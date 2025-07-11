Tom Brady wants to make it clear: smokeshow Sofia Vergara is not ‘too old’ for him

This week, we learned that Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are having a summer fling. There are so many celebrities vacationing in Europe right now, and apparently Tom and Sofia are spending time together in Ibiza, although it definitely sounds like Sofia is in Ibiza with a larger group of friends. Page Six made it sound like a summer fling, as did TMZ’s sources. TMZ stressed that Tom and Sofia are not “dating” and they both consider themselves single, but they’re having some fun.
Well, on the heels of TMZ and Page Six’s reporting, the Daily Mail carried this exclusive: “Tom Brady thinks Sofia Vergara is ‘too OLD’: Friends tell all the mortifying details as ‘summer romance’ collapses… and reveal the behavior he can’t handle.” I’ll spare you any excerpts from the piece. What surprised me about it was that Brady’s people immediately came out with a denial for that specific story though:
Tom Brady “would never” say that he thinks Sofia Vergara, 53, is “too old” for him, a representative for the former quarterback, 47, tells PEOPLE, in denial of a recent report.
“Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction,” his rep says.
Speculation about the duo first surfaced when it was noted the two were seen getting friendly during a recent A-list outing aboard Ritz Carlton’s new superyacht, the Luminara, in early July.
Page Six reported that an insider said Brady asked if he could sit next to the Modern Family actress at dinner. Soon after that night, Vergara shared a photo of the pair to her Instagram. In the snap, she and Brady are seated next to one another, as singer J Balvin stops by and kisses the Griselda star’s forehead. In the photo, she’s laughing with her eyes closed as Brady smiles at the camera.
[From People]
LMAO, Tom Brady was like “let’s nip this in the bud right now, Sofia Vergara is HOT.” Tom was clearly fine with the rumormongering about their summer fling, and he wants to assure everyone that he would never, ever put an age limit on banging a really beautiful woman. It’s especially funny because Sofia keeps posting all of these bikini photos on her IG, and she is an absolute smokeshow. Any man who looks at Sofia and thinks “she’s too old” needs to have a hard look at himself in the mirror.
Photos courtesy of Sofia’s IG, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 16: Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest True Grit discussion on August 16, 2024 at the Javits Center in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 16: Tom Brady seen at the Roommates Show Podcast presented by Tommy John during Fanatics Fest NYC on August 16, 2024 at the Davits Center in New York City.
Venice, ITALY Tom Brady was seen arriving in Venice as guests began to gather for Jeff Bezos's upcoming wedding.

Pictured: Tom Brady
Pictured: Tom Brady
Madrid, SPAIN Former "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara debuts her highly anticipated beauty brand, TOTY, at a launch event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid, Spain

Pictured: Sofia Vergara
Pictured: Sofia Vergara
Ibiza, SPAIN Tom Brady is seen celebrating Independence Day at Casa Jondal in Ibiza, joined by his daughter and a close group of friends. The former NFL star shared the sunny gathering with Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson.

Pictured: Tom Brady
Pictured: Tom Brady
Ibiza, SPAIN Tom Brady is seen celebrating Independence Day at Casa Jondal in Ibiza, joined by his daughter and a close group of friends. The former NFL star shared the sunny gathering with Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson.

Pictured: Tom Brady
Pictured: Tom Brady
SmokeShow is 100% correct!
Opposite Day, I guess. One time I’m on Tom Brady’s side. I love Sofia.
Right? I’m glad he shut that down. And I’m not usually a Brady fan.
Ditto. Not a fan but he gets a credit on this one.
I like her. I don’t like him. WTFE.
Tom was in a relationship with Bridget for years before he screwed her over (allegedly) and she’s about 5 years older than him. He’s never seemed to cared about age.
Daily Fail is not just misogynistic but also ageist, apparently. Sofia is a beautiful woman, PERIOD. She’s more gorgeous than many famous women half her age and she actually looks like a real person with distinct features, not a Hollywood cut-out.
Glad Brady put an end to that fictional story with the quickness.
This feels right out of the Tom Cruise playbook – linking yourself with someone much hotter, more charismatic, and more fun than you. I’ll admit, whether they are actually dating or not, it’s the most interesting Brady has been to me in years.
Also, I can’t help but think that most of the dating talk is coming from Tom’s camp. And fair play – I also would want people to know if I was in any way involved with Sofia. Am I crazy to think that this man was very, very happy that the dm published a story about them so that he could go on record to emphasize what a smoke show she is? I feel like he and his publicist were probably giddy.
Sophia usuallt goes for dark haired, almost rugged looking guys. Tom doesn’t seem her type tbh.