“Scarlett Johansson is now Hollywood’s highest-grossing actor” links

Scarlett Johansson is Hollywood’s highest-grossing lead actor. [JustJared]
Keira Knightley: a forever Chanel girl. [LaineyGossip]
There’s a rumor going around that Timothee Chalamet shaved his head for Dune: Messiah. A bald Timmy Chalamet? I bet he makes it work. [Socialite Life]
Kristi Noem blamed Donald Trump for the deadly Texas flood? [Jezebel]
I actually agree… we need more dinosaur movies. [Pajiba]
And Just Like That killed the same character twice! [Buzzfeed]
Photos of the late Julian McMahon. [Hollywood Life]
Angie Harmon is 52 years old and she looks amazing in a bikini. [Seriously OMG]
More photos from the Schiaparelli show at PFW. [RCFA]
Ava Max cancelled her tour. [OMG Blog]
LOL
– Free hotline to help immigrants
– Advice for immigrants
– Top U.S. cities to visit
I think I speak for ALL of EUROPE, when I say, no, we won’t come visit. US is on a EU caution list right now and they warn us about the arrests. Who would go there right now?
Don’t visit because 1. You are not safe. AND 2. Send a resounding message that fascism is not economically viable. Do NOT support the US economy. Most tourism is minimum wage work and most minimum wage work is women. It hurts me to say these things, but this is our only way forward. Economic pain is the only thing the cultists understand.
Canadian here – I haven’t set foot in the US for years and don’t intend to until the orange sh*t-stain is out of office. The fact that I’d have to get a burner phone — A BURNER PHONE FFS — to travel safely there is outrageous. I remember driving through Madison Wisconsin during the “Freedom Fries” nonsense (French fries were renamed “freedom fries” in some US Congressional cafeterias to express disapproval of France’s opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq. Of course Quebec was considered part of it because TheY sPEAk FreNCh tHErE and all of a sudden all Canadians were bad) and I was getting buttheads honking and yelling insults at me because of my Canadian license plates.
@Jaded. Hope you are feeling and doing well. I read an autobiography by Georgie Jessell called “So Help Me”, actually a great read and a good historical book about the turn of the last century and history of vaudeville. Georgie recounted the first time America boycotted “french fries” because of something they were mad at France about. Can’t recall what it was. At any rate, that was at the first of the last century. I remember the second “boycott” . No, I didn’t give up French Fries.
@Jaded – OMG the freedom fries incident. Good times. A news crew harassed some high ranking official leaving the French embassy in DC and asked for a comment. The comment was that “fried potatoes are from Belgium.” My sides still hurt from laughing.
Get it girl! She’s been at this for at least 25 years, nice to see a woman get her flowers 💐
She’s not the highest paid – she’s the highest grossing. You would think there would be a direct correlation between the two, but we all know there’s not.
Harrison Ford and Samuel L Jackson have been fighting over that spot for over a decade. Scarlet reached it in much less time and, at half Ford’s age, she’ll likely be on top of that pile for a long time.
Angie Harmon gave an interview a while back about being right wing…so presumably MAGA? I do not believe there is a separation anymore…if you claim to be Republican you have to claim Trump and other felons…
Gross. I’m just upwards of 50 myself and feeling great, so I love over 50 women being portrayed as sexually desirable because we still very much desire sex. But NOPE to MAGAts in any form.
Well her daughter was arrested for felony B&E so I guess being MAGA tracks.
She’s from Highland Park, a Dallas enclave that had its first black resident in the late 90s (because it was news), and when the couple divorced in the 2000s it was in the paper. Also the same area that houses the country club that refuses membership to non white folks, and famously refused I think it was Alex Rodriguez? A famous baseball player who was with the rangers at the time. I’m not surprised at all.
I’m glad ScarJo’s dinosaur movie beat Brad’s vroom vroom movie. Boo that man.