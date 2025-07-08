Queen Camilla wore Anna Valentine & emeralds for the Macrons’ state visit

Here are more photos from Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron’s state visit to the UK. The Macrons were greeted on the tarmac by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The Waleses then ferried the Macrons to Windsor Castle, where there was a formal greeting between the Macrons and King Charles and Camilla. There were carriage rides (like a theme park, I guess) and a guard inspection and more. The staging was fascinating – for other state visits, William and Kate have been included in the core grouping, so they would normally be included in all of the photos. Not so much today – William and Kate were pushed off to the side.

Camilla wore a green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine, her go-to couturier. Her hat was Philip Treacy, and she wore an emerald-and-diamond brooch which was either a piece from QEII’s private collection or it’s part of the Royal Collection, I do not know. I also find it interesting that Camilla wore gloves? I thought women had gotten past that.

As for Brigitte… I think she looks really nice here? Her wig is less wiggy today. Apparently, President Macron offered his hand to his wife as they left their plane and she refused his help. The Daily Mail is calling it “humiliating.” Hey, at least Brigitte didn’t smack him again in full view of the cameras. I actually think Brigitte gets along well with Camilla, for what it’s worth. Charles obviously gets along very well with Pres. Macron too. The palace actually had to issue a statement about Charles’s appearance today – apparently, a blood vessel burst in his eye! YIKES.