were born into this kind of money would never behave this way or put on such a display.
Becca Bloom would NEVER. Nouveau riche indeed.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are planning the most vulgar display of wealth of the century.
Icky. Ick. Ick. Boycott all Bezos owned companies. Thank you to the Italians that have been protesting this abomination.
The only thing interesting about this pair is their rapacious wealth. This whole three-day-wedding-in-Venice affair has a “let them eat cake” quality, with Bezos chumming it up with Trump in order to pay lower taxes. One good thing about dropping Amazon is that I’m spending less!
We’ll see in the year 2100 if this is the wedding of the century. But I’m not sure if this will even be the wedding of the year. Apart from being massively rich, they just aren’t interesting people – certainly not to the whole world, as Diana was. They’ll end up in some magazines for a bit and then everyone will forget about it.
Yawn.
So much money, such little taste.
Yawn.
Who knew, turning a bunch of pale basement-dwelling incels into a brotherhood of mega-rich dudes on vitamin supplements and Viagra would turn them into tacky man-babies with arm candy designed to resemble a cross between a blow-up doll and Elvira? …who knew??? Late stage capitalism. I mean. Marx would be chuckling to himself.
These two are just hideous in every way.
i am now a believer in the existence of “lizard people”.
It seems like these people have been preparing to get married for ages. I honestly thought this wedding had already happened.
At this point it’s just performative matrimony, showing off wealth.
You know what folks, children are dying right now of thirst and hunger and measles, or gunned down at school or at dance parties, their parents are being shot when they seek out food aid or water, grabbed off the streets and disappeared to who knows where for who knows why by who knows who (masked armed men who refuse to identify themselves) , their futures are being mortgaged by your indifference to climate change, forever chemicals, a collapsing healthcare system, a social safety net being shredded – cruelly and purposefully by greedy monsters siphoning up all the riches and publicly owned resources they can get their hands on.
You enabled all that, you gave money to make it happen, you bent the knee, kissed the ring and sold your souls.
But enjoy your foam party!
Whatever TF that is.
Omg yes you put it perfectly. It’s disgusting.
Yeah, they scream ‘new money’. Tacky and uncouth.
I hope they are also working on the marriage for the decades.
Did she sign the prenup of the century as yet?
Her face is just SO SO bad. She looks so much older than she is. She had a legit beautiful face in her early career. What she’s done to her eyes and lips is so awful and so distracting – you can’t see anything else in any photo of her. Bezos should have just gotten himself the Corvette when he hit the midlife crisis…
It’s reaching super villainess range.
She is 100% morphing into Jocelyn Wildenstein.
If you’d like a comparison, consider Alex Soros and Huma Abedin’s wedding last week. Old money. Also, heavily influenced by Anna Wintour and featured in Vogue.
These people truly have the faces they deserve. I know body shaming isn’t cool but I am making an exception.
And anyone I like now who attends this wedding gets booted off my list. I assume it will be people I don’t like anyway but I am sure someone might surprise me.
Their coupling has been crass and tasteless from the beginning. If it’s anything like their lives their wedding will compete in the vulgar, gauche, and morally reprehensible categories.
We’ve been surviving without any Amazon products (no Kindle, Prime, or anything else) since the Washington Post refused to endorse Harris last year.
Same!
Their disgusting display of extreme wealth makes me want to barf. I hope it’s really hot out and the canals are super smelly on their wedding day.