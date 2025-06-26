Sabrina Carpenter offered an alternate album cover which is ‘approved by God’

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, comes out in August. She’s not letting any grass grow under her feet – her last album, Short n’ Sweet, came out LAST August. We’ve gotten so used to artists dropping albums once every two or three years and milking every last single they can from the album, so it’s pretty unique that Sabrina is just keeping it moving. That seems to be her motto in general though – people are regularly complaining about various aspects of Sabrina’s life, stage persona, music, etc. She rarely responds, and on the rare occasions when she does respond, it’s usually something sassy, said with a wink or an eyeroll.

Well, two weeks ago, Sabrina released the album cover for Man’s Best Friend. It showed her on her knees, with a man grabbing a fistful of her hair. There was a week-long discourse about that image and what it said about feminism in general, Sabrina’s performative submissiveness, whether this is a bad message for the children, all of it. Sabrina didn’t really say or do anything about the discourse as it was happening. But it looks like she’s now offering an alternative album cover! She posted the new covers on her social media with the message: “i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys & here is a new alternate cover approved by God, available now on my website.”

Soooo, yeah, she saw all the conversation and she thinks y’all are dorks! “Approved by God” is so funny. Call me crazy, but the first cover is much more striking? The alternate cover is just… blah.