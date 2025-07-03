Sean Combs will not be released on bail as he awaits his October sentencing date

The verdict came in yesterday on Sean Combs. The jury only found Combs guilty of two out of five charges. He was found guilty of prostitution charges and acquitted of the RICO charge and the two sex trafficking charges. It’s a stunning defeat for federal prosecutors, who put together what I thought was a solid (if lurid) case. Instead of a life sentence in federal prison, Combs is looking at a maximum sentence of 20 years on the prostitution charges, but no one thinks that will happen. For now, though, Combs has been denied bail while he awaits sentencing.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will not be released on bail after being found guilty of prostitution charges and acquitted of more serious charges in his high-profile federal sex crimes trial. Judge Arun Subramanian ruled Wednesday, July 2, that the music mogul will remain in custody as he awaits sentencing. The judge said Combs’ attorneys failed to demonstrate that he poses “no danger to any person,” citing an alleged act of violence against a woman in June 2024 — after Combs was already under investigation. “You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here,” Judge Subramanian told Combs’ lawyers. Combs’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3. The decision comes after Combs’ defense team proposed to the court earlier on Wednesday that he be immediately released on a $1 million bond co-signed by his mother, sister, and the mother of his eldest daughter. Combs’ attorneys said in the letter that he would be restricted to traveling only in Florida, California and New York, and would surrender his passport and be subjected to regular drug testing under the defense’s proposed conditions. The attorneys contended that Combs is not a flight risk, and argued he has demonstrated “trustworthiness and cooperation” throughout the government’s prosecution of him. On Wednesday, the jury acquitted Combs of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges he faced and convicted him of two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The music mogul had pleaded not guilty. Combs could still face a maximum of 20 years for the charges he was convicted on — 10 years for each count. Also in their letter to Judge Subramanian, Combs’ attorneys noted the “sentencing guidelines” for his Mann Act convictions would land him a prison term of 21 to 27 months, or about two years. They noted further he has already served 10 months behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Had Combs been convicted on the charges of sex trafficking or racketeering, he could have spent the rest of his life in prison. A legal expert predicted to PEOPLE that Combs will ultimately serve little to no time in prison. The lawyer for Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend and the prosecution’s star witness, had earlier submitted a letter to the judge asking him to deny Combs bond, worrying that he could pose a danger to Ventura or others.

[From People]

Yeah, Cassie has every right to believe that Combs would/will come after her if and when he’s released. Kid Cudi is likely worried about the same thing, as are many of Combs’ other victims. I’m glad the judge didn’t give him bail, but yeah, I doubt Combs will be sentenced to much more than a year or two in prison, if that. Cassie’s lawyer also issued a statement after the verdict:

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” says Wigdor. “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

[From Variety]

I feel so sorry for her and for all of Combs’ victims. Cassie is so damn brave, and for the jury to acquit Combs on the bigger charges is such a slap in the face.