The FBI now claims that there is no Jeffrey Epstein ‘client list’, how strange

For years now, various people have demanded the public release of Jeffrey Epstein’s “client/blackmail list.” It happened during the first Trump administration too, weirdly, because I don’t think MAGA cultists actually understood that Donald Trump was good friends with Jeffrey Epstein, or that Epstein used Mar-a-Lago as a hunting ground. Back when Epstein was originally investigated and arrested in Florida, the FBI confiscated a lot of his records, videos and paperwork. It’s always been one of the biggest mysteries/conspiracies of the Epstein case: what happened to all of the evidence gathered by the FBI circa 2005? Did that evidence disappear or did someone hold on to it and it will eventually be released? Obviously, Epstein died in jail in 2019 (during the first Trump administration) and… yeah, the whole thing has been hushed up really well. Still, the MAGA cultists demanded something, anything. So they were promised the release of an “Epstein client list” this year. But the only thing that was released was a statement saying there is no client list. Elon Musk was pretty heated about it.

After an FBI memo reportedly found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein kept a client list or blackmailed powerful associates, Elon Musk seemingly fired a shot at Donald Trump’s administration. Axios and ABC reported that the memo also concluded that video evidence supports the official ruling that Epstein, the disgraced billionaire financier, died by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019. The memo said there was “no incriminating ‘client list’ … no credible evidence … that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” and no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” according to Axios. The news comes just months after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that Epstein’s reputed client list was “sitting on my desk,” awaiting review. The reported memo generated online outrage from many who have questioned the official findings related to Epstein, including Musk. The Tesla CEO and former Trump ally posted a meme on X, the social media platform he owns, depicting a man applying clown makeup next to text including, “There is no Epstein list.” Replying to another post suggesting that the Justice Department was withholding information, Musk said, “This is the final straw.” This is not the first time that Musk has publicly criticized the Trump administration’s handling of Epstein records. “Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk posted in June. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” Musk later walked back that post.

[From People]

I’m including Elon’s clown tweet below – it was one of the very few times he’s actually made a somewhat valid and concise point on his hellsite. Anyway, I wish “the Epstein list” was the only thing we had to worry about these days, but it is not. The way everyone is covering for Trump, Trump’s associates and Epstein’s associates (imagine that Venn diagram), you can really tell that the Epstein scandal touched some of the most powerful men in the world.

