Prince William has no interest in moving into Highgrove when his father passes

People often complain about Prince William’s many homes, which include: Kensington Palace, Adelaide Cottage, Anmer Hall and Tam-Na-Ghar (their home on the Balmoral estate). But I find it odd that William has been Prince of Wales for nearly three years and he hasn’t made any kind of move to upgrade to a larger property. Granted, I’ve never believed that he lives full-time (or even part-time) at Adelaide Cottage, and I also think he likely keeps an apartment at Windsor Castle. But still – when William’s father was his age, he had already bought Highgrove and he was turning the property into a showcase for organic gardening, with plenty of room for his sons to play and party and have fun. William’s just kept the same old “country home,” Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate and that’s it. Well, now it looks like William will not take over Highgove when his father passes either.
Prince William “won’t commit” to inhabiting a beloved royal estate bestowed upon him by his father, King Charles, according to a former member of the royal staff.
Part of Prince William’s inheritance from his father was the stewardship of Highgrove House and Garden in Gloucestershire, a residence adored by Charles and Queen Camilla, reports OK!. The pastoral home, once shared by Charles, his former wife, the late Princess Diana, and their young sons William and Harry, automatically became Prince William’s in 2022.
Yet, according to Charles’ former gardener Jack Stooks, who tended the gardens at Highgrove for over two decades before retiring last year, it seems unlikely that William will choose Highgrove as his future home. Stooks pointed out that the Prince’s Foundation currently rents the garden from the Duchy of Cornwall, protecting it for posterity.
“Before he became King, I think the idea was that they needed to make sure that the garden was actually protected,” Jack revealed. The reasoning, according to Jack, was likely rooted in the belief that Prince William wouldn’t choose Highgrove as his residence upon ascending the throne, leading to measures for its conservation: “So I think he thought that William probably wouldn’t move into Highgrove once he became King, so the idea was, ‘Let’s protect it somehow,’ so it was given over to the Prince’s Foundation. So the Prince’s Foundation now rents the garden from the Duchy of Cornwall.”
Discussing the curious dynamics of royal property arrangements, Jack mused: “The King rents his house from William, and William rents two of his houses from the King, so yeah, it’s quite odd, isn’t it? To think that he’s on their property, and the other ones are on the other property.”
When probed about possible reasons why Highgrove might not be chosen by William, Jack considered the pressures of creating an individual family identity: “I think that William’s obviously got his own family now, so he’s got his own family unit and they’ve been brought up at Anmer Hall, and also now at the Adelaide Cottage. Highgrove was very much his mum and dad’s home – where they were brought up – so it’s like a family home that mum and dad lived in.”
He also suggested that the Princess of Wales would face an unfair burden if they moved into Highgrove due to the persistent likening to Princess Diana.
“That’s like her having to step into Diana’s shoes,” Jack opined, adding, “And she’s so often compared to Diana in the press, which I think is unfair because, yes, I know she’s the Princess of Wales, and I know that Diana was the Princess of Wales, but they’re very separate people.
While Diana spent time at Highgrove in the first years of her marriage to Charles, when the marriage really broke down, she just stayed in London or went elsewhere for the weekend. Diana even told people that she knew that Camilla was there, playing house with Charles and carrying on their affair. While Camilla now claims that she’s never liked Highgrove, she’s spent much more time there than Diana ever did. Which, fair enough, if that’s actually why William has no interest in the property. But yeah, it’s just strange to me that the literal Prince of Wales is just fine with keeping his wife and kids in a “modest” cottage in Windsor and that he has so little interest in moving into a larger space, a space he could customize.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Charles and Highgrove will always be intertwined. He “entertained “Camilla there.
Which I why I don’t blame William one bit for not wanting to step foot in there.
When I think of Highgrove, I think of the Rottweiler, not Diana.
Whoever is talking about Chucky’s death all the time better becareful. Life is funny. No one knows when death comes knocking at your door. Bully Boy can go first. There is no guarantee in life. For my part, I wish Chucky lives long enough before decrepit Bully boy takes the throne.
Maybe he is living in Rose bush with her, her husband and that knoff guy at their place.
I have always found the “when my dad dies” articles insane. Imagine doing that to your family??? I know there was a previous article about that here but it just seems WILD that Billy is sending out so many press releases on planning for his dad to be dead. Its bonkers.
Well, they’re not really a family at this point, are they? The back-stabbing, leaking, infidelity, financial dominance, treating younger siblings like servants and veneration of the firstborn male even if he’s a lazy, miserly, cheating asshole with the power to order you around, needs another moniker. Since QEII’s demise, the rot, greed and total dysfunction has been even more obvious to see.
I thought Peg wanted to have the pedos place? Has that changed? I too don’t believe he lives with Can’t I believe he lives at Kensington Palace and probably has something in Windsor Castle.
That Jack is sure a chatty one, isn’t he? I’d be careful to lock my doors at night if I was him…and get my car brakes checked on the regular.
I think William wanted Frogmore House (not Frogmore Cottage) as POW with Kate, but then events, dear boy, events and here we are with him making the best of it until Charles passes which by “friends of William” leaking daily should be any time now. Remember William is cheap, so he won’t do anything that requires any kind of extra investment unless absolutely necessary. He’ll be fine with KP and Anmer until the time comes as King when he gets the lot. And Kate won’t go to Highgrove because it’s far away from Bucklebury and her mother, full stop and if she did, there goes all of the “BUT I MUST DO THE SCHOOL RUNS!” nonsense and any argument about having Charlotte and Louis as day students at Marlborough if I remember my geography correctly. Even Kate and William wouldn’t chopper in their kids to school every day…
Highgrove and Clarence House IMO are earmarked for George, they’ll sit empty until he’s of age. Charlotte and Louis will beg for scraps as per usual with the heirs….
It would be great to see Charles bestow Highgrove on one of Princess Margaret’s children David or Sarah, his cousins. They’re both hardworking pleasant people and both would care for the house and gardens as Charles has done. Something can be arranged with the DoCornwall trustees.
Clarence House can, in time, perhaps be opened to the public having been turned into a memorial for Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and George VI and the associated wartime story. Why not?
It seems to me that past monarchs, even the ones with the worst reputations for being tyrants, were generous with properties for their kids and extended relatives. Even Queen Elizabeth II was generous with royal properties with her cousins and extended family (some still live on the grounds of Kensington Palace).
In contrast, it seems like Charles wants to hold on to every single available royal property, and I’ll bet William will be the same.
All the robes and pageantry garb looked so much more dignified in the era of black and white photography.
In color, he just looks like he is going to a costume party in something he picked up at Spirit Halloween.
Where does he live?
Likely not in Adelaide Cottage.
So he probably has an “apartment” at the castle next to the Cottage?
He’s a racist, petty twat, but not wanting to live in a place where your dad carried out his affair and emotionally abused your mom? I gotta say i am with him on that.
As we know there are a lot of royal properties to choose from. Especially as unlike the late queen, chuck and bill are not handing out anything to their siblings, cousins, etc.
So let me get this straight: The Prince’s Foundation, whose stated mission is “… for Building Community is to transforms [sic] lives by creating beautiful, harmonious and sustainable communities,” is using its donations to pay rent to Peg’s privately held Duchy of Cornwall to maintain its PRIVATE GARDENS?
How can this be? There is so much wrong with this on so many levels.
I believe the Highgrove gardens are open to the public during the spring/summer months and have tours, workshops, restaurant, gift shop, etc.
Yup. Visits at $55 a pop per person. So… donors support Foundation. Foundation gives money to Duchy. People give money to Foundation to visit. And in the end… Duchy gets inflow from donors and visitors. Still stinks. Let him mow his own lawn and let the Foundation do what they’re supposed to do with their money – which is not to give it to William.
Pretty nifty trick, eh? ‘Give’ your garden to some other entity for them to maintain while you get to enjoy the benefits of living amongst the beauty.
Highgrove never really was Diana’s home. Camilla would play hostess for Charles while both were still married to others.
William has no interest in anything.
But AFAIK generally one never hears of him or his family ever visiting Highgrove?
I can see why he wouldn’t want to move to Highgrove. I wouldn’t if I were in his shoes. A nice thing to do would be to open it up to the public and make it a public park/museum….but I will not be holding my breath on that one.
If I was married to the crown prince and he had 5 homes and kept me in a cottage I would be suspicious to say the least.
I could see it being eventually being given to Louis. Also, I feel certain that Willnot will provide Charlotte (aka ‘Diana’s first and most Royal Grand-daughter and future Princess Royal’) with an estate in her own right. If just to stick it to Harry!
That would make a lot of sense actually!
After charles dies, Highgrove will belong to George who will be the duke of cornwall. It will be interesting to see if he ends up living there (since he’s not going to have a lot of the associations with it that his father does) or if he allows Louis to live there, or if its just rented out like any other country home.
I always got the impression the Highgrove gardens are Charles’ one great love, even more than any of the flesh and blood people in his life. He has certainly given them more time and affection than he did to his own family. It makes sense he would want to protect them from Will and Kate as long as he possibly could. It is not hard to imagine that the new POW or his wife would tell the gardeners to rip out something that has taken decades to grow in order to install a swimming pool or some other monument to their own whims.
p.s. Say what you will about Chuck, but he does know how to put together a gorgeous garden.
I do think its interesting that they have not sized up, house-wise, since taking over the duchy of cornwall. I wonder if they figure they’ll get Balmoral and Sandringham sooner rather than later and will have use of Windsor Castle (since its not personal property like the other two) when monarch. But I also think back to that weird story that played out over a year of William and Kate really gunning for a big house in Berkshire near her parents, and then publicly settling on Windsor in the press, and then specifically Adelaide. Honestly, to me, the whole thing only makes sense as Kate’s separation cottage. No one knows where William sleeps when he’s in Windsor, we know he goes back to KP at night regularly, and they have Anmer for weekends and breaks, and even then we have no idea if William stays at Anmer with them.
Being on both the Windsor estate and the Sandringham estate protects their living arrangements a great deal. And he’s not going to bother to upgrade Kate’s lifestyle at this point. If he wanted an excuse to do so, when she was undergoing treatment would have been the perfect excuse – they needed a bigger house with live in staff and more room for Kate to be comfortable etc. Instead we got nothing.
I think William figured he’d wait to make his move until his father kicked it — and decided he wouldn’t need to wait long.
If I’m not mistaken the plan was always for William and Family to move into Windsor Castle during his reign. I seem to remember the British press saying this as well as wanting to be closer to the Queen as justification for the move to Windsor. I think Highgrove should be sold after Charles passes away.
I really don’t understand all this royal housing stuff. Charles rents the house from William (the duchy), but the Prince’s Foundation (I thought it got renamed as the King’s Foundation?) rents the garden separately? Charles ‘gave’ the garden to his foundation? Well, isn’t that a nifty trick, because wouldn’t that mean the expenses for the upkeep are no longer yours but the foundation’s instead?
Charles spent money to buy Highgrove and make the additions to it, security housing etc etc. William won’t spend “his” own money and may or may not be advised not to given the likely rise in security costs associated with same.
Highgrove never was their parents home. Charles got it because it was near to Camilla. I do think it’s where the boys were traumatized by their parents fights. Where there mother was deeply unhappy. Where Camilla talked of her rose bushes at party’s when Diana should have still been the house wife.
And after the seperation Charles throw most of the staff out and redecorated to erase Diana from the house. And it’s where the boys partied after Diana’s death with lots of drugs and alcohol and a lot of unhappiness. And it’s where Ken Stronach said the tampons had sex in the garden while the family slept upstairs.
They are white washing history by the second.
You know, I don’t think they live in Adelaide at all, and they live in something far grander in Windsor, maybe even the castle. I think the whole “family home at Adelaide” was just for PR.