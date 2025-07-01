Prince William & Kate are finally being allowed to issue royal warrants

All year, I’ve followed the bizarre saga of the “royal warrants.” Certain members of the Windsor clan are given the right to hand out “royal warrants” to various companies, designers, glassmakers, booze companies and cosmetic surgeons. When a company/hair stylist is given a royal warrant, they can display a royal coat of arms and there’s a certain “boost” that comes with performing services or goods to a royal household. In King Charles’s reign, he and Camilla were the only ones allowed to give royal warrants. It had become a thing, that Charles was blocking the Prince and Princess of Wales from handing out warrants. In May, there was a really funny piece about Kate desperately needing warrants so that she can go head-to-head with the Meghan Effect. There was also a bizarre rumor that William wants to do away with the royal warrant system. Well, after months of low-level angst, Charles is finally allowing his heir and the heir’s wife to bestow warrants:
King Charles has appointed Prince William and Princess Kate as grantees of Royal Warrants, marking a significant expansion of their official duties. The new arrangement allows the Prince and Princess of Wales to grant warrants to companies that supply goods or services to their household.
Existing Prince of Wales Royal Warrant holders have been given until the end of July to apply to retain their status. Companies seeking new warrants from the Wales couple will be able to submit applications in the first half of 2026.
“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity and skills through the granting of Warrants,” Sir Ian Patrick, Private Secretary to The Prince of Wales said. The centuries-old tradition gives selected brands the official royal seal of approval and serves as a prestigious endorsement.
To obtain a royal warrant, a company must have supplied the royal household for five of the last seven years. They must also demonstrate high standards in quality, service and sustainability. At present, there are around 800 warrant holders, ranging from artisan food producers and tailors to global tech firms.
Individual service providers can also receive warrants, with the Queen having included her hairdresser, Jo Hansford, in a recent round of awards. Being able to grant a royal warrant is not a given for anyone in the Royal Family. It is conferred by the monarch, and only to senior working royals.
[From GB News]
It just occurred to me that bestowing royal warrants gives the warrant-holder the authority to speak publicly about the goods and services they provide to a royal household. That’s why Camilla’s facialist has been giving so many interviews this year. Meaning, we might get interviews from Kate’s button-provider or her “hair stylist.” Yeah, they’re actually going to have to be careful about Kate’s warrants – they don’t want too many questions asked about some of the services provided to Kate, just like they don’t want too many questions about why Kate has been wearing so many repeats. I’m also curious to see if William even bothers. Not to give him any ideas, but it would be smart for William to give warrants to various green companies on his radar because of Earthshot. That would give those companies a huge boost. We know William won’t give warrants to any facialist or skincare company – that man’s face has barely seen soap, much less moisturizer or firming cream.
I love how issuing Royal warrants represents “a huge expansion” of royal duties for William and Kate. Like…they’re not going to be suddenly filling the hours sitting in an office scribbling approvals and overseeing vetting of products by their (separate) staffs? You never heard that QEII, or Charles and Camilla were suddenly spending so much more time on this?
Please. KP staff will be lucky if Kate and William read the emails they’re sent with proposed lists or respond…It’s absolutely nothing different to what they already do
That’s what struck me, too. The companies have to have been supplying KP for 5 years already, so it’s not like W&K will be out there scouring for new vendors. It’s just a matter of an application, which will be handled by W&K’s crackerjack team that manages everything else so efficiently.
It makes me laugh because either there is a bit of shade there – since this will be zero extra work for Kate and William and honestly probably not that much for their team either since there has to be a history there already – or this person honestly believes this is a “huge expansion” and the poor sausages just won’t be able to handle it. HOW CAN THEY DO THE SCHOOL RUN AND ISSUE WARRANTS AT THE SAME TIME!!?!?
William looks ridiculous with those medals.
Is there a Royal Warrant of Keeness or Incandescent Rage? Asking for two middle aged people too lazy to find out for themselves.
Wonder if one of these royal warrants will be bestowed on a certain rather nebulous “royal puppy” breeding business presided over by brother Middleton…
😂😂😂
My guess is gym services and gym equipment. Lazy’s fashion has been eclipsed by Meghan – Lazy is no longer an asset to the British fashion industry.
That’s what came to my mind. Carol will start many new business. I wonder what pippa would do??? Will she join her family for benifit???
And like daddy, W will learn to make money, cash for warrant. Kate sticking warrent stickers for pots and plants, respecting mother nature. Oh! Then her favourite Plum jam producers…. I don’t think fashion world is really into her as @blogger mentioned, may be some people like beckhams. Considering 5 years of supply rule, crackbaby really deserve the honour. Sorry I forgot her vacation services, do they count??? I am really curious to know. But still BP may control the warrant???
I predict that Kate will “bestow” a Royal Warrant on Pippa’s petting zoo venture and James’ dog breeding business. Such a scam! If Party Pieces we’re still around, Carole would brag about getting a Royal Warrant too!
@Chrissy James needs every help he can get from his royal connections…except they’re not helping! 😂
I mean, talk about failure to launch, James Middy is a walking business disaster. Somebody give him a hobby, like Willy’s shoe shiner or something. His shilling of his various failed business ventures (marshmallows, book, breeding) is becoming pathetic.
Even Pippa’s husband has given up on helping James after he lost quite a bit of money on one of his ventures – the marshmallow one IIRC.
The fact that the ability to grant royal warrants is a “significant expansion of their official duties” is evidence that they do absolutely nothing. What a way to out lazy and loser for being so pathetic that this counts as a big change to their “responsibilities.”
So either William or Kate or both blatantly campaigned for the right to issue royal warrants (official grifting) through their surrogates in the media, and suddenly Charles (or his staff?) relents and grants them the privilege? If William were well on the way to officially sidelining Kate I can’t see him being too happy about this – unless he gets to control whether Kate is actually able to issue warrants.
He will have control when he is King.
I find it interesting that Charles has allowed this at all, especially for K given BP’s fury over her last-minute Ascot cancellation.
But I boil it down to the Meghan effect. I would not be surprised at all if Charles finally decided to give his heir and daughter-in-law the right to issue warrants (after K’s blatant lobbying) to try to somehow counter As Ever’s success.
As jealous as Charles is about anyone other than himself getting attention, he’s also jealous of the fact that H&M are thriving. It would look weird if he didn’t give the current PoW the right to issue royal warrants, so he couldn’t put it off for too long. But he knows that no one will care about any that Bill decided to issue. I think he gave Cathy the right to issue them because she might actually generate a few headlines when she does so, thereby somehow (in his mind) punishing his younger child and his child’s wife.
Bingo! Thanks @TigerMcQueen you saved me the bother of typing out something very similar. 🙂
I thought the exact same thing. This is about being able to compete with As Ever. That’s why they’ve been selling wine at a discount for the past 5 days. Anything that Meghan launches, some heritage brand will be getting a warrant soon after. That’s why they stalk her trademark application.
Tiger—heartily agree. And the BM will just love running endless “Game of Jams” comparisons.
Looks like the timing is due to the upcoming 5yr end of previous POW warrants, so it’s either allow William to continue the existing ones AND create new ones, or let the existing ones lapse, which might upset some folks. We’ll see if that reporting from earlier about William thinking these things are dumb & not wanting to continue the tradition are true.
Can’t wait to see what they issue warrants for. Can’t is in her nature phase so maybe some very special dirt or maybe some mushrooms or a special tree that can be hugged. Should be interesting.
Can’t wait to see them bestow warrants and see the products and services remain on the shelf.
The Waleses have a toxic brand so if they think granting a warrant is going to help these businesses, I’d be so wary if I were the business.
Of course Carole can continue her grift through this. Another Range Rover for her!
That is exactly what will happen they still are in their denial bubble thinking they can compete with the “Meghan effect” no one can, even Meghan herself is surprised by it..(her As Ever launch proves that imo)
So Carole Middleton will be issuing royal warrants then. Good to know.
Wonder if party pieces can get one.
This is a just a corrupt way to cover for freebies and gifts that we were always told they weren’t allowed to accept.
At last! I will know the purveyor of royal wiglets! I bet the first thing keen slaps a warrant on is jam.
Don’t they get their jam from her Father-in-law. Or if they want Duchy originals then from themselves.
They waited too long to do this, IMO, and I’m guessing that the value of having a royal warrant might not be what it was pre-internet. While they’re pasting labels on products to call attention to Royal approval — internet sleuths have already identified what Meghan is wearing. And eating. And enjoying — as she lives her California Life. Throw in the likelihood that people probably don’t care about Kate and William’s tastes as much as they do — or did — Queen Elizabeth’s and the value of doing this now seems limited.
Still, I don’t think Diana ever got to issue royal warrants, which is a shame, since her approval continues to call attention to products in positive and lucrative ways. (Please correct me if I’m wrong on this one though.)
I agree that William could do something clever here and pick green businesses but if they do stick to the rule about having needed to supply the royals for 5 of the last 7 years that’s likely to be tricky as we know he never practices what he preaches.
Ohh, I skimmed past that detail but yeah that would make that tricky. So that would mean he couldn’t do any royal warrants for earthshot at this point. The question is whether he has been using any sustainable products over the last 5 years.
Aston Villa will be getting a royal warrant.
Football is Willy’s only interest.
Well day drinking is his other big interest so maybe a favorite pub or two shall be awarded one.
Is this about freebies? And I’m always startled at the unphotoshopped pictures of Kate. She’s too young to look so worn, yikes!
A good list on items to avoid lol.. especially hideous coat dresses.
William’s face only sees Dial hand soap. The bar kind.
I use bar Dial for showers and wash my face with it as well. It’s always in my swim bag. My skin looks great. Use a good moisturizer with sun screen twice a day, don’t smoke or drink and choose your parents well.
” And choose your parents well.” 🙂 Love it!
I would love to know the reason behind the misery face on her in the first photo, the one in the burgundy outfit.