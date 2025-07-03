Sean Combs will not be released on bail as he awaits his October sentencing date

The verdict came in yesterday on Sean Combs. The jury only found Combs guilty of two out of five charges. He was found guilty of prostitution charges and acquitted of the RICO charge and the two sex trafficking charges. It’s a stunning defeat for federal prosecutors, who put together what I thought was a solid (if lurid) case. Instead of a life sentence in federal prison, Combs is looking at a maximum sentence of 20 years on the prostitution charges, but no one thinks that will happen. For now, though, Combs has been denied bail while he awaits sentencing.
Sean “Diddy” Combs will not be released on bail after being found guilty of prostitution charges and acquitted of more serious charges in his high-profile federal sex crimes trial.
Judge Arun Subramanian ruled Wednesday, July 2, that the music mogul will remain in custody as he awaits sentencing. The judge said Combs’ attorneys failed to demonstrate that he poses “no danger to any person,” citing an alleged act of violence against a woman in June 2024 — after Combs was already under investigation.
“You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here,” Judge Subramanian told Combs’ lawyers. Combs’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.
The decision comes after Combs’ defense team proposed to the court earlier on Wednesday that he be immediately released on a $1 million bond co-signed by his mother, sister, and the mother of his eldest daughter. Combs’ attorneys said in the letter that he would be restricted to traveling only in Florida, California and New York, and would surrender his passport and be subjected to regular drug testing under the defense’s proposed conditions. The attorneys contended that Combs is not a flight risk, and argued he has demonstrated “trustworthiness and cooperation” throughout the government’s prosecution of him.
On Wednesday, the jury acquitted Combs of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges he faced and convicted him of two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The music mogul had pleaded not guilty. Combs could still face a maximum of 20 years for the charges he was convicted on — 10 years for each count.
Also in their letter to Judge Subramanian, Combs’ attorneys noted the “sentencing guidelines” for his Mann Act convictions would land him a prison term of 21 to 27 months, or about two years. They noted further he has already served 10 months behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.
Had Combs been convicted on the charges of sex trafficking or racketeering, he could have spent the rest of his life in prison. A legal expert predicted to PEOPLE that Combs will ultimately serve little to no time in prison.
The lawyer for Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend and the prosecution’s star witness, had earlier submitted a letter to the judge asking him to deny Combs bond, worrying that he could pose a danger to Ventura or others.
Yeah, Cassie has every right to believe that Combs would/will come after her if and when he’s released. Kid Cudi is likely worried about the same thing, as are many of Combs’ other victims. I’m glad the judge didn’t give him bail, but yeah, I doubt Combs will be sentenced to much more than a year or two in prison, if that. Cassie’s lawyer also issued a statement after the verdict:
“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” says Wigdor. “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”
I feel so sorry for her and for all of Combs’ victims. Cassie is so damn brave, and for the jury to acquit Combs on the bigger charges is such a slap in the face.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
New York, NY – Embattled rapper and hip hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested at a New York City hotel Monday night as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. The once-iconic star voluntarily traveled to the Big Apple ahead of his arrest, following a grand jury indictment, sources say. Combs was taken into custody at the Park Hyatt New York by Homeland Security Investigations, known for handling sex trafficking cases.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Diddy's Ex Cassie is seen for the first time since announcing her pregnancy as she supports husband Alex Fine at Mobland premiere after party in London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Diddy's Ex Cassie is seen for the first time since announcing her pregnancy as she supports husband Alex Fine at Mobland premiere after party in London.
New York, NY – Cassie Ventura was seen looking stoic as she made her way to court, as she is set to come face to face with her abusive ex, Sean "Diddy" Combs. She will take the stand for the first time today.
North America Rights Only – New York, USA -20180127- Celebrities at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z.

-PICTURED: Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs
-PICTURED: Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs
North America Rights Only – Los Angeles, USA -20180218- Celebrities at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

-PICTURED: Sean Diddy Combs, Cassie Ventura
-PICTURED: Sean Diddy Combs, Cassie Ventura
USA Rights Only – New York, USA -20180507-
Stars attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA.
-PICTURED: Cassie and Sean Combs
-Las Vegas, NV -20220515
2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
-PICTURED: Sean Combs
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Where: New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
We live in a “revenge” atmosphere now due to DT. I have no doubt that Mr.Combs would go after the people who testified against him.
No doubt he had already mapped out his plan of revenge and mentally rehearsed it on the daily.
He is a threat to all woman. I hope he gets his in the end. He’s disgusting
We are also back to a world where violence against women is ignored – DT is an adjudicated r*pist and the majority of voters said “oh, that’s fine God Bless Trump.” And Cassie went through hell having to relive what this monster did to her and this is all he gets.
I am so terrified for women in this country. I want to get my daughter out of here.
He’s a total danger to the witnesses.
And he’s a flight risk. He still has people that would do anything for him out there and they would help him disappear and he would never be found again.
I have no doubt Tr*mp will pardon him, and then he and Eric Adams will be seen clubbing together shortly thereafter. It will be up to all of us to continue to publicly shame Diddy, to remind others not to forgive or to forget.
Yesterday when I made a comment that seemed to blame the jury for the verdict, someone jumped on it, saying it was a bad job by the prosecutors and don’t blame the jury who were not convinced. I replied that I wasn’t blaming anyone since I hadn’t seen the trial but somebody sure screwed up. The more I think about it though, the more it seems like we don’t want to give regular people agency for their wrong decisions. So Trump voters are never to blame for inflicting that monster on us and jurors are never responsible for absolving predators and traffickers. This same dynamic was seen in the Johnny Depp case. Here’s my bottom line. I don’t know who’s at fault for this miscarriage of justice but it’s a fact that voters can be wrong. It’s also a fact that juries can be wrong and even very stupid and cruel. We are voters. We are jurors. All the biases many of us have are seen in these two groups. Just needed to get that off my chest.
I hear you Brassy Rebel. To me, no matter how the victims felt, his actions convicted him. Unfortunately, many other people do not think that way. It’s easier to blame the victim. Why are we like this? No other species is as cruel as humans.
Totally agree. We can live with the knowledge that we all carry unconscious bias, and still hold each other responsible for poor choices. For the record, I do blame Trump voters for giving us a monster.
I am struggling to understand how a person can be guilty of transportation for prostitution but not sex trafficking. How are those different??
The person that told you that the prosecutors didn’t do their job lied because I listened and read the court transcripts that’s not it. They had eight men and four women on that jewelry and to me. I think it’s misogyny and for the fact they don’t really take things seriously when it comes to women. But blaming the prosecutors is BS that’s not true.
This is why we need to legalize adult, consensual sex work. Most “prostitution” is not consensual and the lack of consent is where the criminal act lies. By conflating sex trafficking with consensual acts of sex, we double victimize survivors of trafficking. Not that I have hope in the current climate that we’ll see any progress in societal acceptance of women’s right to bodily autonomy.
Every time I get a little hope that a violent, horrific monster is going to get his due, that hope gets squashed by the cold, hard reality of the world we’re living in. Trump, Epstein, Cosby, Diddy…the list goes on. Apparently you can get away with anything if you have enough money.
Women were forbidden from being on juries within our lifetime (if you are old enough). They were not deemed credible enough or tough enough to testify. It was perfectly legal to reject a woman from the jury pool based on her gender until relatively recently. And of course the media and society has done a great job of separating worthy and virtuous women from golddiggers, sl*ts, etc.
We have created a worse world for our daughters than what was provided to us from our mothers. Our progress has been ripped away and many, many women are voting for that.
“Apparently you can get away with anything if you have enough money.”
This has always been true but never more in our faces than now. I fear for so many but right now one of my greatest fears is for the women of this country.
This is just another example that we are in very dark times.
Hell is empty and all the devils are here.
My understanding of the case is that he was acquitted of the conspiracy charges related to sex trafficking, which were difficult to prove because the DA did not bring in anyone that he conspired with. Weird choice on their part. However, he WAS convicted on the sexual assault charges. So this is actually the rare case where a man is being held responsible for his sexual assault.
He wasn’t convicted of sexual assault. He was convicted on two counts of the transportation to engage in prostitution charge. That’s it. He skated on the racketeering and sex trafficking.
There was no sexual assault charges.
I just pray the Judge gives him the max on both charges consecutively and he gets 20 years. But realistically he won’t get that much time.
I am also resigned to the fact most likely Trump will pardon him. Since these were federal crimes.
When the jury sent that letter to the judge within 2 hours of the start to deliberations stating they had concerns that one juror would not follow instructions — I knew he would get off — I am actually surprised they found him guilty of the prostitution charges. Of course, there are now comments all over social medica that Cassie was just as guilty since she contacted and paid the prostitutes — the Depp effect has begun.
He won’t do any time because Trump will pardon him. His career will be just fine in a year.
By the time he is sentenced in October he will have been held for 13 months. He will get off with time served.
The guidelines for the judge are just that guidelines he doesn’t need to follow the guidelines. I feel he will give him 8-10 for trying to make a mockery of his courtroom, intimidating witnesses and trying to move his assets overseas. It will be appealed and he will have to still sit in jail for the appeal and the appeals board doesnt give a fig who he is. He already agrees that Ditty i a danger to society.
Which totally defines racketeering. The prosecution bungled it by focusing too much on the sex related details, rather than the people who helped him do this including his sons.
So did the jury make mistakes here? Hard to believe he could be acquitted of these major charges. I sincerely hope he does serve a lot of time in prison. He is a psychopathically terrifying person.