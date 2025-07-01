Prince William & Kate are finally being allowed to issue royal warrants

All year, I’ve followed the bizarre saga of the “royal warrants.” Certain members of the Windsor clan are given the right to hand out “royal warrants” to various companies, designers, glassmakers, booze companies and cosmetic surgeons. When a company/hair stylist is given a royal warrant, they can display a royal coat of arms and there’s a certain “boost” that comes with performing services or goods to a royal household. In King Charles’s reign, he and Camilla were the only ones allowed to give royal warrants. It had become a thing, that Charles was blocking the Prince and Princess of Wales from handing out warrants. In May, there was a really funny piece about Kate desperately needing warrants so that she can go head-to-head with the Meghan Effect. There was also a bizarre rumor that William wants to do away with the royal warrant system. Well, after months of low-level angst, Charles is finally allowing his heir and the heir’s wife to bestow warrants:

King Charles has appointed Prince William and Princess Kate as grantees of Royal Warrants, marking a significant expansion of their official duties. The new arrangement allows the Prince and Princess of Wales to grant warrants to companies that supply goods or services to their household. Existing Prince of Wales Royal Warrant holders have been given until the end of July to apply to retain their status. Companies seeking new warrants from the Wales couple will be able to submit applications in the first half of 2026. “Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity and skills through the granting of Warrants,” Sir Ian Patrick, Private Secretary to The Prince of Wales said. The centuries-old tradition gives selected brands the official royal seal of approval and serves as a prestigious endorsement. To obtain a royal warrant, a company must have supplied the royal household for five of the last seven years. They must also demonstrate high standards in quality, service and sustainability. At present, there are around 800 warrant holders, ranging from artisan food producers and tailors to global tech firms. Individual service providers can also receive warrants, with the Queen having included her hairdresser, Jo Hansford, in a recent round of awards. Being able to grant a royal warrant is not a given for anyone in the Royal Family. It is conferred by the monarch, and only to senior working royals.

It just occurred to me that bestowing royal warrants gives the warrant-holder the authority to speak publicly about the goods and services they provide to a royal household. That’s why Camilla’s facialist has been giving so many interviews this year. Meaning, we might get interviews from Kate’s button-provider or her “hair stylist.” Yeah, they’re actually going to have to be careful about Kate’s warrants – they don’t want too many questions asked about some of the services provided to Kate, just like they don’t want too many questions about why Kate has been wearing so many repeats. I’m also curious to see if William even bothers. Not to give him any ideas, but it would be smart for William to give warrants to various green companies on his radar because of Earthshot. That would give those companies a huge boost. We know William won’t give warrants to any facialist or skincare company – that man’s face has barely seen soap, much less moisturizer or firming cream.