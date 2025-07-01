Gavin Adcock on Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’: ‘That sh-t ain’t country music’

Before this week, I had never heard of country music artist Gavin Adcock. I don’t keep up with country music, and I tend to only pay attention when country artists have a “crossover hit.” I just listened to one of Adcock’s songs… he actually has a nice, twangy voice. Too bad he’s a complete tool who just risked life and limb by alienating the Beyhive (and too bad he has the worst mullet I’ve ever seen in my life). Recently, Adcock decided to open his piehole about Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter. You know, Beyonce’s country album which won Grammys for Best Country Album AND Album of the Year?

Country singer Gavin Adcock has spoken out against Beyoncé‘s “Cowboy Carter,” stating during a recent live performance “that sh-t ain’t country music.” Adcock put Beyoncé in the crosshairs after opining that “Cowboy Carter” was ahead of other records on the Apple Music country charts. “One of them’s Beyoncé, you can tell her we’re coming for her f–kin’ ass,” he said. “That sh-t ain’t country music and it ain’t ever been country music and it ain’t gonna be country music.” Adcock, who was nominated for new male artist of the year at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, later posted a follow-up on social media explaining the reasoning behind his words for “Cowboy Carter,” which took home album of the year at the Grammys in February. “I’ma go ahead and clear this up,” he said. “When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car. I’ve heard a ton of Beyoncé songs and I actually remember her Super Bowl Halftime Show being pretty kick-ass back in the day. But I really don’t believe her album should be labeled as country music. It doesn’t sound country, it doesn’t feel country, and I just don’t think that people that have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and this lifestyle should have to compete or watch that album just stay at the top just because she’s Beyoncé.”

[From Variety]

“It doesn’t sound country, it doesn’t feel country, and I just don’t think that people that have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and this lifestyle should have to compete or watch that album just stay at the top just because she’s Beyoncé.” Does this d–kweed really believe that Cowboy Carter is still charting simply because it’s a Beyonce album? CC is arguably her best album since Lemonade, and as a matter of fact, it does sound like country music! It sounds more like country music than half of the country artists charting today. Mullet McRacist just hates that a Black woman is making more interesting and enjoyable country music than most country artists.

