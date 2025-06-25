TMZ: Orlando Bloom will ‘make his debut as a single man’ at the Bezos wedding

Well, it’s been heavily previewed for the past two weeks, and here’s our big confirmation: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are over, completely done. In recent weeks, we’ve heard a steady stream of seemingly authorized leaks to People, Us Weekly, TMZ and Page Six about the separation or split. Orlando and Katy never married, although they were engaged for a good chunk of their (on-and-off) nine-year relationship.
Orlando Bloom is psyched to let loose at the Bezos/Sanchez wedding, and all indications are … he’s now a single man.
Sources in the know tell TMZ … Orlando may make his debut as a single man during the festivities. As one source put it, “He’s the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard!”
We’re told Orlando might even sneak away with Leo DiCaprio for some bar crawling!
There’s been a lot of speculation Orlando and Katy Perry have split, and as we first reported … she’s not attending the wedding.
KP is in the middle of her world tour, but there’s clearly trouble in paradise, and our sources say that could be very apparent during this week’s festivities in Venice.
One source tells TMZ, “90% of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10% are really fun, including Orlando, Leo and Jeff (Bezos). It’s gonna be a great party!”
[From TMZ]
I remember when Orly and Leo DiCaprio used to hang out, it was back in the Miranda Kerr era of Orly’s life. I didn’t even know they were still friends or friendly enough to relive their glory days. Leo’s got a girlfriend though – he’s been with Vittoria Ceretti for about two full years now. Vittoria is Italian AND 27-years-old. Which means… she’s probably invited to the Bezos-Sanchez wedding too, and thus, Leo might not have time to hang out with newly single Orlando Bloom. Anyway, I still don’t really understand why now, why this breakup rollout, and what’s driving this, but I accept that Katy and Orlando are done and it’s probably better for both of them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Backgrid.
-
-
ELMONT, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 11: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York, United States.,Image: 907002129, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 977187528, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 977187533, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 977188708, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
Orlando Bloom during the DEEP COVER Tribeca Film Festival Premiere, held at OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC in New York City, Tuesday June 10, 2025.,Image: 1009442278, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.comJennifer Graylock-Graylock.com/Avalon
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – G’Day USA Arts Gala 2023 held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr
BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – American singer-songwriter Katy Perry wearing Gaurav Gupta SS24 Couture arrives at the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2025 held at the Barker Hangar on April 5, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles
Featuring: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 14 Apr 2024
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
-
-
Premiere of ‘The Cut’ during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre
Featuring: Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry
Where: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When: 05 Sep 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Who owns their Montecito house? I guess one of them will beoving out.
great news. so now we can legally hit on him? maybe there’s a list somewhere for those (not)interested.
I never picked Legolas to be around so much tackiness.
Why now? Maybe because Katy is not having a great year professionally. More than likely that spills into her personal life. Just a guess.
I always thought of them as an odd pairing. You know the saying opposites attract. Oh well I hope that they co-parent well for their daughters sake.
I guess Orly got the Bezos in the split