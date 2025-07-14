The past week has been surprisingly busy with royal news and royal gossip – a secret peace summit between King Charles and the Sussexes’ representatives, the Macrons’ state visit to the UK, the Waleses’ appearances at Wimbledon and more. But it’s fascinating to watch as the British media has collectively decided that there’s nothing to see, report or investigate about Natasha Archer. Archer worked for the Princess of Wales for fifteen years, and one of Archer’s biggest tasks was as Kate’s “unofficial stylist.” By all indications, Archer would have soon become the stylist to the queen consort, so why did she suddenly quit? And why did she make her Instagram public, revealing the accounts she’s been following for years? Accounts like… all of the Duchess of Sussex’s close friends and associates, Meghan’s own IG account, people associated with Archewell, and accounts tracking Meghan’s style. For days, I’ve watched as the British tabloids – who love to make mountains out of molehills when it comes to everything about Harry and Meghan – collectively agree to ignore Archer’s social media moves. All British outlets except for GB News, who threw the first (and only) brick.
Natasha Archer, who served as Princess Kate’s stylist and personal assistant for 15 years, has been discovered following social media accounts belonging to Meghan Markle and her inner circle. The revelation came after Archer’s previously private Instagram account was made public following news of her departure from royal service.
Eagle-eyed royal watchers quickly noticed that Archer had been following Meghan’s personal Instagram account and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
However, as soon as the discovery began circulating online, Archer swiftly unfollowed these accounts, along with several others connected to the Duchess of Sussex. Among those Archer had been following were Daniel Martin, Meghan’s makeup artist, and several of the Duchess’s close friends. These included actress Abigail Spencer, the Duchess’s former close friend Jessica Mulroney, Pilates instructor Heather Dorak, Delfina Blaquier, and former Archewell employee Mandana Dayani.
The extent of Archer’s monitoring extended beyond Meghan’s inner circle to royal fashion finders. One account she previously followed was What Meghan Wore, a popular blog dedicated to documenting the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe choices.
The discovery prompted immediate action from Archer, who began rapidly unfollowing these accounts once royal enthusiasts started noticing and discussing her Instagram activity on social media platforms. Archer’s Instagram following has undergone a dramatic reduction since making her account public. Initially following over 1,700 accounts, she has now cut this number to just 363 at the time of writing.
The mass unfollowing began after royal observers started documenting her connections to Meghan’s circle. The timing of these changes coincided with Archer’s transition away from her position as Kate’s assistant, marking a significant shift in her social media presence. Many of Kate’s fans defended Archer following accounts linked to the Duchess of Sussex, with one proposing that monitoring Meghan’s style choices could help “avoid clashes” in royal wardrobes.
Ah, yes, Archer was totally following Abigail Spencer, Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier and Mandana Dayani… to ensure that Kate didn’t clash with Meghan! That’s totally it, you guys! I wonder how Kate fans explain Kate’s complete “Meghan makeover” for the past eight years, especially with the new evidence that Kate’s stylist was stalking everyone around Meghan. I mean… these people will never acknowledge what’s right in front of their faces, so it is what it is. But the media side of this is interesting to watch, especially given the failed attempts by the Mail (and other outlets) to try to convince people that Meghan has been “copying” Kate.
Their silence is deafening and the contract is working overtime.
Too many receipts for Tash now. The kooky lazy racist stalker has been revealed in her full glory.
I think this was all deliberate as I refuse to believe Natasha was that stupid. She went on to rapidly unfollow thousands of people which you cannot do over a few days without Instagram’s help. This all runs deep.
Yes how did she unfollow so many people in that short timeline? Instagram has rules. Would love the behind the scenes on that.
@Elizabeth Regina
I’m guessing either she was leaving or fired and wales didn’t take it well and she burned them. Kate hasn’t had a real budget for clothes in a while’s
Not sure if this has been mentioned. But I assume that NA’s leaving was related to that KP statement about not paying attention to Kate’s clothes or some such nonsense. That was a few months ago, so I also assume that several months’ notice was given.
I think her unfollowing those accounts was the giveaway that it was problematic. If she had just been following out of genuine interest or whatever, she wouldn’t have unfollowed when she went public. Following someone like Delfina really was just about tracking Meghan’s every move.
And lordy when you see those pictures side by side like that its really disturbing. And you can’t even say “well a white pantsuit isn’t that uncommon” because you have to look at it in the overall context of what Kate wore pre Meghan and post Meghan.
One of the reasons why I get annoyed when people say things like “Kate is wearing Jimmy choo, she never those before Meghan” is because its wrong and there are so many examples of Kate absolutely copying Meghan that we don’t need to invent more.
This is as bad as getting a “Kill Notification” imo.. why anyone would trust anything coming from KP anymore is beyond my comprehension. Just surprised that GB was the outlet to report it.
They are unlikely to be on the Royal rota.
Did GBNews not get the message in time? The other UK news outlets circled the news blackout wagons real fast.
😂😂😂. “Avoid clashes” must be code for copy everything Meg wears. What a joke.
The blatant copying of clothes, mannerisms, captions, and speeches cannot be covered up forever. Katia and Baldilocks have been exposed.
Right? She definitely didn’t clash. She coordinated exactly!
I’m not the least bit surprised no one in the media is talking about this. When it comes to Kate doing wrong, they stick their fingers in their ears and close their eyes. They have to treat her like a glass doll or else they get labeled as bullying a “sick woman”. Never mind the constant daily bullying of a mixed-race woman for living.
The media will remain silent because they do not want to offend the crown in public, why do you think Trump wants to be a king, that crown has a lot of power💰. I applaud Meghan and Harry for surviving that horror show 🙁 THIS IS A FAMILY FROM HELL😏
Well, I suppose one way to avoid clashing is to match…
This story was all over social media with the Squaddies posting all of those side by side pictures of Keen and Meghan. But now thanks to the so-called “peace summit” the page has been turned. No one cares about Chuck, Camilla and Incandescent except in relation to the Sussexes. The palace has to always protect Kate because that is all they have. So its fine for BP to drag her but they can’t have the rest of the public doing the same.
I wonder if the story of the ‘peace pact’ was leaked to divert attention away from Archer.
At least one outlet covered it, lol. The tabloids actively have to pretend that Kate is not a creepy stalker obsessed with copying Meghan.
Surprisingly, there has been a really disparaging article about the bullying of Meghan in one of our conservative newspapers, The Australian. The conservatives are almost always pro-monarchy, so pro-William and Kate and anti-Harry and Meghan.
I would link it but it’s behind a paywall. Point is, people are noticing the disparate treatment of Meghan compared to the others.
Keeeeeep posting those side-by-sides, Kaiser. All the public Instagram did was confirm wear was already known.
I’m in the camp it was not purposeful, it’s just TOO cringe and embarrassing for all involved, hence the hasty unfollows. And the radio silence on reporting it will just let it become a a forgotten rumour like so many of the others!
I wonder if Kate got Archer to follow everyone close to Meghan in the hope of digging up some dirt so that it could be delivered to the press.
Good point. Both things could be true (copy keening and trying to find dirt), they’re not exclusive.
Kate or Carole could definitely be looking for dirt to sell. I think they’ve been feeding the press for years.
I bet you that Kate and mother are STILL following Meghan-related sites for information and inspiration (oh, let’s just be honest — downright copying). To this day, they couldn’t remember that Kate also knew how to make jam until Meghan’s” As Ever” products debuted?
At least something good will probably come of this press-wise, if we see the end of “Meghan copies Kate!” articles. The Fail and other tabloids know if they try that one now, the squad has tons of ammunition (thanks, Natasha!) to turn it back on Kate.
“…it’s fascinating to watch as the British media has collectively decided that there’s nothing to see, report or investigate about Natasha Archer.”
Their silence is purposeful, just as their oft repeated lies and misinformation about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex … because they are trying to embed in stone their narratives in ChatGPT LLMs.
I had an interesting conversation with ChatGPT when it repeated misinformation about the Sussexes. I asked why they were not reporting the truth and it said because they only report “patterns” they pick up, they do NOT analyse for the truth unless asked.
I imagine all the tabs also stalk Meghan on instagram and twitter. Archer’s actions are curious. Her husband is a Getty photographer, but is he still going to be Kate’s go-to? Would Natasha’s actions affect her husband’s access to photograph royal events?
Looking at the way this “stylist” dresses like an overgrown doll baby, it’s no surprise how her client looks, unless of course she’s copying Meghan (badly). Isn’t her Dad a con artist who became a wealthy auteur? That wouldn’t fly if this chick were middle or working class, not with this set of people.
I was thinking that myself about her abilities as a stylist. Who would want to take fashion advice from her.
I have the weird theory that Kate was actually using Archer’s IG account to stalk Meghan and when Archer tried to get her account back after quitting she forgot that they had agreed together to stalk Meghan through IG and was like “oh sh*t !”
I think an entire file could be made at this point of all the similar looks K has copied and the different style choices she’s adopted from Meghan 😂😭
What Kate most wants to wear is Meghan’s husband. As if she were anywhere near his league.
It’s very interesting that nobody in the British press except GB news picked up this story. If this was Meghan the British press would be printing 100s of stories about this.
The power the Windsors have nowadays over the rota is horrifying. Until Meghan came on the scene, Willy and Keener were regularly lambasted for their laziness by the same press that struggles to embiggen them now. What deal did they make that gave them the power to bury stories like this? This should have been front page news across the globe. Meghan has been absolutely crucified by the rota starting with Keener’s leak about her fake white lady tears. Keener has blatantly copied Meghan’s clothes and social media to an extent that she should have been called out, especially since Keener “can’t put a foot out of line” when she is wearing clothes and presenting herself like Meghan who is constantly slammed for not “fitting in.”