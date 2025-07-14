“Superman had the third largest opening weekend of the year” links

Superman had a great opening weekend! It opened with $122 million domestic, $95 million international. It’s the third largest opening of the year. [Pajiba]
Look beyond the masks and you’ll see some really terrible designs at the Maison Margiela show. This looks like Project Runway sh-t. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is it not clocking to you that Justin Bieber is standing on business? [LaineyGossip]
How David Corenswet transformed his body for Superman. [Socialite Life]
Spoilers for the Love Island finale! [Just Jared]
Rihanna wore Saint Laurent! [RCFA]
Richard Dreyfuss hospitalized. [Seriously OMG]
In case you’re following the Ken Paxton divorce situation. [Jezebel]
Jannik Sinner’s romantic history. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump really doesn’t care about Republican states. [Buzzfeed]
My gawd he’s wearing that suit.
Thanks for another pic of the hot, blond one.🤟
Superman was alot of fun. If I wanted to lean into the sub-tonal political stuff I could, but meh. David brought a good superhero to life, Nicholas Hoult did his work superbly as Lex Luthor. I loved the Justice Gang and the soundtrack wasn’t bad either. And the dog. Oh the dog. Krypto was an absolute delight.
More Krypto!
More Mr. Terrific!
More Eve taking selfies!
I’m really not surprised that the new SM would do well. Many of us have been nostalgic for the light hearted Chris Reeves SM days. The $200+M opening proved that.
No one should be surprised about Trump. He has always been.. well.. Trump, A monster. Now surrounded by monsters, supported by monsters, enlisting and giving free rein to monsters.
Totally agree on all counts. I have never seen any charisma there what so ever. As a matter of fact, I blame him for my May 23, 2017 heart attack. I have spent my entire adult life fighting for women’s and everyone else’s rights. So when I had a heart attack, I was somewhat mystified because I was in the best shape of my life, had low cholesterol, low blood pressure, and I had never smoked. After I had one stent installed, I asked my cardiologist how on earth I could have had a heart attack under these circumstances. He said “stress”. Aha, said I, that explains it. I had a “Trump attack”. I had been under extreme stress ever since the 2016 election and watching Trump destroy and undermine everything I cared about. (Little did I know he was just warming up!)
My cardiologist laughed uproariously and after that, every time I was in his office for a followup, If he had a new staff person, he would say to me, “Mrs WaterDragon can you tell so and so what caused your heart attack.” and I would respond, “Oh, you mean my Trump attack” and we would all have a good laugh.
@wolfmamma – agree