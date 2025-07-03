Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom had ‘been living on an island of stress’

Last week, we finally got a loosey-goosey “confirmation” for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s split. The breakup had been telegraphed in publicist-spoon-fed articles for weeks, and even when the confirmation came, Katy and Orlando still didn’t issue an actual statement about it. I have no idea why they seem so adverse to a simple joint statement of “we’re over but we still have a lot of love for each other and we’re committed to co-parenting.” The only reason why they can’t do that is probably because they can’t even agree on it? So instead of that, we’re getting more publicist-led quotes to People Mag:
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom experienced issues for years before they reached their breaking point. Last week, PEOPLE confirmed the the pair have split after nine years together on and off. Now sources are revealing what went wrong.
“Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years,” a source tells PEOPLE. “[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level.”
Before the split, the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker, 40, and the Lord of the Rings star, 48, had “been living on an island of stress,” the source adds. “Things have been rocky.”
A film source tells PEOPLE that the split has been “sad and unpleasant,” but Perry and Bloom are focused on co-parenting their daughter Daisy Dove, 4.
“Sometimes love isn’t enough to keep two people with different styles and outlooks on how things are done [together],” the film source adds. “It can overshadow the love.”
[From People]
Honestly? I imagine they’re both pretty difficult to live with in different ways. Katy would drive me up the wall, and Orlando probably would too. “[They had] too much going on in their lives…” Did they? Really? Orlando doesn’t work that much. Katy has been busy this whole time, even if her last album flopped. Like, even after she welcomed Daisy, Katy was still working a lot and touring a lot. Which is a different thing altogether, when Katy is super-busy and Orlando… isn’t.
People Mag also had a story about Katy and Orlando wanting to protect Daisy and finally admitting to themselves that they would be better parents to her if they split up, with one source saying: “At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity.” Which is something I wish more couples would understand – nothing f–ks up a family more than “staying together for the kids.” Now Daisy gets to see her parents behave like adults who can negotiate a coparenting partnership while exploring their freedom away from another.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – American singer-songwriter Katy Perry wearing Gaurav Gupta SS24 Couture arrives at the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2025 held at the Barker Hangar on April 5, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – American singer-songwriter Katy Perry wearing Gaurav Gupta SS24 Couture arrives at the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2025 held at the Barker Hangar on April 5, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – American singer-songwriter Katy Perry wearing Gaurav Gupta SS24 Couture arrives at the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2025 held at the Barker Hangar on April 5, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Katy Perry
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom arrive together at Madonna Dell Orto for Jeff and Lauren’s pre-wedding party in Venice.
Pictured: Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom
BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Newly single Orlando Bloom was seen in Venice, Italy, ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Pictured: Orlando Bloom
BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Newly single Orlando Bloom was seen in Venice, Italy, ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Pictured: Orlando Bloom
BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Newly single Orlando Bloom was seen in Venice, Italy, ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Pictured: Orlando Bloom
BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
2024 Kering Foundation Caring for Women Event
Featuring: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities arrive at the Kering Foundation Caring For Women Dinner
Featuring: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 09 Sep 2024
Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images
ITA, “staying together for the kids” meant something like eight years of misery for me and my siblings, basically half of our childhoods. You carry the trauma of living in that tense, angry environment with you for seemingly forever.
30 years for my brother and I. Absolute nightmare.
Hmmm. Well it says that they didn’t communicate very well when they had disagreements so I wonder how well they will co-parent if they don’t communicate well. Parenting requires good communication so I hope for the best for their daughter and that they can communicate better for her sake.
Maybe it will work out better with professionals involved to help them agree and set ground rules/boundaries, etc.
And those apps the court will provide for parents who can’t manage to get along and track everything that was said (my coworker uses that).
I actually communicate with my ex’s fiancé. Every so often I’ll text my ex a question so he doesn’t feel left out and then….she responds. Which is fine, it works for us. She and I schedule basically the whole year and then she tells him what we decided. He and I don’t really have long chats when he brings our son home, but we can have a civilized conversation or relay any new information. And, of course, if I tell him anything new or different in person, I have to text his fiancé so she actually gets the information I gave him 🤣
“… nothing f–ks up a family more than “staying together for the kids.”
Spot-on.
Mine were 2, 4 & 7 when I walked away and the question and answer on which I based the decision was: The kids are going to be fucked up. How will they be less fucked up?
Whatever was going on in that household between the adults, they’re probably both better and more present for their daughter as individuals. She’ll figure out for herself why her parents are better apart than together as she gets older – and I speak from experience. Good for them for sparing Daisy from the possibility of a spending her childhood playing peacemaker.
‘ ” Did they? Really? Orlando doesn’t work that much ‘
Hey, must have taken at least a couple hours to shoot those cruise line ads with Drew Barrymore.
He also has a new show. He works a lot. They’re not big projects, he needs to hustle for money.
Please NEVER stay together for the kids. No one benefits in that situation. Having two homes and parents who were happier in their lives was so much better than endless ‘Sarah go and play in the garden’ to get me out of the house for their fights.
Props to them for figuring that out.
I wonder about Katy Perry. To me her rise to fame has been a bit disingenuous. It always bugged me how she started out with her songs about pop and curiosity and freedom….I kissed a girl, but then you implicitly support DT and that whole thing with going to space. It’s like she doesn’t really know who she is. I know less about Orlando’s life to speculate in any way, but I believe if a man wants to be married, he will be, but then maybe she had issues with marriage post her drama with it. Then the communications issues? That’s the death knell right there. Good luck to them both and all the best to Daisy. I’m a huge LOTR so I will always think positively if OB and California Girls is still a bop.
Sometimes a break up then reconciliation- which they had earlier in their relationship- is about 2 people needing to grow up and fix their own damaged selves before being in a successful relationship.
But most of the time when i see an on/off relationship i think back to what a lovely comedian i saw in the 90s said: “yeah, because it’s always good to go back to something you *know* doesn’t work.”
Hope they are good as co-parents.
I will always remember Kate Perry asking Stevie Nicks “who are your rivals” and Stevie replying ” I don’t have rivals, I have friends”. That to me is the difference between true greatness and mediocre Kate Perry.
She can be beautiful (blue sequins at top), but whoever put her in that silver dress with the hood-thing needs to be fired. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a dress so unflattering.
I recently watched a YouTuber do a deep dive into Katy Perry’s current collapse. They started with her rise to fame and how she went from an uber-Christian singing songs about Jesus to singing about kissing a girl and liking it. There was one clip where Katy was asked about the transition and she literally said, “Well, I sold my soul to Satan.” She looked so sad when she said it, like that’s really what she believes she’s done.
That silver dress is tragic. It always surprises me that no one around a star would steer them away from something that is so unflattering.