Us Weekly: Brad Pitt ‘loved’ Angelina Jolie and ‘he knows he made mistakes’

It was a small relief to read Vulture’s pushback on Brad Pitt in the past week. While F1 is one of Brad’s biggest films, Brad still hasn’t had to face any consequences for his violent acts against Angelina Jolie and their children in 2016. He terrorized his family and repeatedly assaulted Angelina in front of the children. He likely hurt one or more of the kids as they tried to defend their mom. The Jolie-Pitt kids have little to no relationship with Brad nine years later – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne have all dropped “Pitt” from their names privately or publicly. Knox is the only one who might still use “Pitt” in his name. Because Brad is also suing Angelina over the sale of her half of Miraval, we also know that the 2016 plane incident was not the first time he abused her. That information came out last year, although it’s been largely ignored as everyone rushes to help out “poor Brad.” Speaking of, Us Weekly has been getting stuff from Pitt’s crisis management team for years, and this came out a few days ago:
Brad Pitt‘s got a new lease on life after admittedly overcoming “struggles.” The actor, who recently opened up on the “New Heights” podcast about facing obstacles with perseverance, is ready to put the past behind him as he’s learned from his mistakes when it comes to parenthood and marriage.
“The divorce is something that had been controlling his life for so many years,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of his split from Angelina Jolie. “He loved her and he knows he made mistakes.”
“It was such a divisive, toxic situation,” the source adds of the drama that surrounded their divorce. The insider notes that the events leading up to the split and the aftermath “turned the kids against him as well” but that Pitt “doesn’t blame [Jolie] for everything.”
While under the public gaze, Pitt’s kids have seemingly made it clear where they stand. Shiloh legally filed to have Pitt dropped from her last name in August 2024, while Zahara and Vivienne appear to also only go by the last name Jolie. Pax and Maddox have also both been candid about distancing themselves from their dad. Pitt, who has been dating Ines de Ramon since 2022, also hopes to one day move forward with his children after legally ending this chapter with Jolie.
The actor’s “biggest regret is he can’t repair this,” the source says.
“The case is over but there are no winners,” the insider says. “To have that behind him is a relief. But on the other hand, it’s been hard for him because he doesn’t have a great relationship with his kids.”
The source says that Pitt’s sobriety journey has played a large part in the Oscar winner turning over a new leaf after years of strain with his children and ex-wife. “Ever since he stopped drinking, everything has changed,” the insider shares. However, Jolie “is still not in a place where she is going to forgive him or ever will.”
The insider maintains that Pitt is “relieved that this [divorce] is over, but the lasting impact is something he’s going to live with forever.”
[From Us Weekly]
“The divorce is something that had been controlling his life for so many years” – HE was the one holding up the divorce so he could extend his abuse and control over Angelina. He’s still trying to control her and punish her for leaving – the Miraval lawsuit (which he started) will likely go to trial next year, and I hope he gets his ass handed to him in court. “It’s been hard for him because he doesn’t have a great relationship with his kids…” He made his choices back in 2016, and he’s continued to make the same choices for nine years – he willingly jettisoned his relationships with his children by treating Angelina like sh-t and publicly maligning her for having the audacity to leave him. It wasn’t just about how he terrorized his family on one flight in 2016 – it was everything he did afterwards. “He loved her and he knows he made mistakes.” I still say that he simply could not believe that Angelina wouldn’t come back to him. That’s what this has always been about – how dare she leave, how dare she not forgive me.
A big red flag was the way he treated Aniston. Angelina now realizes what he really is like. He needs to keep quiet now.
THIS. And that magazine cover where he and AJ are in a backyard lounging in lawn chairs, wasn’t that hot on the heels of when it all blew up???
He had no class or tact when ending that marriage. And it showed his true self.
Oh poor poor victim Pitt his wife wanted nothing to do with him after he abused her and the children!! His PR is working overtime after the Vulture, very truthfully, article came out.
His girlfriend needs to ditch him.
All these celebrity publications just dance around the fact that Brad was physically abusive to Angelina and the children. It’s annoying.
Totally agree. It’s gross.
And George Clooney’s friendship with BP is one more reason I loathe Clooney.
So is the miraval lawsuit not controlling his life? Bc he’s the one who started that one. Or is that one okay for him?
This must be the Brad Pitt Is Really, Truly Sorry angle in step 2 of the Hiltzik-driven campaign to make him more appealing to the public while promoting the car movie. That and I’m pretty sure Hiltzik must have gotten word that Vulture article was going to drop and this US Weakly piece was to preempt it. Next up: an in-dept article in Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, People, LA Times or whatever is next on the Brad’s redemptive arc PR blitz. And possibly to counter Vulture. Just guessing here.
The NY Times already covered that.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/05/opinion/brad-pitt-f1.html
And the Insta comments on that Vulture article were discouraging.😕😕
🤢
such discouraging comments do not appear only where there is strict moderation. And some misogynistic comments are inserted by bots. hiltzik definitely employs people who deal with flooding the internet with hate.
That article made me want to barf.
That vulture article on insta was liked by quite a few celebrities Kristin thomas, Jodie smith, aimée Lou, Sofia Carson, jenna dewan and certainly more that i’ve seen. Brad Pitt name can’t be mentioned on X without viral tweets about the abuse, his team and him know that there is a reason why all of sudden he’s not blaming Angelina for everything and crying about his mistakes
His girlfriend should pray to Gods that he doesn’t love her if he thinks that is love. The kids won’t be silent forever. Most of them are adults now and getting their education, jobs. At some point, one of them is gonna talk, his power on Hollywood won’t last forever.
I also don’t believe the plane incident was the first time he hurt Angelina. I think, it was the first time he hurt the kids, that is, most of the time, the time when women in abusive relationship leave.
I dread to think how this situation could have played out for anyone other than Angelina, a well-respected, successful, high-powered, rich, white beautiful woman with lovely kids who all made their affections clear and stood by her publicly. Probably only one of a handful of people who could have weathered this constant onslaught. Mad respect for her and her team(s) where it’s due though, they didn’t put a single foot wrong. I hope F1 bombs for him, which is a real shame because I love the concept and that F1 is in the spotlight, plus all the others who worked on it.
Yeah, my abusive ex-husband said he loved me too. I can’t with these guys.
Too often such “love” kills…
Hoo boy – this is like a bad parody of an abuser’s apology, there are soooo many red flags. Brad’s changed, guys, he’s learned from his mistakes and putting it all in the past (notice that this article doesn’t spell out what these mysterious “mistakes” were, exactly. Just that he really, really, wants to be done with them). And anybody demanding accountability from him now is just not allowing him to grow and move on, dammit! I can well believe that his marriage was a “toxic” situation as described, but again, no mention of exactly who was responsible for the toxicity, just implied congratulations on being able to escape! And the whining about how he deserves forgiveness and to be able to move on and boo hoo, his kids don’t want anything to do with him, it’s pathetic.
Finally, I don’t know about you guys, but I felt a wave of revulsion at “He really loved Angelina” even though she “turned the kids against him” but he doesn’t blame her for “everything”. So magnanimous! It’s the classic abuser excuse: I just love you so much that I lose control, and really if you think about it, that’s your fault for making me hurt you, but don’t worry, I forgive you.
Wow. You’re last sentence says it all. Classic.
He is a disgusting monster with no possible defense. But I do believe it was a toxic marriage. He showed his true personality during his divorce from JA. At the same time, I don’t understand why for several years, AJ seemed almost like she had won a trophy (the “leg pose” with him). I saw it coming from the way their time together began. Also, I left an abuser without a penny to my name or anyplace to go. With her wealth and options, she should have left him the minute it started and not waited until it escalated with her children. I think she stayed so long because there was some ego involved with not wanting anyone to see the truth of their “fairytale love”.
Yes. Let’s enumerate the ways Angelina was at fault for Brad’s abuse. 🙄
Wow, this sounds like something my mother’s husband would say!
Too bad he abused the hell out of us BOTH, & he single-handedly changed the way I perceive the world & my surroundings, on a daily basis.
See?
This is what abusers CANNOT wrap their heads around: Once you go after those you claim to love, & hurt them by terrorizing them? There’s no turning back. There’s no, “Ooops! So sorry! I was drunk.”
This man needs to sit down, & forget he’s a movie star. He needs to understand that being an actor is actually, just a job. He needs to take a moment, and meditate on how absolutely DEVASTATING it is, when someone who is loved & trusted, crosses a line, & makes it nearly IMPOSSIBLE to go back, & fix it.
Persons, including children, do NOT abandon all hope or efforts for reconciliation, just “because”.
I hope his children are OK. I understand how their foundation of trust has been shattered. I understand how profound their pain is. There’s absolutely no excuse, EVER, that allows one to abuse their spouse & children.
I wish those kids and Angelina, nothing but the best. I absolutely understand what they’re going through, & I viscerally understand their anger. They will not be OK with him, unless he publicly makes it right.
I’m sorry you went through that.
A friend’s parents went through a divorce, driven primarily by his father’s self-centeredness, raging violent outburts and failure to make any attempts to be a partner to her or decent father to my friend and his siblings, trash talking them all.
During the divorce he used expensive lawyers, lies and manipulation of public sentiment (he was a local celeb) to leave his ex high and dry with little money and the 5 kids to care for, plus turn her and them into outcasts for not putting up with his ish. Friend said he’d do weird stuff like coming into the wife’s yard or home uninvited, just poking around, and repeatedly cut of her and the kid’s health insurance even though he was court ordered to maintain it. So they struggled to move on because their was always a shoe dropping somewhere,
After witnessing, and experiencing his abuse, the kids stuck with their mom. Got part time jobs to help as they continued in school.
Time went on, years later he was on his own, his kids wanted little to nothing, friend and his sibs remarkably did okay, have good careers … though all carry emotional scars from the stress and his failure to be any sort of caring figure to them, he only reached out when there was some event where their presence would make him look good.
At one point he asked my friend … why does your mom live in a nice condo, have a new car, get to hang out with all of you? And I don’t ? (he was living in a nephew’s back apartment, driving a clunker, rarely saw his adult kids)
The answer? SHE made *different* choices. (Ie was kind, loving, put her kids’ well-being first … and pushed forward, teaching them to focus on the positive, do what’s right, help when they can, and not care what the nattering nabobs or small minds do or say). Friend is a great guy, if a little shell-shocked from his childhood.
But I think of that family often when I hear about Pitt and Aj. Same self-centered abusive type of dude wreaking havoc on his spouse and kids with no remorse, playing the victim.
He has to know this lawsuit is continuing the wedge between him and his kids but the winery seems to be more important. It wouldn’t surprise me if the kiddos encouraged her NOT to sign the NDA!
It would be my guest the lawsuit is the nail in the coffin for all 6 of them!! Win or loose he lost his kids and will probably come to regret his hubris over that winery!
I don’t believe he gives a rat’s ass for his children. What he wants is a PR moment with them for the tabloids – “See? We’re working on being a family again.”
He hates her more than he loves those kids. If he was truly doing the work there would have been an apology and showing ways I which he wants to be involved in their lives. He just want to throw a pity party and not accept any responsibility for his actions. I would have been forever traumatized if I had witnessed what happened on that plane. There’s no unseeing that and good for her for putting them first and making sure they got the help and support they needed.
Brad should have worked on having a healthy relationship with AJ and put down the bottle for his family. Children emulate their parents; it’s the number one way they learn.
As time passes, Brad will probably end up alone. He’ll have no one to hold his hand as he lies dying of old age, no one to reminisce with. Brad will leave a legacy of blaming others and sacrificing his children’s well-being for his Hollywood image.
His “biggest regret is that he can’t repair this.” Really? It’s called working the steps. He is putting it out there that he went to AA. Did he just go to hear himself talk? Work the program and make it right with your children, at least.
This is precisely why it’s “anonymous.” He is not supposed to use his membership in AA for personal aggrandizement. That’s not what it is about at all. You don’t build press off of AA. That’s a HUGE no-no. (Of course, this is assuming he really is sober or participated in AA in any way at all.)
He’s OBSESSED with her. Angelina did a entire Maria promo run without articles about him being leaked. He will never get over her. What does he feel the need to say he loved her? Leave her alone Brad
Been saying this for years. The only reason he dragged this case out for so long is he can’t ever let Angelina go.
Is it possible for one of Angelina’s sons to testify in this winery case? Because he says so much that he wants the place to leave as an inheritance to the 6, but one of the sons can go there and say that they don’t want that crap because he tarnished that place
It is so gross but unfortunately not surprising that he’s not being held accountable for his abuse. People used to pretend that they did care about domestic violence or sexual assault – “it was just that they didn’t know which side of the story they could believe.” But now people aren’t even hiding it anymore – from Trump to Chris Brown to Kavanaugh to Depp and Pitt – the truth iof the abuse is clear and people still just want to support and reward the powerful guy.
So is he finally telling the truth? Because this is what I’ve been thinking about this saga from day 1.
Angelina is the love of his life. He treated her like trash and abused her and he lives in regret ever since the day she left.
Initially, he just tried to erase them and his past along with it from his life. It was so odd. Turns out he couldn’t actually and neither did he want it.
People are so fast about comparing this situation to Aniston but it has nothing to do with her. He’s still dragging the breakup out because almost 10 years later, he can’t believe it happened and these shenanigans are all that tie him to her now.
Angelina was everything and he knows it. His ego won’t let him get real therapy and it won’t let him actually apologize and it won’t let him actually attempt at repairing his relationship with his children. He will die in regret over losing Angelina and his family.
It would be sad if it wasn’t all his fault.
Eh… the love of brads life is himself. He was drinking his way out of the relationship and responsibilities
He is vindictive and pissed she left him so publicly.
This is trying to say that Shiloh filed for her name change in August. Oh no! Pepperidge Farms remembers! Her birthday is in late May like my parent’s. She filed the 1st business day after she turned 18. Shiloh wasn’t dawdling or messing around!