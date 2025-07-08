The FBI now claims that there is no Jeffrey Epstein ‘client list’, how strange

Embed from Getty Images
For years now, various people have demanded the public release of Jeffrey Epstein’s “client/blackmail list.” It happened during the first Trump administration too, weirdly, because I don’t think MAGA cultists actually understood that Donald Trump was good friends with Jeffrey Epstein, or that Epstein used Mar-a-Lago as a hunting ground. Back when Epstein was originally investigated and arrested in Florida, the FBI confiscated a lot of his records, videos and paperwork. It’s always been one of the biggest mysteries/conspiracies of the Epstein case: what happened to all of the evidence gathered by the FBI circa 2005? Did that evidence disappear or did someone hold on to it and it will eventually be released? Obviously, Epstein died in jail in 2019 (during the first Trump administration) and… yeah, the whole thing has been hushed up really well. Still, the MAGA cultists demanded something, anything. So they were promised the release of an “Epstein client list” this year. But the only thing that was released was a statement saying there is no client list. Elon Musk was pretty heated about it.
After an FBI memo reportedly found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein kept a client list or blackmailed powerful associates, Elon Musk seemingly fired a shot at Donald Trump’s administration. Axios and ABC reported that the memo also concluded that video evidence supports the official ruling that Epstein, the disgraced billionaire financier, died by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019.
The memo said there was “no incriminating ‘client list’ … no credible evidence … that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” and no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” according to Axios.
The news comes just months after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that Epstein’s reputed client list was “sitting on my desk,” awaiting review. The reported memo generated online outrage from many who have questioned the official findings related to Epstein, including Musk.
The Tesla CEO and former Trump ally posted a meme on X, the social media platform he owns, depicting a man applying clown makeup next to text including, “There is no Epstein list.”
Replying to another post suggesting that the Justice Department was withholding information, Musk said, “This is the final straw.” This is not the first time that Musk has publicly criticized the Trump administration’s handling of Epstein records.
“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk posted in June. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” Musk later walked back that post.
[From People]
I’m including Elon’s clown tweet below – it was one of the very few times he’s actually made a somewhat valid and concise point on his hellsite. Anyway, I wish “the Epstein list” was the only thing we had to worry about these days, but it is not. The way everyone is covering for Trump, Trump’s associates and Epstein’s associates (imagine that Venn diagram), you can really tell that the Epstein scandal touched some of the most powerful men in the world.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
New York, CA – Financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead on 10 August 2019 in his prison cell in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail.
Pictured: Jeffrey Epstein
BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor for Jeffrey Epstein and four other charges.
**SHOT ON 01/05/1992**
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – United States President Donald J. Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the White House’s Cabinet Room in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Elon Musk
BACKGRID USA 30 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Elon Musk looks on as US President Donald Trump gives remarks to the media, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Featuring: Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Elon Musk (middle) and his son, X (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) are seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Featuring: X, Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
President Donald Trump, right, participates in a Press Conference with Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer, Tesla, SpaceX and X (previously known as Twitter) and Administrator, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), left, in the Oval Office of the White House
Featuring: Elon Musk, President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 30 May 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
President Donald Trump, right, participates in a Press Conference with Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer, Tesla, SpaceX and X (previously known as Twitter) and Administrator, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), left, in the Oval Office of the White House
Featuring: Elon Musk, President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 30 May 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
I have one word for this bull shit and that’s COVERUP!!!!!!!!!
What I think is arguably the scariest about this is how this shows that the Trump regime has appropriated the FBI and turned it into essentially their propaganda and enforcement tool. Welcome to Germany 1935.
Trump would not have gotten as far as he has, if he didn’t have support in the law enforcement and intelligence community.
This! The picture of masked ICE agents literally marching thru a park in LA yesterday was bone chilling. At least the Nazi showed their faces….even behind the masks too many of those ICE agents look like they are getting a warped thrill from their orders.
I don’t know why the fuck blue states aren’t at the very least passing laws that require these thugs to both show their faces and provide valid IDs. There are ways to at least curb their mission and blue states are doing jack shit.
Dems are working on a bill, the VISIBLE act. Chicago police, shockingly, have also proposed one for the city. But I’m not holding my breath that these thugs will comply with anything.
https://www.axios.com/2025/07/08/ice-agents-masks-democrats-id-bill
Yes, the US has its own Gestapo now.
@ orangeowl–thanks for the link. That’s good that Congress is at least trying even if it won’t pass the GOP majority. But I still don’t understand why blue state governors aren’t doing anything to protect our residents.
A lot of these ICE thugs are counting on Fed protection maybe even in the form or pardons but ICE is violating STATE laws and the president cannot pardon for state crimes. I am so disappointed in Gov Healey here in MA….never thought much of her to begin with but damn is she proving to be a disappointment.
@Kitten, there is currently a bill working through the MA legislature that will prohibit ICE and other federal law enforcement from masking and will require visible identification like badges, names on request, marked vehicles.
@LP-Thanks for the info–happy to hear this. The blue state AGs did such a great job putting into place pre-emptive, anticipatory measures to protect blue states against Trump’s worst policies. But I’ve been really surprised and disheartened that blue state governors haven’t done the same. I know they had meetings but I’ve been wondering why those meetings didn’t result in meaningful action. I really wish they would ALL follow suit because there’s power in numbers. Make it so Trump can’t target just one of us, ya know?
If there’s no list, why is Ghislane in jail? Why did Prince Andrew settle? Please.
I read something in the last few days that Ghislaine is working covertly with the FBI on identifying many men on “the list” because everyone knows this is a complete coverup and Pam Bondi should be arrested for being complicit in it.
FBI would never release the list or all the sh*t they got during their raid. Epstein was literally untouchable while he was alive because of his connections to powerful men working in both american and foreign intelligence services. When he first got arrested, the sweat deal he got included a promise of full immunity for the men he provided for. The law enforcement will be protecting rich and powerful men (which includes Trump) with or without Trump.
The only way out of this corrupt regime is for the entire system to fall. There are no people in that administration who are not corrupt and all have pledged allegiance to Trump and Steven Miller. I fear the United States has to be dismantled and will have to start over.
Been thinking maybe the same thing.
The US is being dismantled which will leave us no choice but to start over from scratch. It’s kind of obvious at this point. Some will want to scrap the Constitution but I’m not one of them. The fascists have wanted a new constitution for decades and constantly propose a constitutional convention. Don’t fall for it. The current Constitution is sufficient with a few tweaks to guarantee that nothing like this ever happens again.
The US is no more than its constitution. Without it, we are just a geographic designation. As a country, we must start over.
Trouble is, they actually WANT it to fail. The big tech bros like Thiel and Curtis Yarvin (a hero of Vance’s) have a long-range plan that is evolving splendidly. They envision being kings of separate big tech cities (populated by the wealthies). This is not so much about Right and Left….it’s all of us against the sociopaths. They will promote so much lies, hate and nonsense until no one believes anyone.
It is about the right and left though because only the right is openly embracing this horror. Okay large swaths of the left didn’t vote, which was the same as openly embracing this horror, but realistically the Faux News cultists can’t be reasoned with. Hopefully the left leaning Millenials and Zers who thought not voting was cool can be reasoned with.
LOL i’m over here drawing Crazy conclusions. Apparently the Time had a story about Virginia’s diary on Sunday, saying how her husband of 22 years started abusing her because she was the face of this scandal. I wondered what that was all about, now it makes sense she is gone so no rebutal from her side. is Ghislane getting out soon ? Was this a Dead Cat story to cover for the Texas deaths and how they F’d up with the weather people, the loudest mouths are out there talking about this instead of flash floods
Oh come on…yet another of the “truths” this administration expects us to believe. Guessing Felon 47 somehow leveraged this for financial benefit with his billionaire “friends” along with the god awful wealth transfer in that bill. And of course his sycophantic followers will add this to another of his “wins.” The blatant corruption is overwhelming but hey, Hunter’s laptop and her emails.
The MAGAs are all blaming this on Biden, who somehow, despite being demented and comatose, broke into Bondi’s office and destroyed all the evidence to protect the Clintons. Never mind that the victims have only identified two clients publicly: Prince Andrew and Donald Trump
MAGA’s really will grasp at the most ludicrous reasons to rationalize/excuse the actions of their Dear Leader.
It’s a f*cking cult.
Don’t laugh. There are people who will believe this. Our information environment is still controlled by right wing conspiracy theorists.
Didn’t people believe HRC was running a sex ring in a pizzeria basement?
And some guy from North Carolina showed up with an assault rifle. Fortunately, he was convinced that there was no sex ring, and, indeed, no basement, before anyone got hurt.
They not only still believe that but they have extended it to include the Obamas and Bidens moving the operation to the basement of the Kennedy Center because the Orange One found giant empty rooms in the basement and what could empty rooms in the basement of a theater be used for other than sex trafficking. Actors bring costumes and props with them each night apparently
Dark times. As usual trying not to freak the f-ck out.
They think we’re all as stupid as Dear Leader.
Then will the DOJ have Ghislaine Maxwell released? If there’s no client list, who did she traffic to? What is she doing in prison if there’s no client list? You see, MAGA has forfeited all ability to think to their cult so they aren’t asking this question.
Just as a note, Ghislaine herself also r*ped the underage victims together with Epstein. She was the recruiter for him and helped to traffic the victims to Epstein and his friends. Even if there was no “friends” in the picture (which we know is a lie), she still groomed children and abused them herself.
That’s adorable, people thought that the list was actually going to be released hahaha. Bless their hearts. I will take “What is delusional optimism?” for $100 Alex.
I hope they fire Pam Bondi for this. It would be hilarious.
There are a dozen things Pam Bondi could be fired for. This is pretty far down the list. The mistake was confirming her in the first place. She was corrupt as Florida attorney general and has only gotten worse with Trump.
Bongino and Patel were both leading the charge on the conspiracy theory that uncovering Epstein’s client list would reveal a secret Democrat cabal led by Bill Clinton. Turns out that the list would likely implicate their boss and suddenly it’s all “there’s no there, there”. Interesting. The only thing that’s true in this situation is that whatever this administration is asserting, the opposite is always the truth.
CORRUPTION.
Does this also mean Prince Andrew can direct his private jet to NYC for a slice and a show? How he must long to stand on US soil again.
If there is no client list then Prince Andrew is off the hook with the FBI. He can now travel freely. Trump just did Charles and William a favor before the state visit. No more black mark on their reputations.
This announcement tells us 2 things:
Bill Clinton IS NOT on the list.
Donald Trump IS.
Umm, what the hell was Bill doing on that island then? Multiple times? Ghislaine was also at at the wedding of Bill’s daughter. Do you really believe the secret service agents would let someone into that kind of wedding without making a background check? Bill was part of it as well as Trump. If they could release the evidence partially, they would do it. They want to bury it all forever, because it implicates both Dems and Republicans.
“There is no Jeffrey Epstein client list” says the clients of Jeffrey Epstein. “We will throw Pam Bondi under the bus and the gullible public will forget all about the client list, hahaha!”
Someone has it. Can the hackers just get it already and show us?
Yeah, no one’s going to convince me Elno doesn’t have that list along with all the other data his Doge goons stole. How mad does he have to get before he lets it leak?
I’m fairly certain Bibi took the list years ago.
Trump tried to keep a reporter from asking Bondi about the Epstein list today. It’s so obvious he’s guilty.
https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3lthpusw6pu2r
Members of the administration are keeping the blackmail lists for themselves.
It’s surprising that Trump hasn’t been given a look at the list. Maybe someone realized that was dangerous because Trump is too much of a blabbermouth and would absolutely crow.