‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 is here & people should disregard the bad reviews

The Gilded Age Season 3 premiered last Sunday and I could not be any happier. Everyone loves this dumb, low-stakes show because it’s perfect. It’s full of scandals like “what do servants do when they’re given contradictory orders” and “what kind of soup should be served at lunch” and “is that well-connected society woman going to murder her husband because he wants a divorce?” It’s like Downton Abbey, only American and someone weirder and crazier. Anyway, I wanted to discuss this bad review of The Gilded Age in the New Yorker, specifically this part:
But the creator of “The Gilded Age,” Julian Fellowes—whose earlier period drama, “Downton Abbey,” drew criticisms as a rose-colored apologia for the British aristocracy—is single-minded in his focus on the loveliness of the veneer. It’s hard to think of another series currently on the air as lavish, or as vacuous. A businessman’s quip that banks are like women—they “panic at the unimportant and ignore the essentials”—is supposed to scan as boorish but inadvertently summarizes many of the show’s story lines. Plenty of series have managed to make frivolity feel meaningful, or at least fun. But so little actually happens, episode by episode, that “The Gilded Age” scarcely qualifies as a soap opera: by the time the Russell and Van Rhijn butlers begin passive-aggressively debating the placement of salad forks and coffee spoons, it’s clear we’re meant to feast on scraps.
Part of the problem is that there have been no real stakes to the proceedings. Other series about the ultra-wealthy, such as “Succession” and “The White Lotus,” illustrate how money cannot protect against emotional (or even physical) harm; if anything, the characters’ riches make them more vulnerable to it. “The Gilded Age” takes place during a time of extreme flux, and the variability of its characters’ fates is meant to be central to its premise.
This reminds me of something Emma Thompson said about Jane Austen’s books (and I’m paraphrasing) but it was basically like: people don’t take these stories seriously because they’re about women in drawing rooms and not men on a battlefield, but lives are being changed just as drastically in those drawing rooms. Just because The Gilded Age is a soap opera set in the 1880s doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have some substance and something to say. Season 3 is already getting into some good territory – a fictionalized take on Consuelo Vanderbilt, how divorces were conducted in this time period, the education of women, and the early days of the Prohibition and suffrage movements. And TGA tackles those subjects in a funny, light and enjoyable way!
Julian Fellowes also said that he had no idea if TGA will get a fourth or fifth season. I heard that HBO CEO Casey Bloys basically decided to give the show a third season as fan-service to the gay community, so I hope everyone is LOUD about the third season, because I want this to keep going!
I loved the first two seasons and will definitely be watching this one. Can’t wait.
I enjoyed season 3 . Nice to see women during this period welding power.
Love this show – so much fun!
i didnt finish the second season (I cant remember why) so I have some catching up to do before I start this one.
But generally speaking I find that time period so interesting. Women had all the social power (not so unusual) and Caroline Astor wielded her power with an iron fist. The battle of Astor v. Vanderbilt is fascinating to me. How the Astor feuds resulted in the Waldorf- Astoria is fascinating to me. The dollar princesses are fascinating to me. Etc.
I just finished the book Astor by Anderson Cooper and while it had some flaws, his portrayal of New York society at the end of the 19th century was pretty spot on, for better or for worse.
It seems like low stakes drama but there was a lot actually at stake.
ETA I found Downton Abbey boring and kind of….repetitive, I dont know. I have never been able to finish the series despite multiple attempts.
I also just finished Astor, and it was a fun read as a prelude to this season of TGA. His Vanderbilt book was good in that way too.
I enjoyed the first TGA episode of S3, and am looking forward to more. It’s a great escapist hour.
I have to watch it….my neighbor is an extra and was “promoted” for a couple episodes to be a dinner party extra seated near the main actors/characters. I also have a membership to the mansions (and live 20 minutes from Newport) ; they do periodic lectures and tours from people connected with the show and it’s fascinating. Also quite expensive to shoot, aside from the usual production costs they give a large donation to the Newport Preservation Society, and challenging since they are filming in historic building with space challenges, so imagine that’s a big factor in whether it comes back.
I watch shows like this for pure entertainment. I occasionally find myself rolling my eyes, just as I did in Downtown Abbey. Julian Fellows can go a bit overboard on the sappy melodrama but I still tune in to follow their stories…My only issue with S3E1 is it seemed very dark. Actually dark..I was having trouble seeing the interior scenes. I thought something was wrong with my tv at first.. I don’t remember having this problem in the first two seasons… (It was giving me flashbacks to the last few episodes of GOT 😁)
I like this show. It’s not anywhere near as good as Downton Abbey but it’s still enjoyable. It’s a nice bit of escapism. Series 3 has just started in the UK. Episode 1 was good and I’m looking forward to episode 2 next week.