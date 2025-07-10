Simone Ashley & Lucy Liu joined the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

I’ll admit it, I wasn’t entirely sold on the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The first film has that special iconic magic, where you can rewatch it at any time and still enjoy the journey and the performances. A Cinderella story about work, not romance, with every cast member perfectly filling their role. There are still question marks about the plotline for the sequel, but we know Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt are returning. We also know that Kenneth Branagh has been added to the cast as Miranda’s second/third/fourth husband (who knows). One major cast member from the first film is not expected to come back for the sequel: Adrien Grenier, the villain/boyfriend! I doubt Simon Baker will pop in either (although that would be a great cameo.)

Well, more casting news! Apparently, they’ve added Simone Ashley to the cast! Deadline just had the exclusive on the casting, they have no idea what her character is in the story. Someone suggested that Simone will play Miranda’s latest executive assistant (the new Emily). If that’s the case, I hope they do it like they did Emily Blunt and allow Simone to use her real British accent. Meanwhile, Variety had even more casting news:

Can Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet spell Gabbana? Their fashion knowledge will be put to the test as the actors join the cast of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” And they won’t be the only new faces around Runway magazine. Other newcomers to the call sheet include Broadway stars Helen J. Shen (“Maybe Happy Ending”) and Conrad Ricamora (“Oh, Mary!”), as well as comedian Caleb Hearon. Meanwhile, two recognizable characters, Tracie Thoms, who played Lily, the handbag-loving best friend of Anne Hathaway’s character, and Tibor Feldman, who portrayed Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Runway’s parent company Elias-Clark, will reprise their roles in the sequel.

[From Variety]

Someone suggested that B.J. Novak is playing Andrea’s boyfriend or husband…which would fit for that character, honestly. Justin Theroux sort of fits in this world as well. Lucy Liu??? She better be a powerful B going toe-to-toe with Miranda. I don’t know though… is the sequel going to be too star-studded?