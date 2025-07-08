Princess Kate wore Dior to greet the Macrons on the tarmac for the state visit

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrived in England a short time ago for their multi-day state visit. Because Buckingham Palace is still undergoing extensive renovations, the major setpieces of the state visit are being staged in Windsor. Prince William and Kate were sent to the airport to greet the Macrons on the tarmac, and then Will and Kate were tasked with ferrying the Macrons to Windsor Castle, where the Macrons received the formal state greeting from King Charles and Queen Camilla, complete with a carriage ride and guard inspection. This is basically all William and Kate were tasked with – the greeting at the tarmac, and some of the daytime events at Windsor Castle. I would be shocked if William and Kate turned up at the state dinner tonight – they certainly were not included in the palace’s briefings for anything beyond today’s daytime events.

For Kate’s big “starring role,” she actually wore something new-to-us. Kate has been going so heavy on the repeats, it feels so noteworthy when she’s allowed to buy or wear something new. Today’s look was from Dior – a jacket and skirt from the 2024 collection. Dior is an iconic French label and Kate’s sister-in-law has worn a lot of Dior pieces over the years. So much so that the British papers were briefly convinced that Meghan was becoming a Dior ambassador. Kate paired her Dior ensemble with a pearl necklace from QEII’s collection and earrings once worn by Princess Diana. I don’t have any problem with the Dior look, but I think this whole look would have been chic with a chignon and a larger hat? Kate’s doll wig is not great.