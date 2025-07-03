Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom had ‘been living on an island of stress’

Last week, we finally got a loosey-goosey “confirmation” for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s split. The breakup had been telegraphed in publicist-spoon-fed articles for weeks, and even when the confirmation came, Katy and Orlando still didn’t issue an actual statement about it. I have no idea why they seem so adverse to a simple joint statement of “we’re over but we still have a lot of love for each other and we’re committed to co-parenting.” The only reason why they can’t do that is probably because they can’t even agree on it? So instead of that, we’re getting more publicist-led quotes to People Mag:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom experienced issues for years before they reached their breaking point. Last week, PEOPLE confirmed the the pair have split after nine years together on and off. Now sources are revealing what went wrong. “Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years,” a source tells PEOPLE. “[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level.” Before the split, the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker, 40, and the Lord of the Rings star, 48, had “been living on an island of stress,” the source adds. “Things have been rocky.” A film source tells PEOPLE that the split has been “sad and unpleasant,” but Perry and Bloom are focused on co-parenting their daughter Daisy Dove, 4. “Sometimes love isn’t enough to keep two people with different styles and outlooks on how things are done [together],” the film source adds. “It can overshadow the love.”

[From People]

Honestly? I imagine they’re both pretty difficult to live with in different ways. Katy would drive me up the wall, and Orlando probably would too. “[They had] too much going on in their lives…” Did they? Really? Orlando doesn’t work that much. Katy has been busy this whole time, even if her last album flopped. Like, even after she welcomed Daisy, Katy was still working a lot and touring a lot. Which is a different thing altogether, when Katy is super-busy and Orlando… isn’t.

People Mag also had a story about Katy and Orlando wanting to protect Daisy and finally admitting to themselves that they would be better parents to her if they split up, with one source saying: “At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity.” Which is something I wish more couples would understand – nothing f–ks up a family more than “staying together for the kids.” Now Daisy gets to see her parents behave like adults who can negotiate a coparenting partnership while exploring their freedom away from another.