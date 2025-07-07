Joey Chestnut won his 17th title at Nathan’s hot dog eating contest after previous ban

Embed from Getty Images

I hope everyone had a fun, safe, well-hydrated Fourth of July weekend! Mine went to the dogs: shortly before our country marked 249 years young (and immature), my rescue pup My Guy turned four. It was his first birthday we spent together! Which meant days later it was also my first taste of how this kid reacts to fireworks; thankfully, the answer was silently. (If a fly so much as buzzes in the lobby of our building, he sounds the alarm. But bombs bursting in air? Nothing to bark about. Silly floof.) As for the other dogs of our holiday festivities, I speak of course, of Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. Our buns were smoked last year when Nathan’s and Major League Eating banned 16-time Mustard Belt champ Joey Chestnut from participating, on allegations of Chestnut violating “basic hot dog exclusivity provisions” (a term that never ceases to bring me joy when used in a legal context). But the relationship wasn’t charred so badly as to be irreparable, and Chestnut was invited back to compete this year, where he once again cut the mustard to win his 17th title:

The competitive eater emerged victorious in the 2025 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York City after ingesting a staggering 70.5 wieners within 10 minutes, helping him claim his 17th non-consecutive win at the annual event. While Joey, 41, managed to scarf down 24 more hot dogs than his next closest rival Patrick Bertoletti, he admitted to falling short of his own expectations. “My goal was 70 to 77,” he told ESPN moments after his triumph. “I really wanted a little bit more, but you know what? There’s next year. I’m just happy I’m here.” Indeed, Joey—who consumed a record-breaking 76 wieners in 2021—pointed out that his biggest obstacle is often himself. “Showing up is the hardest part sometimes,” he continued. “But I love being here. As soon as I found out I was coming, my body was easy to train. I love doing it. I love pushing myself and beating the heck out of people.” After scoring his first Mustard Yellow Belt in 2007, Joey embarked on an eight-year winning streak before being defeated by Matt Stonie in 2015. He reclaimed the title the following year, kicking off another hot streak that would continue through 2023. Last year, however, Joey was barred from competing after Major League Eating, the contest’s organizer, ruled that his sponsorship deal with plant-based alternative Impossible Foods—deemed a competitor to Nathan’s—made him ineligible to compete, an MLE spokesperson told ESPN at the time. Fortunately, the matter appeared to be resolved in June when Joey announced his return to the competition. “While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space,” he wrote on Instagram June 16, “those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs.”

[From E! News]

Listen, I know a perfectionist when I see one (being in recovery myself), and I could taste the disappointment in Chestnut’s assessment of his own performance. Even though he proved victorious! But Chestnut has recently been hitting numbers much higher than 70.5 dogs & buns. When he broiled off against Takeru Kobayashi last year (in an event he booked after Nathan’s ousted him), Chestnut downed 82 hot dogs, in the industry standard 10 minutes. I remember it vividly because on that occasion, Chestnut uttered the endearingly earnest comment: “I’ve been trying to hit 80 dogs for years.” So for a GOAT like Chestnut, I’m sure losing steam by 10 dogs in less than a year gives the man heart burn. I just hope he doesn’t torment himself in his training for next year, because he described what said training entrails (gastro pun!) ahead of his win, and it was thoroughly disgusting. Yet in an odd way, a lot of what he said simply sounded like any other athlete preparing for the tournament. I walked away from the interview with three life lessons: 1) What makes you unique can be your ticket to success; Chestnut said that growing up he was always self-conscious about how fast he ate. 2) Champions are made through practice; I won’t detail his regimen here, but it’s, um, rigorous. And, 3) Don’t forget to breathe! (He also said don’t forget to swallow, but I thought that one through before highlighting it on the internet, ha! Oh, wait…)

Lastly, I know it’s a d-ck-shaped sport so naturally the focus is on the men, but there’s been a women’s division for the last 15 years with its own star player. Big shout-out to Miki Sudo for nabbing her 11th overall title (again, out of 15 years). She probably would’ve had the wins be consecutive, too, only she sat out 2021 for her pregnancy. Mamas for the win!

