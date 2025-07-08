Celebrities speak out on Texas flooding and share relief resources



This past weekend, Central Texas was hit with terrible flash-flooding. The aftermath has been absolutely devastating, with 100 dead and counting, including at least 28 children. I hate that I feel helpless beyond offering my very sincere thoughts and prayers, as well as donating to relief efforts. Over the past few days, a slew of celebrities have taken to social media to share their sympathies and promote relief sources that people can donate to in order to help impacted communities. These platforms include Catholic Charities, the Texas Hill Country Community Foundation, and a displaced animal foundation called MuttNation.

As the death toll rises in the aftermath of devastating flash floods that have ravaged areas of central Texas, celebrities are taking to social media to share relief resources and express sympathies for the impacted communities.

“Dear San Antonio, our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas,” Shakira said on social platform X. The musician performed at the Alamodome on July 5. “We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted,” she continued. “If you would like to join me in donating, please click on the link below. Your help is important and appreciated.”

Maren Morris, an Arlington, Texas native, spotlighted the impact fund Texas Hill Country Community Foundation on Instagram. “Thinking of my home state right now. the floods are devastating and people are still missing,” she wrote. The foundation has set up funding resources for local efforts including nonprofits, local government, first responders, and shelters.

Uvalde, Texas native Matthew McConaughey reflected on the tragedy in a social media statement shared on X and Instagram. “At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting – inside and out,” he wrote. “If you’re able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor. Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet.”

On Instagram, Khloe Kardashian expressed sympathies for “the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they’re going through right now.” Of the dozens dead, at least 30 are children. Others remain unaccounted for, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference.

“As a mother, this kind of tragedy hits in a place words can’t reach,” Kardashian continued. “The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can’t fully process. there are just no words for this. My heart is so deeply aching for every parent, every family member, and every community. Please know that so many of us are carrying you in our hearts right now and I’m praying with everything I have in me for those still missing. Texas, we are holding you close.”

Lana Del Rey shared her reaction to the tragic event on Instagram. “I want to say how sorry I am for so many people’s losses in Kerr County and beyond in Texas. We’ve been thinking of you every day since the floods,” she wrote. “All of my prayers are with you every moment of the day this week and may all the angels be with you as you search for even more lost loved ones. I’m so sorry for everyone who’s going through this. It’s truly unprecedented and I can’t even imagine it.”

In a separate Instagram Story post, the musician directed followers to the Texas Hill Country Community Foundation website.

Miranda Lambert, who hails from Longview, Texas, is raising funds through her MuttNation foundation to help displaced pet owners. “I can’t even come up with any words for the loss that everybody’s suffering,” Lambert said on Instagram.