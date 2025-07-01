The Windsors will get £132 million in Sovereign Grant funding, even with fewer events

Buckingham Palace released their annual Sovereign Grant report at the end of June. This usually happens at the end of what Americans would call the second quarter of the year, but I think the British royal system uses July 1st-through-June 30 as their “business year.” In any case, there are three big stories coming out of this year’s SG report. One, the palace is officially decommissioning the Royal Train. Two, the amount of the SG will be vastly increased to £132 million in funding in 2026-27, and the reason for the huge sum is because of the massively profitable wind farms on the Crown Estate. Three, British taxpayers are getting much less bang for their buck in the form of fewer royal events and appearances.
The number of public engagements carried out by Britain’s royal family dropped sharply in the year leading up to March 2025, official documents showed, reflecting the effect of the cancer diagnoses of two of its most prominent members, King Charles III and Catherine, the Princess of Wales. Members of the monarchy undertook more than 1,900 engagements in Britain and abroad in total, according to the sovereign grant report, a yearly accounting document from Buckingham Palace that was published on Monday.
That is significantly fewer than the 2,300 events they attended in the previous year, a number that was well below the 3,200 official engagements managed by Queen Elizabeth II and her family before the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the health difficulties of senior members of the royal family, the document stressed that the monarchy’s regular routine of outreach and engagements continued. More than 93,000 guests attended 828 events at royal palaces during the 12-month period, it said.
“Soft power is hard to measure, but its value is, I believe, now firmly understood at home and abroad as the core themes of the new reign have come into even sharper focus,” James Chalmers, who has overall responsibility for the management of the monarch’s financial affairs, said in a statement accompanying the sovereign grant report.
Among other details that emerged from the report was a decision to decommission the royal family’s dedicated train, which was used by members of the monarchy for journeys in the country and was part of the family’s storied history. The current royal train came into service for Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, in 1977, and, in addition to a dining car, has sitting rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms. Its use is costly, however, and is thought to be about four times as expensive as traveling by plane. A review of the train’s future was begun after Queen Elizabeth’s death, in 2022, the first indication that its future was in doubt.
A separate report, the Crown Estate’s annual results, showed that offshore wind generation projects helped to increase the royal family’s finances for the second consecutive year. Profits from the Crown Estate, which overseas the family’s huge land and real estate holdings, stayed constant at £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion), the document showed, with much of the money coming from the leasing of seabed sites to offshore wind producers.
In 2024-25, the royal family received £86.3 million ($118.4 million) from the sovereign grant, although it is expected to rise to £132 million ($181 million) next year.
[From The NY Times]
The government should put a cap on the Sovereign Grant. I’m pretty sure that the government uses percentages, as in a certain “percentage” of the Crown Estate profits will always make up the SG. They need to cap it, especially with fewer working royals and a monarchy being vastly slimmed-down before our eyes. That being said, the government is apparently allowing the SG to remain so high because of the math involved with the Buckingham Palace refurbishment, a ten-year project which costs in excess of $1 billion. Some of the costs have to be paid through the Sovereign Grant, but it’s purposefully fuzzy about who pays for what and when. Anyway… I don’t even believe that the Windsors carried out 1,900 engagements in the past year. How many of those engagements were “private meetings” and “emails”?
Queen, Philip, Chuck and Anne used to do between 450 to 500 engagements a year so the four of them would easily do 2000 “in the good old days.” W and K together at their best maybe 230 engagements a year. I don’t see either of them as actual King and QC doing anything like 1000 engagements per year.
But the these royals have “soft power”!!! That is such a joke – these royals are soft, but they don’t influence anything or do any good.
The money flowing to the do-nothing leftovers is truly vile.
The Royal Family says they’re replacing the train with two helicopters. If they really wanted to save money they would travel on commercial trains. Plus they need to sell some of their properties.
Hahaha did they really say this? So they’ll go from the two they already have to four? In addition to the King’s plane (and probably another one we don’t even know about, if they’re taking so many flights)
I also like how you can tell who wants to keep in the BRF’s good graces by whether or not they led with the “decommissioning the Royal train” headline (I’m looking at you, BBC, but the Mirror gets a pass, etc) rather than the increase in funding. No one gives a flying fig about the Royal Train, it’s the circa 500 million pounds in COSTS (not assets, income or revenue) that the BRF imposes on taxpayers annually, when security is included as well as the reservation from Duchy “private” (absolutely not, they’re publicly owned) income. Norman Baker and Republic have the goods, it’s too bad that no UK taxpayer appears to care, as they battle for free school lunches for their kids and fuel for their homes….
Yes, Norman Baker wrote a great book about royal finances, who owns the duchies (not the royals), etc. I think it’s called And What Do You Do?
The book also has lots of good info about taxes the royals don’t have to pay, but every other private landowner in the country does. For a given budget, taxes the royals don’t pay mean higher taxes for citizens.
It’s truly sickening that so much money goes to this horrible family while so many people go without basic necessities..
Pretty much. They’re still in their bubble so until louder voices are heard then they’ll continue on in their oblivious way.
How can anyone look at Charles and think that his genes are so superior that he should be king of the British Isles?
THIS!!!!!! In the year 2025, why on Earth are we still pretending that these idiots were ordained by God? Ordained by God to live lavish lifestyles, not work, and suck on the teats of people who are suffering. It is offensive on every level.
I’m feeling not smart. Can someone explain to me why the profitable wind farms on the CE is a reason for increasing the SG, which is the amount the tax-payers give to the RF.
The sea bed belongs to the crown.
The crown owning sea beds is crazy. Those should belong to the country.
The money BRF is getting is calculated as the percentage of the profit made from the crown assets. They aren’t getting a fixed amount of salary. If the profits increase that year (which is the case most of the time), the amount of money they are receiving also increases. It is the worst deal a government could make with BRF. The royal families in other countries usually get a fixed amount of yearly salary.
Because in 2011 the government agreed to use the profits of the Crown Estate as an index for how much money the royal family should receive in funding each year, although another part of the agreement is that even if profits go down the royal family funding won’t. It’s the biggest scam andI can’t believe the British government ever agreed to this deal
And I dont think the SG can ever be reduced, but I’m not sure if that’s percentage wise or money wise. Like will they get 130 million pounds again next year, regardless of profit?
An increase of almost 50 million pounds is INSANE when you consider that technically, two of the senior working royals – the Waleses – are supported by the duchy of cornwall (I dont “think” they get any SG funding, but the helicopters, security costs and I think general transportation costs are separate), and the king has the duchy of lancaster for private income.
Like where is that money going???
I’m aghast. Thank y’all for explaining. It still just seems like the ultimate grift, my god.
Train travel is massively better for the environment than flying or helicoptering everywhere. But it adds time and you know the Wales’s want to get in and out of every engagement.
The British press should investigate that claim of 1,900 engagements, but you know they won’t. And that claim on 90k tourists attending palace “events” has got to include massive numbers of foreign tourists.
We’ve seen the photos! That number is bogus. 90k tourists who would be there anyway, more like.
The taxpayers are surly not getting much bang for their buck! The more money they give the lazier most of them become. Vacations seem to rule their world.
2023 W carried out 172 and K just 128 and ALL THOSE SCHOOL RUNS!! Between them a total of just 300. Gold standard for the last Queen and husband was 500 engagements each every year. How can W and K’s minimalist output justify the eye watering sums lavished on them?! This feels so wrong especially when today Parliament is voting on cuts to Disability Benefits. Inequality writ large!!
The juxtaposition is awful – more money to the lazy rich ones, less on the people who truly need them.
Agreed @Blogger it is especially egregious because Disability Benefits cuts we are told is to encourage those who can work to get back into work! In the meantime Kate has to be given maximum leeway, consideration and utmost sympathy and an ovation at Wimbledon for turning up infrequently. She is entitled to a fortune in funding and benefits from RPO and a fawning press and anyone who dares asks about value for money is condemed as unfeeling. So yes there is a two tier system in this country!
When you put it that way Lady Dingy, whew. The rota often write in a way that shames anyone for questioning Kate needing to do so few events in light of her health. And yet everyone else is being told to get back to their 9-5 regardless of health. It’s wild.
This article is being deliberately misleading about a number of facts so that the British public won’t realize how much of scam the BRF’s funding has been since the Sovereign Grant was started in 2011. For those interested here is Parliaments explanation https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9807/
Why does the government pay for their security. If they are going to get that much from the Sovereign grant, the RPOs should not be an added expense.
Also kate was missing for most of last year and it didn’t matter. The soft power certainly doesn’t reside with her.
“Soft power is hard to measure, but its value is, I believe, now firmly understood at home and abroad as the core themes of the new reign have come into even sharper focus,” James Chalmers said.
What a bunch of nonsense. This word salad attempts to justify the vast sums of money spent on the lazy royals.
I’ll try to translate: Their impact (their soft power) can’t be measured, so don’t even think about complaining, peasants.
Also we are lied to that whilst both W and K do a fraction of public engagements that behind the scenes, they are actively “hands on” their respective projects? Doing what exactly? Admin? Meetings?
Maybe an email or zoom once a week….
🙄 We saw that ‘soft power’ in action during the disastrous Caribbean tours from both the Cambridges & the Wessexes.