GB News was the only British outlet to write about Natasha Archer’s Instagram

The past week has been surprisingly busy with royal news and royal gossip – a secret peace summit between King Charles and the Sussexes’ representatives, the Macrons’ state visit to the UK, the Waleses’ appearances at Wimbledon and more. But it’s fascinating to watch as the British media has collectively decided that there’s nothing to see, report or investigate about Natasha Archer. Archer worked for the Princess of Wales for fifteen years, and one of Archer’s biggest tasks was as Kate’s “unofficial stylist.” By all indications, Archer would have soon become the stylist to the queen consort, so why did she suddenly quit? And why did she make her Instagram public, revealing the accounts she’s been following for years? Accounts like… all of the Duchess of Sussex’s close friends and associates, Meghan’s own IG account, people associated with Archewell, and accounts tracking Meghan’s style. For days, I’ve watched as the British tabloids – who love to make mountains out of molehills when it comes to everything about Harry and Meghan – collectively agree to ignore Archer’s social media moves. All British outlets except for GB News, who threw the first (and only) brick.

Natasha Archer, who served as Princess Kate’s stylist and personal assistant for 15 years, has been discovered following social media accounts belonging to Meghan Markle and her inner circle. The revelation came after Archer’s previously private Instagram account was made public following news of her departure from royal service. Eagle-eyed royal watchers quickly noticed that Archer had been following Meghan’s personal Instagram account and her lifestyle brand, As Ever. However, as soon as the discovery began circulating online, Archer swiftly unfollowed these accounts, along with several others connected to the Duchess of Sussex. Among those Archer had been following were Daniel Martin, Meghan’s makeup artist, and several of the Duchess’s close friends. These included actress Abigail Spencer, the Duchess’s former close friend Jessica Mulroney, Pilates instructor Heather Dorak, Delfina Blaquier, and former Archewell employee Mandana Dayani. The extent of Archer’s monitoring extended beyond Meghan’s inner circle to royal fashion finders. One account she previously followed was What Meghan Wore, a popular blog dedicated to documenting the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe choices. The discovery prompted immediate action from Archer, who began rapidly unfollowing these accounts once royal enthusiasts started noticing and discussing her Instagram activity on social media platforms. Archer’s Instagram following has undergone a dramatic reduction since making her account public. Initially following over 1,700 accounts, she has now cut this number to just 363 at the time of writing. The mass unfollowing began after royal observers started documenting her connections to Meghan’s circle. The timing of these changes coincided with Archer’s transition away from her position as Kate’s assistant, marking a significant shift in her social media presence. Many of Kate’s fans defended Archer following accounts linked to the Duchess of Sussex, with one proposing that monitoring Meghan’s style choices could help “avoid clashes” in royal wardrobes.

Ah, yes, Archer was totally following Abigail Spencer, Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier and Mandana Dayani… to ensure that Kate didn’t clash with Meghan! That’s totally it, you guys! I wonder how Kate fans explain Kate’s complete “Meghan makeover” for the past eight years, especially with the new evidence that Kate’s stylist was stalking everyone around Meghan. I mean… these people will never acknowledge what’s right in front of their faces, so it is what it is. But the media side of this is interesting to watch, especially given the failed attempts by the Mail (and other outlets) to try to convince people that Meghan has been “copying” Kate.

