Tom Brady is apparently having a summer fling with Sofia Vergara in Ibiza??

I was wrong about Tom Brady, I admit that. I thought that after Tom and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce was finalized, Tom would do that thing which many newly divorced men do: quickly find a much younger girlfriend and settle down. I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see post-divorce Tom really spend time alone, and he’s been focusing a lot on spending more time with his kids. Yes, he’s been dating this whole time, but it’s never been anything serious, nor has Tom gone full mid-life crisis. Well, Tom is currently enjoying a summer vacation in Ibiza… with Sofia Vergara! Tom and Sofia are apparently having a summer romance.

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are enjoying the single life — with each other! The retired NFL star and the bombshell “Modern Family” actress have been spending time together in Ibiza, Spain, and a source described the situation to Page Six as a “summer romance.”

It all started about a week ago on the Luminara superyacht — launched by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection — with A-list guests including Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Colman Domingo and the flirtatious duo, among others.

The two-night luxury voyage set sail from Rome, Italy, and included drone shows and performances by Ellie Goulding, Sting and Janelle Monae. Guests also included Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tessa Thompson, singer Anitta and Brady’s past supermodel fling, Irina Shayk, we’re told.

Brady and Vergara, however, were apparently googly-eyed over each other at one of the gala dinners aboard the yacht. The two were photographed sitting next to each other, and a source familiar with the situation told us their cozy-looking seating arrangement wasn’t happenstance.

“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” a source told Page Six. We’re told Brady, 47, and Vergara, who turns 53 on Thursday, continued hanging out in Ibiza after the yacht trip.

Vergara has been documenting her summer fun by posting sexy shots in Walmart bikinis, and also showed off videos in which she danced to music by celeb DJ Calvin Harris. She has not shared any romantic outings with Brady thus far, and reps for the stars did not comment.