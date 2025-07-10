Princess Kate’s favorite maternity-wear label, Seraphine, is bankrupt

During the Princess of Wales’s three pregnancies, she favored one particular maternity-wear label: Seraphine. Kate wore Seraphine frequently during her rare events, including some of her “Heads Together” speeches. Kate also wore Seraphine for her first public appearance alongside then-Meghan Markle, at a panel discussion for the Royal Foundation. Well, weird news? The label is bankrupt.

A maternity-wear chain that joined the London stock market listing boom in 2021 is on the brink of collapse, putting about 100 jobs at risk. Seraphine, worn by the Princess of Wales during all her three pregnancies, has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators from Interpath Advisory.

The brand went public in July 2021 under the ticker “BUMP” but like a succession of companies that floated during the period it struggled to meet investor expectations.

Seraphine was taken private in 2023 by Mayfair Equity Partners, the same private equity firm that had previously backed it before its float, at 30p a share, down from its 295p listing price.

The company blamed an “extraordinary convergence of challenges” for its poor performance after the listing, including a slowdown in spending on clothes during the cost of living crisis, the global supply-chain crisis and “substantial” inflation in online marketing costs.

Seraphine employs about a hundred staff and has only its first shop left, in Kensington, west London, after a recent string of closures. It had seven shops across the UK, France and the US in 2023.