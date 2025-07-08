Mail: King Charles should remove the Sussexes’ HRHs to help out Prince William

For years, we’ve heard briefings from “royal sources” and “friends of Prince William,” all of whom insist that William is wrathful and consumed with hatred for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. For years, we’ve heard William soft-launch his plan to “strip” Harry and Meghan’s titles when he (William) is king. This year, they’ve added a new twist: Future King William plans to do the most to strip his niece and nephew, Lili and Archie, of their HRH styles. Well, the Mail just published this extremely dumb piece called “Harry and Meghan’s children are likely to lose their titles – but there’s only one way for William to do it while keeping his hands clean. Another royal household has already shown him the way.” I will save you a lot of time: Sharon Hunt wants King Charles to be the one to “strip titles,” thus leaving William with clean hands, which is what Denmark’s Queen Margrethe did to her second son’s children.
The most well-informed royal experts are convinced it is only a matter of time before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children lose their HRH titles. The belief is that William, Prince of Wales, will make the difficult call once he becomes King, succeeding his father, Charles III.
After all, this is an edict originated by King Charles during his reign and one insiders expect William to continue – with the logic being that HRH titles should be reserved solely for working members of the family. It’s not an altogether controversial idea, although I suspect such an announcement would land like a nuclear bomb in Montecito when made official.
Ultimately, the goal is to keep the British Royal Family reputationally intact – which means minimising any noise from California – while persisting with the ‘slimming-down’ strategy which, most experts agree, is the right path for a modern monarchy. If the British are looking for a prototype, they would be wise to glance across the North Sea at how a similar title stripping situation unfolded in Denmark.
Adopting the Danish royal family’s blueprint for title removal could potentially not only keep William’s hands clean, but it may even hold the door ajar (even if by just an inch!) for a future reconciliation between the warring brothers. But it requires the agreement and participation of King Charles.
In Denmark, it all goes back to September 2022, during what would ultimately be the penultimate year of Queen Margrethe II’s reign. The monarch made the unexpected decision to ‘future-proof’ the royal family and ‘slim down’ the court. The elderly Queen, now 85, announced she had made the decision to revoke the HRH titles of her youngest son Prince Joachim’s four children: now-titled Count Nikolai, Count Felix, Count Henrik and Countess Athena. The blow was dealt by the retiring monarch, allowing them to remain a neutral party. This is the move that the British royals should be examining closely.
King Charles is 76 and undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. While still just shy of three years into his reign, his advanced age and ongoing health concerns suggest it is unlikely he will hold his position for an extended period of time. However, what the British incumbent can do during his time in charge is provide surety and stability for the next generation by making a tough call. Like Queen Margrethe did at the end of her reign, King Charles has the power to cut the HRH cord from Prince Harry’s children – once and for all confirming that their future lies beyond the Royal Family. Just as Margrethe experienced, it’s a decision almost certain to cause backlash and upset from Harry and Meghan.
First of all, I don’t actually think this is coming from William’s camp, nor is it coming from Buckingham Palace. The last time BP briefed anything about the Sussexes, it was that King Charles hopes and expects Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili to attend his funeral and take major roles in all of the funeral arrangements. That’s not because of any affection on Charles’s part – it’s because of his own ego, that he wants his estranged son to “show up” for him in death. Also, it’s not that Charles hasn’t had ample opportunity to strip titles and make this into a bigger thing, but Charles is a ditherer by nature and at the end of the day, he doesn’t want to make a big decision on titles/styles. Why would he when William has spent the past five years screaming and wailing about how he’s going to punish his brother?
Charles is a bad father and grandfather if he authorized this article. But it might be from Pegs though, who seems adamant to go after the two children and take titles away.
How on earth would they explain leaving other ‘non-working’ royals with their HRHs (yep, those further down the LoS than the Sussex kids)? Andrew, the York Princesses, P&P Michael of Kent?
@beth, they couldn’t. I think in good part this is what is stopping Charles from removing any styles or titles under the guise of: only for working Royals. He wouldn’t want to remove the style of HRH from certain other non-working members of the royal family. And, if he removes them only from the Sussexes, it would look like the petty, vindictive and racist action that it is.
I think that’s what’s stopping Charles from removing any styles or titles from the Sussexes. However, I don’t think William cares about being seen as the racist that he is.
They can’t. Can they say they were former working royal. So were Harry and Meghan. How can they justify Eugenie and Beatrice keeping theirs? Andrew even. He’s a former working royal. They refused Harry’s half in/out offer. How can they make Eugenie and Beatrice half in since they’re the ones that refused having anyone from doing it. They’re the ones that said your either in or out. If they try to go back on their word people will start to ask why didn’t take Harry’s offer. In their quest to penalize Harry and Meghan they put themselves into a corner and can’t get out without making them look as if their actions towards them was vindictive . So either they remove all HRH’s from everyone that’s not the heir or his spare otherwise just targeting the mixed race royals look racist to the non white people in their kingdom. If i was them I would shut this talk down immediately.
Can we focus on the fact that Meghan is a HRH due to her adoption by 4 Nigerian kings? She is a princess. If they take the titles, they still have and retain and can use their Nigerian titles.
The world doesn’t view African royalty as real or worthy or “royal” because they don’t have the exact kind of European castles etc. But before colonialism and the horrors done to the African continent, its many countries and peoples and the systematic attempt to destroy its culture – they had some of the most advanced and successful cities and nations in the world. Even if a small little place called Europe didn’t think they were quite up to snuff. I mean come on – the British were pooping in their own water supply and Benin had indoor plumbing and high standards for cleanliness and hygiene not to mention their CULTURE AND KNOWLEDGE.
Which begs the question when one remembers some of the deep, deep curtsying Diana performed for senior members of other royal houses, what would protocol demand of the BRF in that light? Would Kate need to curtsy to M, to honour the Nigerian Kingdoms?
Harry, a blood prince of the United Kingdom, would be a ‘Prince Philip of Nigeria’ and far closer to his mother’s legacy and the Spencer family, having HRH removed. That would backfire on William so badly it would almost be worth seeing.
The titles that should be stripped are the lazies!! They take taxpayers money and give nothing in return. So strip them of their titles. Titles are useless. This story will never end. Take them. No you take them. No I can’t take them I will look bad. Around and around it goes.
William does very little he should not get taxpayer money. And if Keen wants to be a “full time mom” (the children are all in school now), she should not be paid for by taxpayers.
HRH is only a style, not a title.
So Beatrice & Eugenie will also lose their titles, right? Right?
And what about all of Chuckles’s siblings? And Louise and her brother? They technically are HRHs. And Charlotte and Louis’s future kids too, right? Wouldn’t this be setting the precedent for that?
Chuckles is way too passive. He’s not going to do anything that would bring negativity on him (because he could have done this the second he became king and just dithered until deciding to leave things as they were). He’ll just kick the can down the road until he dies and then Willy will do whatever his incandescently raging heart wants afterward.
Let the world see that William uses children to get a petty revenge on his brother.
If they are going by just working royals as it says in the article then yes.
By this logic, the York sisters’ titles would be the next to go, but of course nobody’s acknowledging that.
I think there will be a backlash if he just removes titles from his niece and nephew–he will be accused of racism, and he’s not coddled by all in the media.
This! William doing this will only confirm to the world that he is petty, punitive and racist AF! And the world is watching… while reminding everyone why the Sussexes had to leave!
There will absolutely be a backlash, which is why this article wants Charles to do it, so William is shielded from it.
Willy has very dirty hands. So does his racist, lazy wife.
It’s going to take more than the removal of the Sussexes’ HRH by proxy to clean their messes.
The whole framing of this article is asinine. Bc they are saying Charles should strip the children’s hrh so that William can keep his hands clean. So they are strait-up saying that they know this is dirty if they’re talking about trying to keep hands clean. Write a new patent for future grandchildren, well before they are born, sure. But these are vestigial stylings so what are they really protecting against here? And then they’re saying it’s about working royals so then would they write an LP about only working royals can have an HRH? Cuz I don’t think that’s even how it works.
The “clean hands” phrase is interesting to use because it’s the principle that if you seek remedy over a tort, your character must not be impugned: “he who comes to equity [court] must come with clean hands.”
So I can only imagine this is another embiggening of Lazy Willy the future king at the expense of the widely unpopular Chuck and his 2% popular Rottweiler. There’s nothing to lose from the rats’ view for Chuck to make this unpopular decision because he’s already unpopular.
And since it is well-documented that Chuck has mistreated Diana and that can never be changed/remedied because she’s dead, Harry is turning out to be Willy’s Diana or Achilles heel. Harry – as they fear and is becoming true- will bring Willy and the monarchy and the whole house of cards down.
Hence the rats and the Palaces have waged these series of battles against the Sussexes because this is a war for the Windsors’ survival.
That’s how I read this, too. But, I don’t know that Charles’ “affection” for William extends that far. He still cares about his legacy, whatever is left of it.
The whole damn article is stupid, but that is not a surprise given the source. HRH is a style, not a title. Once you recognise this, the remainder of the words can be ignored.
Some people in the royal households (and media) really dislike the idea of these two mixed-race children being HRHs. And it seems that the media is working overtime trying to find removal reasons that would not seem suspicious or brand the royals as racists (too late for that).
Also – notice how they’re no longer bleating about removing the “Sussex” titles? Because they can’t without a LOT of problems. So they are attempting to grab low-hanging fruit instead. The household (KP or BP) is trying to coerce Charles into signing something removing the HRH from the children as one of his “last acts” as king, the way they forced the Queen to claim she wanted Camilla to be known as queen.
I’d like to see them justify any phrasing of a Letters Patent which ONLY removes HRH from A and L.
The British media has a rage-erection against those mixed race children. They really want Charles or Peg to double down on their hatefulness! But then, how would the BM smooth the worldwide negative publicity?
There will be worldwide consequences if he just does this to the mixed race children.
I disagree.
The Sophie/Sentebale scandal highlighted to me ,how many people – of races and creeds – are willing to tapdance for the BRF in order to harm Meghan.
Not all skinfolk are kinfolk.
The royals are being protested and booed. They are not invulnerable.
In the other royal family, it worked because there was no bad blood between brothers and there were no other titled royals, so the brother’s kids weren’t singled out. Does Charles or Will plan to take all the titles given to “non-working” royals because of their birth right? Because if not, it will be seen as only white people can have titles in BRF.
“only white people can have titles in BRF..”
Isn’t this exactly what they’re saying? They can’t strip the titles of the only mixed race royals, yet insist the decision didn’t come from bigotry.
These people really can’t stand that the royal family has black blood in it now. M hasn’t said or done anything about or to that family for yeeeeaaaarrrrsssss and they are STILL crying and briefing about her constantly. No matter what they do, she will forever be a Princess of the United Kingdom and her children will forever have royal blood and be Prince and Princess. I don’t care how many titles or what have you they so call strip. Blood is Blood and THAT will never change.
💯
Doria is the only Queen I recognize.
What’s the end game here??
The obsession with titles and honorifics seemed to have stepped up x 10 these last few weeks.
Is there a lawsuit coming up?
lol. Yeah, Daily Mail lawsuit is coming at the end of this year, I believe. The Sun was the same with hundred of articles just before their lawsuit.
Harry and Meghan have been winning. That’s why. The British press thinks that stripping them of their HRH will bring them down a peg. Everything they’ve tried this year including the Vanity Fair article hasn’t really worked.
Nobody cares!!!!!!!!!
This is pretty stupid. How is it “future proofing” the monarchy by targeting only Archie and Lili? It would be different if a letters patent was made that revoked HRH styles from future generations, similar to the 1917 letters patent, which limited who in the family could use HRH and Prince and princess, because the letters patent had affected everybody who didn’t fall under the new criteria. I feel that if HRH is revoked it’ll only be from Archie and Lili, not anybody who ranks below them in the line of succession, and certainly not future generations, like Louis’s children, or George’s grandchildren. Using Queen Margaret of Denmark, as an example is pretty dumb because her revoking titles from half of her grandkids only targeted them, not future generations, which means unless King Frederick does something, his grandkids can have royal titles.
What different will it make if Charles removes the HRH? No one in the US would care. And many who remember would still address them using it out of habit. These folks need to become more creative. Trying to punish literal US citizens will not phase or stop their growth as a couple. And the children are far too young to understand that nonsense. You could see the excitement their daughter had for meeting a Disney Princess when she is an actual Princess by birth to understand these children do not understand this nonsense. Very little left for them to try to punish the Sussexes with. Using the dead Queen is not working, so now we are going to remove the HRH which would not matter.
THe children will get older and will understand how they were treated.
Pretty sure as much age appropriate information as possible is being given to these children now. Pretty sure at least Archie has asked about his dad’s father.I have no doubt the Sussexes will explain to their children the realities of their father’s family + they will have the docuseries and their dad’s book when it is appropriate to share.
My larger point was based on these children being raised as US citizens aHRH title will be of little significance to them, especially after their parents share the history of their interactions with their father’s family.
Do they want Chuckles to pull this trigger merely so they can continue referring to Willie as a global statesman? Is that what the clean hands are for?
Yup exactly. William wants this done badly but I’m sure there are a few people at KP and in the press who realize how bad this will look. So get Charles to do it.
So what happens when CIII or William pull that trigger? The Sussexes remain just as popular ‘as ever’ and Meghan becomes ’Princess Henry’ while Prince Harry is recast as ‘Prince Consort of Ada Mazi’ ?
H&M will still have diplomatic consideration as VIPs in their dealings with other countries’ governments as a British blood prince and Nigerian royalty and the BRF would be left looking mean spirited and petty. What does that give them? Why would they make the York girls and Charlotte and Louis collateral damage for something that doesn’t hurt H&M in any real terms?
The very fact they talk of clean hands shows that they know that William is petty, vindictive and racist and that taking the titles will just make the RF look bad, I don’t understand why the DM thinks that Charles should make his hands dirty to protect William when he chose not to take his grandchildren’s titles away himself. The DMs argument lacks logic.
So if the HRH should be reserved for working royals does that mean that Eugenie and Beatrice are going to be stripped of theirs too? If they only strip Archie and Lili of their HRH, it’s going to make the Royal Family look racist so I hope they do it.
Charles took his time before publicly acknowledging the rightful prince/princess and HRH titles for the Sussex kids. He didn’t give them the titles, it was their birthright. I am sure during the long and unjust delay, Charles and his courtiers and other establishment figures considered every scenario where they can remove the titles without setting a precedence for the Wales siblings or without affecting any other royal with existing titles like the Yorks. They came up with nothing.
Harry and Meghan’s stand has always been to guard their kids’ birthright. If Will wants to single them out and punish them, it would be totally on his cruel self.
That’s one aspect of the coronation I was looking forward to and disappointed it got axed, (I wonder now if that might have been one of the reasons it got axed when the aristocracy was reduced from being invited/participating). When the monarch is crowned everyone put on their own ranking coronets too. Hierarchies do mean everyone of rank, not just the king or queen. The fact that the Sussexes would have their rights and exulted place in the system acknowledged in that moment was possibly more traumatizing to the BRF than M wearing a tiara.
I don’t understand why the mail, other UK media and haters keep harping about the titles. Taking away the HRH status of the Sussexes is not going to help William in any manner. Taking the role as Prince of Wales/one day King seriously and stop scapegoating his family are the only things that will help him.
These people make it so clear that they are bother by mixed race family members having titles and HRH status. Because they don’t seem to be bothered by any other non-working royal having them. Just a 4 & 6 y.o who have done nothing to them…and their mother.
They think that the HRH is the source of their public popularity.
They’re deluded enough to think that the removal will dull the Sussexes’ light.
They never learnt their lesson from Diana so they keep making the same mistakes. This is a dying institution that has lost its meaning and purpose.
Well that’s the thing. It doesn’t hurt the RF. They are vestigial stylings. It doesn’t hurt William. But it causes extreme jealousy and anger and feelings of inadequacy. BC it’s all they talk about. Bc they think they should be the only special ones. Bc they’re insecure. But having titles and stylings and shitty posture does not automatically make one beloved. We talk about it making them them look petty and racist which is true. But it also makes them look really really insecure.
Removal of title will confirm their racism, pettiness and vindictive mindset if a family unit refuses to be the scapegoat for the heir and his family.
I agree, especially if he doesn’t remove the HRH from the York sisters, the Prince and Princess of Kent and all the other queens cousins who don’t do royal “work”.
If Kate opted to officially become a SAHM would her HRH be removed too if they changed the rules as suggested?
I wonder that too, lol. Are the duke of Kent and the gloucesters afraid to retire bc once they’re not working they’ll lose their titles.
“Ultimately, the goal is to keep the British Royal Family reputationally intact…”
— HAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
“…which means minimising any noise from California”
— Lady, the calls are coming from inside the house.
I’m assuming that he’ll also strip the Prince and Princess of Kent of their HRH as well, since they are not working royals and the Princess uses her HRH in commercial book deals. I mean it would only be fair to strip All the non-working royals, right??
The way you know that this is being driven by people in the palaces with close ties inside the Daily Mail is that I’ve noticed that it is largely the only tabloid which goes out of its way to avoid using the Prince and Princess titles for A and L, even though it’s extremely rare that they forget to use them for the Wales children. It’s like their research has indicated that if they don’t use the titles then their audiences will be conditioned to NOT see the children as royalty.
The DM really wants them to lose their titles, what for, for telling the truth, they were driven out of the country by Harry’s family and the gutter press. Is William so pathetic that he needs his dad to do his dirty work. Of course Harry and his children are higher up the pecking order than the York and the Edinburgh children, so they will lose theirs as well. Has the DM thought it through. Less royals to write about.
I say bring it on ” we are not racist royal family”. How are you going to remove HRH’s from Prince Harry’s children and not Eugenie and Beatrice. They are not working royals. They would also have to remove Andrews too. What a message to send the black, brown and mixed race people in the United Kingdom. Hey you are not welcomed in the British Royal family. We will give you Sirs. Dames but don’t ever think you will ever get an HRH. That’s only reserved for the whites. These people are racist as fuk
Go ahead and do it, Chas or Willy. Broadcast to the world that you disdain your mixed-race grandchildren/niece and nephew. Confirm what everyone already believes: that the British royal family remains a hotbed of white supremacy.
Disdain! You took the words right outta my mouth!
Chuckles and Pegs intend to double down on their racism when they broadcast to the world how upset the House of Windsor is to have two little kids infiltrate the Firm. I wish I was being facetious, but that’s exactly how they feel and they’re not hesitant to show it.
Goodness! Just strip the titles and be done with it. The titles storyline is tedious….All the storylines the British tabloids push I have become boring!
Don’t they ever get tired!!
The problem is that even if they took away their HRH and titles (which won’t happen), they’ll think of something else and keep chasing them. As long as Harry breathes, William will haunt him, his children and his wife, who has such an effect on him that even in public he couldn’t resist touching her, kissing her and stealing glances when he thought the camera wasn’t seeing him. And if he got rid of everyone, he could take credit for all of Harry’s merits, initiatives and works, he could make more collages and paste his picture instead of Harry’s and even say that he was in the war. And he could finally be proud of himself🤣
Diana had her HRH removed and that didn’t dim her glory. It just showed how petty and vindictive Chuck was!
I think even Charles the Bland would see this as a PR disaster. Randy Andy gets to be a Prince but not the Sussexes? Even Nazi lover Edward, that some consider a real traitor, got to keep his title of Duke.