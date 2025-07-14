Stellan Skarsgard: Ingmar Bergman was a Nazi who ‘cried when Hitler died’

Stellan Skarsgard could possibly be a factor in the awards season next year. He’s got a big role in Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, which got rave reviews in Cannes and ended up winning the Grand Prix. Trier is a film-festival favorite and a critical darling. It would not surprise me at all if Stellan ended up getting some nominations, just because he’s been around so long and doing such varied work. Anyway, Stellan was recently honored at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where he ended up talking about Ingmar Bergman and how Bergman was a Nazi. Damn.
On his relationship to Ingmar Bergman: “My complicated relationship with Bergman has to do with him not being a very nice guy. He was a nice director, but you can still denounce a person as an a–hole. Caravaggio was probably an a–hole as well, but he did great paintings. Bergman was manipulative. He was a Nazi during the war and the only person I know who cried when Hitler died. We kept excusing him, but I have a feeling he had a very weird outlook on other people. [He thought] some people were not worthy. You felt it, when he was manipulating others. He wasn’t nice.”
His director character in “Sentimental Value”: “This is a director who’s not a very good father. I started to think about other directors I knew and then thought: ‘Don’t go there – you don’t have to. Look at yourself instead.’ I’m an artist, and sometimes I’m a good father, and sometimes not so good. We are all flawed. You can be a good parent but not a perfect one, and you will be accused of something by your kids anyway. I know this business; I know how short-lived that f–king fame is. But it’s fun to be surprised by yourself. I am surprised – by me – and that’s fun. I’ll be dead soon, so I have to take care of the moments that are left.”
Working with his son Alexander: “I already worked with him when he was 7 years old, and with my other son Gustav. People want us to do something together – well, show me something! They don’t come up with anything good except for a marketing idea”
Working on Mamma Mia: “We were the only three men and we were the bimbos. No background, no anything. We were cute and stupid. I finally understood what they meant when they talk about what women usually experience.”
I actually had to look up some dates for this story, because for some reason, I thought Bergman died in the 1970s and I was like “wait, how did Stellan work with Bergman in the first place?” They did work together on a 1983 film called Hustruskolan, which Stellan would have filmed when he was in his early 30s (he’s 74 years old now). And Bergman died in 2007 at the age of 89. Bergman was born in 1918, so that means he was in his 20s during WWII, so the Nazi thing checks out from a purely chronological standpoint. I honestly didn’t know that Bergman was *that* kind of terrible, but hey, I’m glad that Stellan spilled the tea and I’m glad I’ve never bothered to watch one single Bergman film. As for Mamma Mia… the stories from that set are always incredible. Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan had the time of their lives.
It’s rather difficult to know whether this is true or not as it’s too late to ask Bergman for comment. We have to remember many people were blinded by ideologies back then as well as now. He was known to be a difficult character but he’s hardly the only one. But there’s no denying he made great films and even wrote some really good books. Definitely worth watching and reading.
There are literally quotes from Bergman on his wikipedia page of him saying that he was an Hitler admirer. Then he tried to “I didn’t know” his way out of the situation when he pretended to not know about concentration camps. It’s not difficult to know whether this is true or not.
Being a nazi apologist is not a good look.
Lol there’s proof no need to defend the dead nazi
What is this instinct? To immediately try to defend someone like this? Why do we want to believe that our “heroes,” especially artists, are not fucked up weirdos?
I find it fascinating. It’s always the first response out of some people …
Seriously. And I’m excusing nobody who today is following trump. Dammit, we knew! We all knew!
Sometimes you can’t separate the art from the artist.
Bergman admitted in his memoirs that he expressed Nazi sympathies, but he changed his mind about Hitler when he learned about the concentration camps after the war.
And he was far from the only one.
What are you trying to accomplish here, Grace?
Yes, this isn’t a bombshell; it’s been known for decades.
But he was ok with Hitler’s overt antisemitism and didn’t question why Jews were made to wear gold stars on their arms? The lies men tell.
Stellan Skarsgard is like Ralph Fiennes: so unbelievably talented, can do any genre from deep drama to musicals to fluff and I always buy what he’s selling…to the point where I’m all GIVE THIS MAN AN OSCAR ALREADY but people are all “he already has one” or whatever. No he doesn’t! Reward him now!
Only one example but his turn in River just broke me. I had to literally recover for a week, I recommend it to everyone (nods to Nicola Walker and Eddie Marsan but it was Stellan’s showcase and I will never be the same)
Also we have him to thank for the Greek god that is Alexander Skarsgard, who is also a good actor with range, I hope he follows Papa and becomes epic in his golden years
#LadyEsther, came here to say the same thing. River broke my heart in several places. The entire cast was amazing but Stellan was magnificient. Highly recommended.
Well now I have River on my must watch list.
I just watched River about a month ago — SO good. Stellan was absolutely amazing in that. I watched it right after finishing Andor too, so it was two just incredible performances from him right in a row.
I know its a star wars show, and they are not taken seriously.
But holy crap Stellan was AMAZING in that, gave a monologue for the ages toward the end of season one. He is thy guy stitching tiny pieces of the rebellion together before it becomes what we see in the original star wars movie.
It is spectacular.
It is also an incredibly timely story about fighting fascism ,
Of course, he makes everything he is in better.
Oh my. River is everything. It’s one of the few tv shows I will rewatch when nothing else is appealing. Nicola Walker is amazing, per usual. And of course it brought back the Tina Charles disco classic “I Love to Love” back onto my playlist.
I wonder how he feels about Pierce being maga?
Wait, WHAT???
Say it ain’t so!
I don’t think Pierce Brosnan is MAGA. He’s a Democrat and Catholic, and a lot of Catholics are liberal.
A lot of Catholics are liberal? Um… nope. They’re highly MAGA. Source: lapsed Catholic driven from her church by red hats.
yes a lot of catholics are liberal, lol. The bluest states have large Catholic populations. Thats not a coincidence.
republicans are making inroads bc of the abortion issue but many many catholics vote blue.
Source: lapsed catholic who went to the same catholic HS as Pelosi and Mikulski.
Rapunzel I would say Catholics are purple. Republican wins in Catholic vote in 2024, 2016, 2004; Democratic wins in 2020, 2012, 2008. White Catholics lean slightly right and Latin Catholics lean slightly left. There are lots of liberal Catholics. In fact MAGA definitely feel like the last pope and the new one are far too liberal for their liking.
What? Since when? Isn’t he Irish?
omg what
please let this be a typo and he is a Magi
He endorsed worm brains so yes, he is maga. Period.
https://www.newsweek.com/pierce-brosnan-robert-kennedy-jr-support-sparks-fury-fans-1829066
Well, Brosnan attended a Kennedy for President fundraiser, but that’s when he was running as a Democrat – Brosnan never actually endorsed him. In general, Brosnan has supported Democrat candidates, like Kerry and Obama. Maybe he’s an anti-vaxxer, I don’t know – but he’s an environmentalist and pro-LGBTQ. People are complicated.
Well, back in 2019 there were news flying around: Pierce Brosnan does a U-turn on Trump and thanks him for the US economy _ The Independent
Though he disagreed on the environmental questions.
Who knows?
I tried to watch Bergmann movies, because he is so revered, if you like cinema you must watch at least one of his movie. Too intellectual for me, and, I don’t know why, nazi sympathy or not, I am not surprised discovering he was an a-hole 😅
I tend to think Stellan is a good father, along with being a talented actor. I just learned there are eight Skarsgard kids! Alexander did a great interview with Seth and Josh Meyers on their Family Trips podcast and talked about lot about his “bohemian” upbringing. They are an extremely tight knit family. Alexander lives furthest away from the rest of them in Stockholm – four whole blocks, lol.
I guess it depends on what you think a good father is. He’s said before he really didn’t actually parent any of them, just sort of let them do what they want. Gustav was a drug addict since he was 11. They all seemed to have turned out mostly ok, but that seems to be more beucase they had a large extended family to hang out with.
Oh yikes, I didn’t get that from this interview. Clearly Alexander was being very diplomatic when recalling their childhood adventures. And by “bohemian,” I was thinking artsy but I guess it was also neglectful. In any case, they all seem very close now, including with Stellan’s new wife.
I’d like to thank him for (in no particular order, but mostly #3):
1. “River”
2. “In Order of Disappearance”
3. His and his 1st wife’s magical DNA
When I saw how Bergman treated the Women in his life DECADES ago…I was like…..
Naw…not a fan😡