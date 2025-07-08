Prince William attended a 7/7 memorial… and his wife and father did not

Monday was the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 terrorist attack in London. On July 7th 2005, there were four terrorist bombings carried out on public transportation, 52 people died and more than 800 people were injured. I remember hearing that the attacks specifically targeted immigrant communities, given the choice of where the bombs were detonated. For the 20th anniversary, King Charles… released a statement. It was a moving statement, but he probably should have tried to make a personal appearance at the memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral. He did not. He sent the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in his place, and Keir Starmer, Tony Blair, Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were all in attendance.

There was another service at the Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park, and Prince William ended up attending that event. He spoke to victims and survivors and placed flowers on the memorial. He also joined 7/7 families at a private reception. I don’t have any shade for him – this is exactly what was required of him and what he needed to do. I do find it odd that the Princess of Wales couldn’t be bothered, and that King Charles declined to appear at any of the memorials. Not even Queen Camilla came out. It’s weird, right? This was a big anniversary of a terrorist attack which left many working-class immigrant communities feeling shattered in 2005. It reminds me of how Charles was very late with visiting Southport last year, and how his staff later complained that “visiting devastated families in Southport” was something Charles should have made William do. Hm.

Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and with those who bear the scars of the attacks to this day. pic.twitter.com/bLuRlroJql — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 7, 2025