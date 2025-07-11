King Charles invited a French chef to organize the state dinner & other chefs aren’t happy

King Charles is not a gourmand. Neither was his mother, who famously disliked the use of any seasoning and even salt. Charles is famously a finicky eater, and he has a lot of rules about food and when to eat meals (and which meals to avoid). I hate to say it, but Camilla seems like she knows a bit about food and drink, especially wine and spirits. Well, I don’t know whose idea it was, but for the Macrons’ state visit to the UK, Charles and Camilla brought in an outside chef, a French chef named Raymond Blanc, to prepare part of the state banquet. Meaning, Charles and Camilla apparently didn’t think the royal-household chefs were up to the job. This didn’t go over well with some people:

When Buckingham Palace announced the King had invited Raymond Blanc to join the royal chefs as they prepared for Tuesday’s state banquet in honour of French president Emmanuel Macron, a spokesman claimed it was an example of ‘L’Entente Cordiale in the Kitchens’. One horrified former royal cook has, however, declared, ‘Sacre bleu!’

Darren McGrady, personal chef to the late Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry, claims that the King has grievously insulted his long-serving and loyal cooks by summoning Blanc, 75, who runs Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire.

McGrady says: ‘I get that Raymond Blanc is one of the best chefs in the world, and I get that he is a King’s Foundation ambassador, and I get that ‘the collaboration is in the spirit of Entente Cordiale’ but it’s a huge slap in the face to the palace royal chefs.’

He adds: ‘For sure, Macron will not be bringing in British chefs for a King Charles state visit to France.’

When the Palace announced Blanc’s involvement in the state banquet, a spokesman said he was invited to help ‘create the first course and dessert’. However, Blanc tells me he was asked to work on the main course, too. But he chose to leave that to Mark Flanagan, the Royal Household’s head chef. ‘I wanted to include Mark,’ says Blanc. ‘He’s a royal chef who’s cooked for the King for many years, plus he’s a great friend – it’s all part of respect. I could have done everything if I’d insisted, but Mark did a beautiful course – Rhug Estate chicken with British produce, with a beautiful tarragon sauce, a French way. It was a splendid occasion.’

Of McGrady’s gripes, Blanc says: ‘We all have an opinion – and I’ve got a different one. I like to bring people together.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean… I actually “get” how this is insulting for the royal chefs – they’re thrilled when they get to prepare a state banquet, and they consider it a huge honor. McGrady is right that the French would never bring in a British chef to cook for visiting Windsors – the French would find that absurd and insulting to their chefs.

Incidentally, did you guys catch the details about the state banquet menu? Charles has an in-house mixologist who created a custom cocktail for the Macrons, a cocktail called L’entente: “It combines British gin with lemon curd and French pastis, garnished with dried French cornflowers and English roses.” A few British outlets compared the “dried flower” part to the Duchess of Sussex’s flower sprinkles. Sigh…

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “King Charles invited a French chef to organize the state dinner & other chefs aren’t happy”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    July 11, 2025 at 7:44 am

    Well I think it was a nice collaboration to have a French chef to help prepare the meal with his expertise with French food. The guests they were trying to please were French so I really don’t see the problem with bringing in a French chef to help with the meal.

    Reply
    • LRB says:
      July 11, 2025 at 8:16 am

      Why should we serve French food to a French visitor? Surely we offer the best of British?
      The belief that we have no good food in the UK is rubbish.

      Reply
      • bisynaptic says:
        July 11, 2025 at 9:07 am

        No one has suggested that you have no good food in the UK—but “French cuisine” is a global thing, while “British cuisine”… not so much. When hosting French guests, a British monarch might very well choose to display how resourceful he is by impressing his guests with the quality of French cuisine he can provide, prepared by a French chef.

    • MFS says:
      July 11, 2025 at 9:35 am

      Agree with this. I think it shows respect for French culture.

      Reply
  2. Blogger says:
    July 11, 2025 at 7:49 am

    McGrady’s a salty blabber mouth if this is the same bloke who dissed Meghan and is the go-to “ex royal chef” person just because he created hamburgers for Willy and Harry when they were kids.

    Under QE2’s time, the menus were written in French so I see nothing wrong in having a French chef during a French state visit. France is lauded for its cuisine – both in cooking and teaching – so if you’re going for the best and to impress the guest, the French input is expected. Chuck might be sick of his in-house chefs and wanted a change which says more about the quality of his staff.

    Reply
  3. AG says:
    July 11, 2025 at 7:55 am

    I think it was a very smart and nice gesture. Let’s face it, the British are not known for their “cuisine”. Once you’ve eaten the usual fare you quickly realize why there are so many Indian food restaurants in the UK. Thank goodness those curry restaurants are fabulous!

    Reply
    • Jenniem says:
      July 11, 2025 at 8:13 am

      Some of the best chefs in the world are or have been British. No one’s talking about local take away foods, that’s a bit rude.

      I agree no other country would do that. It’s offensive to the palace chefs who aren’t the local curry house or fish /burger flippers.

      I do think the menu was basic (all the courses). I’d make that for a dinner and I have 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
  4. jais says:
    July 11, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Flower sprinkles! They are obsessed with her and always will be. As for the French chef? Wasn’t there a somewhat similar plot-line like this in the Gilded Age?

    Reply
  5. Blujfly says:
    July 11, 2025 at 8:04 am

    McGrady is an obnoxious loudmouth that’s been living in Texas for decades, dining off Bon mota about Diana and the boys and on the tabloid payroll. He was pro Harry until Meghan and went the full
    Anti Sussex.

    Reply
  6. Visa Diva says:
    July 11, 2025 at 8:14 am

    This is a nothingburger its smart diplomacy, I think Blanc had restaurants in the UK. It’s no different than what previous US Presidents have done where they occasionally invite a guest chef to prepare a state dinner.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      July 11, 2025 at 11:09 am

      This is what I came here to say, it’s false outrage. Raymond Blanc is a huge part of the British food scene, his restaurants are here! This is a great nod to British/French alliances.

      Reply
  7. MaisiesMom says:
    July 11, 2025 at 8:33 am

    He was just brought in to help, not plan and prepare the whole meal.

    I sort of collect vintage cookbooks, and just a few days ago I found Gourmet’s “Basic French Cookbook,” which was published in 1990. Gourmet already had an all-round basic cookbook that pre-dates this one. There are a number of comprehensive French cookbooks published for English-speaking audiences, more than for any other cuisine aside from American. I own about 200 cookbooks and that’s the pattern I’ve seen. Southern American cuisine is probably the next most popular in terms of regional or international cookbooks.

    French cuisine, and knowing how to prepare it, has been “de riguer” in Western countries at least for so long that it is considered pretty fundamental, no? Julia Child was a huge influence on our kitchens going back to the mid 20th century, not just her books but her TV show. But I think the Anglo-American world’s embrace of French cooking pre-dates that.

    I think Charles was just trying to be a good host. But maybe if I were British I’d feel differently.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      July 11, 2025 at 11:17 am

      And there’s Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking. I collect cookbooks, too – I have vintage one in Greek by a famous Greek chef, Tselemendes, which contains many French cooking techniques and recipes.

      Reply
  8. Jensa says:
    July 11, 2025 at 8:48 am

    McGrady’s work with the Royal Family was literally decades ago – he’s been living in the US for nearly 30 years. He very much capitalises on his royal connections which is why he’s always so keen to get himself in the papers.
    Raymond Blanc is very well known in the UK, where he’s both lived and worked since the early 1970’s. It’s not like they flew him in from France. He has his own TV shows in the UK and also champions British produce – and it appears he actually shared the honours with a Royal chef at this occasion. So I really don’t get what McGrady’s issue is.

    Reply
  9. bisynaptic says:
    July 11, 2025 at 9:01 am

    “For sure, Macron will not be bringing in British chefs for a King Charles state visit to France.l
    — Well, yes, for one thing, there’s no global phenomenon known as “British cuisine”, like there is “French cuisine”.

    Reply
  10. Eurydice says:
    July 11, 2025 at 9:25 am

    I don’t understand. Raymond Blanc has lived and worked in the UK for 50 years, he runs a hotel in Oxfordshire that has 2 Michelin stars, he’s got an OBE, he’s been on UK TV forever, he trained any number of British chefs. He’s pretty much the epitome of “l’entente.”

    I get that the palace chefs might be miffed that a chef from outside was brought in, but not that he’s a “French chef.”

    Reply
  11. Nicki says:
    July 11, 2025 at 10:07 am

    That’s literally the plot of one of the Downtown Abbey movies — the household cooks and staff don’t get to prepare the big celebration meal for the visiting king. (Except, spoiler alert, they do)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment