Brad Pitt wants to see his kids but they have to make the first move

Brad Pitt and Apple want to convince the public that F1 is an unqualified hit. Most of the industry insiders and trade papers are happy to play along, but if you read closely, you’ll see that F1 hasn’t even broken even yet, considering its bloated production costs (anywhere between $200-300 million) and its reported $100 million marketing cost. Still, ever since F1 was declared a “hit,” Pitt has been trying to parlay the smoke-and-mirrors “success.” Parlay it how, you might ask? A normal actor would use the success to sign on to more projects with better scripts, perhaps do an awards-bait project with a critically acclaimed director. Not Brad. No, he’s been on the warpath following his F1 promotion, attacking Angelina Jolie from different angles in multiple outlets.

Last week, multiple outlets got the exclusive that Pitt is “demanding” Angelina’s private messages to an executive at the Stoli Group, all part of his multi-year lawsuit against Angelina for selling her half of Chateau Miraval. The winery lawsuit goes to trial next year, and Pitt’s camp is still screaming that Angelina sold her biggest asset to punish him (and not because she didn’t want to be legally and financially tied to an abusive alcoholic dilettante who was pissing away her investment). The Daily Mail got a lengthy briefing from Team Pitt about all of this a few days ago, where Team Pitt claims that Angelina sold Nouvel because she was “vindictive” about how he got “joint custody.” This is false – he paid off a judge to get the ruling he wanted, and the California Supreme Court overturned the ruling. That happened months before Jolie sold her stake in Miraval. She also wrote Pitt a letter explaining why she was selling and kept him informed at every turn of her decision-making (he’s still playing dumb and claiming that she blind-sided him with the sale). Team Pitt also returned to one of their favorite dumb talking points: that he’s suing Angelina so that their kids can have Miraval one day! Speaking of:

Brad Pitt is ready to reconcile with his twins. The “F1” star is “desperate” for “one final shot to get together” with Knox and Vivienne “and make amends,” according to a new report. A source told the Daily Mail on Friday that the Oscar winner, 61, “knows the chance … is remote to say the least” that the 16-year-olds will want to spend time with him ahead of their birthday on Saturday.” The insider noted that the “devastated” actor “got the message loud and clear” when his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter dropped Pitt from her last name in a 2024 Playbill. However, her brother keeping “Jolie-Pitt as his surname” has allegedly given the Emmy winner a “glimmer of hope.” We hear from a source close to the matter that Pitt doesn’t speak about his kids out of respect for their privacy — but that any parent cares about their relationship with their children. Daily Mail also reported Thursday that the “family man” still considers the twins and their siblings — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19 — “very important to his life” and wants them “all back in the fold.” A second source claimed, “He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise. He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually.” However, Pitt wants his kids to “make the move because he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces.” As for his dynamic with Jolie, 50, Pitt has reportedly accepted that they will always be “at odds.”

[From Page Six]

“Pitt wants his kids to ‘make the move because he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces.’” Spoken like a pure dogsh-t father. “Yes, I abused you and terrorized you when you were minor children, but now it’s up to you to do the heavy lifting of reconciliation.” One of the best things Angelina did for those kids is give them agency and fight for their rights. She wanted them to be able to decide what kind of relationship, if any, they have with Brad. All of them except Knox (apparently) have decided they want nothing to do with him. They’ve also made it pretty clear that they want nothing to do with Miraval, so he’s going to need a different excuse for why his alcoholic ass is fighting so hard to hold on to a winery.





