TMZ: Orlando Bloom will ‘make his debut as a single man’ at the Bezos wedding

Well, it’s been heavily previewed for the past two weeks, and here’s our big confirmation: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are over, completely done. In recent weeks, we’ve heard a steady stream of seemingly authorized leaks to People, Us Weekly, TMZ and Page Six about the separation or split. Orlando and Katy never married, although they were engaged for a good chunk of their (on-and-off) nine-year relationship.

Orlando Bloom is psyched to let loose at the Bezos/Sanchez wedding, and all indications are … he’s now a single man.
Sources in the know tell TMZ … Orlando may make his debut as a single man during the festivities. As one source put it, “He’s the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard!”

We’re told Orlando might even sneak away with Leo DiCaprio for some bar crawling!

There’s been a lot of speculation Orlando and Katy Perry have split, and as we first reported … she’s not attending the wedding.
KP is in the middle of her world tour, but there’s clearly trouble in paradise, and our sources say that could be very apparent during this week’s festivities in Venice.

One source tells TMZ, “90% of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10% are really fun, including Orlando, Leo and Jeff (Bezos). It’s gonna be a great party!”

[From TMZ]

I remember when Orly and Leo DiCaprio used to hang out, it was back in the Miranda Kerr era of Orly’s life. I didn’t even know they were still friends or friendly enough to relive their glory days. Leo’s got a girlfriend though – he’s been with Vittoria Ceretti for about two full years now. Vittoria is Italian AND 27-years-old. Which means… she’s probably invited to the Bezos-Sanchez wedding too, and thus, Leo might not have time to hang out with newly single Orlando Bloom. Anyway, I still don’t really understand why now, why this breakup rollout, and what’s driving this, but I accept that Katy and Orlando are done and it’s probably better for both of them.

  Gewels says:
    June 25, 2025 at 10:52 am

    Who owns their Montecito house? I guess one of them will beoving out.

  Brit says:
    June 25, 2025 at 10:52 am

    great news. so now we can legally hit on him? maybe there’s a list somewhere for those (not)interested.

  Sue says:
    June 25, 2025 at 10:55 am

    I never picked Legolas to be around so much tackiness.

  pme says:
    June 25, 2025 at 11:01 am

    Why now? Maybe because Katy is not having a great year professionally. More than likely that spills into her personal life. Just a guess.

  Susan Collins says:
    June 25, 2025 at 11:07 am

    I always thought of them as an odd pairing. You know the saying opposites attract. Oh well I hope that they co-parent well for their daughters sake.

  Emily says:
    June 25, 2025 at 11:35 am

    I guess Orly got the Bezos in the split

