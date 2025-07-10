Prince William flew to Zurich to watch the Lionesses at the Euros

Prince William flew to Zurich on Wednesday to support the Lionesses at the Euros. The Lionesses are the defending Euro champions, but they lost their first round-robin match to the French team over the weekend (William didn’t go). He showed up for them yesterday, in his role as patron of the Football Association, and we’re not supposed to say “why didn’t he bother showing up last weekend?” At the end of the day, the Lionesses got the win, 4-0 over the Netherlands. William went into the women’s locker room afterwards:

Prince William celebrated with the Lionesses in their changing room after England’s emphatic 4-0 victory over the Netherlands in Zurich this evening. The Prince of Wales shared his delight on social media, posting: “A huge 4-0 win and what a set of goals! Well played @Lionesses ! #WEURO2025”. He accompanied the message with four photographs, including two showing himself with the triumphant team in the changing room. The images captured the jubilant atmosphere following a crucial win that kept England’s Euro 2025 title defence alive after their opening defeat to France had threatened an early exit. The Prince of Wales flew to Zurich on Wednesday to watch the Lionesses face the Netherlands at Stadion Letzigrund in their second Euro 2025 group match. William, 43, was spotted in the stands for the 5pm BST kick-off, having travelled alone without Princess Kate or their three children. His presence proved fortuitous as England delivered a commanding performance to secure the vital victory. The future King had arrived in Switzerland just hours after helping host French President Emmanuel Macron at a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening. As patron of England’s Football Association, William’s attendance at the crucial fixture demonstrated his continued support for the women’s team. The match carried enormous significance after England’s 2-1 defeat to France in their tournament opener, making them the first reigning champions to lose a Women’s Euro opening match. The permutations were complex, but ultimately anything less than a victory would have taken qualification out of England’s hands. A defeat would have been catastrophic, potentially resulting in the worst title defence in women’s Euros history.

While William was there for the Lionesses’ Euro win in 2022 (which was held in England), William didn’t bother to show up for the women’s team at all when they fought their way to the Women’s World Cup final in 2023. They fell to Spain in the final, and Queen Letizia was there to help the Spanish team celebrate. Those images went all around the world, and William was widely criticized for refusing to leave his summer vacation for a few days to support the Lionesses. I’m just saying… if this is the only time William bothers to show up for the women’s team, we could get a repeat.

