Simone Ashley & Lucy Liu joined the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

I’ll admit it, I wasn’t entirely sold on the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The first film has that special iconic magic, where you can rewatch it at any time and still enjoy the journey and the performances. A Cinderella story about work, not romance, with every cast member perfectly filling their role. There are still question marks about the plotline for the sequel, but we know Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt are returning. We also know that Kenneth Branagh has been added to the cast as Miranda’s second/third/fourth husband (who knows). One major cast member from the first film is not expected to come back for the sequel: Adrien Grenier, the villain/boyfriend! I doubt Simon Baker will pop in either (although that would be a great cameo.)

Well, more casting news! Apparently, they’ve added Simone Ashley to the cast! Deadline just had the exclusive on the casting, they have no idea what her character is in the story. Someone suggested that Simone will play Miranda’s latest executive assistant (the new Emily). If that’s the case, I hope they do it like they did Emily Blunt and allow Simone to use her real British accent. Meanwhile, Variety had even more casting news:

Can Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet spell Gabbana?

Their fashion knowledge will be put to the test as the actors join the cast of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” And they won’t be the only new faces around Runway magazine. Other newcomers to the call sheet include Broadway stars Helen J. Shen (“Maybe Happy Ending”) and Conrad Ricamora (“Oh, Mary!”), as well as comedian Caleb Hearon.

Meanwhile, two recognizable characters, Tracie Thoms, who played Lily, the handbag-loving best friend of Anne Hathaway’s character, and Tibor Feldman, who portrayed Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Runway’s parent company Elias-Clark, will reprise their roles in the sequel.

[From Variety]

Someone suggested that B.J. Novak is playing Andrea’s boyfriend or husband…which would fit for that character, honestly. Justin Theroux sort of fits in this world as well. Lucy Liu??? She better be a powerful B going toe-to-toe with Miranda. I don’t know though… is the sequel going to be too star-studded?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, promotional images courtesy of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

14 Responses to “Simone Ashley & Lucy Liu joined the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel”

  1. BlueSky says:
    July 10, 2025 at 7:11 am

    I read the book but never saw the movie. There is a sequel to the book that takes place 10 years after the first one “The Devil Wears Prada: the Devil returns..”I haven’t read the second book and I’m assuming the movie will be based on that.
    I’m remember reading the book and imagining Catherine Zeta Jones as Miranda so I was surprised when it was Meryl Streep because she wasn’t known as being a fashionista.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      July 10, 2025 at 7:29 am

      Yeah, just wondering if the sequel is based on the book or not. We’ll see if it’s a worthy sequel!

      Reply
  2. Blogger says:
    July 10, 2025 at 7:32 am

    Now that Anna is “free”, she making a cameo would be the chef’s kiss!

    I’d like to see Gisele return and maybe have Zendaya appear for Valentino. Her stylist Law Roach here would be good too. So much drama! So much fashion!

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    July 10, 2025 at 7:46 am

    I know what you mean about it being too star-studded – will it be a distraction to have that many big names in it?

    i can see Lucy Liu as some sort of competitor for Miranda, or the head of a fashion house that’s feuding with Runway over something. I think Simone Ashley will fit in well here too.

    but sorry, when I think of Justin theroux and fashion, I just think of Zoolander. So maybe they could tie that in somehow 🤣🤣

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    July 10, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I remember how another beloved fashion-centric sequel, Zoolander 2, equally very star-studded and ended up a critical & commercial flame out.

    Hoping for the best here.🙏🙏🙏

    Reply
  5. Mei says:
    July 10, 2025 at 9:02 am

    I’m really excited to see what they do with this and to see all the amazing fashion there should hopefully be. Hoping so hard that they don’t overcomplicate it, and that any bigger name ensembl actors just have small parts or cameos a la Giselle Bundchen in the first film. Considering that it is the same director, I hope he will work the same magic. I wonder if we are going to see Miranda’s twins make an appearance since they will be older by now?

    Reply
  6. Duch says:
    July 10, 2025 at 9:09 am

    Some of us were commenting a Few days ago we wanted to see more Simone Ashley. Well yay! This will get her even more exposure.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    July 10, 2025 at 9:31 am

    I’ve read the sequel and honestly it’s not great. The story is interesting but Andy comes off as incredibly immature and passive aggressive. Having said that – the script writers for the original film did a masterful job in taking what worked in the source material and building the story around it. Is it the same writers?? If so, I have confidence that they’d do the same with the sequel.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      July 10, 2025 at 10:26 am

      I wouldn’t mind if the writers go off-piste for the sequel to allow the original actors to continue in their characters.

      Meryl really imprinted her version of Miranda – quiet, deadly, almost Thatcher like. She was almost school ma’am like and Anna Winter is too shrill so I’m glad Meryl made Miranda her own.

      Also, Emily kept stealing the scenes with her snotty attitude. I felt sorry for her character in the end. But I hope she’s editing European Runway…or she had a breakdown and is now a yoga teacher in Bali 😂

      Reply
  8. Lianne says:
    July 10, 2025 at 9:47 am

    As long as we have those top four returning, it will be fine. Meryl and Anne won’t let them turn it into trash.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      July 10, 2025 at 10:22 am

      To have all four return is quite a feat. What a reunion on screen it would be! And I can’t wait to see the fashion. I wonder which fashion week they’ll use this time – London or Milan?

      Reply
  9. Jennifer Smith says:
    July 10, 2025 at 9:58 am

    Reading “BJ Novak” really killed my buzz.

    Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    July 10, 2025 at 11:00 am

    Simone Ashley is just so beautiful.

    And I will happily accept any distraction from the hellscape we’re living in.

    Reply
  11. Traveller says:
    July 10, 2025 at 11:50 am

    I really enjoyed the original movie (just watched it again a couple of months ago). I will definitely watch the sequel. Will be curious to see where they go with it.

    Reply

