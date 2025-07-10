Simone Ashley & Lucy Liu joined the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

I’ll admit it, I wasn’t entirely sold on the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The first film has that special iconic magic, where you can rewatch it at any time and still enjoy the journey and the performances. A Cinderella story about work, not romance, with every cast member perfectly filling their role. There are still question marks about the plotline for the sequel, but we know Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt are returning. We also know that Kenneth Branagh has been added to the cast as Miranda’s second/third/fourth husband (who knows). One major cast member from the first film is not expected to come back for the sequel: Adrien Grenier, the villain/boyfriend! I doubt Simon Baker will pop in either (although that would be a great cameo.)
Well, more casting news! Apparently, they’ve added Simone Ashley to the cast! Deadline just had the exclusive on the casting, they have no idea what her character is in the story. Someone suggested that Simone will play Miranda’s latest executive assistant (the new Emily). If that’s the case, I hope they do it like they did Emily Blunt and allow Simone to use her real British accent. Meanwhile, Variety had even more casting news:
Can Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet spell Gabbana?
Their fashion knowledge will be put to the test as the actors join the cast of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” And they won’t be the only new faces around Runway magazine. Other newcomers to the call sheet include Broadway stars Helen J. Shen (“Maybe Happy Ending”) and Conrad Ricamora (“Oh, Mary!”), as well as comedian Caleb Hearon.
Meanwhile, two recognizable characters, Tracie Thoms, who played Lily, the handbag-loving best friend of Anne Hathaway’s character, and Tibor Feldman, who portrayed Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Runway’s parent company Elias-Clark, will reprise their roles in the sequel.
[From Variety]
Someone suggested that B.J. Novak is playing Andrea’s boyfriend or husband…which would fit for that character, honestly. Justin Theroux sort of fits in this world as well. Lucy Liu??? She better be a powerful B going toe-to-toe with Miranda. I don’t know though… is the sequel going to be too star-studded?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, promotional images courtesy of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.
-
-
10350, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Sunday June 18 2006. Andy (Anne Hathaway, left) whispers some important information to her boss, fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), as Miranda’s first assistant, Emily (Emily Blunt) looks on in this still from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” Photograph: Barry Wetcher, Twentieth Century Fox.All Rights Reserved. Supplied by Pacificcoastnews.com. UK: +44 131 225 3333/3322 USA: +1 310 261 9676 “Disclaimer: BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News does not claim any Copyright or License in the attached material. Any downloading fees charged by BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News are for its services only, and do not, nor are they intended to convey to the user any Copyright or License in the material. By publishing this material , the user expressly agrees to indemnify and to hold BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News harmless from any claims, demands, or causes of action arising out of or connected in any way with user’s publication of the material.”,Image: 518643480, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Barry Wetcher ©TM and © 2006 by Regency Entertainment, In/Avalon
-
-
10350, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Sunday June 18 2006. Meryl Streep stars as cynical magazine editor Miranda Priestly in this still from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” Photograph: Barry Wetcher, Twentieth Century Fox.All Rights Reserved. Supplied by Pacificcoastnews.com. UK: +44 131 225 3333/3322 USA: +1 310 261 9676 “Disclaimer: BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News does not claim any Copyright or License in the attached material. Any downloading fees charged by BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News are for its services only, and do not, nor are they intended to convey to the user any Copyright or License in the material. By publishing this material , the user expressly agrees to indemnify and to hold BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News harmless from any claims, demands, or causes of action arising out of or connected in any way with user’s publication of the material.”,Image: 518643487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Barry Wetcher ©TM and © 2006 by Regency Entertainment, In / Avalon
-
-
10350, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Sunday June 18 2006.At an important party, fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is flanked by her two assistants, Andy (Anne Hathaway, left) and Emily (Emily Blunt) in this still from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” Photograph: Barry Wetcher, Twentieth Century Fox.All Rights Reserved. Supplied by Pacificcoastnews.com. UK: +44 131 225 3333/3322 USA: +1 310 261 9676 “Disclaimer: BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News does not claim any Copyright or License in the attached material. Any downloading fees charged by BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News are for its services only, and do not, nor are they intended to convey to the user any Copyright or License in the material. By publishing this material , the user expressly agrees to indemnify and to hold BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News harmless from any claims, demands, or causes of action arising out of or connected in any way with user’s publication of the material.”,Image: 518643532, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Barry Wetcher ©TM and © 2006 by Regency Entertainment, In / Avalon
-
-
10350, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Sunday June 18 2006. Meryl Streep stars as cynical magazine editor Miranda Priestly in this still from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” Photograph: Barry Wetcher, Twentieth Century Fox.All Rights Reserved. Supplied by Pacificcoastnews.com. UK: +44 131 225 3333/3322 USA: +1 310 261 9676 “Disclaimer: BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News does not claim any Copyright or License in the attached material. Any downloading fees charged by BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News are for its services only, and do not, nor are they intended to convey to the user any Copyright or License in the material. By publishing this material , the user expressly agrees to indemnify and to hold BWP Media Inc and their brand Pacific Coast News harmless from any claims, demands, or causes of action arising out of or connected in any way with user’s publication of the material.”,Image: 518643539, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Barry Wetcher ©TM and © 2006 by Regency Entertainment, In / Avalon
-
-
Italy, Lido di Venezia, August 28, 2024: Justin Theroux attend a red carpet for the movie ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ during the opening night of 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 902819313, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ottavia Da Re/Sintesi / Agenzia Sintesi / Avalon
-
-
Red One premiere held in New York City, USA,Image: 933505754, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lucy Liu, Credit line: Patricia Schlein/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
Chanel Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2025-2026 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 11 EDITORIAL USE ONLY – Simone Ashley attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France.,Image: 974933277, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Franck Castel/Avalon
-
-
Simone Ashley seen at the European Premiere of F1 The Movie on Monday 23 June 2025 at Cineworld Leicester Square, London. . Picture,Image: 1014166200, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
78th Cannes Film Festival – ‘Mastermind’ Premiere
Celebrities attend 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Mastermind’ premiere
Featuring: Simone Ashley
Where: Cannes, France
When: 23 May 2025
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
I read the book but never saw the movie. There is a sequel to the book that takes place 10 years after the first one “The Devil Wears Prada: the Devil returns..”I haven’t read the second book and I’m assuming the movie will be based on that.
I’m remember reading the book and imagining Catherine Zeta Jones as Miranda so I was surprised when it was Meryl Streep because she wasn’t known as being a fashionista.
Yeah, just wondering if the sequel is based on the book or not. We’ll see if it’s a worthy sequel!
Now that Anna is “free”, she making a cameo would be the chef’s kiss!
I’d like to see Gisele return and maybe have Zendaya appear for Valentino. Her stylist Law Roach here would be good too. So much drama! So much fashion!
I know what you mean about it being too star-studded – will it be a distraction to have that many big names in it?
i can see Lucy Liu as some sort of competitor for Miranda, or the head of a fashion house that’s feuding with Runway over something. I think Simone Ashley will fit in well here too.
but sorry, when I think of Justin theroux and fashion, I just think of Zoolander. So maybe they could tie that in somehow 🤣🤣
I remember how another beloved fashion-centric sequel, Zoolander 2, equally very star-studded and ended up a critical & commercial flame out.
Hoping for the best here.🙏🙏🙏
I’m really excited to see what they do with this and to see all the amazing fashion there should hopefully be. Hoping so hard that they don’t overcomplicate it, and that any bigger name ensembl actors just have small parts or cameos a la Giselle Bundchen in the first film. Considering that it is the same director, I hope he will work the same magic. I wonder if we are going to see Miranda’s twins make an appearance since they will be older by now?
Some of us were commenting a Few days ago we wanted to see more Simone Ashley. Well yay! This will get her even more exposure.
I’ve read the sequel and honestly it’s not great. The story is interesting but Andy comes off as incredibly immature and passive aggressive. Having said that – the script writers for the original film did a masterful job in taking what worked in the source material and building the story around it. Is it the same writers?? If so, I have confidence that they’d do the same with the sequel.
I wouldn’t mind if the writers go off-piste for the sequel to allow the original actors to continue in their characters.
Meryl really imprinted her version of Miranda – quiet, deadly, almost Thatcher like. She was almost school ma’am like and Anna Winter is too shrill so I’m glad Meryl made Miranda her own.
Also, Emily kept stealing the scenes with her snotty attitude. I felt sorry for her character in the end. But I hope she’s editing European Runway…or she had a breakdown and is now a yoga teacher in Bali 😂
As long as we have those top four returning, it will be fine. Meryl and Anne won’t let them turn it into trash.
To have all four return is quite a feat. What a reunion on screen it would be! And I can’t wait to see the fashion. I wonder which fashion week they’ll use this time – London or Milan?
Reading “BJ Novak” really killed my buzz.
Simone Ashley is just so beautiful.
And I will happily accept any distraction from the hellscape we’re living in.
I really enjoyed the original movie (just watched it again a couple of months ago). I will definitely watch the sequel. Will be curious to see where they go with it.