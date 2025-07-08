Rachel Brosnahan wore a lovely Ralph Lauren to the LA ‘Superman’ premiere

In the past week, I’ve actually gotten a sense of minor panic from the Superman team at Warner Bros. The panic is about Nicholas Hoult and how everyone is thirsting over Blonde Hoult and his incredible fashion. Hoult was in New York last week for some early Superman promotion – he plays Lex Luthor in the film – and every time he stepped outside, he made news for his hair, his fashion, his magnificent Prada bag, and his fun, sexy energy. It’s truly a Hot Hoult Summer. So much so, the Superman team is like… wait, people are lusting over Lex Luthor?? What about David Corenswet, our SUPERMAN?
I bring this up because I was looking through the photos of the big LA premiere of Superman, it was almost as if photographers were given strict orders to NOT lovingly photograph Hot Blonde Hoult. He also must have been pushed off the red carpet quickly, because there really aren’t tons of photos of him. They’re trying to make Hot Corenswet Summer happen instead! Boooooo.
Honestly, though, I have no issue with Corenswet and I like his facial hair these days too. The beard makes him look less babyfaced, which definitely helps. His three-piece suit was much better than Hoult’s leather pants and aviator sunglasses. They really didn’t like that Hoult was becoming the people’s princess, damn. They made him dim his light!
Rachel Brosnahan looked great too – she wore Ralph Lauren. I’m not wild about the side cutouts which are supposed to be an optical illusion creating a more snatched waist. But the color is lovely and she and David look nice together. David Corenswet also brought his wife, Julia Best Warner (I had no idea that he is married).
I am HERE for hot Hoult summer and the leather trousers, sorry Corenswet but your outfit is boring – also reminds me of something Henry Cavill would wear :/
There’s an alternate universe where he could been our Superman. I think he’ll be a fun villain though. And yea for some reason david kind of looks like Cavill to me but maybe his acting and whole Clark Kent vibe will be different.
I actually liked Cavill’s Superman in the first film, but didn’t keep up with rest. I’m sure Corenswet will do a good job though!
I think Hoult has auditioned for a few of these superhero leads before? Agree he’ll be an amazing villain so maybe that’s his niche.
I never saw the Cavill films so I just meant physically they kind of remind me of each other. So I’m just assuming David will bring a different vibe.
He looks a lot like Cavill and I think that is on purpose.
When I saw the previews for Superman, the first one I saw was Krypto – Superman’s doggie – jumping on him and kicking his already hurt butt. It was so delightfully true to life – I laughed so hard.
That’s a big deal for me because We had lost our pup two months earlier in a tragic accident and I hadn’t been able to watch anything with dogs. But omg did I laugh!
That said – the rest of the preview was so action packed that I have no idea how that’s all going to fit into one movie. But the new Superman and the new Lex look amazing as does Lois.
His wife is lovely and I really like her dress.
I wonder if anyone on the Superman team is wishing they’d have done the bleach blonde thing for Nicholas as Lex Luthor — it’s way more villainy than no hair.
That’s so funny bc my immediate reaction was that his wife’s dress and hair was a mess and such a big bland nothing burger that I felt so bad for her having to be compared to Rachel who is such a bombshell in every way.
They’re all very beautiful and the first-look reviews are good. I might actually go to a movie theater this summer.
I LOVE the leather pants with the jacket. Also love how much he’s feeling himself and the hot hoult summer sexy beast attitude he’s got going on. More please.
Corenswet is a handsome guy but also kinda boring, even with the sexy facial hair. This totally works for Superman. Superman is an awkward dork. Cavil did okay but they were trying to make Superman something he’s not- sexy and macho- in tights and underwear. LOL no.
Nicholas is so hot but David is so sexy to me too. Such a talented actor and he and Rachel have fantastic chemistry irl.
Rachel and David have been amazing together in everything I’ve seen and I’ve heard from friends at the screening they left the movie wanting a lot more of them. I hope they get a sequel.
Right? I would say Hoult is beautiful but damn, David is SMOKE.
I have never been this much influenced to see a movie before. I had no intention to see a Superman movie but the promo game of these three convinced me, I admit.
Everytime I see pictures of Rachel next to David, I keep thinking that she’s posing with Jamie Dornan. Anyone else seeing that?
I kind of see it!
With RB, for some reason her nepo/connection status colored my impressions of her early on and I’ve never been able to shake it.
Same thing happened with Allison Williams (in NBC’s Peter Pan!) and Scott Caan.
Whenever I see they’re in something, it’s an auto “oh. *Them* again” response that makes it less likely I’ll watch it. She may be incredibly talented, she may be perfectly nice IRL. She’s just an anti-draw for me and she doesn’t disappear into her characters; I just see her)
(With RB, I suspect my dislike of David Spade figured into it, and then the “it’s who you know” chain of David to his brother Andy to Andy’s wife Kate Spade (Rachel’s uncle and aunt) kicked it off)
She isn’t actually related to David spade though. Her Aunt is related to him by marriage but Rachel had no contact with him? She had no control over that and it’s such a weird thing to hold against her.
Rachel grew up extremely normal. She lived in an apartment in highland park and didn’t live a particularly privileged life and she actually did attend NYU and put the work in to get a degree—she didn’t just show up on connections.
I don’t know. She’s always been extremely open about her Aunt and, unlike others, has never attempted to hide it. End of day, she suffered the loss of someone she loved deeply who died by suicide which is horrible.
Of all the people with “connections” to dislike this feels sort of oddly unfair to put on her?
Good to know her background, thanks.
It’s just a thing. That’s why I said:
“She may be incredibly talented, she may be perfectly nice IRL. She’s just an anti-draw for me and she doesn’t disappear into her characters; I just see her.”
I don’t trash talk her online or IRL. (My post here is likely the first time I’ve ever referenced her anywhere, to anyone)
My “holding it against her” consists entirely of me internally thinking “oh, her again” and not seeking out things she’s in to watch or needing something else to draw me in if she’s in it.
I’m okay with that.
I’m sure if I came across her IRL I’d be cordial and pleasant to her, like I am with most people.
I think Hoult is gorgeous obvi but David is also fine as hell too. I mean, those dimples… Come on!!! Love him with the tousled hair but the buzz cut looks great too, and I love the scruff.
Love Rachel’s dress. She has looked smashing this whole promo tour. She is the perfect Lois Lane and I can’t wait to see this movie!
Those leather pants in the sun make me uncomfortable.
Who’d a thought that the little boy with that messed up bowl haircut would turn out so gorgeous? They did him wrong with his hair in About A Boy. .
I’ll be seeing this movie for Brosnahan.