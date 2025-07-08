Rachel Brosnahan wore a lovely Ralph Lauren to the LA ‘Superman’ premiere

In the past week, I’ve actually gotten a sense of minor panic from the Superman team at Warner Bros. The panic is about Nicholas Hoult and how everyone is thirsting over Blonde Hoult and his incredible fashion. Hoult was in New York last week for some early Superman promotion – he plays Lex Luthor in the film – and every time he stepped outside, he made news for his hair, his fashion, his magnificent Prada bag, and his fun, sexy energy. It’s truly a Hot Hoult Summer. So much so, the Superman team is like… wait, people are lusting over Lex Luthor?? What about David Corenswet, our SUPERMAN?

I bring this up because I was looking through the photos of the big LA premiere of Superman, it was almost as if photographers were given strict orders to NOT lovingly photograph Hot Blonde Hoult. He also must have been pushed off the red carpet quickly, because there really aren’t tons of photos of him. They’re trying to make Hot Corenswet Summer happen instead! Boooooo.

Honestly, though, I have no issue with Corenswet and I like his facial hair these days too. The beard makes him look less babyfaced, which definitely helps. His three-piece suit was much better than Hoult’s leather pants and aviator sunglasses. They really didn’t like that Hoult was becoming the people’s princess, damn. They made him dim his light!

Rachel Brosnahan looked great too – she wore Ralph Lauren. I’m not wild about the side cutouts which are supposed to be an optical illusion creating a more snatched waist. But the color is lovely and she and David look nice together. David Corenswet also brought his wife, Julia Best Warner (I had no idea that he is married).