Brad Pitt ‘demands’ Angelina Jolie’s private messages to The Stoli Group

During Brad Pitt’s F1 promotion, Team Pitt wouldn’t shut up about how Brad is so happy/relieved to be done with the neverending divorce from Angelina Jolie. She filed for divorce in the fall of 2016 – the divorce was finalized in December 2024. We were supposed to believe that Brad is finally done waging his abusive campaign against Jolie, that he’s “moved on” and no longer focused on all things Angelina. Team Pitt didn’t want to remind people that he’s still suing Angelina over her lawful sale of her half of Chateau Miraval.
Last year, Pitt scored a (pyrrhic) victory when the court ordered Angelina to turn over her records of all of the NDAs she’s asked people to sign over the years. That was in response to Angelina’s argument that Pitt wanted to attach an NDA to the sale of Nouvel, an NDA which would effectively silence Angelina about Pitt’s emotional, financial and physical abuse. Angelina has also sought extensive records from Pitt’s communications, including comms between Pitt and his crisis management team. Well, now Pitt wants Angelina’s communications with someone involved in the Stoli Group.
Brad Pitt is demanding private communications from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in a new filing relating to their legal battle over Château Miraval. On June 30, the F1 star, 61, filed court documents obtained by PEOPLE revealing his attempts to depose Alexey Oliynik, who works for Stoli Group. Pitt claimed that Oliynik had firsthand knowledge of Jolie’s 2021 sale of the French winery the former couple co-owned to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group.
In February 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit alleging that Jolie, 50, made the sale despite a prior agreement that neither would do so unless the other person approved. The Maria star responded to Pitt’s filing with a countersuit in September 2022, claiming he’s been “waging a vindictive war against” her since she filed for divorce in 2016.
Per Pitt’s new document filed in the Superior Court of California, Oliynik has refused to turn over relevant documents or appear for a deposition, arguing that he could not be forced to do so as a resident of Switzerland.
“These requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt’s objections to the sale,” the Oscar winner’s legal team writes in his filing, and “easily meet the standard for discoverability given Pitt’s allegations that Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed.”
Jolie’s legal team has said in court documents that Pitt refused to buy her out of the winery business because she didn’t want to sign a non-disclosure agreement “designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up,” referring to a private jet flight in 2016 in which Pitt was allegedly verbally and physically abusive with his family. (The actor-producer was not charged by authorities after investigations and Jolie declined to press charges at the time.)
In May 2024, a judge ruled that Jolie must produce eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreements in an attempt to illustrate that the Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner herself used the kind of NDAs that she objected to signing in 2021.
Following the news of the former couple’s settlement, a source close to Jolie told PEOPLE that she hopes Pitt can now “move on,” citing the winery lawsuit: “Sadly, until he drops his lawsuit, this family will not have the peace and healing they so very much desire and deserve.”
Brad’s lawyers went to court in California and demanded that a Swiss native be forced into turning over documents and sit for a deposition, all to prove that…. Angelina sold Nouvel to the Stoli Group in 2021. With this entire case, I’ve felt like I’m taking crazy pills, because Pitt’s whole lawsuit boils down to “I’m mad that she sold Nouvel, she promised she wouldn’t and NO, I don’t have that promise in writing!” Good lord. Anyway, I find it interesting that this latest thing is coming weeks after F1’s promotional tour. It’s back to regularly scheduled programming for Team Pitt, meaning “obsessing over all things Angelina.”
Hope she has an AVO against him. Once she starts dating publicly again, he’ll go ballistic.
Sadly she does have a restraining order against him. He is pissed about peolple taking his azz over the fire on sm. On Tik Tok it’s bad lol
If I remember correctly, she also got a judge’s approval for the sale. He is using the court to harass her like a lot of abusers do when women leave.
And didn’t they all sign off on this? He’s just mad because the Stoli group won’t let him run that place into the ground and use it as his own piggy bank. If they didn’t demand the financial records I doubt he would be doing all this. I think he is trying to hide his mismanagement and he’s mad that Stoli won’t let him do whatever he wanted.
He wants to drag this out for decades. It’s his only connection to her and his only way to continue to abuse her using the legal system.
I hate that he’s presenting this Mirevsl BS as trying to preserve his kids inheritance. As though he has ever thought about them as individual people and not as extensions of his persona. Or has ever considered how he can enrich or support their lives in any way. Those kids were about him. They were props.
He hasn’t tried to have a relationship with his children, he hasn’t acknowledged the pain and fear he caused them and he’s actively been trying to bankrupt their mother since she left him. But yeah. He wants to protect their inheritance.
But he hasn’t done anything to protect them from himself. And he’s the main constant threat in their lives.
He probably agreed to the divorce when he realized that he could just move all of his rage and obsession into the Miravel trial. Bonus points – he wouldn’t look so unhinged refusing to finalize his divorce to the woman who had left him 8 years prior and who seemingly hadn’t met with him or communicated directly with him since the night of his rampage on the plane.
But even if people have used NDAs in the past….cant someone just choose to not sign one when abuse is involved? And honestly what does it even matter when it’s all based off a so-called verbal agreement, something that is not clad in stone as someone might change their mind…you know after being abused by one of the persons in the “verbal agreement.” What a tremendous waste of time and money this case is.
I thought it was pretty common for wealthy people to have staff sign NDAs. I’m assuming to prevent them from running to the tabloids or writing a book not “ don’t tell anyone about the abuse you suffered while working for me”
This motherf@cker 🤬🤬🤬💩
What’s he going to do next?
Come up with some twisted pretext to try to force every single one of Angelina’s kids to sign a ridiculous NDA too?
Because they were there, they saw what he did, they lived through it and they’ve got their own voices. He can’t control all of them to the end of time, and he looks like s cruel twisted asshole for trying.
I hope Stoli keeps him on a tight leash forever – liquor behemoths don’t play.
Angelina didn’t say a peep during his car movie promotion, unlike him, who put out weekly tabloid pieces during her Maria press run. What a horrible, horrible man he is.
I think he is using some momentum he got with the car movie to swing public opinion in this case, to be ready if it goes to trial. General public doesn’t know much and doesn’t care so he is hoping to do Johnny Depp 2.
There is absolutely no doubt that he doesn’t care about fixing relationships with his kids.
Demanding little abusing prick isn’t he!
Spill, Pax…SPILL!!!
Maybe all the kids are waiting for the twins to be 18 before they start to spill. Anything they say now could still be used by Brad in a custody case, to say Angie is poisoning the kids against him. Although, we all know Brad doesn’t really want the day to day responsibility of taking care of kids. It interferes with smoking up all day.
People in the comments at people, US weekly, Daily Mail, Page Six, Yahoo and other outlets are mostly on his side. It’s sickening. That’s why he desperatly wanted a Jury trial. He hopes all the PR, his looks, charm (eyeroll) will sway them like the Depp Heard trial.
He has a PR firm that works overtime so I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of those comments are a result of that. He is using the same PR firm that JD used.
Yup. There’s ton of bots on IG. Not to mention those other sites are right leaning.
Is acting with malice illegal if there is no underlying crime?
Isn’t Brad being sued by Tenute del Mondo for criminal theft? Tsk tsk, Brad. Now we know where he got the money for his scam skin care line.
Brad should have been working on having a healthy co-parenting relationship with AJ. It’s what adults do, for the good of the children. Sadly, Brad used them as props for his Hollywood image.
I think that is why he’s suing her because he’s pissed that she sold her share to them. I think he believes she was being malicious. He was stonewalling them like he was doing to her regarding the finances. I believe there was a raid in which financial records were confiscated.
As far as the kids I don’t think he GAF about those kids. He was obsessed with Shiloh though putting out those false stories about how she wanted to move in with him while this whole time she was getting ready to legally drop his name. I think he was so focused on Shiloh because she was the one who is the spitting image of her mother.
Shiloh has been a media darling from the very beginning. Brad would benefit greatly from being seen with his beloved daughter, the one he always wanted…