Princess Kate’s favorite maternity-wear label, Seraphine, is bankrupt

During the Princess of Wales’s three pregnancies, she favored one particular maternity-wear label: Seraphine. Kate wore Seraphine frequently during her rare events, including some of her “Heads Together” speeches. Kate also wore Seraphine for her first public appearance alongside then-Meghan Markle, at a panel discussion for the Royal Foundation. Well, weird news? The label is bankrupt.
A maternity-wear chain that joined the London stock market listing boom in 2021 is on the brink of collapse, putting about 100 jobs at risk. Seraphine, worn by the Princess of Wales during all her three pregnancies, has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators from Interpath Advisory.
The brand went public in July 2021 under the ticker “BUMP” but like a succession of companies that floated during the period it struggled to meet investor expectations.
Seraphine was taken private in 2023 by Mayfair Equity Partners, the same private equity firm that had previously backed it before its float, at 30p a share, down from its 295p listing price.
The company blamed an “extraordinary convergence of challenges” for its poor performance after the listing, including a slowdown in spending on clothes during the cost of living crisis, the global supply-chain crisis and “substantial” inflation in online marketing costs.
Seraphine employs about a hundred staff and has only its first shop left, in Kensington, west London, after a recent string of closures. It had seven shops across the UK, France and the US in 2023.
[From The Times]
Y’all know that I’m always up for pointing out that the “Kate Effect” is a myth and that Kate doesn’t actually have a Midas Touch when it comes to selling out clothes and accessories. But! I don’t think that’s what this is. I think this is a story about how private equity firms are destroying everything they touch. It’s become a real thing – “why is this business failing, oh right, it was bought by a private equity firm a few years ago.” And honestly, Kate always looked cute during her pregnancies – her little Seraphine dresses always suited her and many pregnant ladies definitely looked to Kate for inspo.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England.
NB LVMH (owner of Dior and Givenchy) 📉
Kaiser – quick correction – the polka dot dress was Jenny Packham. I *think* (without googling) that the dress Kate wore in the picture with george and William and their dog was Seraphine.
OK, I fixed that. I swear, I did look everything up but some sites got the labels mixed up.
All I see when looking at these photos is her real thick natural hair! Of course, it’s very common with pregnant women but comparing her look to now is very stark! Wow!
I agree. This shorter hair was so flattering. I wish she’d take a break from those wiglets and have a short hair era.
Dior has best be careful. Everything this woman touches turns to coal.
Kate looks so much better with extra few pounds in her. It’s a shame she does not see it for herself. I know people change as they age but if she gained may 10-15 pounds it would do wonders. She looks so much younger and healthier.
Yup this is The Kate Effect they crow about. It’s not just patronages she “supports”, it’s businesses too. Equity firms are ruining everything but Kate is also wholly unconcerned with anything but herself. Maybe if her Arly Yars had actually been about anything they could’ve done a capsule with Seraphine like Meghan did? Idk, I don’t have hundreds of millions at my disposal for the best pie charts for Busy Business Ladies.
It’s the Middleton touch. So much financial taint by association.
After Party Pieces’ bankruptcy and James’ many failed ventures, I’d be very wary of any business receiving a royal warrant from her.
I hope Pippa’s husband has secured his wealth separately from the Middletons. His may be the one next to fall.
Meghan supports what she likes and where the values align with hers. I don’t know how Kate does it. But Meghan could wrap an embroidered tablecloth around herself and it would look good on her too. Fashion works through the woman who wears it. Meghan also has incredibly graceful and excellent posture without ever looking strained. That’s why everything about her looks great.
It’s hard out there for businesses. That’s all I’ve got. And that Kate’s hair looks good at that length. Not a doll ringlet in sight.
I was just thinking the same thing. Her hair looks fantastic here, I don’t understand why she doesn’t go back to this length even if she does use pieces for fullness. It looks so much better on her then the two shiny super long wigs she’s wearing now.
Didn’t the company she used to wear in the dating years, the dress she wore for her engagement pictures, also go bust? And a couple of her charities?
There is no Kate Effect. There is definitely no 1.2billion pound bump in the economy (as mentioned in the other article) based on anything Katie Keen says, does, or wears. Her “fans” don’t support her causes or raise money on their own like the SussexSquad has done for years. And most of her clothing is known to be several seasons old so anything she’s seen in that sells out was probably already out of stock.
But also, yes, VC and PE firms are ruining everything they touch. It’s horrifying.
Well to be fair to Kate, she won’t wear Seraphine if she’s not pregnant. I don’t know if they sold fun non-maternity accessories. We can’t blame her for them going bankrupt. But yes I know if a brand Meghan favors went bankrupt like Anine Bing the press would try to blame it on her somehow. This article mentions Kate wore the brand but that’s it. If Meghan had worn Seraphine, her name would have been inserted at least 5 times.
I tried to buy some pieces from Seraphine when I was pregnant in 2023 and I wasn’t impressed with what I received. To be fair, buying clothes online is a struggle to begin with, it’s a major PITA when pregnant. But the quality wasn’t what I was expecting for the brand or the price point, they didn’t send me all of my order, and they sent me something I didn’t order at all. So maybe it’s been a quality issue as well