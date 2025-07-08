Prince William attended a 7/7 memorial… and his wife and father did not

Monday was the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 terrorist attack in London. On July 7th 2005, there were four terrorist bombings carried out on public transportation, 52 people died and more than 800 people were injured. I remember hearing that the attacks specifically targeted immigrant communities, given the choice of where the bombs were detonated. For the 20th anniversary, King Charles… released a statement. It was a moving statement, but he probably should have tried to make a personal appearance at the memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral. He did not. He sent the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in his place, and Keir Starmer, Tony Blair, Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were all in attendance.
There was another service at the Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park, and Prince William ended up attending that event. He spoke to victims and survivors and placed flowers on the memorial. He also joined 7/7 families at a private reception. I don’t have any shade for him – this is exactly what was required of him and what he needed to do. I do find it odd that the Princess of Wales couldn’t be bothered, and that King Charles declined to appear at any of the memorials. Not even Queen Camilla came out. It’s weird, right? This was a big anniversary of a terrorist attack which left many working-class immigrant communities feeling shattered in 2005. It reminds me of how Charles was very late with visiting Southport last year, and how his staff later complained that “visiting devastated families in Southport” was something Charles should have made William do. Hm.
Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and with those who bear the scars of the attacks to this day. pic.twitter.com/bLuRlroJql
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 7, 2025
They also did a copy and paste job on that X post. So pathetic. So unprofessional. So typical of KP.
Wonder if Starmer pressured the Windsors to at least send a senior member to the gathering. This was a big event and a major anniversary.
Yet the monarch couldn’t be bothered attending. The Windsors must hate London and its multicultural population.
To publish that kind of post on Twitter, and leave it up long enough for people to screenshot it, clearly proves that the amateurs at KP can’t be bothered to proofread — not even for something as sad and serious as this remembrance event.
Of course Sofiesta and Forgeddie got sent to the memorial service, they’ve got to earn their keep when the senior “working” royals have prior engagements, or whatever their excuses. Such a bad look.
They sure like to keep disrespecting so many people. They lack awareness, have no sensitivity chip, totally careless and are disinterested.
They care so little that justifying their continued taxpayer funding will be harder to achieve. I hope Republic is taking notes because what is the point of a royal family if they don’t do stately duties that – let’s face it – aren’t really hard? I’m reminded of Nelson’s battle cry: “England expects that every man will do his duty.”
No duty with this lot.
Agreed Kate should have accompanied Will but maybe they are rationing her appearances ? To “earn” Wimbledon only one other serious event was required and this lost out to today’s State visit? After all, we muggles have been told to be grateful whenever she should deign to appear😜
It was a “bad day” for her. 😏
Yes these are the things he should be doing. What kind of bargain was struck for him to get out and do it? Was it he didn’t want to appear with his beloved wife or was it he is going to Switzerland to watch a game instead of more appearances at the State visit?
Good point.
“Go to the anniversary of a terrorist bombing and I’ll overlook you going to Switzerland for a football match while the French president is here.”
😂
The games they play to keep this useless heir satisfied and occupied.
pfft its been established Kate can’t make more than 2 public appearances in a week. So state visit and Wimbledon it is.
I do think its weird Charles didn’t go to a service but i wonder if his treatments this week were timed so he would be at his best for the visit – it looks like he last did something 4 days ago before today so I wonder if he had a treatment right after that and needed a day to recover.
If that were the case, why couldn’t Camilla go (she is the “queen”, after all) or Kate, as the Princess of Wales, go to this? Is it because Camilla is hated or is because Kate can’t be trusted to be around black people in public? How about Princess Anne, someone with some gravitas who could keep Won’t in check and who people respect? SMH
oh I dont know – you would think that any of them could certainly step in. I just think charles usually goes to these kinds of events so I wonder if there was a health reason he’s not. But the rest of them have no such excuse.
I think Anne may be out of the country? its weird she didnt go to one of these events or any of the state visit events.
but regardless kate should have gone to one or the other.
I don’t think it’s right that the bombs were targeted specifically at immigrant areas, they were all aimed at public transport in the morning rush hour – 3 tubes and a bus, all travelling towards the centre. Those killed were from many different nationalities but that is pretty typical of the London population. I was on a tube myself when it happened and it was a terrible and frightening day. A colleague of mine was killed at Russell Square.
Both Starmer and Charles issued statements on the anniversary, but they were pretty meaningless. The BRF are not very good at things like this because they simply don’t understand what it’s like to be an ordinary person caught up in this stuff.
It was 9/11 albeit on a smaller scale hence their lack of presence for a monumental anniversary is deafening. It only seemed like yesterday but 20 years…. Can’t believe it. It presaged all those other bombings in other European cities.
The Windsors don’t take public transport so they don’t understand nor have the empathy. Lazy can do a photo-op over a murdered woman in a park, but taking the tube? Unheard of! She’s FQ you know!
That being said, I am surprised Chopper Willy did make an appearance but if it’s quid pro quo for his football match, then that shows how transactional he is.
I’m so sorry for your loss Jensa and for how traumatic that must have been and still to have been on the LTN during that time. It was a harrowing day for us here in other parts of the UK to hear the news as it filtered out but I can’t imagine the depths of emotions you have been through.
I also agree that the bombs were not targeted at immigrant areas, they were on around 20 minutes from King’s Cross so very central and mainline targets, it was anyone and everyone they were targeting.
The BRF are so out of touch. It is nothing laudable that William attended the memorial, these are the kind of things that multiple royals should be have been doing. And it didn’t need to be official memorials either. They just don’t put thought or effort into anything.
You are right. It was not targeted at immigrant areas. The suicide bombers were young Muslims who had been radicalised. Three were from the same Yorkshire town, Leeds, which had, and still has, strong interfaith relationships with local mosques , synagogues and churches hosting interfaith events. The mainstream Muslim community in Leeds were as shocked as everyone else in the city.
Charles not attending, although significant, makes sense due to him looking a bit worse for wear lately. As for Kate? Well, it’s nothing new. It’s evident only a few sparse events a month is all she can handle. Mixed in with the fact her husband doesn’t want her anywhere near him, she gets the day off. Happy days.
Kate could have gone to the church service if she didn’t want to go to the memorial site. I’m coming to conclusion that in the past many engagements they did was because Harry was going not because they wanted to be there.
I think either Charles or William should have been at St. Paul’s. But the Windsors seem to have difficulty offering sympathy and comforting the public. Remember the episode of The Crown showing Queen Elizabeth’s reluctance to visit the grieving after a mining tragedy? Basically, the royals “don’t do comfort.” They don’t give the proper respect.
Right. What was it William said, smiles and best wishes are all they can offer?