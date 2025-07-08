Celebrities speak out on Texas flooding and share relief resources

This past weekend, Central Texas was hit with terrible flash-flooding. The aftermath has been absolutely devastating, with 100 dead and counting, including at least 28 children. I hate that I feel helpless beyond offering my very sincere thoughts and prayers, as well as donating to relief efforts. Over the past few days, a slew of celebrities have taken to social media to share their sympathies and promote relief sources that people can donate to in order to help impacted communities. These platforms include Catholic Charities, the Texas Hill Country Community Foundation, and a displaced animal foundation called MuttNation.
As the death toll rises in the aftermath of devastating flash floods that have ravaged areas of central Texas, celebrities are taking to social media to share relief resources and express sympathies for the impacted communities.
“Dear San Antonio, our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas,” Shakira said on social platform X. The musician performed at the Alamodome on July 5. “We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted,” she continued. “If you would like to join me in donating, please click on the link below. Your help is important and appreciated.”
Maren Morris, an Arlington, Texas native, spotlighted the impact fund Texas Hill Country Community Foundation on Instagram. “Thinking of my home state right now. the floods are devastating and people are still missing,” she wrote. The foundation has set up funding resources for local efforts including nonprofits, local government, first responders, and shelters.
Uvalde, Texas native Matthew McConaughey reflected on the tragedy in a social media statement shared on X and Instagram. “At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting – inside and out,” he wrote. “If you’re able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor. Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet.”
On Instagram, Khloe Kardashian expressed sympathies for “the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they’re going through right now.” Of the dozens dead, at least 30 are children. Others remain unaccounted for, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference.
“As a mother, this kind of tragedy hits in a place words can’t reach,” Kardashian continued. “The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can’t fully process. there are just no words for this. My heart is so deeply aching for every parent, every family member, and every community. Please know that so many of us are carrying you in our hearts right now and I’m praying with everything I have in me for those still missing. Texas, we are holding you close.”
Lana Del Rey shared her reaction to the tragic event on Instagram. “I want to say how sorry I am for so many people’s losses in Kerr County and beyond in Texas. We’ve been thinking of you every day since the floods,” she wrote. “All of my prayers are with you every moment of the day this week and may all the angels be with you as you search for even more lost loved ones. I’m so sorry for everyone who’s going through this. It’s truly unprecedented and I can’t even imagine it.”
In a separate Instagram Story post, the musician directed followers to the Texas Hill Country Community Foundation website.
Miranda Lambert, who hails from Longview, Texas, is raising funds through her MuttNation foundation to help displaced pet owners. “I can’t even come up with any words for the loss that everybody’s suffering,” Lambert said on Instagram.
Before I saw these links, I donated to the Red Cross and signed up to donate blood one morning next week. The Houston Chronicle, ABC, and local station KUT all have lists of places that you can donate to. This is all just so awful. My heart breaks for all of the families who have been affected. I can’t even imagine what y’all are going through right now. I spoke with a long-time Internet friend who lives near Austin on Sunday afternoon, and he was very frank about how torn up his community was. To all of you who are dealing with the fallout, I am so sorry.
Photo on homepage of Matthew McConaughey is credit: Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic/Avalon, other photos credit Getty and via Instagram
When I lived in San Antonio in the 90’s we used to go to the Kerrville Music Festival every summer. Lovely people, beautiful hill country. I’m devastated for everyone.
Same, Aimee. Lived in San Antonio and went to the Kerrville Folk Festival every year. Very tight community that are helping each other grieve and heal.
The Red Cross was there for us during and after the Palisades Fire so that’s who I’m donating to. First-hand experience that the $ gets directly to the people.
Thank you for saying this! There are so many relief organizations that come out after a tragedy like this. It’s hard to know who to trust, or who will do the most good with what you donate.
I came across a video last night of a little girl and her parents being interviewed. The little girl cried as she talked about scrolling through her mom’s phone to look at pictures of her friend who was killed in this flood. My heart was so broken for her. Please, if you are able, do what you can to help these poor people.
Thank you, Rosie, for highlighting this, and for your actions in donating blood and helping relief efforts. Our neighbors here in Dallas were among those who were lost, and both their young-teen granddaughters perished as well. It’s been such an awful tragedy. Both of my adult kids have connections to that area and to families who have lost children at camps, too. Just awful
Gutted. Those little girls…
Is this going to finally break the camel’s back? When will people get the memo?
I’m completely gutted by this. Those sweet, sweet girls.
In June, My 8 year old completed her last week of summer day camp. She was just telling me how she thinks she might want to try the sleep away option next year. I just can’t even fathom the devastation these families are feeling right now.
I’m in Dallas and no fewer than 5 people affected by this, whether their child/nice attends that camp or was there, and a couple swept away (leaving his kids devastated). A friend from high school was out camping on the river (no cell service) and happened to be up when the river started rising, they barely made it out. I’m seeing pictures of places I grew up going to and last stayed at 3 years ago. This is just horrific. Thank you for highlighting it.
And guess who was on vacation and took his sweet time getting back….again!! Yep, Ted Cruz was in Greece and didn’t cut his vacation short.
Ted Cruz does the bidding of his billionaire donors, not the people who elected him. Ted’s job will be to deflect blame from the Trump administration to Joe Biden. No need to rush back from the Parthenon for that. His comfort comes first, always.
Thank you so much for your kind words and donating to related causes. I grew up in San Antonio and went to summer camps in Kerrville. I have a 9 year old little girl and cannot imagine how those families feel. This has been so heavy on my heart.
We live in Houston and are good friends with a couple whose two college age daughters were at Camp Mystic last week, as counselors. They are OK, thankfully. They were in the part of the camp where everyone got out safely. But I can’t imagine what they are going through emotionally. Those poor girls, and their parents. It is heart wrenching and almost too awful to contemplate.
I live in the Hill Country near Austin and this tragedy hits close to home. I have worked in animal rescue for a long time and know that something like this impacts pets and other animals as well as people. Austin Pets Alive is taking in many dogs and cats whose owners are victims of the flood and those separated from their people. They need donations to help.
The Guadalupe is one of those tricky western rivers that fluctuates wildly. It’s so low during droughts and then – as happened here, but to the extreme – a burst of rain fills it up.
When I. was at college in San Antonio, we’d go tubing on the river. One year, it was scary raging and the next year, it was so low we had to walk stretches of it carrying our tubes.
Heartbreaking all around.
I live in Joshua Tree and we try to educate visitors to JTNP that flash floods are no joke.