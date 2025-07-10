Tom Brady is apparently having a summer fling with Sofia Vergara in Ibiza??

I was wrong about Tom Brady, I admit that. I thought that after Tom and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce was finalized, Tom would do that thing which many newly divorced men do: quickly find a much younger girlfriend and settle down. I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see post-divorce Tom really spend time alone, and he’s been focusing a lot on spending more time with his kids. Yes, he’s been dating this whole time, but it’s never been anything serious, nor has Tom gone full mid-life crisis. Well, Tom is currently enjoying a summer vacation in Ibiza… with Sofia Vergara! Tom and Sofia are apparently having a summer romance.
Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are enjoying the single life — with each other! The retired NFL star and the bombshell “Modern Family” actress have been spending time together in Ibiza, Spain, and a source described the situation to Page Six as a “summer romance.”
It all started about a week ago on the Luminara superyacht — launched by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection — with A-list guests including Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Colman Domingo and the flirtatious duo, among others.
The two-night luxury voyage set sail from Rome, Italy, and included drone shows and performances by Ellie Goulding, Sting and Janelle Monae. Guests also included Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tessa Thompson, singer Anitta and Brady’s past supermodel fling, Irina Shayk, we’re told.
Brady and Vergara, however, were apparently googly-eyed over each other at one of the gala dinners aboard the yacht. The two were photographed sitting next to each other, and a source familiar with the situation told us their cozy-looking seating arrangement wasn’t happenstance.
“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” a source told Page Six. We’re told Brady, 47, and Vergara, who turns 53 on Thursday, continued hanging out in Ibiza after the yacht trip.
Vergara has been documenting her summer fun by posting sexy shots in Walmart bikinis, and also showed off videos in which she danced to music by celeb DJ Calvin Harris. She has not shared any romantic outings with Brady thus far, and reps for the stars did not comment.
If you look through Sofia’s recent Instagram posts, you can see that she’s been enjoying her summer vacation too, with a diverse group of girlfriends. I could see Sofia hooking up with Tom Brady for a brief fling, but her priority is definitely “spending time with her friends and enjoying herself.” She’s not looking for anything more than some quick fun! I enjoy the age-appropriateness of this match too! Anyway, Tom is really surprising me.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Tom needs to stop messing with his face.
The thumbnail photo is giving KD Lang. Or maybe the billionaire on IG who is trying to live forever. Yuck.
The first thought that popped into my head when I saw that photo “why is there a photo of KD Lang with a Tom Brady story?”!
My bigger surprise is that Tom Brady seems to have a preference for brunettes.🤔
But age appropriate so yay!!
Why is that a surprise?
Cause his exes like Gisele, Tara Reid, (allegedly) Ivanka Trump and recently Sydney Sweeney all seemed to point otherwise.
Kinda like Rod Stewart.
Giselle isn’t a natural blonde, neither is Tara Reid (whom he dated like 25 years ago) or Sydney Sweeney. Bridget Moynahan is a brunette, so is Irina, even (allegedly dated) Kim Kardashian and Dakota Johnson who was sitting on the boat next to Sydney Sweeney. I really don’t think we can create a pattern from this.
He never dated Ivanka Trump. Trump wanted them to date, tried to set them up, and openly expressed that wish several times but Brady was never interested in her and whenever asked by reporters, would laugh, shake his head, say “NO”, and change the subject.
Bridget is over 5 years older than Tom and Gisele is only a couple of years younger. He’s seemed to date age appropriate women for the most part.
I am concerned about Sofia’s “picker” because her embryo obsessed ex fiancé, her friend to maga ex husband Manganillo it’s not great. I’m judging her at all — my picker is so great either.
I do hope she’s having fun.
He likes Latin women.
IDK I think it’s cute? They seem like a good match to me for some reason.
Summer fling, why not?
I could see this working long term but a fun fling for both. He has 3 kids already and she has an adult son, we know Sofia doesn’t want more kids and that’s why her marriage to Joe Manganiello collapsed. I doubt Tom wants more kids too. She has her own successful career going on and her own thing. Tom is doing sports commentating or whatever retired NFL players do!
Honestly I love this for both of them as a summer fling. He is such a weirdo but IMHO very hot bod. Sofia of course is our confident, self-assured queen, maybe she can help him loosen up a bit. Through Labor Day only!!!