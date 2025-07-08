Prince William plans to fly to Switzerland to watch football on Wednesday

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron’s state visit to the UK began today. Several days ago, Buckingham Palace released a lot of information about who will do what for the state visit, and we got to play one of my new favorite games, “How Many Events Are William and Kate Being Excluded From?” The royal reporters went on and on about the Prince and Princess of Wales having a “starring role” in the state visit, but really, they’re just doing a couple of hours of “work” today and that’s it. They’re not even confirmed to appear at the state dinner at Windsor Castle, and they’re certainly not hosting the Macrons for a private lunch or tea, nor are the Waleses being tasked with ferrying the Macrons to any events beyond the welcome ceremony. King Charles even had to ask the Gloucesters to host the Macrons at the Guildhall tomorrow:

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a busy week ahead. On July 8, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, will travel to Windsor for a State Visit. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be assisted by two unexpected senior members of the Royal Family, who have been given a more prominent role while hosting the French visitors. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester “will accompany the French couple to a Guildhall banquet hosted by the Lord Mayor and City of London Corporation on the evening of Wednesday, July 9,” GB News reported. The Duke of Gloucester is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, making him perfectly placed to carry out official engagements on behalf of the Royal Family.

No disrespect to the Gloucesters, but this really doesn’t sound like Britain is rolling out the red carpet for the Macrons. Sophie and Edward couldn’t even be tasked with hosting duties? Yikes. So, obviously, I wondered why William and Kate weren’t planning on doing anything else for the state visit this week. And lo and behold, I got a partial answer – William plans to travel to Switzerland tomorrow… to watch football.

Prince William will leave the UK on Wednesday as Kensington Palace has confirmed the royal will travel to Switzerland in his role as Patron of the Football Association. The Prince of Wales will attend the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 group stage match between England and the Netherlands. The game will be played at the Letzigrund in Zurich. The trip to Switzerland comes just one day after Princess Kate and Prince William will take centre stage in welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte when they arrive for their State Visit to the United Kingdom today. The royal couple will greet the French President and Mrs Macron at RAF Northolt on behalf of King Charles III.

I can’t believe I looked this up, but William actually skipped one of the group-stage matches already – the Lionesses lost to the French team over the weekend and William (the patron) wasn’t there. But he’s making a point to go to another group-stage match in the middle of a state visit? The Lionesses are also scheduled to play on Sunday, but that’s the Wimbledon men’s final. William skipped Wimbledon last year (because of football!), but I wonder if he’s planning to go this year.