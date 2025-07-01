Khloe Kardashian claims she’s only had a nose job, not a chin implant or facelift

Khloe Kardashian has been augmenting her body and messing with her face for so long, a lot of people don’t even remember what she originally looked like. I remember, though, and it’s been pretty rough to watch Khloe’s evolving appearance in the past decade-plus. Granted, some of how we perceive Khloe’s radically changing appearance is the result of her overreliance on Photoshop and other social media airbrushing/altering tools. But yeah, Khloe has done a lot. But if there’s one thing about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it’s that they’re always going to lie and obfuscate about their cosmetic work.
Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on what plastic surgery she has (and hasn’t) had. The reality star took to the Instagram comments of facial aesthetics expert, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, revealing every single procedure she’s had done. In his video, Dr. Betteridge shares his opinion that Kardashian has had a rhinoplasty, an upper blepharoplasty, a chin implant, as well as a face, neck, and eyebrow lift.
Kardashian replied, confirming that of Dr. Betteridge’s list, she’s only had a nose job.
“I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, but here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go,” the Good American founder began. Kardashian’s list included a nose job, laser hair removal, botox, Sculptra, soft wave laser “for skin tightening,” and filler, though that was “in the past.”
She credited “slow and steady” weight loss with her changed appearance, revealing that she’s lost a total of 80 pounds “over the years.” Kardashian also shared that collagen, as well as threads underneath her chin and neck, are responsible for her youthful look. Finally, she praised the effectiveness of salmon sperm facials, vitamins, peptides, and “daily skin care.”
“In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors 😉💞,” her comment concluded.
She’s claiming that the only time she really went “under the knife” was for a nose job? Eh. I agree with the doctor’s assessment that she did something to her chin, probably some kind of implant. The lip injections have been insane for YEARS and they really change her whole face. But sure, I buy that she hasn’t had a full facelift or or eyebrow lift, although I do think she’s had *something* done to her eyes, but I can’t put my finger on exactly what.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s IG.
They’re all evolving to look like Kim dolls. It’s a live Kim-doll collection.
Reminds me of Kim’s SNL monologue when she said she’s more than just the reference photo her sisters show their plastic surgeons. The funny part being that really is the essence of her being. And the sisters aren’t even embarrassed to be so blatant in their copying her.
I am no plastic surgery expert but she’s lying. She definitely got her jaw shaved down too. She’s so ridiculous. She can say she had some work done without going into detail, but to say she only had a nose job is bullshit.
Yup, her and Bethenny Frankel. There’s only so much botox can do for a broad jaw. And her lips and cheeks say fillers are not in her past.
…and a boob job or two, butt implants, lipo, lips…. is there anything that was “factory installed” still left???
I agree. She doesn’t owe anyone the particulars and I think your suggestion is a good one. Just admit you’ve had work done.
Why do celebs feel the need to lie so badly? We all saw you change your face but if you are happy with it and can afford it, more power to you.
Over time, she had several surgeries on her nose. It was all done in stages due to the work that had to be done to get it this way. She is ridiculous, and looks ridiculous. Who wears a spandex leopard onesie to a freaking wedding?
Out of all of the Kar-jenners, Khloe’s surgeries make me the saddest. She was such a cute girl, and she seemed so real in the early days of their fame.
I thought threads in your face are like a facelift lite?
I’m here to ask what are threads?
I’ve never heard of this procedure.
They are barbed surgical wires that are inserted under the skin and are pulled in order to lift or move the skin. I actually inquired about these a year ago and was told by two medical professionals to not get them.
1) they are temporary. the results only last 3-6 months
2) they are expensive
3) They are very painful.
Other people’s results may vary so don’t take my word as gospel but there have been documented cases of this going very wrong. However, it is sold as an outpatient – “quick and easy” replacement to a face lift (which is why I was interested in the first place!) But sometimes things are too good to be true.
I don’t know who’s in these pictures but her nose looks too small for her face.
if only she’d spent a fraction of that money on therapy.
Same with Ivanka Trump; they look soo much tissue away. More one surgery and she’d resemble Voldemort.
Her nose work has gone way too far… looks like Michael Jackson’s late in life.
The photo of her in the hallway and the one of her sitting on the bed look like two totally different people.
On the bed she looks like a photo collage of body parts from Kim and her mom.
lol, that is what it looks like
Botox, filler along the jaw in the temples and on the cheeks, definitely a brow lift either surgically or through a thread lift (but those are temporary) or heavy botox. Chin implant, lip flip (surgical or through botox). Maybe a “half face lift” where they just pull up the lower face to remove jowling. That is very likely along with lots of other laser treatments to tighten the skin and remove unwanted fat.
The thing about the kardashians is- they are gonna all need face lifts eventually. Botox stops working if you use it too much (your body develops an immunity to it) which is why they advise you don’t start early and if you do it frequently, you give your body time to rest in between treatments so your body doesn’t develop an immunity.
Also, anyone over 40 knows jowls are inevitable. The fat pads on our face fall with time due to gravity. There is no cream in the world that is going to take care of that. You either get a face lift your you use filler in your jaw to the point that it masks the jowl entirely.
But yeah sure….she only had a nose job. Ahem.
Ah, geez, when does it end? You ‘fix’ your face, then realize your face doesn’t match your neck; then you fix your neck then realize your face & neck don’t match your hands, so you fix your hands; then you realize your face, neck, & hands don’t match your…fill in the blank…hair, posture, ear lobes, muscle tone, etc. Aging & gravity happen to everyone! Does she really want to become her mother, still chasing beauty & youth in her 60s? Will this continue into Kris’s/Khloe’s 70s? 80s? I would hope somewhere along the way a surgeon says enough, you could die, your heart isn’t up to this.
So clearly we are supposed to forget that she exists below the neck? Or are we not going to talk about the ass of lies, botox and sculpting? ( or the shaved jaw and eye lift)
She didn’t address how many nose jobs either. But hey — salmon sperm!
This ^^. Ass of lies. Is the ass still as inflated as it once was?
I first saw her on The Apprentice. She’s had so many alterations since then that there’s nothing left of her original face except her eyeballs. I also remember the pics of her with Odom at a basketball game which showed her incredibly textured skin. It was like a topo map of the Santa Monica mountains. Idk how she got her face sanded or smoothed to its present condition unless it’s all photoshopping.
Btw, Trump fired her when she requested time off to return to LA for her DUI court appearances. No loss to her team as she was the laziest contestant, usually curled up in a corner napping while everyone worked.
Laser resurfacing and filters 🙂
She literally had a COMPLETELY different face AND body. Not just weight loss, she had a different shape entirely.
BTW, on the show Trump said he fired her because of her DUI but an editor for the show later quoted Trump as saying “why did we get the fat piglet? What is this? Why didn’t we get the hot one (referring to Kim). Let’s just fire her because she’s a pig.”
Just a friendly reminder of what a disgusting piece of shit Trump is.
Oh and when asked about it later Khloe said “I didn’t think he was saying those things about me. But he says those comments about a lot of women—really derogatory things” which……I mean come on, Khloe.
I can’t imagine being a 41 year old mom and still using filters for endless selfies, posing and preening for the camera, lying about surgeries…man what an empty, sad life.
Well said. And nothing about her suggests she’s even a little bit happy.
We all have eyes, Khloe. We can see you’ve had way more than a nose job and some incidentals. You’ve practically created a whole new Kardashian.
My heart aches for the children who will grow into the original faces and bodies and feel pressured to hit up the surgeons.
That last picture I would never have guessed it was Khloe.
At any point in her( many changing faces) life
She has a nose?
Please Google old photos of her. She is 100% full of shit.
The whole Kardashian family is full of it.
I’ve been here long enough to recall the advent of the KardASSian ass of lies.
That’s all.
Does this woman not understand that we have eyes? Or that there’s photographic evidence and an entire reality show to look back on? Delusional woman.
If she’s going to lie she shouldn’t have said anything at all.
Child please. You had more work than that. She doesn’t even look like Khloe from 7 years ago.
She had a nose job, something done to her jaw and her forehead.
I guess she doesn’t consider fillers plastic surgery. She photoshops her pics so much people think she’s had so much work done, but when you see her real face it’s just nose jobs and lip fillers…and maybe something to her chin yet she still looks like her dad.