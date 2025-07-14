Trump calls Rosie O’Donnell a ‘threat to humanity,’ threatens to revoke her citizenship

Embed from Getty Images
I got stuck in crap traffic on Sunday after visiting with my mother, and it turned out to be all thanks to the president. Felon47 attended the Fifa Club World Cup final, where he was resoundingly booed along with cabinet members AG Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Barbie Kristi Noem. All three of them — Trump, Bondi, Noem — have been killing it lately with threatening new tariffs, denying Epstein’s client list, and not responding to the Texas floods. Of course by “killing it,” I mean these three horse’s asses of the apocalypse have been enacting their special blend of incompetence-meets-criminal, with American lives carelessly in the balance. So over the weekend Trump deployed his favored tactic: starting a random social media offensive, this time against Rosie O’Donnell. Rosie and Don have history, but Rosie and her youngest child Clay now live in Ireland, a move Rosie made after the 2024
election dereliction. Even so, Trump just declared her a “threat to humanity” and is threatening to revoke her US citizenship. I call foul.
“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump, 79, wrote in a social media post on Saturday, July 12.
“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he added.
O’Donnell, 63, posted several responses to Trump’s threat about one hour later. On Instagram, the comedian shared a screenshot of Trump’s post, writing, “The president of the USA has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is — a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself.”
‘This is why I moved to Ireland, she continued. “He is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity — I stand in direct opposition [to] all he represents – so do millions of others.”
“U gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence #nevertrump,” O’Donnell added.
The A League of Their Own actress then shared a screenshot of her Instagram post on TikTok, writing that the president is a “disgrace to all our beautiful country stands for,” and adding that he is a “mentally ill untreated criminal.”
“Had u grown up in NY – as I did – u would know what a total fool he is. Add me to the list of people who oppose him at every turn […] It’s now or never America,” she continued.
In a separate Instagram post, O’Donnell posted a photo of Trump next to his former friend and disgraced late millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 after being charged with multiple offenses relating to the sex trafficking of minors.
“You want to revoke my citizenship?” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Go ahead and try. I’m not yours to silence. I never was.”
O’Donnell shared the photo amid the recent public outcry relating to Epstein’s death — specifically the claims that the Trump administration grossly mishandled the investigation into the case and its aftermath.
First, Donald Trump calling anyone other than himself a “threat to humanity,” let alone “not in the best interests” of the country, is the height of projection and hypocrisy. (Also, it’s “interest” not “interests,” but bad grammar is the least of this man’s crimes…) Second, Rosie totally has his number in her assessment that he’s “a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity.” Third, Rosie has been sporting some fantastic eyewear lately. (Not on the same level as the first two items, I know, but it’s not like I can just turn off my sartorial eye!!) Anyway, I hope Rosie and Clay (and their pooch Kuma!) hold onto their peace in Ireland. And that the Felon continues to get booed at sportsball games. And that the MAGAts keep turning on him over the bungling of the Epstein files.
Lastly: Rosie, I’m in your corner! But “ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence” loses some impact, as written.
Note by CB: Since Kismet wrote this story, Rosie has responded to Trump on both TikTok and Instagram. She wrote, in part, “18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours… go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan.” Damn!
“King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan” 😂😂😂
Truly, this is an excellent nickname. I never watched GoT, but even I know that Joffrey is one of the most hateful and hated characters. Rosie has always had a way with words!
Tangerine Joffrey it is! I was getting bored of saying felon all the time. Thanks, Rosie!
I stand with Rosie. Never back down. Stay safe Mama Bear.
Just to be clear, the 🍊💩 stain does not have the power to revoke anyone’s citizenship. I wish the complicit media would state this unequivocally in every story reporting this along with the fact that it’s extremely concerning that this deluded, demented dummy thinks he can do anything he wants.
I’m about to join Rosie in Ireland.
Ireland is high on my list of places too. Any CBs in Ireland want to comment on feelings about Americans coming over who love the history and climate and would work hard to meaningfully contribute to the economy?
Ireland has a horrible housing crisis right now. It wouldn’t be a great time to emigrate there.
Consider anywhere but Dublin (i live in Dublin)…it is very poor value between rents, groceries, bars etc. The city centre has become quite run down and we never have enough police to deal with the anti social scumbags.
We have good broadband though 🙂
Other than that, as long as you’re not MAGA, ye are all are welcome.
(Ye is our y’all 😉 )
Getting all of my documents sorted to start the application process for myself and my kids. I’m first generation so I hope it’s easy and we can get passports and have options for my trans son. I just can’t believe how bad it’s gotten so quickly.
We need more like Rosie, but we can’t all afford to move to Ireland. So let’s vote every Republican out of office.
This exactly.
I am so glad that I pressed my husband to get his Irish passport…but I hope that we will not have to resort to taking advantage of it!
I enjoy when he swerves across eight lanes of traffic to attack someone who was more rich and famous than he was IN THE 90s. His addled brain is so clearly stuck in that decade, and his pathetic, insecurity is always on raging display when someone like that comes out of the woodwork.
We will take care of Rosie for you until it’s safe for her to return. We love having her on our gorgeous little Isle. Conor McGregor bought a million bots to spout far right nonsense online, but please know if you see any ‘Ireland for the Irish’ rubbish online that we had our elections in February and the hard right parties received 1.5% of the vote between them. Not even one of them got a seat.
Éirinn go Brách 🇮🇪
Thank you, Rosie! Your response made my weekend. Mango’s limited, rotted brain really can’t handle a woman without mutilating plastic surgery who isn’t a sycophant, let alone one that consistently stands up to him. I wish more celebrities would stand up to him with a full chest the way Rosie did this weekend. How has burying the “Epstein files” while launching a random attack on a woman who moved across the Atlantic to protect her family gone over with the brain dead magats?
Am I remembering correctly that Rosie was friends with his second wife and knows exactly how vile he is?
This guy is sick. He’s drunk with power given to him by congress and the supreme court and using it like any good mob boss to squash his enemies.
I’m still stunned watching this country being dismantled by some z-list, reality show loser and his cabal of flying monkeys.
It’s an insane threat, but let’s not dismiss it. Threatening to strip an American of her citizenship falls under the same category as “looking into” deporting American citizens to El Salvador. This is how he test-balloons new ideas he wants to try: he floats them in the public sphere to test the reaction.
You are spot on Lucy! This is exactly what he is doing! And Rosie is the test case. This won’t stop at Rosie. We already know he wants to revoke the citizenships of all non-Whites and Democrats, as well as anyone who opposes him. This is his endgame.
I remember when he floated the idea of having multiple concentration camps in the US to house US citizens – the media responded with deafening silence for the most part. Now there are pop up concentration camps and yes, they will put US citizens in there to die.
This is where my brain went first too. Rosie is an American-born citizen, whose mother was a natural-born citizen as well. Threatening to revoke her citizenship is a move only a dictator makes, which makes it make perfect sense for Trump. If people should be angry about anything, it should be this because it makes everyone unsafe – but his followers are too stupid and blind to see why this is everything they should be railing against.
🎯
As a Chelsea hater I hope they’re crying about having this orange buffoon on all of their photos from the FCWC final, that is exactly what they deserve.
Cheers to all who booed!
And no doubt the Supreme Court would find that Trump could INDEED do that, and the Congress would be mute. What happened to three branches of government? All power keeps funneling to the would-be dictator. That’s how dictators are made. Very scary.