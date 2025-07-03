Brad Pitt: When I came up in the ’90s, the whole goal was ‘you didn’t sell out’

Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast has become more high-profile in the past two years, with a $100 million multi-year Amazon deal and massive corporate sponsorship. Someone else with massive corporate sponsorship? Brad Pitt, who is currently promoting Apple’s F1. Apple has spent a fortune promoting this movie and whitewashing their violent and abusive lead actor. I have no idea if money exchanged hands to get Pitt on New Heights, but Pitt absolutely agreed to the interview knowing that he would get a lot of softballs. The fact that the Kelce bros welcomed Brad on New Heights… well, I lost some respect for them. But I lost respect for a lot of people who went to see F1 anyway.

Brad Pitt has words of wisdom for the next generation of actors. On Wednesday, July 2, the 61-year-old F1 movie star appeared as a guest on the New Heights podcast, joining Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce while on a promo run for his new sports movie.

“Whoa! Brothers Kelce!” Pitt said as he joined the show remotely. “Sorry, I was late. I couldn’t get my s— together this morning,” he quipped after joking about not being able to reach 200 mph while driving on set. Jason, 37, later refers to Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, as “an old, grizzled veteran,” which leads the trio to discuss age.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center confesses that he and his 35-year-old brother were used to seeing “these young guys come in” the NFL and how things have changed in the 13 years that they played professionally. “It was just very relatable for us watching that as a veteran football player,” Jason told Pitt of F1.

The Fight Club star joked that he prepared for the role by stocking up on “a lot of old man jokes.”

Switching gears, Pitt said, “I like watching what the new generations are coming in with. To see what they’re up against and also the way they negotiate their way through it. I feel like they enjoy it more. We were a little more uptight and had to be about acting. You didn’t sell out, you didn’t sell out, you didn’t sell out. And now it’s this thing of, ‘Hey man, we can be artists in many different arenas. And so let’s do it and let’s enjoy it,’ ” he continued. However, he did share one critique.

“They also get caught up in like, have to have a franchise or have to have a superhero or something like that, which I keep going, ‘Don’t. Don’t. They will die,’ ” the Academy Award winner said.