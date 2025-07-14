Princess Kate wore a blue Roksanda to the 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final together, with their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The final was between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and it genuinely looks like both George and Charlotte are huge Alcaraz fans and they were sort of disappointed when Sinner won. Still, when Sinner visited the Royal Box after his win, Charlotte did ask him to sign a tennis ball. Reportedly, she asked him to sign it for Louis, who apparently isn’t allowed at Wimbledon. People suggested that Louis is too young for the Royal Box? Sure. But they also know that Louis can’t sit still for three-plus hours.
As for fashion… there’s some confusion about why George and William were in ties and jackets… that is the dress code for the Royal Box for men and boys. All men have to wear a tie and jacket of some variety. Now, do I think William and George both should have worn light linen suits given the heat? Sure. Kate wore a blue Roksanda dress, which is new-to-us. It’s pretty. It emphasized her thinness more than anything else she’s worn recently. The Daniella Draper necklace was way too “heavy” for this dress. She also wore and carried an LK Bennett hat, plus Cartier earrings and Ralph Lauren shoes.
A word about the meet-and-greet in the Royal Box for Jannik Sinner…in the old, pre-pandemic days, the champion’s visit to the Royal Box was more of a receiving line where the champion could also speak to some of the other people who attended the final, like tennis legends and celebrities. There was a famous moment when Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title in 2016 and he greeted Benedict Cumberbatch and asked if Bendy was making another season of Sherlock. But in the past few years, they’ve basically roped off the area so the champion can only speak to Kate and her children. It’s the weirdest thing – champions should be able to speak to other people in the Royal Box besides Kate and the kids.
Apart from that ridiculous bow I like this dress. Obviously William was tasked to wear all the shiny buttons this time. Not a good look on him.
William’s outfit really is atrocious.
OMG William’s jacket was so bad. Obvious collar neck gap and no shirt cuff peeking through at the wrists. It appeared to be a bit short as well, paired with some tired looking khakis. There’s no excuse for this poor tailoring.
He’s dressing like his father !
Beyond the bows, this dress is fantastic. I want it. The color is very nice on her. Simple lines and clean uncluttered outfits always look so much better on her.
Leather heels. Not suede. Only a watch. No random bracelet.
She did really well. Except for the shoulder bows. But this is by far her best look in a long long time. The red dress for that dinner had simplicity too and favored her.
I think she read our comments.
I’ve tried to write this 4 times.
Her jewelry needs to be SIMPLE. this is clashing styles. That necklace is fighting with itself.
She needs a while ass team. Hair/ makeup/ nails for weekly home visits. Skin care experts. Nutritionist. Therapists. So many. And a stylist who can pull rank and can’t be fired.
She’s unraveling before our eyes and it’s hard to watch.
Her undone nails remind me of that picture of the Queen with her coat hanging off her completely crooked outside alone. Just …. Uncared for.
@Friendly Crow – Kate’s fingernails have always been ugly. I think she bites them. Interesting that her daughter Charlotte, who is only 10 years’ old, had bright pink painted fingernails yesterday.
We have different styles. I don’t like the dress at all. Too long (my favorite length is what Brigitte Macron wear, right on the knee, hard to find anywhere).
I think the big necklace is to cover up how skinny her neck and chest look.
Agree–I think she generally looks better in simple styles with clean lines. Unfortunately, she seems to favor fussier styles with bows, ruffles, busy patterns, etc.
I don’t want to body shame but Charlotte’s waist is bigger that her mother’s and she’s a child. Kate has very big issues and unfortunately the press are complicit. How can anyone ignore the crevice in her neck which many photographers often fail to photoshop. This woman is clearly unwell.
It’s really bad. I don’t think we are allowed to say much about it but this seems to be beyond having supposedly had medical treatments.
She needs support. She’s really unwell. And it feels sick to watch her deteriorate before our eyes – even with knowing what she’s done.
Because the media doesn’t care about Kate as a person. They only care about the monarchy, money, their jobs and by reason, the image she projects for the institution. The public are interested in her fashion, which tends to look better on thin women, hence the catwalk models have to be bony.
Something is very wrong. In the video you can see clearly her ribs and sternum. She needs nourishment.
The dramatic weight loss and janky wigs make me think she is not in remission.
Honestly, I think they all look good. Would like to see William and George in a linen suit, but Kate looks really good here. Charlotte is always adorable with her braids.
My gawd, this woman’s styling is so horrendous. None of this goes together – dress, shoes, jewelry, wiglet… It’s all pretty separately, but does not go together at all. On a nice note, Charlotte is beautiful and so cute. I hope she’s a happy child!
She’s upscale Talbots. Yawn.
What is the black bar? She had it on the other day as well.
It’s purple I think, and something to do with Wimbledon
Look it’s OK to pick on the parents as much as we want but leave the kids out of it.
Wimbledon’s official colours are dark purple and green.
Those suede pumps must be right comfy…😉
Love charlottes hair . Always so neatly done .
I really do hate to comment on women’s bodies, lord knows that women can never win you’re either too much or never enough, but I was legitimately shocked to see how skinny she was. I don’t want to concern troll, but surely this cannot be healthy?
Someone noted yesterday that her waist is thinner than Charlotte’s and that’s definitely alarming…on the other hand, her arms and legs are tonned so she continues to exercise..so, I don’t think that her thinness is cancer related..
Yeah, it’s alarming how thin she is. The fact that the camera adds weight to you and she STILL looks this thin isn’t healthy at all.
There were other outlets with pics and it was quite shocking to see how thin she is. Her neck also shows signs. And honestly, her silhouette is not attractive and I think it is also a reason why so many clothes look terrible on her.
Heaven forbid the family not be all color-coordinated, like some 60s singing group.
That dress does not look good on her. She has bad posture and the shoulders are practically up to her ears. The wig and make up are terrible and the only one from that bunch who looks good is Charlotte.
I agree about her posture. It’s atrocious. And the belt is placed too high, so you can see the weird buckling of the fabric from the panels on the bottom half (which shows it’s not tailored to fit her properly)
Her posture has worsen due to her extreme thinness…early osteoporosis, perhaps? I don’t know but I noticed that during the state banquet with the Macrons there was a pillow in her chair only…to help her stay straight?
If she has osteoporosis, why would she be out skiing
@first comment – extreme thinness is known to cause pain when sitting, esp for long periods of time. The fact that they know this and accommodate it while seeming to refuse to offer support or help is unimaginable in its cruelty.
I wonder if Charles recent and more active shunning of Kate is due to her reminding him of Diana and her struggles. And the thought that the public is going to see another slowly disappearing wife of the PoW and remember Diana. And look at how the monarchy treats the women who marry into it.
William’s disdain as his chosen life partner disappears slowly in front of his eyes – after knowing what his mother went through – speaks to his lack of character. This is his life. He needs to accept his past choices and make the best of things. This situation is completely unsustainable. His overt and casual cruel, cutting and disdain for her reflects poorly on him and the entire monarchy. How are the women who marry in still so systematically broken and tortured?!? After Diana, I thought that they had learned something at the very least.
Er, Kate signed up for this “cruelty” with every fibre of her being, even conspiring with her mother. She was with William, including living with him for years, knowing what he was like.
She has never been a “girls’ girl”, standing toe to toe with the sisterhood. She’s a mean girl who was exposed as racist. She never welcomed Meghan, nor even pretended.
She is not the poster girl for the call to arms for support to downtrodden women. She put her entire life on the line to get to this point. She knew what she was getting into, unlike Diana.
Friendly Crow:
The Monarchy learned a lesson, indeed. Public perception must be protected at all costs. Find someone who will not out us in the same way, a harmless and voiceless person who will do as we say because she wants so badly to be here.
The public is easy enough to fool if you spoon feed them enough sugar, and always, cast them a villain. It’s why they literally can not stop talking about Meghan; their world falls apart without her as a center piece of their manipulations.
They *should have* and certainly *could have* learned to be better people, treat women with more respect and dignity, stop shoving others down to get five seconds of good press for yourself, understand the longterm benefit to the principals and the institution, all, of establishing healthy relationships and coping mechanisms. But really, does anyone expect the British Monarchy to do such things?
The waist on her dresses is often placed too high. She has a very long torso and her clothes are not tailored accordingly, which is kind of ridiculous given the resources she has access to.
So her waist is thinner than her Charlotte’s, and Willnot’s jacket is so ugly and ill-fitting it looks like he showed up at a restaurant that requires jackets and they just plucked on from a box in the back because he didn’t have his own. That’s all I got.
William looks like Albert in that jacket.
Albert had an elegant beard not the scruff William wears
Sorry lol. I meant Monaco Albert, not Victoria’s husband. Grace Kelley’s son. He wears those sorts of jackets every now and then and they always make him look terrible.
Doesn’t Kate have a similar dress to this in green? That she wore a few years ago to Wimbledon? She has no imagination when it comes to clothes; she’s either copy-cating her late mother-in-law, her sister-in-law, or wearing the same dress but in a different color. I will admit that this color blue looks good on her.
Yes, she has the exact same dress in yellow that she wore to Wimbledon a few years ago (and also on the Struggle tour?) Wasteful AND unoriginal.
She was really flirting with the champion, Sinner, 20 years her junior … it’s so obvious that she lacks attention from her husband. It’s very unedifying in her position.
Edited to add: I didn’t watch it, as I went to bed, knowing it was all about Kate. I saw some photos and video after work.
That long wig of kates weighs her down. Time for a good hairstyle.
I didn’t realize the change-up that the winners don’t speak to anyone else in the royal box. It would be funny to see the winners interact with Anna Wintour and Matthew McConnaghey. What a bummer.
I agree. I also thought I spotted Seal who congratulated Jannik when he went up to his team’s box.
Before Kate was patron you would see behind the scenes where the winners would mostly chat with former champions. The Duchess of Kent wasn’t shoving her family in the faces of the athletes but kept the focus on the tennis players.
This change to place Kate and her kids above the rest is a very bad look.
I also like the dress and its two-toned, simple skirt is a good break from the frothy skirts. But yeah, a simple skirt emphasizes her thinness and someone already pointed out her waist is smaller than Charlotte’s. The long doll hair is wrong for someone who claims to be affected by the heat, surely a flattering updo that fits under the hat would have made more sense.
The pictures show zero interaction between Kate and William. Was there any interaction, or did William ever smile? He doesn’t look best pleased walking behind her in as she does her patron role.
William looked very surly all day. Something is not right with their marriage. He did smile and looked happy when talking to the King of Spain, who is very handsome.
If this had been harry and Meghan he would have been called the spare. Williams walking in back of Kate and the cheering for keen is not mentioned by the adoring media.
William looked completely detached yesterday…there’s not one picture in which they interact in some way..no festive glances, no hands touching…he only seems to smile when he talked to King Felipe and watching Charlotte.
There was a woman sitting in the next two that William was talking to
Edit next row
He let her touch his back the other day. Probably she couldn’t negotiate for more this week 😭😭 This would be Diana’s life if she accepted her marriage being crowded.
@Tessa – that was Chrissy Evert 🙂
The lack of interaction between them, not even standing together (if t’s not for a photo shoot), using the kids as buffer, shows how disconnected they are as a couple. They’re obviously no longer a couple. Not ONE gesture of genuine affection or care between them. No protective arm around her shoulders, no hand holding, no touch between those two bodies.
Her waist is smaller than her ten year old daughters.
Surely that must be concerning .
She looks happy though , enjoying all the adulation and perks of royalty .
Good lord, that side profile pic is terrifying. Do her supporters honestly think she looks fine?! The “cancer” recovery might have gone well but the other one doesn’t seem to have. Agreed is off-putting how much they seem to use these appearances as private meet-and-greets for their kids.
I think full suits to a sporting match always looks ridiculous but I’m from a much more casual place so maybe it’s not as weird to others.
Had to look up Charlotte’s age. The dress seems a bit young to me but I’m guessing she doesn’t get much choice goe a public appearance. Charlotte looks happy and confident at least which is lovely to see given the environment they’re raised in.
I thought I was the only one who noticed that the kids are getting VIP treatment to meet celebrities, not just at Wimbledon, but Taylor Swift. Is that the only way they can convince them to go? It’s blurring the lines between royalty and celebrity too far. The optics are not good and it doesn’t bode well for the future.
But,but they’re such a down to earth family/s !!
If there was a legitimate change in the Wimbledon meet and greet policy so that it basically turned it into aa private event for the Waleses and their children – that’s really bad. These events are not about the Waleses and the way Kate and William always want to center themselves and their children is off putting.
The children were always going to be raised in a bubble of enormous privilege so I always rolled my eyes when there was talk of them having “normal lives” or W&K being “so hands on.” They’re using different definitions of those terms than most of us would use.
LOL @ First comment.
@Becks: well said. Someone on here yesterday day mentioned that it feels like the plebs are intruding on the royals’ private event. I’d add in other VIPs too, they can’t compete with the royals at Wimbledon.
I realise the ‘bubble of enormous privilege’, but I don’t recall W&H having so much access to AAA-list celebrities like this. It was more under the radar. It could be a sign of the times, but it’s demeaning the BRF because it looks so out of touch in these austere times and staged.
Kudos to Sinner in that video who seemed to not get carried away.
William and Harry definitely got to meet the Spice Girls when they were at the peak of their fame, and other celebrities too.
Oh, I forgot about that. And, Diana invited some supermodels over to KP for William too. But the latter, at least, wasn’t in public view. It’s the audacity that grates with me, anyway.
I don’t have anything to say about her clothes because it’s very uninteresting to me, everything she wears looks the same. But George is looking like, is this going to be my life? He just looks so over it, and that’s a hell of a look to have before you hit your teens. He actually reminds me of Sophie and Edward’s son who always looked like he’d rather be literally anywhere but the Royal event they were at, but that’s reasonable when you’re about 15th in line to the throne not when you’re third. I don’t believe for one second they’ll let him leave if he wanted to so I hope they get it together behind the scenes.
He’s the future King, so no comparison to Sophie and Ed’s kid. He has to get used to it.
I mean that’s kind of what I said since I was comparing how they both looked over it at events but that was fine for Edward’s kid and wouldn’t be fine for him. Doesn’t mean you can’t point out that it sucks that a kid that’s not even in their teen years just looks supremely over it, and rarely seems excited. It’s not like this family is well known for letting people operate outside of the grain.
My point was that he’s William II, he will grow up with massive privileges that S&E’s kid won’t get, ever. He’ll inherit the Duchy of Cornwall once William is King. I don’t feel sorry for him. He can remove himself from the line of succession at 18 if he so wants.
I don’t feel sorry for over-privileged kids. I feel sorry for ones who have no choice, who go hungry and without shoes, a proper home and safety.
But, to be clear, I’m republican and want to be able to vote for my own head of state. That colours my views.
I feel sorry for George, he looks shy, it will be a difficult life for him. If only Charlotte had been the first born, she has oodles of confidence.
If George doesn’t want to be heir, he can give it up for his sister. Anne has always struck me as being in the mould of her parents, while Chuck was the incapable type.
Charlotte also looks more confident so if George doesn’t want the Crown, he has the choice. Except the hangers on like his grandmother would not be happy.
Exactly, but he won’t because the perks are too good. His parents are giving him a dose of the privileges on offer, without any of the work.
I mean he can, in 6 years. Doesn’t mean he’s not going to be immensely screwed up until then. And I guess I just have sympathy for children regardless of how privileged they are that live in a clearly dysfunctional environment. Yes that dysfunctional environment has mansions and police escorts but it’s not like emotional issues are negated by being wealthy.
I mean you could have said the same for Harry back in the day. He did leave and still struggled immensely, not even touching on how they treated him within the institution and how they’re treating him after he left.
I grew up in a working class family, each of us having had to work our backsides off for everything, so my views are perhaps different. I was painfully shy, but I of course never had George’s privilege. So, no, I won’t feel sorry for him. Ever. He will be my King and head of state, despite any credentials he has or lacks, or any that I or my descendants have had to work for.
I wouldn’t say the same thing about Harry because he wasn’t born to be King. He knew he was treated differently to William and that is a whole other conversation.
Agreed—George looks so done. And privilege is no substitute for a life of your own. It’s often a trap with trappings.
Ok family outting for photos done ✔️. Children seated between the loving couple ✔️. Vacation disappearance can begin✔️.
Loving couple? This is the most surly I’ve seen William look.
Yes I know I was being sarcastic.
Thanks, thought it was odd. A bit slow today.
No problem Convict it happens. It’s also Monday. I blame Mondays for lots of things lol.
@ Susan Collins, true. I’m still frustrated at Wimbledon being all about Kate. I’m a real tennis fan and it has turned me off. I can’t recall the last time I missed a GS final – even if I watched a replay at a more suitable time.
I’m looking forward to the US Open so we have none of this obsequious nonsense. That said, Wimbledon directors ought to be ashamed.
See them in September then? 😂
So once again they think the men are more important than the women?
As usual the media talk s about Louis not going and his cheeky antics.
The bunch of fabric on her left shoulder (bow?) is awful. The shape of the dress neckline is not good, not suitable for her. The only thing the dress is doing is emphasizing her thinness (as Kaiser already mentioned).
Like the color, hate the limp rag hanging off her shoulder, wish she’d wear more interesting shoes.
I really love the dress but totally agree about the shoes. Tan doesn’t go with this color dress at all — something that’s open-toe and either black or metallic would be much, much better.
I’m old enough to remember when Meghan was destroyed for carrying a hat into the royal box.
Kate’s thinness actually made me gasp in this dress and my first thought was “how is no one in her life helping her” – not her husband, not her mother, not her sister, no one. She is withering away to nothing and people are applauding – literally and figuratively.
Charlotte’s dress looks a lot like the one Kate wore to the polo event two years ago.
Her appearance in the side photo is horrifying. I invite anyone who doesn’t see it to cover up her face as that shows the full extent of her condition.
I go back to wondering if last year’s situation was related more to this than what was said to the public. Some treatments require hospitalization for several weeks.
Oh, I clocked that hat immediately. She not only carried it, she wore it. A great, big, broad-rimmed hat. But, but, but, protocol, the royal box, dress code, etc., etc., etc. 🙄
She wanted to channel scarlett at the barbecue
I wonder if that hat blocked the view of the person sitting behind her. I always thought that was the reason why I never saw anyone wearing hats at Wimbledon – that they where banned.
@Chrissy — hats are not banned at Wimbledon – they literally hand them out to the crowd in high heat.
Meghan has been wearing a lot of big sun hats lately; this was yet another page in Kate’s (Natasha Archer’s?!) giant book of cos-playing Meghan.
Right?! So hats *are* allowed in the Royal Box now? And aren’t going to cause a massive meltdown about rule-breaking, sullying the shades of Wimbledon, etc.?
I like the color and cut of the dress on her. The bow needs to go and the skirt is a bit too long. The necklace is too much of a statement and needed to be more delicate.
Does Kate ever wear open toed shoes? She seems to favor pumps with dresses and I wonder if there’s a Royal thing about not showing toenails. Or maybe she doesn’t like her toenails (my sister is like that). Sometimes a peep toe or heeled sandal is the way to go but I don’t seem to recall her choosing them. To me they are both also more comfortable than close toed pumps.
Charlotte looks lovely.
Early in the marriage she did wear open toes at some nighttime event, with red toenails. It caused a bit of a stir at the time. I’d say she likes closed shoes so she can wear stockings and her feet are not her best feature. In the dating years, she was papped showing very dirty feet.
Yes she’s worn open toed shoes a fair amount before. some of her wedges are peep toe and she has several evening shoes are open. She notably wore a pair of heeled sandals with a two piece floral dress in Poland…..to visit a concentration camp.
Thanks becks, wasn’t aware, but don’t follow her fashion that closely. Typical that she would wear inappropriate shoes to a concentration camp. That ranks with the hot fuchsia number to the 9/11 memorial.
I think there is a royal thing about open toed shoes.
No, there isn’t. Not for Kate, at least.
I agree the shoes don’t go, but she has a large bunion on at least one foot that I remember seeing a few years back. Open sandals aren’t an option for her. I have no doubt she wears them on her many vacations, but not for official duties.
None of this goes with anything else.
This dress or something similar (minus the bow, ideally) in a dark purple would have coordinated better with the bow. An ivory or navy hat.
I don’t know, I know she likes to match her clothes to her ring and I don’t blame her, but the clashing of blue, black / purple, tan…it sets off my OCD tendencies.
Dark purple is a real wombledon colour, unlike that mauve dress she wore last year which I thought was ghastly.
Kate’s entire MO is not to connect her absurdly expensive outfits. Nothing goes together, even when she attempts matching! It’s hilarious how awful she is at everything, including clothes which should be easy, especially with her million pound budget 🤣🤣🤣
The colour of the dress is ok but it does precious little to camoflauge how emaciated she is. In the video it’s quite apparent that she has a very bony chest and the heavily padded bra does not hide this either.
I do not understand how anyone in Kate’s circle who see her regularly cannot see how she is drying up and seek help for her. She is vanishing in plain site.
I’m pretty sure that everyone would blame cancer for this…
If so they must assume she’d had it for many years prior … since the engagement, at the latest. Fact is, she’s been fading away for decades.
Her fans definitely blame the cancer. There was lots of “how dare you” mention her weight, she’s recovering from cancer”comments on a FB page I stumbled on. I don’t like to talk about women’s bodies, but she is, as folks said above, disappearing in front of our eyes
But Kate said she is cancer free and in remission. If that was the reason for how thin she is she should be gaining some weight back. The truth is she has been scary thin since she married in.
As I said above, she was dangerously thin during the wedding preparations. There was a photo of her shopping in a simple black dress and low brown heels, lol, where she looked frightening. But she was losing weight years prior, if you followed them back then, it was obvious. She was a healthy weight at her uni graduation and looked very different.
She looked better immediately after chemo in the Summers Eve commercial than she does now. Most chemo patients regain weight after treatment ends, they don’t lose more weight. Some post-chemo drugs (Tamoxifen, Raloxifene) are even associated with weight gain.
Cancer typically doesn’t make people cachectic, until the end.
She has been wasting away since after Louis was born and the affair rumours were in full throttle and neither the media nor her old lady fans in Leeds make any mention of it. It’s disturbing. And why are William’s fists and jaw always so clenched in her presence?
Worse, her old lady fans drool about how slender and stylish she looks, as if this were the perfect body weight.
Anyone who criticises her weight is accused of being fat, plain and frumpy – oh, and “jealous”.
Unfortunately, the media is complicit to this..I remember an article back when she gave birth to Louis which praised her literally for loosing her pregnancy weight very fast….and I also remember how much they criticised Meghan for taking her time to lose it …
Meghan was refused mental health help when she was pregnant, perhaps they have also refused it for Kate as poor mental health was considered to be unacceptable in the past.
Then, she should leave.. for her well-being and her children’s….I mean, she has a daughter! She should better think the kind of example she wants to be for her..
Ralph Lauren dressed many male celebrities in suits in summer appropriate fabrics. Surely they could have picked a linen or seersucker suit for George.
Kate should stick to separates, peplum tops and full skirts. It is no longer about fashion. I don’t want to say more.
I thought it is made clear, albeit by her mumbling, that Kate skipped Ascot because of mental health not because of heat.
The two-tone blue with bow looks like a daytime version of the evening blue she copied off Meghan.
Another thought, she looks tired and puffy under the eyes. Too many drinks?
The hat and the dress do not match.
The dress is very frumpy and extremely unflattering. It does her no favours except for emphasising how worryingly thin she has become. The cynic within me thinks it could have been a deliberate choice to prove how “ill” she is, given all the recent criticism about her lack of work.
I agree about the dress, not sure about the strategy to appear ill. I think she is actually ill.
Unwilling to Work drop another bombshell on Saturday, asking a tennis player, if he practices a lot, you should have seen the look on his face.
Was that Sinner? I’ll have to watch it again!
😳
What an idiot.
I’ll repeat what I said yesterday if Kate is going to wear custom versions of a dress she already has in her closet it’s better that she just rewear the old dress. This dress is almost identical to the dress she wore last year and the yellow one she wore a few years ago.
Love the dress, except for the Twee bow. Perhaps she’s better dressed with Tash gone.
William’s jacket is just killing me. It’s tough to pull off the double breasted thing and he doesn’t have it. And that pocket rag! I could see a neat pocket square a la Ricky Ricardo, but not this. Bunched up. Just like Chuckles.
Kate looks like she always does which to me is “blah”. But I can’t get over that electric blue jacket on William. It looks like a hotel worker uniform. Or some kind of theater usher. He should be running over to get the bags or take a drink order.
The dress, which is a lovely color, hangs on her and seems to drag her bust down. It really doesn’t look that good on her. She’s become a literal clothes hanger, especially from the side. She’s getting thinner and thinner and no one cares enough to say something? KKKhate has no friends.
That ring and title are cursed. Where is her mother or sister? Does anyone in her life care? And no it’s not from the precancerous cells, this has been going on for years.
Some of the public like her thin and she knows it. This DM comment from some older guy, I presume, says it all. “Kate has had 3 children and has managed to keep her slim figure. Pay attention, ladies.” She is being praised for her thinness, imo.
It’s not the ring or the title; it’s the institution.
She learned to suppress her appetite by smoking from her mother and spent high school competing with her sister over burning calories and who was the fittest and thinnest. Part of her wedding coverage was about how for the first time, she was thinner than Pippa. And it’s unpopular to say because Pippa is undoubtedly stronger but Pippa isn’t looking very good, either. So no – I’m sure they’re envious of her, if not delighted.
I love her sun hat. Color of the dress is good on her but the fabric looks heavy for the weather and IMO the style is too formal to wear for this event.
That bow … shudder …
Do they not make clothes in summer cottons in England? Don’t answer that. I know they do. But Kate doesn’t seem to buy them — for herself or for poor George, who’s stuck wearing that dark suit.
And William looks like he got dressed at a frat house, with clothes borrowed from hungover frat bros.
More importantly, if this family were at all a functional family, someone would be getting Kate help, because she really is wasting away.
It’s really hard to say, I suspect no one cares enough to try to help her. However, I will say, as an adult, (over 18 anyway) it’s really difficult to force anyone into treatment unless they’re on board. I’ve spent the last 2 years actively rejecting numerous offers / pleas / ultimatums to get help for my own illness. If someone isn’t willing to engage, there isn’t a lot others can do.
I hope Kate goes out for burger and fries and pizza after the match. I should not be able to see a cup size indent in her neck and all bones sticking out. Why don’t her parents get her help. I won’t say William because it’s clear he doesn’t give a flying fig about her .
She kept saying stuff, the poor guy just won Wimbledon and she’s obviously saying loads of dumb crap. It looked so awkward? How embarrassing. Sure one bit was, Charlotte loves tennis! Wtf was she saying with all those weird gestures
She really just blathered on! How about asking the guy who won Wimbledon a few questions???
I watched that clip above without sound because I didn’t need to hear what stupid things Kate was going to say. Thus ended up more focused on body language. Kept waiting for Kate to shut up and direct Sinner’s attention to the kids. Charlotte in particular was bouncing with excitement; she may be an Alcaraz fan but cared enough to get signed tennis balls from Sinner and it would have been nice for her to have a brief conversation with him. But Kate just kept flapping her gums, and you could see Charlotte visibly settle down and look resigned. Then Sinner quickly signed for her and George, and left. Poor George looked very solemn and self-contained throughout, and even if he got a signature it wasn’t clear if he really cared or not.
And, agree with the question posed above – who else was up there behind the roped in area where the Wales were? Other people from the royal box who didn’t have an opportunity to speak to Sinner? He ran up the steps, spent a few minutes with Kate & Co., and ran back down again…
Sinner acquitted himself well without being obsequious. Carlos did the same thing last year when Kate tried to move Pippa in for a meet and greet. So unedifying. I wonder if this was why William attended this year? To keep the Midds out.
As Becks and I said, it’s not the best look when Wimbledon is centred around the Waleses. The kids are getting too used to their privilege, IMO. I doubt this would have happened if the late QEII was still alive. Charlotte is acting like this is normal behaviour to have the Wimbledon champion at her disposal. So, I don’t agree that Charlotte should expect to have personal time with Sinner.
Well, I don’t agree with your blanket sentiment further above about not feeling sorry for overprivileged kids. For George and Charlotte (and Louis) this is their world, and however privileged it may be, they still have children’s emotions. Charlotte was acting like a normal, excited kid. At least Will and Kate finally made sure Charlotte got to go somewhere, not just George. It would have been special for her to have a few seconds of Sinner’s attention, and as a parent, I would have enjoyed that for her.
And as far as sympathy for children who have no choice (in their lack of material things), maybe George will be able to chose a different path when he’s 18, but right now, these kids are where they are through no choice of their own. Harry has pointed out both Charles and William are stuck in a gilded cage. So, Charlotte might get to meet Sinner. And George got to meet the Obamas in his family’s apartment when he was 3 years old. I doubt that makes up for the fact that their mother is an attention wh*re, their father openly despises their mother, their parents almost certainly live apart most of the time, and they are all part of the deeply dysfunctional universe that is the RF. YMMV, of course..
You might hold a different view if George wasn’t born to be your head of state and you couldn’t elect your President.
That being said, I do charity work for underprivileged kids who have nothing. As a lawyer, I see what poverty does to a child. That all colours my view somewhat.
See, why couldn’t an underprivileged child meet Sinner instead? It’s the forum that is wrong for this.
I think its an interesting conversation – whether to feel sorry for those kids or not. I do feel sorry for them, just because right now they have no choice in their lives. George will never be asked “what do you want to be when you grow up” bc we know what he will be. And we’ve been told what Charlotte will be – George’s support and wingman, the way Harry was supposed to be for William. They’re used as distractions for their parents’ issues and they are growing up in the public eye, with a press desperate to put labels on them and put them into preconceived boxes.
But they DO live lives of enormous privilege. they are being raised differently from William and Harry, in that it seems they’re being taught to enjoy all the perks of royal life but not being taught the service portion. They’re being taught from a very young age that they are different and special and they DESERVE these standing ovations, these private meet and greets with world class athletes and superstars etc.
I think for some of us that is where the disconnect lies – based on how W&K behave, I have to think the kids are actively being taught that the service aspect of their lives is a burden, something that takes away from Mustique. how is that going to play out at these children grow up?
But then finally…….there are aspects of their lives i would not want. But there are so many kids that have it so much worse that I think its hard to get too caught up in sympathy. I dunno.
William and Harry went to Wimbledon with Diana but they were not front of line for autographs.
The question about these kids is whether any of them will use their privilege for good? Harry has managed to do it. William has not.
George probably can’t be better than his father but perhaps the other two may contribute some of their wealth and privilege to others.
As it stands William and Kate are showing very bad examples. They can’t even do the bread and butter engagements which the other royals have done. And they claim to be more efficient but really end up doing nothing but concerts and soccer matches and tennis.
@ Convict — except “head of state” is an honorary title with no actual power — you do actually vote on your Prime Minister and Parliament which is the governing body.
I get it — he has far more privilege than other children, that isn’t really something to hold against him personally. IMHO.
Becks1–but that sense of superiority is an emotionally-lethal trap on its own. (Margaret’s fate alone proved that. She never could shake her addiction to being royal, and it arguably helped kill her.) It blinds people to real life and what they really need. Fitzgerald’s “The Rich Boy” shows exactly what a long slow death of the soul it is. https://www.enotes.com/topics/rich-boy
Kate looks quite good here, imo. I remember a bright yellow Roksanda sheath dress on Kate during one of her few tours, and I swear I’ve seen this same silhouette in a dress of another colour before. The dress here really emphasizes her skeletal frame though. All those buttons, bows, fake pockets and frills do a lot to cover that fact. Exercise must keep her arms and legs toned, and I guess Botox must keep her face from looking emaciated.
Wonder why Charlotte always has to wear a dress so far below her knees. That lovely little girl is growing up fast!
Nobody could accuse William of being a clotheshorse. Is this his attempt to look suave?
I was wondering about Charlotte’s dress as well. It looks like something Kate herself would wear. And is Charlotte wearing pantyhose in that weather? Those of you with daughters about the same age, is that something they would choose to wear for a similar occasion? Something that required them to look quasi-formal on a hot day? I’m a teacher, and the fourth grade girls at their elementary school graduation this spring did not wear dresses or shoes like that, yet they looked appropriate.
It looks like Kate’s giant M dress, the one she wore to one of Willam’s polo matches. Only Charlotte’s got an added ruffle at the hem, which is absolutely did not need.
I can’t stand the over long dresses. Aging and it’s summer!
Aldo, Botox doesn’t give meat to the face; that’s fillers. Botox freezes the muscles that make lines.
If my daughter was going to be photographed while sitting down, I’d probably recommend she wear a similar length dress to avoid any photos that are unexpectedly revealing. I’ve been at a lot of school programs where I saw too much!!
Yes, that is a good point! Especially in high school and college. But at least they have graduation gowns to cover them!
What did Kate’s black ribbon signify, if anything?
Kate, herself, looks terrible. The clothes and jewelry wear her.
George, as he gets older, doesn’t resemble either parent. He has a sort of Hanoverian look to him.
It’s purple & green, Wimbledon staff/patron.
He has the middleton eyes.
In my opinion, George is a Spencer in his looks. Charlotte has a definite Hanoverian face shape like her father
George looks like William but with the middleton eyes
I see a combination of Spencer and middleton in Charlotte. She does not have the decided Hanoverian profile her father has.
Poor Charlotte looks tense. God knows what went on between Will and Kate before they got there. I wonder if they all drove there together or just met at the event. Even if there were icy glares instead of festive glances (whatever the hell that means), Charlotte is perceptive enough to get it and maybe that’s why she tensed up. I’d hate to be poor Charlotte. She never gets to go anywhere alone with either her mother or father. As she grows older, she’ll suss out more and more.
George and Charlotte always look tense when they are with their parents, particularly when with their mother.
Did Kate ask the winner if he practices a lot?
I did not realize that the dress was a color blocked dress. I like the idea of the dress not the execution!
I actually like this look but she is dangerously, dangerously thin. I wonder if her “bad days” are less related to cancer recovery and more related to her having no energy because she’s not getting the nutrients she needs. She is literally wasting away. That life cannot be worth it, it just cannot.
Charlotte is the only one that looks appropriately dressed for the warm weather (unless Kate’s outfit is a breathable fabric? It doesn’t look it though). They have the money; put George in a lighter, lightweight suit.