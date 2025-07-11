Jennifer Aniston & her new hypnotist boyfriend hang out ‘on the DL at her home’

We were surprised this week by Jennifer Aniston soft-launching her new boyfriend. There were several surprises, actually – Aniston was on vacation, but not in Cabo! She’s in Mallorca with her bestie, Jason Bateman and Jason’s wife Amanda. Aniston’s newish boyfriend Jim Curtis joined them, and some outlets got photos of them together. So now everyone is doing deep dives of when Aniston met this wellness/life-coach/hypnotist guy. It feels very likely that Aniston has been lowkey dating Curtis for at least three months, probably longer. Now Us Weekly says that they’re really happening:

Jennifer Aniston is off the market! The Friends alum, 56, is dating hypnotist Jim Curtis, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly. “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” one source says. “They are happy and really into each other.” The source tells Us that “mutual friends” set up Aniston and Curtis, 49, who “started off as friends but really hit it off” over time. “They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in L.A.,” the source shares. “It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match.” Us Weekly has reached out to Aniston’s rep and Curtis for comment. The new couple were photographed together for the first time over 4th of July weekend while vacationing in Mallorca, Spain, with the Morning Show star’s longtime friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. While Aniston and Curtis have otherwise managed to keep their get-togethers out of the spotlight, they have been publicly supporting each other on social media for some time. The actress has “liked” most of the New York City-based life coach’s Instagram posts over the past few months, including a July 2 video about recovering from “a divorce, breakup or difficult romance,” and he did the same on her May 25 photo dump featuring a copy of his 2024 book, Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide.

[From Us Weekly]

As I said previously, this is the first time Aniston has had an on-the-record boyfriend since her situation with Justin Theroux ended in 2018. There have been rumors about Aniston dating everyone from a personal trainer to Barack Obama, but I never believed any of those rumors. But I believe this – I think it’s really happening, and I think Jim Curtis sounds like her type. I wonder if dating a guy like this feels like dating a therapist? I could never date a hypnotist either – god, can you imagine? What happens if you’re dating a hypnotist and suddenly you’re missing time or you don’t know how you got to a certain location? It’s a true crime story just waiting to happen. It’s like an episode of Law & Order: SVU.