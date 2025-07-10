Priyanka Chopra hates doing laundry: ‘the process is really tough’

Every so often, an article will come out about a celebrity who hates doing household chores. Jason Kelce has been open about how much he hates taking out the trash and Channing Tatum has talked about his disdain for doing laundry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also hates doing laundry. She told People Magazine that laundry is her least favorite household chore. The issue isn’t that she’s a famous person who never learned how to do it. She knows how to iron and fold clean clothing. She just really hates the process.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be an accomplished screen star, activist and former Miss World, but she has a least favorite household task just like everyone else.
“Laundry is a hard chore for me. I find it tough,” the Heads of State actress, 42, tells PEOPLE. “I’ll always try to get someone else to do it.”
In fact, Chopra Jonas is perfectly candid in recalling one such person: Denise Miller-Jonas, mother of her husband Nick Jonas.
“I can steam an iron, I can fold,” explains the Citadel star. “But just getting through the process of laundry is just really tough. Too many buttons, too many choices, too many little things. … My mother-in-law tried to teach me once, but that was just my way of getting her to do my laundry for me!”
Chopra Jonas adds with a laugh that following her PEOPLE interview, she plans to give her mother-in-law a heads-up that she disclosed that story. “I’m going to call her right now and tell her I said this. ‘Just want you to know!’ ”
That’s a cute story about Nick’s mom trying to show Priyanka how to do the laundry and a funny reveal that she was just going along with it in order to not have to do it herself. I think we’ve all been there at some point, where we’ve tried to get someone to do that annoying household chore for us. While I don’t mind doing laundry, I hate having to fold it. During the TV season, my routine is to fold my laundry while watching Tracker, but when it’s not airing, it’s a struggle. For me, laundry is like a good workout: You don’t want to start it, but you feel great when it’s completed. As for favorite chores, I’m with Eva Mendes, who loves doing the dishes so much that she won’t even let Ryan Gosling have a turn! I’m the same way in my household. I like being able to see the immediate results of my labor. I don’t know if it’s a control thing or if there’s something soothing about the sound of running water, but I find the process very cathartic.
Photos credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images, Doug Peters/EMPICS/PA Images/INSTARimages, IMAGO/Marleen Fouchier/Avalon, Getty
Rosie, there was an Instagram post about things people did to make daily life better. One person said that, when she did dishes, she dimmed the lights and put on medieval music so she could pretend she was a tavern wench. 😆. I thought you’d appreciate this story.
I like having a clean kitchen, especially when I wake up. I get annoyed if my family leaves dirty dishes in the sink or a dirty counter overnight.
Same! It is my biggest gripe when it comes to household maintenance. I’m not a neat freak (my closet is always a bit chaotic, though I am getting better) but there is a difference between mess/clutter and uncleanliness. Dirty dishes have to go in the dishwasher or be cleaned and set aside or put away before I go to bed. It’s so gross to wake up to a plate with stuck-on anything in your sink.
@Roo LMAO, that’s hilarious! I used to put on the 10 minute version of All Too Well and challenge myself to get the kitchen cleaned by the time it was over lol.
I agree with her. Laundry is a process. It takes some time to get it done. I have a specific day I do mine and it’s always three loads they are not so big because it’s only the two of us but it takes a couple of hours. I don’t think I would like the new machines that do both the washing and drying. That sounds like it would make the process longer so no to that. I don’t mind folding the laundry but I procrastinate about putting it away.
I’ve always struggled with laundry.. I wait too long or forget to take out the washer and it stinks so I have to wash again or I throw on couch to fold but then it sits there getting wrinkled or I fold while watching TV but I don’t put it away or I just bring to my bedroom and lay it on bed but then gets all over the place because I’m too tired to put away before going to sleep…it’s my biggest failure next to needing moderator approval to post on a gossip blog..
I don’t mind laundry all that much, I DO hate stripping my bed sheets and pillowcases and then making my bed. I hate it so much.
I hate cleaning bathrooms! Folding clothes vs scrubbing a toilet? Yeah, Toilet is worse.
I dont mind laundry but my boys fold their own now and put it away (and so does my husband) so while i’m doing all the washing, i only fold mine. I also feel like Priyanka has more complicated clothes than mine, lol. none are dry clean only, very few are “lay flat to dry” – most everything just gets washed in cold and then thrown in the dryer.
I treat laundry like a workout too! Literally! I use an outdoor or an indoor line. I dislike dryers intensely. So bending down, then pegging, it’s a workout. I don’t iron anything though because I don’t need to. When we had work clothes, those shirts went to a service. I use a steamer once in a while. It’s one of my fav chores because I do the harder part in front of the TV.
What I hate about laundry is how long the process is. I agree that it’s more satisfying to clean dishes, especially if you can get really hot water in your sink. It just melts stuff right out off! I also don’t mind ironing if pressed (pun intended). I try to avoid it but when necessary, I can iron a mean shirt.
I don’t buy anything that has to be dry-cleaned (except coats). I have a mental block on “dry-cleaning”. Think about it; it is a contradiction in terms. Yuck. I have never bought any regular clothes that are supposed to be “dry-cleaned” that I could not either machine wash on gentle or hand wash. On the extremely rare occasions that I have something “dry-cleaned”, I have to hang it in the garage or side porch to air out for several days until the chemical stench dissipates.
Rosie, I’ll tell you a secret that Eva probably shares: it’s not so much that she loves it and won’t let Ryan get a turn. For me, it’s that in all my years of travelling, I’ve found that NO-ONE does my dishes the way I do. To very high standards. I don’t have a dishwasher, so I do everything by hand. Most of my dishes and cutlery and cups have to washed by hand anyway as they are not dishwasher friendly. I’ve observed people rinsing dishes in soapy water and putting them in the dish drainer to dry without rinsing them, wiping dishes “dry” with towels of suspect cleanliness, I have had dishes and glasses slip from my fingers straight from the cupboard because they were slick with grease! Horrific stuff. 🙂
I wash my dishes in hot soapy water with a squirt or two of bleach (yes) and rinse them in fresh water, sometimes with a slice or two of lemon. My dishes are CLEAN and pathogen-free when I put them away. When I was growing up, we didn’t wipe dishes dry, we put them in the dish drainer after rinsing – that is what it was for.
So yes, it may be a control thing, but I simply don’t trust people with my dishes and cups and cutlery and pots and pans. I don’t like picking up a glass to drink water and find that it smells fishy, or that there is still food stuck to forks which are supposed to be clean. I rub around the rims of cups and glasses thoroughly with a sponge, not just dip them or give them a cursory wipe the way I’ve seen some people do (shudder). It’s the one task I don’t really let my housekeeper do – and if she does them, then I tend to redo them 95% of the time. And I am fond of my housekeeper!
It’s one of those tasks that I don’t really like doing it, but once I get started, I am okay. Plus I am very good at it! Same with ironing – once a year, max, but I don’t mind if other people do this.
I feel the same way about laundry. No one can ensure the cleanliness of our clothes better than me.. I dread seeing my machine overstuffed by a “helper”, or too much or too little detergent. The clothes need just the right amount of room to agitate properly and rinse completely. I inspect and spot clean every article before going into washer. Don’t get me started on my procedure for using the dryer, starting with the lint filter which is cleaned after every load.
Why didn’t her MIL teach Nick Jonas how to do laundry? It’s not specifically woman’s work. There is no reason Nick couldn’t be doing laundry.
She didn’t say anything about Nick not doing laundry. She shared her own feelings. I hate putting dishes away and will avoid it if I can. There are enough other people in our household who do it that I rarely have to do it (and I’m willing to wash dishes more often to balance things out).
My husband, like Priyanka, hates doing laundry (he says the folding is tedious and he generates a lot of laundry because he works in a dirty industry and goes to the gym regularly). He is still responsible for managing his own laundry and also often does our younger son’s laundry.
Are we pretending like these people don’t have household staff to do laundry? Certainly Chopra and Jonas have the money to never do laundry.
The nice man i live with cannot stand to have dishes in the sink, so he does them all. Never complains. I will occasionally do them if he’s left them in the sink (indicating he was too tired to deal with them, and will get to them later).
But i hate doing them so much. I would let them sit in the sink for way too long.
I enjoy laundry, of course, i don’t iron, ever. But i enjoy getting stains out, bleaching whites, folding and putting away.
It is nice when you live with someone who likes to do a few of the thing you hate and vice versa.
Weird note: my dad also couldn’t stand dishes in the sink, so he too, did dishes quite a bit.