Brad Pitt wants to see his kids but they have to make the first move

Brad Pitt and Apple want to convince the public that F1 is an unqualified hit. Most of the industry insiders and trade papers are happy to play along, but if you read closely, you’ll see that F1 hasn’t even broken even yet, considering its bloated production costs (anywhere between $200-300 million) and its reported $100 million marketing cost. Still, ever since F1 was declared a “hit,” Pitt has been trying to parlay the smoke-and-mirrors “success.” Parlay it how, you might ask? A normal actor would use the success to sign on to more projects with better scripts, perhaps do an awards-bait project with a critically acclaimed director. Not Brad. No, he’s been on the warpath following his F1 promotion, attacking Angelina Jolie from different angles in multiple outlets.
Last week, multiple outlets got the exclusive that Pitt is “demanding” Angelina’s private messages to an executive at the Stoli Group, all part of his multi-year lawsuit against Angelina for selling her half of Chateau Miraval. The winery lawsuit goes to trial next year, and Pitt’s camp is still screaming that Angelina sold her biggest asset to punish him (and not because she didn’t want to be legally and financially tied to an abusive alcoholic dilettante who was pissing away her investment). The Daily Mail got a lengthy briefing from Team Pitt about all of this a few days ago, where Team Pitt claims that Angelina sold Nouvel because she was “vindictive” about how he got “joint custody.” This is false – he paid off a judge to get the ruling he wanted, and the California Supreme Court overturned the ruling. That happened months before Jolie sold her stake in Miraval. She also wrote Pitt a letter explaining why she was selling and kept him informed at every turn of her decision-making (he’s still playing dumb and claiming that she blind-sided him with the sale). Team Pitt also returned to one of their favorite dumb talking points: that he’s suing Angelina so that their kids can have Miraval one day! Speaking of:
Brad Pitt is ready to reconcile with his twins. The “F1” star is “desperate” for “one final shot to get together” with Knox and Vivienne “and make amends,” according to a new report.
A source told the Daily Mail on Friday that the Oscar winner, 61, “knows the chance … is remote to say the least” that the 16-year-olds will want to spend time with him ahead of their birthday on Saturday.”
The insider noted that the “devastated” actor “got the message loud and clear” when his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter dropped Pitt from her last name in a 2024 Playbill. However, her brother keeping “Jolie-Pitt as his surname” has allegedly given the Emmy winner a “glimmer of hope.”
We hear from a source close to the matter that Pitt doesn’t speak about his kids out of respect for their privacy — but that any parent cares about their relationship with their children. Daily Mail also reported Thursday that the “family man” still considers the twins and their siblings — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19 — “very important to his life” and wants them “all back in the fold.”
A second source claimed, “He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise. He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually.”
However, Pitt wants his kids to “make the move because he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces.” As for his dynamic with Jolie, 50, Pitt has reportedly accepted that they will always be “at odds.”
“Pitt wants his kids to ‘make the move because he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces.’” Spoken like a pure dogsh-t father. “Yes, I abused you and terrorized you when you were minor children, but now it’s up to you to do the heavy lifting of reconciliation.” One of the best things Angelina did for those kids is give them agency and fight for their rights. She wanted them to be able to decide what kind of relationship, if any, they have with Brad. All of them except Knox (apparently) have decided they want nothing to do with him. They’ve also made it pretty clear that they want nothing to do with Miraval, so he’s going to need a different excuse for why his alcoholic ass is fighting so hard to hold on to a winery.
I think the kids have made their move. One removed Pitt from their name so I think it’s a done deal Brad! You have proven yourself to be too toxic for them.
I love how he implies that it’s the kids fault that his kids don’t want to see him, because he doesn’t see himself as responsible for the breakdown in the relationship.
Abusers never take the blame. It will always be someone else’s fault.
Absolutely this, Pitt has been panic gaslighting for a while now and it just gets more disgusting with every article.
He believes that parental respect is given, thus the children have to reach to him first, because they must respect him as a father, right?
That’s actually insane. You apologize to them for what you did to them and their mother. Then admit what you did to the public, get therapy — STAY in therapy and then seek out a relationship with your children.
That’s how to go about it Pitt. What a disgrace.
Dog sh*t father aside, I think F1 is a hit for Brad Pitt, the actor – he got people into the theaters. Not so much a hit for Brad Pitt, the producer (depending on his contract).
But if he’s waiting for his kids to make the first move, he’ll be waiting a very long time.
“Team Pitt claims that Angelina sold Nouvel because she was “vindictive”…”
Lol! She literally tried to sell it to HIM for ages and only sold to Stoli when he used her offer as yet another opportunity to be abusive.
He never talks about his kids out of respect for their privacy except for when he has his pr team go to the Daily Mail to talk about his kids at length. GTFOH.
I spotted that hilarious hypocrisy as well!
I also can’t get over how obvious he makes it that he is only interested in his white, biological children, and doesn’t seem to care about his 3 other children at all.
Beyond the racism and further evidence of his being a terrible father, does he not realize that being so blatantly uninterested in half of his children is not going to endear him to the ones he IS interested in having a relationship with?
Everything we see about the Jolie kids suggests that they are a close, loving, supportive family. So why would the twins be interested in rekindling a relationship with a father who has zero regard for their brothers and sisters? What about that does he think conveys, “I’m a changed man and ready to be a good dad?”
Well, if he wants an awards-bait project, his parenting skills would serve as excellent method prep for the role of Charles.
Brad would play an ugly guy? Unacceptable!
Angelina moved closer to her abuser, for her children, and wrote to him in Email that she hopes the kids visit him in the future. The only one who is trying to manipulate their children (or most likely the public) is the one who gaslights them in tabloid headlines. People who believe it’s the other way around are ill. I feel so sorry for her, she put up with his shit for so long for her kids, only for him to cause all of this harm.
As far as F1, I’ve always thought it’d do good, not necessarily because of Pitt but because of the sport itself. It seems pretty popular, surprised it hasn’t made more than what it’s currently at.
He’s going to be waiting a long time then. Which is probably why his PR team is releasing stuff like this. When people inevitably ask why he’s not at Z or the twins’ graduation or at anyone’s wedding, or at major event for his kids in the next 10 to 15 years he can claim the relationship ended because they didn’t reach out. He’ll never explain, well why didn’t your kids want to reach out? If their mother was so horrible, and you were an active presence in their life you just didn’t ” publicize” it, why do none of them speak to you? As I always say, he’s the one that’s 0-6 with his kids.
Idk maybe stop suing their mother and talking sh@t about her to the press.
This lawsuit just shows how the system is set up for abusers. He is so mad she left and didn’t come back. He is mad that his kids just don’t get over what happened. I can only imagine the texts they have gotten over the years from him probably blaming their mother and never taking any responsibility. I guess he slept through that part of the AA meetings. There is no way in hell I believe that man is sober.
I read Lainey’s piece and I agree with how he’s wording it as if AJ is hiding something and she was privately texting her diabolical plans to destroy him (because that is what he would have done)
Knox won a kick boxing (type) competition this weekend and proud Mom was there supporting him.
Then he driving when they left, 6 children driving, I don’t how she sleeps.
Brad is such baby, always whining.
Yeah, we don’t actually know anything about Knox’s relationship to Brad. All we know is that he hasn’t publicly changed his name Which makes sense since he’s… 16? We only know his twin goes by Jolie because of her theatre work.
It will be interesting to see where adulthood takes those kids.
I think the twins turned 17 over the past weekend. There’s a picture on social media of Angelina going to his mixed martial arts fight. Brad Pitt is full of it, and now he’s gaslighting them! I bet they are not diplomatic like their mom and will let him have it. He is such a loser!
So a dogshit abuser wants his *kids *like actual *children * to make the first step? Does his team know how ugly and toxic he is? Maybe he doesn’t care because *Hollywood * and let’s face it, does anyone in hw care about people?
There is zero evidence that Knox has any type of relationship with Pitt. All her children have moved as one. I would caution believing any of Pitt’s PR lies. Because Knox has not spoken out publicly he’s taking advantage of his silence just as he did with Shiloh until she put a stop to it. If he continues with the lies I’m sure Knox will have something to say for himself soon enough.
Knox may not have dropped the Pitt name officially or symbolically (yet) but if he had any kind of relationship with Brad you know he would be crowing that far and wide and using it to guilt the others.
Some narcissists see their kids as extensions of themselves so they end up getting decent treatment (for a short time), but sadly I think he views them as tools to abuse the one that dared to leave him.
I assumed that the kids who are still under 18 (Knox and Vivienne) might not be able to legally change their names yet; Vivienne was able to leave putt off of the pamphlet because it’s not a legal document, you know? And I don’t think Knox has done anything public facing yet….I’m betting in two years we see them all drop the Pitt name. In a dream world they’d all do an Oprah sit down or similar and tell everyone how much Brad sucks so it can’t be ignored anymore, but that’s just a dream- and they shouldn’t do anything they’re uncomfortable with. But I’d love it!
Well, just my opinion, but it looks like Karma has paid something of a visit to him. His looks are completely gone and he dresses like a clod.
His looks are really most sincerely gone. Brad finally has the face he deserves!
Karma is indeed a grown and sexy beeyotch.
I’m wondering if Brad ever had a bond with his kids from the get-go because, as a parent, I would do whatever it takes to be involved in their lives.
Looking at photos of Brad and Angelina with their children, I noticed that the children looked less tense when they were with Angelina than in the photos with Brad, especially when they were older. The difference is also visible in the way they hold hands. Angie walks with the children holding hands, while with Brad, it looked more like he was dragging them along, sometimes with impatience visible on his face. I don’t think the children have ever been as close to him as they are to Angelina.
Oh, Brad Pitt wants to “get back in their good graces”? So, again, it’s all about HIM and HIS wants, HIS needs!
A loving father might say “I miss my kids”. But the motivation would be that he wants to be there for them, to let them know he cares about them, he’s on their side, he wants them to know they can depend on him to want to be in their lives even though he is no longer with their mother .
Brad is NOT a loving father, he only loves himself or cares about himself.
Has he tried making sincere apologies and showing changed behavior? No? Then shut up Brad.
Bwah ha ha ha ha. This was my dad’s stance as well — after a lifetime of resenting us for existing. Lucky for him his third wife is young enough to fill that child-sized hole in his wizened 90-year old heart.
While my father isn’t the abusive ahole Brad has turned out to be, he is also one who believes his kids must carry the load and make all the moves to continue with him….and for me, at 55, I’m over it. I tried to keep things going and civil my whole life, including trying to keep things going for my 3 younger siblings. My dad is perfectly pleasant when any of us see him, but he makes no effort towards us, or towards his grandchildren. Complains a lot that we aren’t coming to him, etc. I always say I know my dad loves us, but he’s just not interested in us and that’s a weird thing to try and reconcile your mind to. It causes lots of hurt. I feel for those kids.
I don’t think movie goers went for Brad at all. I think they went because it was a Formula 1 racing movie. And it is a flop. It did not make its money.
But I think brad believes it was for him. Hence the renewed effort to ride the “public interest” and use it to attack in the media the children and Angelina. I think this is a negging article meant to make Angelina fearful for her children’s emotional safety and get her to talk to brad to protect her children. And maybe to “encourage ” her to reverse the sale to Stoli. Just games and game moves.
Angelina and the children know we’ll enough. You cant trust a liar and abuser. Obviously this thread is the last legal option for brad. He needs the sale to reverse to keep hiding his thefts, of and from, Miraval and Angelina. To keep Angelina close and use the children to manipulate her. The children are tools for brad. If miraval is the childrens inheritence Brad mismanaged/stole from the children inheritence before and after the plane ride. This is just a game. He is only, imo, trying to hide his business malfeasance. And hurt them still.
And he differentiates from “his” children and “their siblings”. So. ya. Still brad , being brad the abuser. causing emotional harm terror and disgust.
Keep on doing what you are doing Angelina and children.
While Angelina was with her children on their birthday, deadbeat Pitt was playing father to his Heidi Fleiss doppelganger girlfriend at a concert on the day of the twins birthday.. all that performative articles about twins birthday and making himself out as a victim and Angelina as doing parental alienation
Wait so he went through all that to get joint custody but still doesn’t see the twins who are both minors?? It’s amazing that they don’t even bother pretending that Angelina is stopping him from seeing them; they admit he’s a deadbeat but blame his kids still being mad at him for being an abusive a-hole for it.
Have you guys watched Sister Wives? He reminds me of Kody; a narcissist who threw away some of his kids because they had fhe audacity to love their mothers and not stay silent on his mistreatment yet cries about how much not having his kids in his life hurts him. Yuck.