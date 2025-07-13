There was a ‘secret peace summit’ between reps for King Charles & the Sussexes

Ever since Prince Harry lost his security case in early May, I’ve noticed a softening around Buckingham Palace’s off-the-record briefings about the Sussexes. Not only did Harry lose the case, he went down swinging, giving an exclusive on-camera interview to the BBC, where he spoke about the establishment stitch-up, how the Windsors have tried to block the Sussexes from receiving security in other countries, and how he genuinely wants reconciliation with his father because he doesn’t know how long his father has to live. While royal sources were furious about the interview, as I said, there was some softening – some acknowledgements, through unnamed sources, that this incommunicado status quo cannot stand. So… it looks like a “peace summit” was arranged between Charles’s deputies and the Sussexes’ new communications director Meredith Maines. Maines flew to London and met with Tobyn Andreae, who works for Charles. Liam Maguire was also at the summit – he is the Sussexes’ representative in the UK.

King Charles and Prince Harry’s senior aides have held a secret peace summit, The Mail on Sunday can reveal, marking the first significant move to resolving their rancorous family feud. Sources said last week’s meeting was the initial step in a ‘rapprochement process’ to restore the broken relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal Family. Aptly, the talks were held at a London private members’ club that champions international friendship, and whose patron is the King. It is not known whether it was Charles or Harry who extended the olive branch, but insiders said the summit is the strongest sign yet of the determination on both sides to resolve the bitter House of Windsor feud. ‘There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,’ said a source. ‘There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.’ Harry was represented by Meredith Maines, his chief communications officer and head of his household in Montecito, California, who flew in from Los Angeles. She met Tobyn Andreae, the King’s communications secretary, at the Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL) a three-minute walk from Clarence House, the monarch’s London residence. Also present was Liam Maguire, who runs the Sussexes’ PR team in the UK. Ms Maines, wearing a sleeveless cream jacket and high heels and carrying a black Louis Vuitton bag, arrived at the club by taxi with Mr Maguire at 3.50pm on Wednesday. Mr Andreae turned up several minutes later carrying a gift from Berry Bros & Rudd, the wine and spirits merchant which has been supplying the Royal Family since 1760. The trio were later seen chatting over drinks in the 26C (78F) sunshine on the club’s first-floor garden terrace overlooking Green Park. After ten minutes they got up and resumed their discussions inside. The source said the summit was only the ‘first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction. Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.’

I would love to know what was on the agenda and whether either side had preconditions. For this to have been set up, someone had to make the first call, and I seriously doubt that person was from the Sussexes’ side. It’s far more likely that Charles or his courtiers decided that this was the best route. I would also assume that Tobyn Andreae was the one who called someone on the Sussexes’ team, and this was never a call between father and son. I tend to think the timing of this is mostly about Harry losing his security case rather than anything else, but yeah, the timing is fascinating in the grand scheme of things. It makes me wonder about Charles’s health and whether he really is trying to settle some things before he goes. I hope Maines gave as good as she got – she seems like a ballbuster (complimentary) and she hopefully made a list of all of the sh-t they needed to discuss.

Also: People Magazine got confirmation that the meeting happened, but People got a very interesting new piece of info: “PEOPLE understands that Maines’ visit to London was officially part of her routine duties. As Chief Communications Officer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she was in town to meet with the U.K.-based communications team, media contacts, stakeholders and senior figures connected to the Duke’s patronages. The trip was part of ongoing planning and engagement.”

Just FYI, for the Mail to get this kind of detail and even get photos of Maines meeting with Andreae, that means Buckingham Palace leaked it. Poor Waity didn’t even get the biggest headline for wearing a new dress to Wimbledon either.

