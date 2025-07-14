It sounds like Prince William is panicked & enraged about the ‘secret peace summit’

At some point last week, representatives from the Sussexes’ team met with King Charles’s communications secretary in London. The Mail on Sunday published the photos from the meeting and a story was spoon-fed to the Mail: the first steps towards reconciliation, an opening between father and son to at least try to thaw their relationship. The Mail’s coverage did not include any information about Prince William, nor did William have a representative at the meeting. The photos and story landed like a bomb on Saturday evening, and it looks like William’s people spent all of Sunday morning screaming down the phone at various royal reporters. The problem is that William can’t even decide if he wants credit for the meeting or if he feels squeezed out by his father. From the Mail:
While royal experts have claimed a wounded Prince William will feel less inclined to resolve the feud than his father King Charles, they added the monarch would have undoubtedly consulted the heir to the throne before conducting any peace talks with Harry’s aides. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline: ‘The King and Harry are currently, we understood from Harry’s interview on the BBC, not speaking. This meeting obviously is a sign things are moving forward. The King would never have made these moves without William’s support and understanding. William and Catherine are the future of the monarchy.’
‘He has undoubtedly been furious at the way the Sussexes have behaved and undoubtedly regards Harry’s behaviour as treason of a sort. They reportedly have not spoken in over two years. Ideally, the Sussexes might like to drive a wedge between the King and the heir to the throne. They won’t succeed.’
Royal author Phil Dampier added: ‘The King is more anxious to patch things up than William, who I believe will never be close to his brother again. I don’t think William will feel he has missed out on these talks as he is not in a frame of mind at the moment to make it up with Harry, and Catherine is certainly not interested in having a relationship with Meghan. I have grave doubts that William will ever forgive his brother and this will confirm his worst fears that Harry and Meghan are trying to manipulate the situation to their own ends.’
Yeah, sounds like William was blind-sided by the meeting and he rushed around trying to convince everyone (and himself) that his father would never choose Harry over him, and that whatever Charles decides to do about the Sussexes, William will reverse when he’s king! Plus, it sounds like William blames everything on the Sussexes, and he won’t even acknowledge that Charles was the one to set up this meeting (not to mention setting up the story in the Mail). In case you wanted even more histrionics from Team Peg, the Daily Beast’s Royalist got a briefing too:
Photographs published in the Mail on Sunday show King Charles’ communications secretary meeting with two of Prince Harry’s senior aides at a private members’ club in London. Notably absent from the peace summit this week were any representatives from Prince William’s team—and given the deep personal animosity between the brothers, that is no surprise.
As The Royalist has long reported, William’s loathing for Harry runs deep. As one longtime friend of the Prince of Wales once bluntly put it to us, “He absolutely f***ing hates” Harry.
Asked about speculation that William would have supported the meeting, the friend told us this weekend: “William will never, ever forgive Harry for what he has done. Charles is the king; he can do what he likes. But make no mistake: William believes with every fiber of his being that giving Harry and Meghan back any royal imprimatur is a huge mistake.”
It’s understood that Harry has formally invited King Charles to attend the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham. This week’s meeting has fueled speculation that the king may accept the invitation, marking the most public show of unity between them in years. But William is unlikely to welcome any warmth between the king and his younger son. Prince William and his father have had their own periods of tension in recent years, and William reading about the meeting in Sunday’s papers will not go down well, sources say.
This has always been a three-way dynamic, not a simple father-and-son dispute. Any reconciliation that doesn’t include William risks deepening the divide between the king and his heir. While Sunday’s photographs may mark the first flicker of a royal reunion, the path to true peace remains long.
So we went from the Mail’s argument of “Of course this meeting would have never happened without William’s blessing” to the Royalist admitting that William learned about the meeting like everyone else, by reading about it in the papers. Anyway, my take is that the Royalist has the real narrative coming from William’s side: panic, rage, incandescence, hatred, fury.
Poor Willy. Just a nobody with zero control and a life no one would envy. What’s there to talk about…..yech….
The only time Workshy Willie wants to work is when it comes to telling reporters how much he hates Harry.
I’m sure Willy wants briefings to the rats be classified as “work.”
What a future head of state, keeping the gossip industry alive while doing fuck all.
That is the absolute truth. Will can’t be fussed to bmi k unless it will somehow be a middle finger to the brother who pays him dust
It’s truly the only thing that motivates him. The saddest possible raison d’être. Harry has long given up on Peg, whose Eton “we don’t know each other” edict is coming back at him exponentially.
And I love this morsel at the end….”Any reconciliation that doesn’t include William risks deepening the divide between the king and his heir.” Openly admitting it now.
Willy isn’t king yet 😂🤣😆
As for this:
“Ideally, the Sussexes might like to drive a wedge between the King and the heir to the throne. They won’t succeed.’”
Nah, the Sussexes have moved on and are mature enough not to be petty like Lazy and the useless heir. Who drove the wedge? Lazy and her mother. Who amplified the wedge? The Rottweiler and her minions.
Who hit his own brother? The physically violent heir.
So go on Willy, keep on incandescenting.
lol :)) “incandescenting.” It must become a word in the Royal British Dictionary :)))
KP is a full blown electricity plant with Willy in his anti-Harry tirade 💡
“Incandescent with rage” hasn’t been a common expression I’ve heard over the course of my life, but when I have heard it, 99% of the times it’s referred to Willy.
Blogger, that’s ridiculous right? Why would H & M want to drive a wedge between KC and Peg? How would they benefit from that? Why would they care? Very telling words of a pathological narcissist. Everyone’s thoughts surely revolve around him.
I am enjoying Charles outmaneuvering Willy. Neither Charles nor Harry need to think about the time after Charles. William showed his hands early.
Poor Peg. He wants daddy to himself. He has never liked Harry right from birth. Now he has to deal with this. Tantrums will abound and just when it was time for him to go on vacation. Poor poor childish Peg got his little feelings hurt.
The funny thing is that William doesn’t even really want Daddy to himself. He just doesn’t want his brother to talk to his dad.
Harry “stole” mummy from Will when he was born and he’s never forgiven him. Will wanted to be an only child and never compared unfavourably to anyone. His image as a devoted, caring and protective older brother was a PR lie just as the current lie about his devotion to his missus. Will had complicated feelings eg rage about his birth family. Everything has to be on his terms or “you are dead to him.” We have regular sensible and sensitive posts from commentators like Jaded and Friendly Crow who have survived destructive family relationships. Both have given testimony on how difficult it is to navigate dealing with such family dynamics. Just because they are kin doesn’t make them kind.
Everything on his terms or you’re dead to me is a v good way to put it.
Is knauf the long time friend mentioned.
Kate is self righteous hypocrite. Meghan wants nothing to do with her. Keen lunged at meghan
I think so because the American spelling of ‘fiber’ was used. The British and us use “fibre”.
Sick to death of this British press narrative that it’s in Bulliam’s court to forgive Harry for defending himself (including by interviews and his book) against Bulliam and Kate’s nasty leaks, physical violence and lunging, and not the other way around.
This. It’s disgusting that William physically assaulted his brother, then paints himself as the victim after the true victim reports the assault. What’s even more disturbing is that a large portion of the British population agrees with blaming the assault victim. William is trash, and so are his defenders.
Couldn’t agree more.. 👏🏼👏🏼
Poor Wounded William, he just realized what all that coronation fuss was about – Charles is the king and he can do what he wants.
🤣
You’ve nailed it : he’s so wounded. It’s painful to see someone so utterly privileged and yet so damaged AND acting out almost daily!
Snort that is spot on. Wait he’s the king which means he’s the boss of me?
😂 This is my favorite comment
The psychology of this is fascinating in terms of just how backward it all is. Willnot has legitimately convinced himself that he’s the harmed party in all of this. The number of times his sycophantic stenographers say that William will never forgive Harry is wild. He really lives in some delusional backward world.
It’s also bizarre that after all this time, people still think it’s a good look for Willnot to be so incandescent and full of hatred and rage.
It’s so chaotic too because you know the narrative tomorrow will be that of course Willnot approves and is happy they are talking and he knew about it the whole time. He’s a hot mess.
I agree it is fascinating. He is a deeply unwell person and likely will never get help or address it. He will just fester in this hatred and jealousy for the rest of his life. He is one of the most privileged people on earth but so deeply unhappy. I cannot imagine being married to him (still no sympathy for Kate though).
💯. Looks like this is the only spin available to KP and the tabloids, even if it’s bizarre and stupid. It’s so obvious William and Kate are jealous of Meghan and Harry’s charisma, work ethic, and will do anything to stop them returning to Britain even for a visit.
Charles gets that being irremediably incandescent is a terrible look. And Charles, being king, has less to lose and more to win from a reconciliation. Charles gets it so much he got his comms person to leak to the Fail.
It’s exactly that: chaotic. I had a major head trauma and I know how it affects all the emotional systems, I’m. Mostly a mess lol. But he was like that before his head injury.
Why does Willy care if charles and harry are on minimal speaking terms – Willy is obviously going to be king when chuck kicks it. Harry should be no threat. Except to Willy’s baby ego.
Willy and Kate will do anything to prevent Harry and Meghan from returning to Britain, even during Charles’ reign. The Wales are pathologically jealous of the Sussexes’ successful overseas tours, Grenfell cookbook, women’s capsule wardrobe, and even apparent favoritism from the late Queen (no matter how they try to spin that). No chance William will be happy about a Charles-Harry reconciliation, even if he’s persuaded that ignoring a Harry visit would be more terrible PR.
Yeah, William and Kate do not want the Sussexes in the uk. And honestly, once William is king, they are unlikely to be there much at all. But they don’t even want them there for a tiny bit while Charles is alive. That’s just how insecure and jealous they are.
This may indicate that the King’s health is deteriorating.
I agree. It was the first thing I thought of. Charles is very sick and he wants access before the inevitable.
Yep. That’s also my read on this. What a time to royal watch!
See, I think William and Charles are barely speaking and at most through royal aides. So no way he knew about the meeting. It’s not just Harry who isn’t speaking with his dad. And as long as Harry does not talk to his dad, then William will not feel a need to. But if Harry starts talking to his dad again, then William will start trying to talk more with his dad. And really, it is up to Charles bc Harry has made it public that he has wanted to speak with his dad.
Agreed. I don’t think William and Charles speak unless they have to at an event. It’s all handled through aides. Just like I don’t think that William and Kate speak unless it’s to work together to appear somewhere, which is probably why they were so upset about Natasha Archer leaving. She was someone that had been with them forever and knew the intricacies of their dysfunctional relationship and they could trust her not to make a big deal of it. Now they have to bring someone else in who is reasonably going to ask why can’t you just tell your husband this?
And I agree that William only wants things when he thinks that Harry wants it. He’s perpetually a toddler. And if he can’t get what Harry has then he wants to destroy its relevancy, imitate it, or make possessing it a bad thing. So this meeting will ricochet back and forth between this is only occurring because William allows it, William thinks this is stupid and he’s so smart and he’s the only one with the clear eye. He doesn’t like his father, doesn’t like his stepmother, doesn’t like his wife but he will be damned if Harry can have a good relationship on the other side that he doesn’t have.
Exactly. If all of the sudden Charles and Harry appeared to have a bond, then we’d heave William rushing to the papers to talk about his bind with his father. Despite the fact that for years, he’s been talking about what he’s going to do when he’s king and usually coincidentally talking about it on a big news cycle day for his dad.
The closest William and charles have been in decades was the time right around Sussexit – remember the visit to that nursing home with Charles awkwardly pushing William in a wheelchair?
I have no doubt that William didn’t know about this meeting and that he found out via the headlines like the rest of us. and I have no doubt that that enrages him for a few reasons, including the idea that he benefits from Charles’ and Harry’s estrangement and he wants it to continue. He benefits from having charles and the Sussexes on the outs.
Charles attending invictus is just going to draw more attention to the already very popular games and make the distinction clearer between harry’s accomplishments and William’s.
So oddly, William and Camilla have something in common. Imagine if they ever worked together.
They basically admitted that in writing that this peace summit threatens to deepen the divide between Charles & William.
charles has william’s number. best way to get a reaction out of him or get him to do anything is to give even the smallest indication that Harry could re-enter the picture. Diana picked up on that very early in their lives and now charles is using it to his advantage. if charles wasn’t william v1, he would’ve been smart enough to realize keeping harry close for this reason alone would’ve been smart.
Charles does have his number and so what’s interesting is that he’s deciding to play this card now. Is it just his health and desire to get some good pr or did William do something recently that really ticked him off.
Yesterday I said that Charles must be really ticked about Ascot to have scheduled this meeting and leaked it to the press in such a way that it kept Wimbledon Kate off the front page. You know that was deliberate.
But was that just about Ascot or something else?
idk, but I wish I did?! Was it a cumulation of slights or something else. Bc I mean ascot was a mess but was it this much of a mess?
William gives Joffrey Baratheon 2.0 when he leaks like this. He acts as if Harry will formally challenge him for the throne one day if the Sussexes return to the UK. William acts like he’s a pretender heir and Harry is the rightful future king. What a scandal that would be.
In the 12th century, this storyline would end in murder. Shakespeare would have a blast a few hundred years later.
Diana is gone. The removal of her security sealed her fate.
Ha ha he’s a moron and this is triggering him. I love it so much. The worst he feels the better the world is. Suck it up moron willy. I adore how much of an idiot he is
“Incandescenting.” It’s why I come here to read. I’m increasing my vocabulary.
Poooor willy. He’s left out. Such a lazy pos. Maybe do something other than gossip, willy? That’s too much to ask for that lazy pos
I hardly pay attention to the royals anymore, but when I saw the story yesterday, I knew immediately that William would have a major meltdown. This is how predictable and uncomplicated they are. You can check out for months at a time. When you return, you know everything that’s happening before the media interprets it for you. Really good to know I was right not to keep up.
Lol, it’s like those old soap operas – two characters will be arguing and when you come back to it 6 months later they’re still arguing.
Exactly 💯!
It really does feel like Bulliam spends more time conspiring with his comms team and “close friend” Jason the Knife about how to trash the Sussexes or spin this Charles announcement than he does working.
At least there is some admission that there’s a divide between Charles and William. This meeting wouldn’t have taken place if William and Charles were on the same side.
Throughout history, kings have led armies into battle, fighting to secure the throne.
And then we have Peg, who famously pushed Harry to the floor in a jealous rage.
I guess we can call it the NottCott crusades or the dog bowl battle. IDK, Peg needs to grow up.
Notterloo?
This will probably get deleted but William is a f-ing moronic emotionally stunted, rage filled racist a-h——e. I see his reign as you don’t agree with me, lock them away in a tower. Like it seems no one can tell this supposed statesman that his pee brain behavior is a really bad look . If chuck wants to talk to Harry, then William should just go back to the children corner and pick up his crayons and get on with coloring. He ain’t mature enough to be told about grown folks business.
Imagine being a 43 year old man throwing tantrums because you very ill father is allegedly making amends with his estranged son (your brother)…this is NOT normal behavior. Why would that bother William? I highly doubt that the Sussexes are wanting to give up their financial freedom to go work for a middle age man that would try to control their lives and runs crying to the media every other day. Thus I don’t think the meeting was about becoming working royals again (therefore NOT about William).
Is Charles growing a spine? I can’t imagine that even Camilla is in favor of his rapprochement with Harry.
No, but I wonder if she knows H&M are going to stay far away/Charles won’t be here for long and she’s happy to make William look a fool. I see no downsides for her.
Agreed, Camilla knows she only has to deal with Harry at most one more time in her life. That relationship is severed for good. She’s going to have William in her business forever.
For the love of God could Will see stop bitching. Like King Canute discovered no one can command the tide. Please focus on what is important and is within your purview Will. Sort out your marriage and start seriously preparing for Kingship NOW. Briefing and bitching and raging about what you have no control over is destructive.
That old video of William as a toddler, being told by Diana that “Harry will have all the fun then” to encourage William to come running, is circulating for a reason.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mCku-1z130
William remains an emotionally stunted toddler who has hated Harry forever. He needs therapy, and lots of it.
Doesn’t William and his team realise how unhinged this sounds? If KCIII wants to have a relationship with his youngest son then what business is it of William’s? It’s well documented that William doesn’t want a relationship with Harry so, why is he flying into a rage because his father does? William doesn’t have to meet with Harry if he visits KCIII so, it’s difficult for any rational person to understand what exactly the problem is.
All this flying into a rage, being incandescent and hating his brother doesn’t have the same ring when a) it’s all we seem to hear from him b) he’s a 40+ year old adult and c) a global statesmen. If William feels obligated to make some sort of comment about the “peace deal”, then surely he would have been bettered advised to say “I feel it would be unwise for my father to meet up with Harry but, that’s his choice” and leave it at that.
NB: I remain unconvinced KCIII arranged that meeting out of deep need to see Harry.
He really seems to think Harry is a political threat, as if he’s going to force William off the throne or something. It’s really odd!
Why is Harry a thorn in his side? He has a nice title already, a fortune and the press are caping for him, he’s going to be 👑. Will has married his soulmate whom he’s clearly in awe of and it is heartwarming to see how much he loves her. They are truly an excellent team in public and private. I mean who could ask for anything more of this dutiful and delightful couple? I could listen to both of them talk for hours and feel I have learnt so much from their joint wisdom. Such a privilege to be granted a small slice of their world whenever a major sporting event is televised. I truly feel blessed and enriched whenever they venture out amongst the hoi polloi. Obviously they are worth every penny paid by the tax payer and I am only sorry that I can’t wait on both of them hand and foot for free for the rest of my life.
🤪
Lol. And when you put it like that, it makes him seem even more unhinged. The press’ presentation of his influence, relationships, and popularity and that of his wife is going to be their downfall. They are trying to keep plates in the air and it’s not going to work at some point. When the truth comes out it’s going to be a bomb.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LOL!
This just confirms to me what Harry alluded to in Spare, which is that he and Will were never really close. If Will ever had true brotherly love and closeness with Harry, then I can see him being hurt or embarrassed by Harry’s revelations, but this pure vicious animus (“he f—ing hates Harry”) shows that Meghan and Sussexit were merely episodes within a much longer story of Will’s longtime contempt for Harry. If Will did not always hate Harry, he certainly always resented him and saw him as less-than. I have never once seen an interview of Will where he spoke well of Harry, even when they were young—just the opposite. Will has always had an irrational animus toward his brother, and these latest episodes merely allow him to rationalize his anger in his own mind. That’s why his angry briefings look so nutballs to the rest of us, while he thinks it’s all perfectly justified.
Charles knows the Wails are utterly incapable of being at the helm of the monarchy. As King George V said about his worthless son Edward VIII…”After I am dead, the boy will ruin himself within 12 months”. Change that to “After I am dead, the boy [and his wife] will ruin the monarchy within 12 months”. His relationship with them has been tenuous since the coronation and Charles knows exactly what kicked off Kate’s disappearance (and William’s) and the ensuing flood of faked photos, videos and head-scratchingly obvious excuses in the media to try and cover up a dire event (which is still ongoing with “Kate’s slow recovery from cancer” bullshit).
I think this secret summit with the Sussex’s people is all about how to change the optics of a no-win situation. I imagine Charles is loath to attempt some sort of reconcilliation with Harry but maybe, in the face of his cancer, he’s finally swallowing his pride and offering something in the way of a half in/half out situation and leaving the Wails entirely out of the decision, hence Wahhhlliam running to the press to stir the pot. Obviously he’s too stupid and stubborn to realize he’s treading on thin ice, his father is the King after all, not some doddering old fool he can manipulate.
The thing about that, though, is what good would it do for Harry to accept something half in half out? In the last few years Harry has shown that he wants a father not a role in the BRF. And it’s especially unwise because as soon as Charles shuffles off this mortal coil, William will be King and he will immediately ‘sack’ H&M from whatever they were doing for the monarchy.
As long as that snake Jason Knauf is his work wife and continues to be his guy, there is no way Harry wants anything to do with William and his assh*le ways. Whatever is going on between Harry and Charles is none of his business. It was William and Kate who did most of the damage and harm to the Sussexes and was the main reason they left. Charles is still vindictive and racist and whatever he’s doing is strictly for his benefit. However, William brings nothing to the table except his bile and hatred. He doesn’t deserve to be there.
“Treason of a sort”?!?! The courtiers always shove it over the line. Will there be a chopping block visible through a window in the meeting room?
Harry and Meghan have more acted like heirs to the Commonwealth’s throne and could, no doubt, strengthen the British one.
Lovely if Chuck could chuck W&K and install “good King Harry” as his mother unintentionally predicted.
Charles needs to welcome Meghan and the children also. And stop the media from doing its daily trashing of Meghan.
Charlie needs to take his thumb off the scale when it comes to RAVEC. He needs to go to the Home Secretary and tell him to subdivide RAVEC, so Sussex security is completely untouchable by himself or Billy.
Willy has skeletons in his closet and no intellectual or emotional capacity to cope with the fallout if his messiness is exosed publicly. He could never endure the relentless scathing media coverage he has gleefully unleashed on the Sussexes and that his parents endured in the 80s/90s. If Charles stops protecting Willy by cleaning up the Wails pr messes AND unleashes Camilla, Willy would not be able to cope with the fallout. Wouldn’t it be grand if Charles developed a spine late in life and and sorted out Will-not, Keener and the Middletons to protect Harry just once?
How healthy can a person be who keeps a pot of rage boiling for YEARS! And is not balanced enough to know that he really shouldn’t be sharing that with the world if he doesn’t want the world to know that he is unbalanced. People are betrayed every day and have horrible things happen to them and have human reactions to the betrayal, but at some point, one just has to get on with one’s life and leave wrong doers to theirs. And the only thing Harry has done is tell on Will, and Will has been screaming about it for years. Imagine if he had spent those years working on himself, he could have learned a language…..say Welsh, or earned a degree, or been in therapy. I don’t know, I’m tired of Will. I’m tired of a narrative that never changes because a baby man can’t take responsibility. Change the script for goodness sakes if you can’t change your behavior. Will is every bit as unhealthy in every way as Kate, it just doesn’t show quite a much.
Charles is approaching the end of his life, perhaps his youngest son simply wants to see him and create a couple memories between his kids and their grandfather? Maybe it has absolutely nothing to do with William or being Royal?
BP probably sent Willy a notice the meeting was going to happen–about 1/2 hour or an hour before the meeting happened. “Hey, Willy, I did notify you, what’s your problem? Too bad nobody from your team could make it in time.” I’ve worked in international affairs and ploys like this are so very common.