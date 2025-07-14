Bond: Princess Kate ‘will be there to massage’ Donald Trump’s ego at his state visit

There’s a good news/bad news situation right now for the Princess of Wales. The good news: she was allowed to go outside and wear a tiara for a state banquet, and she performed well during the Macrons’ state visit. There were no major screwups from Kate or the Wales team, and she’s being praised for wearing new clothes and “working.” The bad news: people are going to expect her to keep showing up, at least for these bigger events, like the upcoming state visit from Donald Trump. For months, the British press has been fussing over this state visit and King Charles even tried to wriggle out of it. But it’s going ahead in September, from the 17th-19th. Kate will have to break off from her four-month summer/autumn vacation to wear clothes and toast Trump’s bloated orange face at some kind of state dinner. “Royal expert” Jennie Bond is making it clear that King Charles is absolutely going to use Kate – their only “glamorous” royal woman – to charm Trump. Sure.

With another major state visit just around the corner, with plans for US president Donald Trump to visit the UK in September, royal expert Jennie Bond has outlined how all three women, particularly Kate, will be instrumental for the upcoming visit. The former BBC royal correspondent told the Mirror that the Princess of Wales will have an important role when Trump arrives on UK shores, explaining: “Catherine will be the icing on the cake for a man as vain as Donald Trump. To be seen with her will be gold dust in his eyes. And I’m sure she will be there to massage his ego in the most diplomatic, subtle and regal way.” Jennie also said that Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Anne will play key roles during the US state visit, saying: “I’m sure that Birgitte will be on hand again when President Trump comes to the UK. After so many years in the Royal Family, she is well versed in the niceties of a State Visit. And the Princess Royal will also have a key role, as always. She really is the King’s right hand woman; his confidante, his wingwoman.” When asked how Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester would feel about the numerous headlines about their looks during the French state visit, Jennie Bond shared that both are “hard working, no-glory seeking women of the Royal Family”, who would be more dedicated to their royal work than fixating on their appearances. Bond said: “Neither, I think, would care one fig about what anyone said about their looks. They dress appropriately for the business of the occasion. Neither seeks to be the centre of the attention, even though they often are. They want the focus to be on the business or cause or campaign in hand. And both have one aim: to support the institution of monarchy.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

I enjoyed how Bond side-stepped putting Kate in the “hard-working, no-glory-seeking royal women” category. Kate is neither hard-working, nor does she avoid glory-seeking. Kate seeks glory at all costs, all while doing the bare minimum! As for “I’m sure she will be there to massage his ego in the most diplomatic, subtle and regal way” – god, that’s so gross. It makes it sound like they’re planning to use Kate as some kind of bait or worse. Honestly, I can’t see William or Kate agreeing to anything more than a breezy photo-op with Trump, and I wonder if William will prefer to do the Trump events solo as well. I’m sure there will be an international incident, but I think it will be more like “Trump taking a dump on a Beefeater.”