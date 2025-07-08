Queen Camilla wore Anna Valentine & emeralds for the Macrons’ state visit

Here are more photos from Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron’s state visit to the UK. The Macrons were greeted on the tarmac by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The Waleses then ferried the Macrons to Windsor Castle, where there was a formal greeting between the Macrons and King Charles and Camilla. There were carriage rides (like a theme park, I guess) and a guard inspection and more. The staging was fascinating – for other state visits, William and Kate have been included in the core grouping, so they would normally be included in all of the photos. Not so much today – William and Kate were pushed off to the side.
Camilla wore a green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine, her go-to couturier. Her hat was Philip Treacy, and she wore an emerald-and-diamond brooch which was either a piece from QEII’s private collection or it’s part of the Royal Collection, I do not know. I also find it interesting that Camilla wore gloves? I thought women had gotten past that.
As for Brigitte… I think she looks really nice here? Her wig is less wiggy today. Apparently, President Macron offered his hand to his wife as they left their plane and she refused his help. The Daily Mail is calling it “humiliating.” Hey, at least Brigitte didn’t smack him again in full view of the cameras. I actually think Brigitte gets along well with Camilla, for what it’s worth. Charles obviously gets along very well with Pres. Macron too. The palace actually had to issue a statement about Charles’s appearance today – apparently, a blood vessel burst in his eye! YIKES.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Queen Camilla and First Lady of France Brigitte Macron sit in the Semi-State Landau carriage during the Carriage Procession in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron Ceremonial Welcome and Inspection of the Guard of Honour, Windsor Castle, UK – 08 Jul 2025,Image: 1019673256, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock/Avalon
-
-
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William sit in the Ascot Landau carriage during the Carriage Procession in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron Ceremonial Welcome and Inspection of the Guard of Honour, Windsor Castle, UK – 08 Jul 2025,Image: 1019675283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock/Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Catherine, Princess of Wales awaits the arrival of President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay.,Image: 1019675538, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William sit in the Ascot Landau carriage during the Carriage Procession in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron Ceremonial Welcome and Inspection of the Guard of Honour, Windsor Castle, UK – 08 Jul 2025,Image: 1019675609, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock/Avalon
-
-
Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William and Mr. Sébastien Lecornu, Minister for the Armed Forces sit in the Ascot Landau carriage during the Carriage Procession in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron Ceremonial Welcome and Inspection of the Guard of Honour, Windsor Castle, UK – 08 Jul 2025,Image: 1019675826, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock/Avalon
-
-
ROTA: The Prince and Princess of Wales meet The President of the French Republic and Mrs Macron
MccLi0014689,Image: 1019676232, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Pugh/Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 08: King Charles III and Queen Camilla await the arrival of President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay.,Image: 1019676521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 08: President of France, Emmanuel Macron, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay.,Image: 1019676979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Brigitte Macron is received by Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales at Datchet Road on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay.,Image: 1019677067, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales await the arrival of President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay.,Image: 1019677104, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron sit in the 1902 State Landau carriage during the Carriage Procession in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron Ceremonial Welcome and Inspection of the Guard of Honour, Windsor Castle, UK – 08 Jul 2025,Image: 1019675579, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock/Avalon
I think they all posed very well.
Glinda and Elphaba.
😂😂😂
So accurate 🤣.
LOL 😂
I can’t unsee Wicked looking at these photos 🤣🤣
Peg looks so unhappy when he is with his beloved wife lol. He looks so much happier with Jason and with his Aunt Sophie. Yep the lazies were pushed off to the side.
The color is nice but nothing really looks good on Camilla. That said — she still looks better than Kate. Macron’s wife “the abuser” looks the best out of the terrible trio.
I like the shade of green.
This is the heaviest makeup I’ve ever seen Queen Camo pack on.
I think it’s telling she took the effort to get her hair and makeup professionally done for once. She must feel competition with Brigitte, a woman also in her 70’s who looks so much better.
Now if only Camilla would get adequate support garments and good posture…money is wasted on some people.
The fabric of the green dress is either too sheer, isn’t lined properly or her dresser got her ready in the dark because Camilla’s undergarments were not hiding anything…I saw visible panty lines. Oof. Between her and Kate’s little girl act and the non-appearance of Sophie, Ann and Edward (so far) the BRF looks to be phoning it in on this visit
Camilla needs a real stylist. Her ugly house dresses don’t cut it as queen.
I do think that Camilla would look better if she had a lot less fullness in her skirts.
Kaiser commented about Queen Sidechick wearing gloves– she’s been wearing them alot this year. Maybe she’s feeling vain about her wrinkly hands.
i think the green is a great shade on her and the hat and brooch look nice. The dress itself is basic Camilla style but that’s just her thing I guess.
I think this is one of her best looks in a while. Lovely shade of green.
The close-up of the little bow on Kate’s hat. Can we call this doll-core yet? Bc the little bow hat and the long ringlets are giving American Doll vibes but British. So British doll vibes. William and Kate are like two dolls/mannequins set to the side and out of the way in these pictures. I wonder if it bothers William or he’s just like whatever, get this over with.
Camilla would look right at home in the Emerald City. The emerald green is genuinely a nice color on her.
I described Kate’s look as Kit Kittredge, American Girl doll, in the other thread.
Accurate.
The clothes sure. But the hair hast got to be more Samantha doll.
See?! This is what Cam got right; she wore a Dior ensemble as a compliment to her hosts in France but received them in English clothes when they came to her.
Kate, at her big age, as William’s spouse and Princess of Wales looks infantilized and insecure in Dior as a representative of her country.
The beige doesn’t help either. She’s nicely blending into the background. Her girlish hair screams insecurity to me as well. Embarrassing for a woman in her Forties! No one could ever call Kate “professional-looking” or “sophisticated”!
Will’s suit is really good. New tailor? Duchy of Cornwall budget? Something has changed. Still can’t unball those fists though. Yikes the tension in his body must be intense.
Charles in profile looks so much Prince Philip I did a double take.
Kate’s outfit is very ladies who lunch and I imagine is a beautiful staple in certain circles for women of a class over 55. It’s just a let down for the person who represents the youth of the RF.
As someone who is 55, I can assure you, nothing in my closet remotely resembles this outfit.
I was thinking the same thing! I’m in the over 55 group & nothing in my closet comes close to this! Oh, wait, I have a Gucci Soho Disco this color, but that’s it.
Whoever did Camilla lips did her dirty, but other than that, for her, she looKs nice. I like Kate’s Dior, but lord the baby curls need to go, esp with a suit.
Also, Kate needed a slip or a petticoat to give the skirt body
I have to admit, Camilla knows how to wear a hat.
The wrong hats. Those concoctions the royal ladies wear are generally soooo bad.
Can’t beat Philip Treacy for hats!
lol. Why is there a block between Kate and Will?? 😭😭
Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words and that pillar that separates them is probably telling the truth. Separate.
I also think the photographer was being shady. This can’t be the angle they chose to take a pic for a professional photographer otherwise.
I think this is what Kaiser was alluding to about the positioning for this event. Kate & Billy Boy are off to the side, behind a pillar, so that they can easily be cropped out/left out of the official photos.
So the future king is getting closer and closer to being king – and he already had not made diplomatic inroads or connections with high ranking officials in other governments or even his own government, nor has he made connections with other European royals, who are his extended family.
He has “bragged” to the press through sources that he doesn’t read the briefings his office or the government supplies to him, he doesn’t know the correct forms of address to various officials and he can’t greet anyone in their own language – even if he’s unable to say or understand anything else.
He cannot give an engaging speech, doesn’t engage with any social, political, economic or environmental issue beyond the most basic understanding and only as it relates to his own life. He is the only monarch in memory who was publicly paraded as needing the spare to actively support him because he’s unable to do the job alone. The press have all but called him dv with their constant harping on his violent sudden rages and he has been truthfully accused of attacking his own brother at least once. His hatred for his brother and his brothers black wife and children is the most well documented thing about him.
He shows up in public drunk. He’s unable to interact with any group of people without creating some sort of incident – from mocking the woman who made him cookies to her face to the horrific things he said to the actresses at the BAFTAS. He was actively and publicly shunned by his entire family after the events that led to his wife’s disappearance for months from the public eye. His supposedly closest friend let him be an usher in his wedding and nothing more. He’s never seen out and about having fun with any friends or even relatives. He drags his oldest son to football games that he wants to watch while his son looks tense and miserable.
What on earth is wrong with him? Why was it allowed to get to this point? And how does benching him two inches from the finish line do anything?
I’m sure Charles did it because he wanted all the attention but omg the optics.
On the bright side, Willy will never be as bad as Habsburg Charles II of Spain. The rats’ golden haired, golden boy has turned out to be a major dud.
But the bar is low, so a football mad heir is praised as a global statesman. It does give Louis XVI vibes with his clock fixation.
Willy doesn’t care so he’ll coast along. He still gets millions of taxpayer money so as long as he’s flush with public cash, nothing will change with him and his lazy wife.
And he will become King when his father dies even if he is totally unsuitable. What a silly way to choose a head of state.
It’s extraordinary, given all this, that William has the nerve to try and position himself as a “global statesman”. As if saying it will make it true. As far as becoming a “global statesman” is concerned, he’s not even off the starting blocks – and he’s in his 40’s.
Peggs brags about his laziness.
Why was it allowed to get to this point? Because he is who he is, heir to the British throne. He will be protected & coddled at all costs.
For he first time I can clearly see on Kate where her hair color and the contrasting wig are joined. Those voluminous curls! Oh my.
Her stylist hates her….I wonder if she’s doing her hair herself?
The Fail’s body language expert was drooling over Will’s helping his wife down some steps by holding her hand. Kate once again put her hand on the small of Will’s back instead of attempting grab ass in public! She also looked at Will lovingly. Body language expert concluded that it is appropriate affection displayed on such a formal occasion so that’s alright then! Hooray the monarchy is saved hooray 🙌🙌
I saw the photo of Kate’s putting her hand on William’s back but she definitely looked at the photographer to make sure that a photo of hers touching William is taken…not a loving look at all…😏
That was a funny picture. It was with Bookie an old school rota photographer. So yes it was very much a make sure to get the hand on the back while smiling directly into the camera.
Kate may do this do irritate her husband or try to prove they are SO in LUV. At least she did not try to touch his rear end.
Charles escorted the President in the first carriage. Camilla followed in the second carriage with the First Lady. William and Kate were in the third carriage with two other people, possibly embassy staff. At Windsor Castle only Charles and Camilla and the Macrons were centre stage. The Dolittles were sidelined.
BBC’s obsequious coverage had them claim that the biggest cheer from the crowd was for Kate ‘s carriage and that everybody! wanted to see Kate. Truly BBC are acting like Sophie here, sucking up to the FQC!!
Negative attention. That wig hanging down her back is atrocious.
Lazy and the Rottweiler coordinated which means they’re still speaking to each other, or their dressers do even if Chuck doesn’t speak to her.
As for the gloves, QE2 wore gloves. So she must wear gloves. To look more regal and queenly. Good thing too. Who’d want to touch her bare hands?
Given how reserved Macron has seemed in comparison to other events, including State Visits, I don’t buy that he is friendly with any of the BRF
I watched the video of Bridgette disembarking and she absolutely did not “snub” her husband nor did she “humiliate” him. She was walking down the stairs, holding on to the railing, he offered her his hand, she continued to hold on to the railing until the bottom step then smiled and seemed to thank him for the offer of assistance. As someone who is uncomfortable on stairs I can relate to not wanting to let go of the railing while moving even if it’s to take an offered hand. Talk about making a mountain out of a grain of dirt. geez!
As someone who has difficulty on stairs any more, it’s easier to hold onto a fixed rail than a moving person’s arm. She’s an older woman, wearing heels, and she’s having to negotiate airline steps. You’re absolutely right, nothing to see here.
Charles is disintegrating before the eyes of the world.
I loathe Camilla’s housedresses, no matter the color. Brigitte looks good — in fighting form.
Can you imagine how Diana would have ruled this event? Fortunately for Chas, Camilla continues to be dowdy, even when she gets her hair and makeup done.
The housedress pattern needs to be retired. Anna Valentine can come up with something more flattering for the mature figure. Lots of fashion magazines out there to give her inspiration..
Diana was too good for them.
Kate’s and Camilla’s hats are unattractive Are they required to wear hats there?
William looks like he’d rather be somewhere else.
What’s wrong with gloves? They shield the hands from damaging sun. Also more sanitary if your only role is to shake hands with a bunch of strangers.
Back when glove-wearing was more of a thing, proper glove etiquette meant you took your gloves off to shake someone’s hand.
The BRM looks like the boring, discount version of what people envision a royal family should look like. They’re unattractive, disappointing people dressed in designer clothes that the citizens pay for. The kicker is that these people put so much effort to look good but they fail miserably.
I have a similar thing happen to my eyes regularly as happened to Charles. I find it so embarrassing and wear sunglasses a lot when it happens — I’m surprised he didn’t wear sunglasses for the outdoor portion so it wouldn’t be so obvious.
But that would go against their precious protocol, dontchaknow?
Gah, he’s king! What’re they going to do, throw him in jail? Do they have a protocol jail?
Photo #3 shows us the real Kate (small photos, top row, L-R). She’s not playing up for the cameras and she looks like she is about to cry. Perhaps they are playing the National Anthem which could be why she looks so solemn. It could be conjuring up images of what’s in store for her soon.
There is a photo of her in a carriage looking cranky as William is speaking to the other passengers and ignoring her.
Sorry, her facial expression was secretly smirking with evil eyes. (Right lip corner turned upward.) She was not about to cry. With Dior, Diana’s earrings, muti- strands evening pear necklace, and here secret contract with UK tabloids, she was guaranteed front page in tomorrow’s newspapers.
Can’t believe I will say something nice about cameltoe the you know what/ she looks nice in her green and she definitely looks better than Kate. Infact Kate outfit would be better suited on camel toe. As for chuck blood vessel bursting, well like Kaiser said . Ouch
QEII always had blood vessels bursting in her eyes toward the end of her life, interesting that they feel the need to talk about that for Charles …
What a horrid looking bunch.
At least one of them should have worn French Blue. They are so dismal.
Looks like Camilla and Kate paid extra attention to their makeup on this visit