Priyanka Chopra hates doing laundry: ‘the process is really tough’



Every so often, an article will come out about a celebrity who hates doing household chores. Jason Kelce has been open about how much he hates taking out the trash and Channing Tatum has talked about his disdain for doing laundry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also hates doing laundry. She told People Magazine that laundry is her least favorite household chore. The issue isn’t that she’s a famous person who never learned how to do it. She knows how to iron and fold clean clothing. She just really hates the process.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be an accomplished screen star, activist and former Miss World, but she has a least favorite household task just like everyone else. “Laundry is a hard chore for me. I find it tough,” the Heads of State actress, 42, tells PEOPLE. “I’ll always try to get someone else to do it.” In fact, Chopra Jonas is perfectly candid in recalling one such person: Denise Miller-Jonas, mother of her husband Nick Jonas. “I can steam an iron, I can fold,” explains the Citadel star. “But just getting through the process of laundry is just really tough. Too many buttons, too many choices, too many little things. … My mother-in-law tried to teach me once, but that was just my way of getting her to do my laundry for me!” Chopra Jonas adds with a laugh that following her PEOPLE interview, she plans to give her mother-in-law a heads-up that she disclosed that story. “I’m going to call her right now and tell her I said this. ‘Just want you to know!’ ”

[From People]

That’s a cute story about Nick’s mom trying to show Priyanka how to do the laundry and a funny reveal that she was just going along with it in order to not have to do it herself. I think we’ve all been there at some point, where we’ve tried to get someone to do that annoying household chore for us. While I don’t mind doing laundry, I hate having to fold it. During the TV season, my routine is to fold my laundry while watching Tracker, but when it’s not airing, it’s a struggle. For me, laundry is like a good workout: You don’t want to start it, but you feel great when it’s completed. As for favorite chores, I’m with Eva Mendes, who loves doing the dishes so much that she won’t even let Ryan Gosling have a turn! I’m the same way in my household. I like being able to see the immediate results of my labor. I don’t know if it’s a control thing or if there’s something soothing about the sound of running water, but I find the process very cathartic.

