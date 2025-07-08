“Scarlett Johansson is now Hollywood’s highest-grossing actor” links

Scarlett Johansson is Hollywood’s highest-grossing lead actor. [JustJared]

Keira Knightley: a forever Chanel girl. [LaineyGossip]

There’s a rumor going around that Timothee Chalamet shaved his head for Dune: Messiah. A bald Timmy Chalamet? I bet he makes it work. [Socialite Life]

Kristi Noem blamed Donald Trump for the deadly Texas flood? [Jezebel]

I actually agree… we need more dinosaur movies. [Pajiba]

And Just Like That killed the same character twice! [Buzzfeed]

Photos of the late Julian McMahon. [Hollywood Life]

Angie Harmon is 52 years old and she looks amazing in a bikini. [Seriously OMG]

More photos from the Schiaparelli show at PFW. [RCFA]

Ava Max cancelled her tour. [OMG Blog]