Princess Kate wore a blue Roksanda to the 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final together, with their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The final was between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and it genuinely looks like both George and Charlotte are huge Alcaraz fans and they were sort of disappointed when Sinner won. Still, when Sinner visited the Royal Box after his win, Charlotte did ask him to sign a tennis ball. Reportedly, she asked him to sign it for Louis, who apparently isn’t allowed at Wimbledon. People suggested that Louis is too young for the Royal Box? Sure. But they also know that Louis can’t sit still for three-plus hours.

As for fashion… there’s some confusion about why George and William were in ties and jackets… that is the dress code for the Royal Box for men and boys. All men have to wear a tie and jacket of some variety. Now, do I think William and George both should have worn light linen suits given the heat? Sure. Kate wore a blue Roksanda dress, which is new-to-us. It’s pretty. It emphasized her thinness more than anything else she’s worn recently. The Daniella Draper necklace was way too “heavy” for this dress. She also wore and carried an LK Bennett hat, plus Cartier earrings and Ralph Lauren shoes.

A word about the meet-and-greet in the Royal Box for Jannik Sinner…in the old, pre-pandemic days, the champion’s visit to the Royal Box was more of a receiving line where the champion could also speak to some of the other people who attended the final, like tennis legends and celebrities. There was a famous moment when Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title in 2016 and he greeted Benedict Cumberbatch and asked if Bendy was making another season of Sherlock. But in the past few years, they’ve basically roped off the area so the champion can only speak to Kate and her children. It’s the weirdest thing – champions should be able to speak to other people in the Royal Box besides Kate and the kids.