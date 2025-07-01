Khloe Kardashian claims she’s only had a nose job, not a chin implant or facelift

Khloe Kardashian has been augmenting her body and messing with her face for so long, a lot of people don’t even remember what she originally looked like. I remember, though, and it’s been pretty rough to watch Khloe’s evolving appearance in the past decade-plus. Granted, some of how we perceive Khloe’s radically changing appearance is the result of her overreliance on Photoshop and other social media airbrushing/altering tools. But yeah, Khloe has done a lot. But if there’s one thing about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it’s that they’re always going to lie and obfuscate about their cosmetic work.

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on what plastic surgery she has (and hasn’t) had. The reality star took to the Instagram comments of facial aesthetics expert, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, revealing every single procedure she’s had done. In his video, Dr. Betteridge shares his opinion that Kardashian has had a rhinoplasty, an upper blepharoplasty, a chin implant, as well as a face, neck, and eyebrow lift. Kardashian replied, confirming that of Dr. Betteridge’s list, she’s only had a nose job. “I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, but here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go,” the Good American founder began. Kardashian’s list included a nose job, laser hair removal, botox, Sculptra, soft wave laser “for skin tightening,” and filler, though that was “in the past.” She credited “slow and steady” weight loss with her changed appearance, revealing that she’s lost a total of 80 pounds “over the years.” Kardashian also shared that collagen, as well as threads underneath her chin and neck, are responsible for her youthful look. Finally, she praised the effectiveness of salmon sperm facials, vitamins, peptides, and “daily skin care.” “In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors 😉💞,” her comment concluded.

She’s claiming that the only time she really went “under the knife” was for a nose job? Eh. I agree with the doctor’s assessment that she did something to her chin, probably some kind of implant. The lip injections have been insane for YEARS and they really change her whole face. But sure, I buy that she hasn’t had a full facelift or or eyebrow lift, although I do think she’s had *something* done to her eyes, but I can’t put my finger on exactly what.