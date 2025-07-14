Trump calls Rosie O’Donnell a ‘threat to humanity,’ threatens to revoke her citizenship

Embed from Getty Images

I got stuck in crap traffic on Sunday after visiting with my mother, and it turned out to be all thanks to the president. Felon47 attended the Fifa Club World Cup final, where he was resoundingly booed along with cabinet members AG Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Barbie Kristi Noem. All three of them — Trump, Bondi, Noem — have been killing it lately with threatening new tariffs, denying Epstein’s client list, and not responding to the Texas floods. Of course by “killing it,” I mean these three horse’s asses of the apocalypse have been enacting their special blend of incompetence-meets-criminal, with American lives carelessly in the balance. So over the weekend Trump deployed his favored tactic: starting a random social media offensive, this time against Rosie O’Donnell. Rosie and Don have history, but Rosie and her youngest child Clay now live in Ireland, a move Rosie made after the 2024 election dereliction. Even so, Trump just declared her a “threat to humanity” and is threatening to revoke her US citizenship. I call foul.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump, 79, wrote in a social media post on Saturday, July 12. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he added. O’Donnell, 63, posted several responses to Trump’s threat about one hour later. On Instagram, the comedian shared a screenshot of Trump’s post, writing, “The president of the USA has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is — a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself.” ‘This is why I moved to Ireland, she continued. “He is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity — I stand in direct opposition [to] all he represents – so do millions of others.” “U gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence #nevertrump,” O’Donnell added. The A League of Their Own actress then shared a screenshot of her Instagram post on TikTok, writing that the president is a “disgrace to all our beautiful country stands for,” and adding that he is a “mentally ill untreated criminal.” “Had u grown up in NY – as I did – u would know what a total fool he is. Add me to the list of people who oppose him at every turn […] It’s now or never America,” she continued. In a separate Instagram post, O’Donnell posted a photo of Trump next to his former friend and disgraced late millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 after being charged with multiple offenses relating to the sex trafficking of minors. “You want to revoke my citizenship?” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Go ahead and try. I’m not yours to silence. I never was.” O’Donnell shared the photo amid the recent public outcry relating to Epstein’s death — specifically the claims that the Trump administration grossly mishandled the investigation into the case and its aftermath.

First, Donald Trump calling anyone other than himself a “threat to humanity,” let alone “not in the best interests” of the country, is the height of projection and hypocrisy. (Also, it’s “interest” not “interests,” but bad grammar is the least of this man’s crimes…) Second, Rosie totally has his number in her assessment that he’s “a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity.” Third, Rosie has been sporting some fantastic eyewear lately. (Not on the same level as the first two items, I know, but it’s not like I can just turn off my sartorial eye!!) Anyway, I hope Rosie and Clay (and their pooch Kuma!) hold onto their peace in Ireland. And that the Felon continues to get booed at sportsball games. And that the MAGAts keep turning on him over the bungling of the Epstein files.

Lastly: Rosie, I’m in your corner! But “ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence” loses some impact, as written.

Note by CB: Since Kismet wrote this story, Rosie has responded to Trump on both TikTok and Instagram. She wrote, in part, “18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours… go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan.” Damn!

