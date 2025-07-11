Tom Brady wants to make it clear: smokeshow Sofia Vergara is not ‘too old’ for him

This week, we learned that Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are having a summer fling. There are so many celebrities vacationing in Europe right now, and apparently Tom and Sofia are spending time together in Ibiza, although it definitely sounds like Sofia is in Ibiza with a larger group of friends. Page Six made it sound like a summer fling, as did TMZ’s sources. TMZ stressed that Tom and Sofia are not “dating” and they both consider themselves single, but they’re having some fun.

Well, on the heels of TMZ and Page Six’s reporting, the Daily Mail carried this exclusive: “Tom Brady thinks Sofia Vergara is ‘too OLD’: Friends tell all the mortifying details as ‘summer romance’ collapses… and reveal the behavior he can’t handle.” I’ll spare you any excerpts from the piece. What surprised me about it was that Brady’s people immediately came out with a denial for that specific story though:

Tom Brady “would never” say that he thinks Sofia Vergara, 53, is “too old” for him, a representative for the former quarterback, 47, tells PEOPLE, in denial of a recent report.

“Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction,” his rep says.

Speculation about the duo first surfaced when it was noted the two were seen getting friendly during a recent A-list outing aboard Ritz Carlton’s new superyacht, the Luminara, in early July.

Page Six reported that an insider said Brady asked if he could sit next to the Modern Family actress at dinner. Soon after that night, Vergara shared a photo of the pair to her Instagram. In the snap, she and Brady are seated next to one another, as singer J Balvin stops by and kisses the Griselda star’s forehead. In the photo, she’s laughing with her eyes closed as Brady smiles at the camera.

[From People]

LMAO, Tom Brady was like “let’s nip this in the bud right now, Sofia Vergara is HOT.” Tom was clearly fine with the rumormongering about their summer fling, and he wants to assure everyone that he would never, ever put an age limit on banging a really beautiful woman. It’s especially funny because Sofia keeps posting all of these bikini photos on her IG, and she is an absolute smokeshow. Any man who looks at Sofia and thinks “she’s too old” needs to have a hard look at himself in the mirror.


.

Photos courtesy of Sofia’s IG, Backgrid and Avalon Red.

9 Responses to “Tom Brady wants to make it clear: smokeshow Sofia Vergara is not ‘too old’ for him”

  1. Smile says:
    July 11, 2025 at 9:44 am

    SmokeShow is 100% correct!

    Reply
  2. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    July 11, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Opposite Day, I guess. One time I’m on Tom Brady’s side. I love Sofia.

    Reply
  3. Aimee says:
    July 11, 2025 at 9:47 am

    I like her. I don’t like him. WTFE.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 11, 2025 at 9:57 am

    Tom was in a relationship with Bridget for years before he screwed her over (allegedly) and she’s about 5 years older than him. He’s never seemed to cared about age.

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    July 11, 2025 at 10:01 am

    Daily Fail is not just misogynistic but also ageist, apparently. Sofia is a beautiful woman, PERIOD. She’s more gorgeous than many famous women half her age and she actually looks like a real person with distinct features, not a Hollywood cut-out.

    Glad Brady put an end to that fictional story with the quickness.

    Reply
  6. Jay says:
    July 11, 2025 at 10:04 am

    This feels right out of the Tom Cruise playbook – linking yourself with someone much hotter, more charismatic, and more fun than you. I’ll admit, whether they are actually dating or not, it’s the most interesting Brady has been to me in years.

    Also, I can’t help but think that most of the dating talk is coming from Tom’s camp. And fair play – I also would want people to know if I was in any way involved with Sofia. Am I crazy to think that this man was very, very happy that the dm published a story about them so that he could go on record to emphasize what a smoke show she is? I feel like he and his publicist were probably giddy.

    Reply
  7. Denise says:
    July 11, 2025 at 10:25 am

    Sophia usuallt goes for dark haired, almost rugged looking guys. Tom doesn’t seem her type tbh.

    Reply

