Brad Pitt: When I came up in the ’90s, the whole goal was ‘you didn’t sell out’

Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast has become more high-profile in the past two years, with a $100 million multi-year Amazon deal and massive corporate sponsorship. Someone else with massive corporate sponsorship? Brad Pitt, who is currently promoting Apple’s F1. Apple has spent a fortune promoting this movie and whitewashing their violent and abusive lead actor. I have no idea if money exchanged hands to get Pitt on New Heights, but Pitt absolutely agreed to the interview knowing that he would get a lot of softballs. The fact that the Kelce bros welcomed Brad on New Heights… well, I lost some respect for them. But I lost respect for a lot of people who went to see F1 anyway.
Brad Pitt has words of wisdom for the next generation of actors. On Wednesday, July 2, the 61-year-old F1 movie star appeared as a guest on the New Heights podcast, joining Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce while on a promo run for his new sports movie.
“Whoa! Brothers Kelce!” Pitt said as he joined the show remotely. “Sorry, I was late. I couldn’t get my s— together this morning,” he quipped after joking about not being able to reach 200 mph while driving on set. Jason, 37, later refers to Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, as “an old, grizzled veteran,” which leads the trio to discuss age.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center confesses that he and his 35-year-old brother were used to seeing “these young guys come in” the NFL and how things have changed in the 13 years that they played professionally. “It was just very relatable for us watching that as a veteran football player,” Jason told Pitt of F1.
The Fight Club star joked that he prepared for the role by stocking up on “a lot of old man jokes.”
Switching gears, Pitt said, “I like watching what the new generations are coming in with. To see what they’re up against and also the way they negotiate their way through it. I feel like they enjoy it more. We were a little more uptight and had to be about acting. You didn’t sell out, you didn’t sell out, you didn’t sell out. And now it’s this thing of, ‘Hey man, we can be artists in many different arenas. And so let’s do it and let’s enjoy it,’ ” he continued. However, he did share one critique.
“They also get caught up in like, have to have a franchise or have to have a superhero or something like that, which I keep going, ‘Don’t. Don’t. They will die,’ ” the Academy Award winner said.
The “don’t sell out” thing is very ‘90s. Being a “sellout” was the worst insult ever back then. No one had corporate sponsorship, no one wanted to work for the studios, no one wanted to work for “the man,” and you looked down on celebrities if they had a Lancome contract or a side-hustle. Now look at Brad and the games he plays. Anyway, I can’t work up any energy about this – Brad sucks and it’s a terrible look for the Kelces.
Hard nope. It sucks to see people continuously propping him up. Lewis Hamilton made a movie with him. Now the Kelces are chatting him up on their podcast. Cool cool.
Brad needs to retire and disappear in rural Montana…
There are plenty of people who aren’t credibly accused domestic abusers estranged from all their children. Were none of them available?
But, but, but… This is brad pitt… The legend…
The legend because he was studio all the way. How is he seriously positioning himself as some kind of nonconformist?
Brad always had a high opinion of himself.
As much as a cinemaphile as I am…the older I get…I find I have ABSOLUTELY NO TOLERANCE for deplorable people! I can NO longer separate artistic endeavors from the human being performing the art…and you could drag me to 🔥 before I ingest the art of someone who abuses other human beings and who have SIX WHOLE 🤬 GROWN CHILDREN WHO WON’T 🤬 with them!
That’s my template statement regarding ANYTHING Brad Pitt did/do/does 😡
To me, the only interesting thing about him is how horrible he is.
Old man yells at clouds and is extremely out of touch. These days having a a franchise/superhero is what pays the bills while you do the “prestige” stuff. That’s just the reality of the business these days.
Anyone who goes near brad is getting schmeared with a side of yuck . They don’t even seem to know it. Brad is that awful and even if an interviewer is PR blinded by brads pushy team, franchise directors and studio head honchos desperately trying to make money and Brad’s bizarre rhetoric of… I’m just a chill dude, doing chill dude things.. aka lies … the public already really knows. It’s an off vibe. Even this movie seems to be shining a light on brads “offness”.
I suspect people went to this movie bc of the people who gave it credence in the marketing push. F1, Lewis, Javier bardem, cruise, simone, the fancy director, the weight carry of the top gun maverick movie. And movie goers thinking all this hype makes this fun and they only read about brads chillness and his still going on image campaign. Or they like an actor or actress in it so they go. From the salon article, nah its just a racing movie that would’ve done huge huge HUGE numbers if Brad wasn’t the “lead” .
Those people interviewing won’t be able to understand that it started by being a soft place to land for unaccountable chill easy going, hey ‘the divorce’ its just a normal, legal chill ending to a chill legal matter, brad.
Brad is not chill. He is not chill. The delusion he is under is evident. I do not know how he gets up to put himself under this microscope. It is humiliating. So many interviewers told before every interview with him the list of things brad will not talk about, every interview seems to be based on bullet points of convo that Brad will say and exactly how far the interviewer can ask follow up questions.
He really does not want to be under the microscope bc even here he jokes about being late to the interview bc he just couldn’t get his shit together. My thought was yeah that tracks.
And ‘ sooooo chill and soooo accountable for how he can’t get his shit together.’ Right off the bat. His PR team works soooo hard to have him ‘say’ the thing that is supposed to PR counter brads own actual actions and / or inaction . Confuse confuse, that’s brads game.
The kelces could be doing better by their partners and children instead of setting up brad the abuser for soft places.
I refuse to call his perfume, Beau Domaine, by it’s real name. Instead, I’ll be calling it Boy Territory.
The brothers never pretend to avoid other celebs with bad reputations…and even Taylor was posing with some fools who had avidly supported Trump a week or two ago at one of those yee haw places she and Travis visited…I can’t keep track of who they were but I’m sure it’s not hard to find. So Pitt being on with these two doesn’t surprise me…
Ok, here’s how this has all lined up in my brain, so I know it’s even worse for Angelina. (To the kids’ credit, they are in various states of “We don’t GAF about Dear Old Dad.”)
Anyway, my thought is let him have limited success so that he is in a frame of mind where he wants to be at least civil. Being in a civil frame of mind, perhaps he can amicably settle this Miraval thing, and then MOVE ON with Inez or whoever.
Angelina deserves to be truly free of this man, obviously. I wish only the best for her and her family.
His obsession with Angelina will never allow him to move on and leave her alone.
We can hope…she can hope. I do think “Maria” was a watershed for her in some way.
She does have that place in Cambodia….kind of hard to bother her there. Whatever she can do to put herself in a position that she can just go there and be safe (as well as being available to her kids), I applaud it.
Plus, she can always visit the US at the NYC “crash pad”…isn’t Maddox holed up there?
I believe utimately that Angelina and her children are stronger than anything that Brad can dish out.
Success of any kind will only embolden him, and his type. The public can Keep the foot on the neck. He was offered this movie in dire times for him. He is falling up. But interviewers ignoring blatantly his abuse is cosigning it. Less wealth and prestige to him is better for Angelina and the children. They are simply minding their own anyway. But brad keeps interloping into their lives through media and miraval.
I think brad the scad needs the movie money to fight off newest miraval co owner. Some weird studio movie agreements are being made to get brad income and prestige , has been happening awhile now. I’m not sure brad the awful even wants this attention, or prefers to slink off. But perhaps the miraval situation will implode if he doesn’t have funds to keep lawyers holding the line to keep his business paperwork disclosure to a minimum. If he fails in laying blame at Angelina’s feet and the miraval sale holds , thats where dominoes of more gross misconduct could fall for brad, not on, but through the table. I dont see the new owner being someone brad can intimidate and abuse without consequences.
Gawd, what a toxic trio of smelly alcoholics. Hard pass.
These are definitely not people I would want to be stuck in an elevator with for a few hours.
