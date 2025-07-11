There’s a rumor that Jeff Bezos will ‘buy’ Conde Nast for Lauren Sanchez

For weeks now, people have theorized about Anna Wintour’s sudden decision to step down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue. Considering her decision came right around Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding – and Lauren’s digital Vogue cover – many people (including me) connected the two. I theorized that Wintour felt forced into putting Lauren on the cover in some way, and she basically had enough and perhaps rage-quit that bitch. But what if it was much more complicated than that? This week, the Daily Mail had an odd exclusive – there’s a theory being bandied around the media world that Bezos will soon purchase Conde Nast as a “gift” for Lauren. Bezos already owns the Washington Post, and perhaps he wants to “give” Vogue to Lauren?
Fashion ‘bible’ Vogue could soon be owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, sources say. Staff are convinced the world’s fourth-richest man is preparing to buy parent company Conde Nast as a wedding gift for his bride Lauren Sanchez, a former journalist.
Many believe it’s no coincidence that the new Mrs Bezos is this month’s digital Vogue cover star and graces its pages wearing a Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown hand-picked by Dame Anna Wintour. Last month Dame Anna announced she was stepping down as Vogue Editor-in-Chief after 37 years in the role but remains in control of global operations.
The Newhouse family, who have owned Conde Nast since 1959 and continue to hold it privately under their media empire Advance Publications, insist their titles are not on the market. And last night, a source close to Mr Bezos said it was ‘totally untrue’ that he was considering buying Conde Nast. But with a recent swathe of global redundancies and UK staff now operating from an uninspiring WeWork space near Waterloo station – after Vogue’s Hanover Square HQ was sold – not everyone is convinced.
A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘The rumour that Jeff is going to buy Conde Nast is all anyone’s talking about in the fashion industry and inside Vogue. Lauren Sanchez is such an unlikely cover star, and the word is that she landed the July issue partly because the Newhouse family want to butter up Bezos. In New York they’re slimming down the business which is exactly what companies do before a sale.’
The source added: ‘Anna is said to be the one brokering the deal so that’s why Lauren was put on the cover. Anna has equity in the business so has a lot to gain from a sale.’ Mr Bezos is no stranger to publishing. In 2013, he bought The Washington Post for $250 million in cash, ending the Graham family’s four-generation ownership.
Another source said: ‘He’s one of the very few people with deep enough pockets. And Lauren is no airhead. She’s a sharp cookie. There have been conversations.’
Insiders say several clues point to something big in the offing. Natalia Gamero Del Castillo, MD of Vogue’s European operations, suddenly ‘disappeared’ from the office last week, prompting her colleagues to suggest she had either quit or fallen victim to the global redundancy drive. The source added: ‘There have been redundancies almost every week in Europe and New York. The UK has had a whole round too.
‘What they’re doing is aligning every publication globally so the structure is uniform across all titles. Anna was the anomaly, she was the only Editor-in-Chief left. GQ has a Global Editorial Director, Glamour has one, Vanity Fair too. So she had to give up the title. I don’t think she was thrilled but she accepted it, probably because she knows the company is getting ready to sell. She still has huge influence but she’s no longer Editor-in-Chief. That title is gone. They’re streamlining everything. Either we’re about to go under or we’re being sold. But something is up and everyone’s talking about Bezos.’
Unlike most of the Mail’s unhinged reporting, I actually think there could be something here, regardless of the denials from Bezos’ camp. When you think about it, Conde Nast would be something which would interest Bezos, especially as a “gift” for Lauren. That being said, the Conde Nast layoffs and streamlining are mostly about the death of print media. Conde Nast is taking a lot of losses and they have been for years. Which… makes them ripe for a buyout from a deep-pocketed billionaire.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of Vogue.
Anna’s nightmare. Some blow-up doll destroying the magazine she’s synonymous with.
But if Jeff wants to be vindictive, he’d give the Met Gala to Lauren.
And we thought the worst thing that could happen to American Vogue is Kim and Kanye.
The wording of that article makes it sound like Anna Wintour personally picked out Lauren Bezos’s wedding dress. If I were AW, I wouldn’t want to be associated with that dress in any way, shape, or form.
Unless she was deliberately sabotaging Sanchez with that trashy dress.
I haven’t read “Vogue” for years, nor ever really. It wouldn’t much matter to me if he did buy it, but it would be a horror for people associated with Condé Nast. Things have been rough enough in the world of print journalism without Bezos mucking it up further.
It isn’t just Vogue. If he is planning to buy Condé Nast, he is buying Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, GQ, The New Yorker, Allure, Wired. He already has WaPo. He is gonna have all these industry media on his pocket.
Anna’s put Melania and Kim on the cover as brides, I don’t think she was forced to put Lauren on the cover.
I’d miss my (British) Vogue subscription but I could live without it.
The world does not need any billionaires.
That would suck unbelievably. Wired Magazine and Teen Vogue have been standout publications when it comes to reporting; Wired in particular has some deeply investigated, newsbreaking stories. It would be a huge blow to good journalism to lose these particular publications to Bezos’ garbage formula of micromanaged, pre-censored reporting with support by AI “everywhere in the newsroom.”
https://jerz.setonhill.edu/blog/2024/05/29/the-washington-post-tells-staff-its-pivoting-to-ai-ai-everywhere-in-our-newsroom/
https://anntelnaes.substack.com/p/why-im-quitting-the-washington-post
The Washington Post should be a cautionary tale for Conde Nast. And, yes, they have been caught red-handed doing real journalism.
That’s kind of the point, no? They’ve got to squelch out every possible point of opposition to their gutless fascism. They can’t have teen girls (and the rest of the people who read Teen Vogue) being informed, how dare they. The right wing media ecosystem is already vast, but they want to make it more vast.
They have to keep people stupid and brainwashed in the right wing way or they’ll begin to notice things like, oh… the idiot right wing residents of Kerr County, Texas, encouraging the county to turn down “Biden’s” money that could have gone to something like, maybe, a flood warning system. (In the end the county took the money but used it for other emergency service communications upgrades. Probably a fine use of the money, but in retrospect they probably had something for that that already worked and they didn’t have a unified flood warning system).
Print media wouldn’t have problems if they actually cared about their readers. I buy magazines to read them and the actual reading part has been getting slimmer and slimmer for years as the price of the magazines have continued to rise, making it pointless.
That photo of her looking up at him like an adoring large mouth bass is always going to make me smile.
And shudder.
The horror… 🙁
Welp, that’s the end of my Vogue and Vanity Fair. For everyone’s information, Conde Nast also owns Glamour, GQ, Traveler, and Wired. I will not use or buy anything associated with Bezos.