Brad Pitt ‘demands’ Angelina Jolie’s private messages to The Stoli Group

During Brad Pitt’s F1 promotion, Team Pitt wouldn’t shut up about how Brad is so happy/relieved to be done with the neverending divorce from Angelina Jolie. She filed for divorce in the fall of 2016 – the divorce was finalized in December 2024. We were supposed to believe that Brad is finally done waging his abusive campaign against Jolie, that he’s “moved on” and no longer focused on all things Angelina. Team Pitt didn’t want to remind people that he’s still suing Angelina over her lawful sale of her half of Chateau Miraval.

Last year, Pitt scored a (pyrrhic) victory when the court ordered Angelina to turn over her records of all of the NDAs she’s asked people to sign over the years. That was in response to Angelina’s argument that Pitt wanted to attach an NDA to the sale of Nouvel, an NDA which would effectively silence Angelina about Pitt’s emotional, financial and physical abuse. Angelina has also sought extensive records from Pitt’s communications, including comms between Pitt and his crisis management team. Well, now Pitt wants Angelina’s communications with someone involved in the Stoli Group.

Brad Pitt is demanding private communications from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in a new filing relating to their legal battle over Château Miraval. On June 30, the F1 star, 61, filed court documents obtained by PEOPLE revealing his attempts to depose Alexey Oliynik, who works for Stoli Group. Pitt claimed that Oliynik had firsthand knowledge of Jolie’s 2021 sale of the French winery the former couple co-owned to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group. In February 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit alleging that Jolie, 50, made the sale despite a prior agreement that neither would do so unless the other person approved. The Maria star responded to Pitt’s filing with a countersuit in September 2022, claiming he’s been “waging a vindictive war against” her since she filed for divorce in 2016. Per Pitt’s new document filed in the Superior Court of California, Oliynik has refused to turn over relevant documents or appear for a deposition, arguing that he could not be forced to do so as a resident of Switzerland. “These requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt’s objections to the sale,” the Oscar winner’s legal team writes in his filing, and “easily meet the standard for discoverability given Pitt’s allegations that Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed.” Jolie’s legal team has said in court documents that Pitt refused to buy her out of the winery business because she didn’t want to sign a non-disclosure agreement “designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up,” referring to a private jet flight in 2016 in which Pitt was allegedly verbally and physically abusive with his family. (The actor-producer was not charged by authorities after investigations and Jolie declined to press charges at the time.) In May 2024, a judge ruled that Jolie must produce eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreements in an attempt to illustrate that the Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner herself used the kind of NDAs that she objected to signing in 2021. Following the news of the former couple’s settlement, a source close to Jolie told PEOPLE that she hopes Pitt can now “move on,” citing the winery lawsuit: “Sadly, until he drops his lawsuit, this family will not have the peace and healing they so very much desire and deserve.”

Brad’s lawyers went to court in California and demanded that a Swiss native be forced into turning over documents and sit for a deposition, all to prove that…. Angelina sold Nouvel to the Stoli Group in 2021. With this entire case, I’ve felt like I’m taking crazy pills, because Pitt’s whole lawsuit boils down to “I’m mad that she sold Nouvel, she promised she wouldn’t and NO, I don’t have that promise in writing!” Good lord. Anyway, I find it interesting that this latest thing is coming weeks after F1’s promotional tour. It’s back to regularly scheduled programming for Team Pitt, meaning “obsessing over all things Angelina.”