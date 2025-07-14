Bond: Princess Kate ‘will be there to massage’ Donald Trump’s ego at his state visit

There’s a good news/bad news situation right now for the Princess of Wales. The good news: she was allowed to go outside and wear a tiara for a state banquet, and she performed well during the Macrons’ state visit. There were no major screwups from Kate or the Wales team, and she’s being praised for wearing new clothes and “working.” The bad news: people are going to expect her to keep showing up, at least for these bigger events, like the upcoming state visit from Donald Trump. For months, the British press has been fussing over this state visit and King Charles even tried to wriggle out of it. But it’s going ahead in September, from the 17th-19th. Kate will have to break off from her four-month summer/autumn vacation to wear clothes and toast Trump’s bloated orange face at some kind of state dinner. “Royal expert” Jennie Bond is making it clear that King Charles is absolutely going to use Kate – their only “glamorous” royal woman – to charm Trump. Sure.
With another major state visit just around the corner, with plans for US president Donald Trump to visit the UK in September, royal expert Jennie Bond has outlined how all three women, particularly Kate, will be instrumental for the upcoming visit.
The former BBC royal correspondent told the Mirror that the Princess of Wales will have an important role when Trump arrives on UK shores, explaining: “Catherine will be the icing on the cake for a man as vain as Donald Trump. To be seen with her will be gold dust in his eyes. And I’m sure she will be there to massage his ego in the most diplomatic, subtle and regal way.”
Jennie also said that Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Anne will play key roles during the US state visit, saying: “I’m sure that Birgitte will be on hand again when President Trump comes to the UK. After so many years in the Royal Family, she is well versed in the niceties of a State Visit. And the Princess Royal will also have a key role, as always. She really is the King’s right hand woman; his confidante, his wingwoman.”
When asked how Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester would feel about the numerous headlines about their looks during the French state visit, Jennie Bond shared that both are “hard working, no-glory seeking women of the Royal Family”, who would be more dedicated to their royal work than fixating on their appearances. Bond said: “Neither, I think, would care one fig about what anyone said about their looks. They dress appropriately for the business of the occasion. Neither seeks to be the centre of the attention, even though they often are. They want the focus to be on the business or cause or campaign in hand. And both have one aim: to support the institution of monarchy.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
I enjoyed how Bond side-stepped putting Kate in the “hard-working, no-glory-seeking royal women” category. Kate is neither hard-working, nor does she avoid glory-seeking. Kate seeks glory at all costs, all while doing the bare minimum! As for “I’m sure she will be there to massage his ego in the most diplomatic, subtle and regal way” – god, that’s so gross. It makes it sound like they’re planning to use Kate as some kind of bait or worse. Honestly, I can’t see William or Kate agreeing to anything more than a breezy photo-op with Trump, and I wonder if William will prefer to do the Trump events solo as well. I’m sure there will be an international incident, but I think it will be more like “Trump taking a dump on a Beefeater.”
Bad hair meets bad hair.
I mean, she met him before and attended a state dinner with him. I think she’ll be fine. I’m sure the royals find Trump crass and embarrassing but I think its funny how many people assume they dislike his policies. maybe they do (I can see Charles disagreeing with some of Trump’s stances, especially the environmental ones), but I wouldn’t assume that Kate really pays attention to anything he’s doing.
“Catherine will be the icing on the cake for a man as vain as Donald Trump. To be seen with her will be gold dust in his eyes.” They are describing a married man and a married woman. They make her sound like a honey trap.
She’s going to have to be on her p’s and q’s with conversation because indiscreet isn’t the word when it comes to him. Thankfully he’s a moron so her incurious conversation should match up nicely with his conversation. Asking stupid but flattering questions should be an effective way to get a bunch of easy praise from him and to avoid any embarrassing diplomatic issues.
Truth is trump loves idiots and unintelligent people. They don’t argue or criticise his policies. They don’t understand diplomacy. Just meet, greet and smile. It is done.
He praised willy for nothing. Placing kate next to him at state dinner would be an advantage. She knows nothing. Two dumb idiots will manage themselves.
I agree completely!
The narrative in 2016 was how infuriated William was that Trump blamed Kate for topless photos in France and neither of them wanted to be around him, plus Trump was also gross about Diana.
Interesting. I couldn’t really remember, just that this kind of thing wasn’t the talk then. Mostly I remember the part about him walking in front of The Queen (the real one) and the photo with the dog bowl in the corridor.
Kate and Donny have similar iqs so? Meeting of the minds 🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂. Good one!
🎯🎯👍👍
I have to laugh that Kate will be the “gold dust.” Trump goes for the power – the gold dust will be Charles. And there’s plenty else in a state visit and dinner for bling-thirsty Trump.
Any body remember when Trump opined that Heidi Klum was no longer a ten?!! Can you you imagine the reaction if Trump make a similar judgement on our Kate during the visit or afterwards??
No mention of Camilla, that seems shady
I found it very interesting that they described Anne as her brother’s “right hand woman”, “confidante” and “wing woman”. It has been discussed before that Anne and Charles are very close but the descriptors used really made me think of Camilla rather than Anne???
Was thinking the same thing!
Maybe she’ll get cancer again and not be able to go.
BTW, that was meant to be read sarcastically. Don’t want to piss anyone off today!
😹
Oh dear Can’t will have to leave her holiday to meet the stinky orange stain. That should be very interesting. They can exchange hair and makeup tips.
Well, this didn’t make the cut. I said that Melania is way more classy looking than Kate. She pulls off designer gear better too, she has the natural build for haute couture.
It helps that she generally has better posture. That alone makes a world of difference.
I do hope Trump craps his pants as the first course is served at the state banquet. It should make for some interesting dinner conversation. And ruin everyone’s appetite, lol.
May his depends leak…
So Camilla can bruhaha about it to her tabloid friends.
His last state visit, Anne and Sophie were used to run interference and block any effort of the Trump spawn to get in pictures with the Queen.
The inarticulate converses with the insane. Should be quite the conversation.
Perfect, @Tamsin!!!!!!!
Most glamorous royal – Low bar.
Has sophie lost her secret weapon gold card? Why have they forgotten about her and her work ethic 😂😂😂 and Camilla , not even boot licking Jenny bond can fix her face to say that orange menace wants to spend time with her. Too bad . So sad . All these people deserve each other.
Sophie will probably push Kate out of the way and be like “I’LL MASSAGE HIM !”
Ew. ‘Massage’ and ‘donald trump’ in the same sentence is grotesque.
Yes
And her “ intellect” is still above his so this could be a s**t show
She’s going to show up that he is not 6’3” ….
Well I don’t envy them. They spent lot of effort last time trying to avoid a piano picture with the Trumps. Now they’ll have to do it as the family will be back in Windsor for the school term. I wonder if Trump will be petty enough to demand a visit with the kids? He doesn’t like kids, but the Obamas met George during their visit and he always tries to top them.
Lucky Kate. 😒
Did you guys see Trump make an *ss out of himself at the football Club World Cup final last night ? I’m a PSG fan, very humiliated but I honestly rather having lost than having to have this orange nazi on every single photo with the trophy. As soon as I saw him waddle on the stage I was like “oh, you know what ? Losing is not that bad.”
She can tell Donald how she is going to go to nay cha for inspiration.
I think there’s more to this. Trump is getting cooked in the US for the Epstein files. It’s so bad that the GOP may pay for it in the mid term elections in 2026. The balances of power would shift back to the Democrats in the majority, which means a new Speaker of the House Hakeen Jefreeis. The SoH is 2nd in the line of sucession in the US presidency so a lot of Trump policies could be blocked or reserved. Trump could face another impeachment trial, and if there are enough Democrats in the Senate to vote to convict Trump (67), Trump will be expelled. Trump does not want that to happen. He’ll throw anyone under the bus to save himself. That includes the Windsors, namely Andrew, who had ties to Epstein. Ghillaine Maxwell wants go before Congress and she may give up Andrew in a US televised hearing. The Windsors may have decidex to pimp out Kate to make this all go away. Tin foil tiara off.
Hope springs eternal..
Felon 47 might want more massaged than just his ego. If I were one of Kate’s minders, I’d be very careful never to let her alone with Trump, moron and maniac.
She is certainly being used, but someone might drop hint to her and she will ”have a bad day” like the sudden non appearance at Ascot
Or a different kind of bad day, like the one she had when the Korean president visited.