Tom Hardy on his body: ‘It’s all falling to bits now, and it’s not going to get better’

While Tom Hardy is, without a doubt, a genuine movie star, I do wonder if his route to becoming a movie star could have been a lot different and more straight-forward. He was a beautiful guy and he’s still good-looking in a grizzled sort of way. He’s always been a great actor. He could have been a traditional leading man in a variety of huge studio productions. But for the better part of a decade, he goes back and forth from the Venom franchise to weirder, more offbeat projects. Currently, he’s promoting MobLand, which is already hugely successful on Paramount+, and that’s why he covers the summer issue of Esquire UK. Some highlights from his interview, the first long-read piece I’ve read with him in many years.
He’s dizzy: “I got dizzy today. I took a Sudafed and it’s starting to work, so I feel better but in the interviews I was sitting there, and you know when you feel not right, but you can’t tell someone you don’t feel right? Like, ‘Listen, if I pass out…’”
Bodily ailments. “I’ve had two knee surgeries now, my disc’s herniated in my back, I’ve got sciatica as well. And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well. It’s like, it’s all falling to bits now, and it’s not going to get better.”
He might do a stem-cell treatment: “Unless you do all the stem cells…Probably, yeah. I think if it comes down to the wire and it seems the sensible thing to do and I take advice.”
The $1.8 billion Venom franchise: “I loved playing Eddie in Venom. Juggling chainsaws… Put me on a unicycle and throw everything at me! I was just really trying to push myself as much as I could. But I had no Spider-Man! No Avengers! It’s just us. Until those bridges are crossed… That’s way beyond my control. And I’d love to do that, but that’s not even a conversation to have at my level, of just being an actor in that world…. We played in the Sony counterpoint to Disney’s Marvel panoply, of which [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige has a huge amount of cards, and Sony has a huge amount of cards in its own right, including Spider-Man, and then there’s just no crossover. We’d love to cross over! That’s not happened. That’s what happens, and it’s one of those things.”
Whether he has a fulfilling career: “The more I know, Miranda, the less I know. If becoming a successful actor was climbing Everest, and I got to the summit, it was a false summit. Because there was another climb!” He wheezes with laughter. “It opened up my head beyond just acting,” he says of his recent expanded responsibilities, “to problem-solving, where I probably don’t belong. At least initially, because nobody wants to hear what an actor has to say. Some people are really good at the social politics. I’m not. I just want to act, do stories. I like the money, because that’s financial security. But I don’t want a G6 or more meat in my hamburger, yellow M&Ms. The control I’m after is feeling safe in the character. ‘I can pull this off: this is a challenge, but not so much of a challenge that I won’t be able to return on investment.’ That’s different to ‘Does the director like what I did?’”
His ambition has shifted: “There’s a sort of, I guess, maturing. I’ve done a little bit in every single genre that I’ve ever wanted to do, and I’ve played on some big fields, you know? I’ve done some stinkers, I’ve done some cool things, I’ve played with some really amazing luminaries and people, I’ve had some really cool opportunities. I’m not retiring myself but I’m just saying, ‘What do you want to do with that?’ I’ve been running at something that I had to run at, to get an understanding that it’s not going anywhere. There’s only more, more, more. Of what? Stomach ulcers? Blood pressure? Your knees are going, your hair’s falling out, your teeth are wonky, you’re almost 50… Maybe it’s a self-worth thing, maybe it’s not finishing school, maybe it’s not being good enough. But all this ‘I’ll show, I’ll show’… Show who? No one cares! I know I can do it. Well then, chill out. Powerless is a key motive. How do you handle your powerlessness? And then there are the existential questions of, why am I even here? Why do I have to die alone? Haha!”
He has chilled out a lot in the past decade. I remember the stories about him circa Mad Max: Fury Road, and what an unprofessional sh-thead he was back then. Being given some power and having to shoulder the responsibility for some huge productions has changed him. Plus, when your body starts to fall apart, that’s humbling. I don’t have anywhere near the kind of injuries he’s sustained, but I’m also at the point where I just want to sit quietly with an ice pack on whatever hurts. He’s realized that no matter his successes, there’s always more, more to prove, more power to attain, more more more. And his body just HURTS. And he’s tired and he’s zonked out on Sudafed. Anyway, I kind of loved this interview.
He goes all in on being a jiu jitsu fighter, no surprise that he’s prematurely decrepit and looks a little bit crumpled. To me his career peaked with Mad Max which was like 15 years ago? I haven’t seen any of the Venom movies, zero interest. Would love to see him come back in a more serious movie.
These guys all go hard core on martial arts and then complain about their knees and backs being wrecked. Really wish there was more talk about how this sort of stuff can seriously degrade your later in life mobility.
I am in martial arts too and feel a lot better than before, and I started in my late 40ies with several herniations in my spine.
It’s not martial arts the issue for actors, it’s the stunts they insist doing by themselves in the movies.
I really liked the Venom movies, very entertaining and funny. Tom does comedy surprisingly well 🙂
He’s GREAT in Mobland. I know of him, but not much of his work, as those weren’t my “go to” movie genres. But I love him as Harry. Like a coiled snake, SO much power, yet quietness, in his speech and actions. And that dog is freakin’ adorable! That’s all 😊
If you like Tom Hardy in Mobland you might also like his movie “Lawless.” It has Jessica Chastain, Shia LeBeouf and Guy Pearce. He is so, so good! Highly recommend.,
Midlife is a thing. Everyone goes through it, men and women, not only the hormonal changes but your priorities, understanding and acceptance of yourself completely change if you’re properly in tune with it all and are willing to ride the ups and downs, and if you have good support from those you love.
I love this interview too. It’s pretty rare for a major Hollywood star to sound like they’re taking stock, seeing the changes for what they really are and that shows a healthy mindset IMO. The ones to worry about are those who try to stay 25 or 30 forever and pretend like age and dying doesn’t come to us all.
I think he’s a good actor but not brilliant, made plenty of mistakes and now he’s got to show if he’s got the goods for the long haul. He may still surprise us. And YAY SUDAFED lol
Is he still married to Charlotte Riley? I like her in Peaky Blinders. I have not heard anything. Their relationship is pretty quiet. Which is good.
He’s an actor’s actor, I’ve always admired his interesting work and strong presence. He reminds me a bit of Colin Farrell, incredibly gorgeous and charismatic but also very open with their vulnerability. (And a lot of missteps along the way!).
I really strongly remember him talking years and years ago (before he was married) about being sexually fluid and feeling very trapped by masculinity. Even here, he sounds like a very reflective and interesting person.
Colin Farrell is a good comparison. Both were (IMO) extremely attractive and charismatic young actors that, due to personal struggles and an unwillingness to lean into their looks, just never found their groove. Farrell is now doing the best work of his career on tv and hopefully Hardy can find a role that suits him.
I think Colin Farrell is a far better actor than Tom Hardy with greater range – he is a fantastic comic actor, for example – and excellent taste in script choice and directors, doing everything from franchises to collaborations with people like Yorgos Lanthimos. Also, after he got over his drug phase I haven’t heard anything about him being a nightmare to work with….I think Tom Hardy would be grateful to have Colin’s career
A good comparison. Hardy may have had limited range in recent years with all the testosterone filled movies but he also did Locke, Bronson (also very violent but great acting) and very very early movie called ‘Stuart, a life backwards’ (with a young Cumberbatch): he blew me away. There’s definitely range. give this man a good dramatic, vulnerable, or comedic role in a tv series
There’s a handful of current actors whose energy & intellect has ALWAYS enthralled me…He is one of them…
I just want to see him & Cillian headline a small independent film shot in Ireland ✨️💚✨️
I am not really a fan of Hardy but him and Cillian make great acting. I am always down with Cillian’s acting.
I hope he has sincerely apologized to Charlize Theron and the cast/crew of Fury Road.
I assume you’ve seen Peaky Blinders… They are so great together in that.
My favorite movie of his is Legend, with Emily Browning. I have Mob Land in my watchlist, I’m looking forward to binging some of it.
Wait- he said “you’re almost 50”? I thought he was WELL over 50! Wow.
Holy Moly. I had to look it up. He’s only 47. Wow. Wow. I had been thinking that he wasn’t bad looking for a man in his late 50s, but he is not ageing well at all. At all. Life, eh? Even with pots of money, it still gets you.
Edited to add that I’ve just digested Chaine’s comment above: “prematurely decrepit” is such an apt description.
Same thoughts. Whatever is going on with his nose is not going to end well. Luckily, as a man, it won’t matter much. Free shrugs.
He got into body building for a few roles. Whatever those personal trainers are giving to these men to get them into shape can’t be good long term. I read that for example HGH makes your head, ears and nose grow. I don’t know if he took that, but he would certainly take something to get bulked up. He said before roles like Bane damaged his body.
See also Hugh Jackman who had to keep getting more and more ‘roided up for Wolverine until he couldn’t take it anymore.
And Henry Cavill who has been very open about how much training for action roles took from his health and body and how he refused to do it anymore after The Witcher (which I think sealed the deal on taking him out of Bond contention).
And poor Brendan Fraser. He’s been very open about how what he did to his body for action roles destroyed his health.
George Clooney famously ruined his back for Syriana and he’s been open about the extreme pain. He’s never looked the same, in fact he’s aging like milk…
Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on set for Better Caul Saul, but you’ll never convince me that it wasn’t from taking drugs to get in shape for his “action movie” Liam Neeson phase.
It’s the male version of women starving themselves and getting on the plastic surgery merry-go-round for roles. I know we know it’s not all glamour and glory in Hollywood but it’s good that Tom Hardy is apparently getting wise to it
young tom hardy gives young jonathan rhys meyers vibes (both are the same age surprisingly!)
Mobland is worth a watch!!! The actors are top notch — Pierce Brosnan has literally never put so much effort into a role as this one, and Helen Mirren delivers the goods as always. Hardy is the lead and gives it his all, he’s impressive as sort of the number-one henchman/sicario for a mob family, most of whose members are literally bats–t, he’s often the only clear-headed one in the room. Paddy Constantine (sp?) is terrific as Brosnan and Mirren’s son and Hardy’s bestie. And there are supporting actors whose names I don’t know who are also fantastic. The actress who played Anna in Downton is Hardy’s wife and it isn’t a great part but I like her. Hardy’s real-life wife is in it in a kind of tertiary but important role. HOWEVER, imo you will like it for the actors, not the writing. The writing feels kind of Sopranos-lite, like it wishes it were so serious and deep, but it’s just kind of shallow, violent mob fare. Good acting can really elevate mediocre writing for me.