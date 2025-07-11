AppleTV has finally renewed ‘Murderbot’ for a second season, hurray!

CB and I are both watching Murderbot, which is a rare thing. Our TV-show Venn diagrams rarely overlap, but Murderbot appeals to both of us. It’s based on Martha Wells’ book series, The Murderbot Diaries, and AppleTV has spent what looks like a good deal of money to adapt the stories for the screen. Alex Skarsgard stars as Murderbot, the robot who somehow gained sentience and free will, and he uses that free will to watch TV shows and hang out with humans. Skarsgard also executive-produces the show, and it’s all really well-done. My biggest complaint is that the episodes are WAY too short. The average episode is under 30 minutes, which is insane! But the first season has been amazing – I haven’t watched the season finale (which comes out today), so no spoilers! Well, just 24 hours before the season finale dropped, AppleTV confirmed that Murderbot is coming back for a second season.

“Murderbot” was picked up for a second season at Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Thursday. The news came just ahead of the sci-fi series’ Season 1 finale on Friday.

Alexander Skarsgård executive produces and stars as an artificially intelligent security bot who must hide its free will while on assignment. The series was created and showrun by Oscar nominees Chris and Paul Weitz and based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series. Season 1 covered Wells’ first novella.

“We’re so grateful for the response that ‘Murderbot’ has received, and delighted that we’re getting to go back to Martha Wells’ world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios and the rest of the team,” creators and EPs Chris and Paul Weitz said in a statement.

“Chris, Paul, Alexander and the entire ‘Murderbot’ team have delivered a brilliantly original, addictive, witty and vibrant adaptation that has captured the imagination of audiences everywhere,” Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+’s head of programming, added. “We can’t wait to unveil what’s next for ‘Murderbot’ and, of course, ‘Sanctuary Moon’ in Season 2.”

[From The Wrap]

“Sanctuary Moon” is the show-within-a-show, it’s a cheesy sci-fi soap opera which Murderbot binge-watches and references constantly. Alex ended up giving his dear friend Jack McBrayer a job on “Sanctuary Moon,” and John Cho and Clark Gregg also make spectacular cameos. The Sanctuary Moon mini-universe is perfectly unhinged, like a 30 Rock skit sending up Star Trek. It’s perfect. Anyway, this is one of the best new shows of the year, and I’m glad Apple is sticking with it. I have no idea if Murderbot is getting the kind of audience it deserves, but I hope Apple keeps investing in it, and eventually people will pick it up and binge-watch it.


Photos courtesy of Cover Images, poster courtesy of AppleTV.

13 Responses to “AppleTV has finally renewed ‘Murderbot’ for a second season, hurray!”

  1. seaflower says:
    July 11, 2025 at 7:10 am

    Yes to the renewal! And yes the episodes are too short.

  2. #24 says:
    July 11, 2025 at 7:13 am

    Love this show!! ASkars is so funny, the whole cast is funny.

  3. Bumblebee says:
    July 11, 2025 at 7:21 am

    Happy, happy, joy, joy. One of my favorite book series come to life. I love how they leaned into the humor.

  4. Jais says:
    July 11, 2025 at 7:24 am

    Yay! This show is so cute and fun. I’m really happy it’s getting a season 2

  5. Sparkle says:
    July 11, 2025 at 7:38 am

    Loved the series. The last episode. Awwww (no spoilers).
    But I just learned today the reason the episodes are so short is the book (and I guess the whole series) is a very short novella. So they would have had to pad the scripts to make the episodes longer.

  6. JanetDR says:
    July 11, 2025 at 7:59 am

    Murderbot is the greatest character!
    I don’t get Apple TV but I might have to at some point.
    There is one full length novel and everything else is *quite* short.

    • Teddy says:
      July 11, 2025 at 9:48 am

      If you sign up for just one month you can watch Murderbot, which is so much fun, plus you’ll have access to the also delightful (imho) Shrinking.

  7. Kirsten says:
    July 11, 2025 at 8:20 am

    I love this show — it’s so fun! Super happy that it got renewed!

  8. Little Red says:
    July 11, 2025 at 8:43 am

    Really looking forward to the season finale tonight.

    Also, Season 3 premiere of “Foundation” is tonight.

  9. SummerMoomin says:
    July 11, 2025 at 9:05 am

    I love Murderbot and I love the show! Reactor Magazine has a free Murderbot story released to celebrate the final episode – it takes place after Artificial Condition, so it won’t make sense of you’ve only seen the tv show, but people should read all the books anyway.

    Skarsgard is such a good actor, he was great on True Blood where he really made something of Eric even though the showrunners changed the role so much from the books. And he was great on Big Little Lies too. I’m so glad he’s the one bringing my beloved Murderbot to life on the tv.

  10. KASalvy says:
    July 11, 2025 at 9:49 am

    I love the show – the entire cast is phenomenal – but have to admit after watching the finale last night I am perfectly happy with how it ended. His last monologue was perfect. I can also see how it would stand alone as a series finale of Our didn’t get the renewal.

    One big problem with apple is the production time between seasons, especially with this late renewal, probably means at best we’ll see the next season in 2027.

  11. GorgeousGecko says:
    July 11, 2025 at 10:06 am

    Our whole family loves Murderbot!

  12. Blanster says:
    July 11, 2025 at 11:03 am

    I love Murderbot, I look forward to watching it every Friday night and I’m thrilled it got renewed!

