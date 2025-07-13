There was a ‘secret peace summit’ between reps for King Charles & the Sussexes

Ever since Prince Harry lost his security case in early May, I’ve noticed a softening around Buckingham Palace’s off-the-record briefings about the Sussexes. Not only did Harry lose the case, he went down swinging, giving an exclusive on-camera interview to the BBC, where he spoke about the establishment stitch-up, how the Windsors have tried to block the Sussexes from receiving security in other countries, and how he genuinely wants reconciliation with his father because he doesn’t know how long his father has to live. While royal sources were furious about the interview, as I said, there was some softening – some acknowledgements, through unnamed sources, that this incommunicado status quo cannot stand. So… it looks like a “peace summit” was arranged between Charles’s deputies and the Sussexes’ new communications director Meredith Maines. Maines flew to London and met with Tobyn Andreae, who works for Charles. Liam Maguire was also at the summit – he is the Sussexes’ representative in the UK.
King Charles and Prince Harry’s senior aides have held a secret peace summit, The Mail on Sunday can reveal, marking the first significant move to resolving their rancorous family feud. Sources said last week’s meeting was the initial step in a ‘rapprochement process’ to restore the broken relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal Family. Aptly, the talks were held at a London private members’ club that champions international friendship, and whose patron is the King.
It is not known whether it was Charles or Harry who extended the olive branch, but insiders said the summit is the strongest sign yet of the determination on both sides to resolve the bitter House of Windsor feud.
‘There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,’ said a source. ‘There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.’
Harry was represented by Meredith Maines, his chief communications officer and head of his household in Montecito, California, who flew in from Los Angeles. She met Tobyn Andreae, the King’s communications secretary, at the Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL) a three-minute walk from Clarence House, the monarch’s London residence. Also present was Liam Maguire, who runs the Sussexes’ PR team in the UK.
Ms Maines, wearing a sleeveless cream jacket and high heels and carrying a black Louis Vuitton bag, arrived at the club by taxi with Mr Maguire at 3.50pm on Wednesday. Mr Andreae turned up several minutes later carrying a gift from Berry Bros & Rudd, the wine and spirits merchant which has been supplying the Royal Family since 1760. The trio were later seen chatting over drinks in the 26C (78F) sunshine on the club’s first-floor garden terrace overlooking Green Park. After ten minutes they got up and resumed their discussions inside. The source said the summit was only the ‘first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction. Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.’
I would love to know what was on the agenda and whether either side had preconditions. For this to have been set up, someone had to make the first call, and I seriously doubt that person was from the Sussexes’ side. It’s far more likely that Charles or his courtiers decided that this was the best route. I would also assume that Tobyn Andreae was the one who called someone on the Sussexes’ team, and this was never a call between father and son. I tend to think the timing of this is mostly about Harry losing his security case rather than anything else, but yeah, the timing is fascinating in the grand scheme of things. It makes me wonder about Charles’s health and whether he really is trying to settle some things before he goes. I hope Maines gave as good as she got – she seems like a ballbuster (complimentary) and she hopefully made a list of all of the sh-t they needed to discuss.
Also: People Magazine got confirmation that the meeting happened, but People got a very interesting new piece of info: “PEOPLE understands that Maines’ visit to London was officially part of her routine duties. As Chief Communications Officer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she was in town to meet with the U.K.-based communications team, media contacts, stakeholders and senior figures connected to the Duke’s patronages. The trip was part of ongoing planning and engagement.”
Just FYI, for the Mail to get this kind of detail and even get photos of Maines meeting with Andreae, that means Buckingham Palace leaked it. Poor Waity didn’t even get the biggest headline for wearing a new dress to Wimbledon either.
Is KC 3 going to show up at Invictus when it comes to Birmingham?
I think Charles will attend that “one year till the games” event that Invictus always holds. My guess is that’s what this is about because Charles and Harry could just speak. Involving the teams implies something more public facing.
Perhaps charlie has realised that as head of the armed forces he really has to attend Invictus, and if Harry can’t go due to lack of security that would really look bad for charlie. Mind you the bit about Charlie trying to get other countries not to provide protection for his son looks even worse. Almost as if he wants his son unlived, but there is no point, it wouldn’t take Archie and Lilibet out of the succession.
I agree, my first guess was Invictus. KC backed himself into a stupid corner and now he has to weasel his way out of it. The head of state and local royals always attend Invictus, NATO send delegations etc. He would look supremely awful not to engage with Invictus somehow.
I was thinking seating arrangements for chucks final ceremony, but it could be Invictus 🤔. It definitely shows where the leaks and briefings come from though, it truly is a poor image and extremely unprofessional. The BRF makes anyone who breathes in their direction sign NDA’s while being the best anonymous source the tabloids ever had, it’s just so twisted smh.
My guess is it’s more likely about security, etc. around the Invictus 2027 Birmingham games. Too public for private ‘reconciliation’
Being outside means no eavesdropping from Camilla…
Camzoola probably had Tobyn Andreae wired. She plucked him from the DailyFail masthead less than 3 years ago to work directly for BRFCo.
If it was about security it would’ve been an email or a phone call.
Ms. Maine’s in town to meet with harry charities so if she in London anyway. She can have that meeting to
I agree with Kaiser that this is likely Charles getting his affairs in order.
If that is the case, I hope Harry calls out BS on any rabid rumours the rats would want to make.
I expect Harry to receive nothing from his will while Chuck gives everything to his Rottweiler. The Rottweiler has fully whipped Chuck. And it shows with every single leak he makes to the Fail.
I also believe it was about security arrangements for the Invictus Games. A face to face meeting when phone calls and emails go unanswered.
It’s been said that security is part of the decision who gets awarded the games. That’s done.
I agree, Fandango, Invictus security is a done deal. Invictus Games is hugely inspirational, once you get people to pay attention, but that part is all down to the Sussexes.
Birmingham doesn’t want to have a huge drop in viewership and be seen as the unsuccessful games. Security has to have been secured before they were chosen.
Put another way, who thinks Salty Isle wants to host an unsuccessful games? No way, they are faaaar to convinced of their superiority.
Maybe it’s a test? To see whether BP is still a leaking faucet?
From Harry’s side? Yes, please.
Funny that the minions are now front page news, instead of their principals.
Meredith has no skin in the game and I suspect she’s seeing the nasty rats in their human form. She’s too casually dressed for this “secret” meeting for it to be anything other than a getting to know you etc.
I’d be surprised if Harry acts on anything from this meeting. He’d want to hear things from the horse’s mouth, not through his father’s minion to Meredith to him. Hearsay is never a good idea.
I hope it was a test, and Charlie the Gutless Tampon appears to have failed. He leaked the meeting to the press to make himself look better; riding the successful Sussexes coattails yet again.
This tells Harry all he needs to know about the shitstain father he’s dealing with. Not sure about the Invictus connection because it is doubtful KC3 will still be with us in 2027.
Nothing says renewed trust as leaking like a sieve.
I agree – having seen the way Harry moves (I am currently listening to Spare again), it would not surprise me in the least. There is only one person who could have leaked such details of the meeting, and it would be the BP man who used to work with the Daily Mail and maintains contacts within the rota and at his former employer. Seems BP arranged everything so that a Daily Mail reporter could be on the scene to observe the participants – right down to what Ms. Maines wore. It can’t have been that “secret” if they were “having drinks” outside first.
I can’t see BP getting another chance to publicly play the reconciliation card again.
This is Meredith putting out feelers and trying to get a grasp of the situation. I have no idea who leaked what or if each side leaked,, but both the BRF and the Sussex’s leak to get their side out. Somebody spoke to People as Kaiser wrote
My colander has less leaks than any of the BRF institutions.
@WFHMOM The Sussex & their people would NEVER leak or brief the UK Racist, unethical tabloids. This article was from the Fail, so we all know it’s from Charles’ people.
The People Magazine’s article was not a leak or brief; it read more like after DM’s article, People Mag asked Sussex Camp for quote & confirmation.
It’s starting to look like an integrity test and KFC clearly failed. The ball is now in H’s court as to how they move forward. I hope he doesn’t go tit for tat with KFC via the media. That will work for the media but I think the public and supporters will grow tired of this childish back and forth.
I doubt this was about reconciliation but more about something public (a Royal events, charity, business, etc).
Thank you. Harry would never send staff to reconcile with relatives and have done infront of the uk press he hates and ate suing. This is about security for invictus Birmingham UK. The CEO of invictus Birmingham said she hopes harry can attend invictus games due to security issues. That’s what they were doing.
And maybe Meghan and the children too.
How dare this “secret meeting “ get more coverage than Cants visit to Wimbledon!!
Seem like Tobyn Andreae did his old employer a solid with that exclusive, which is one of the rare times a British tabloid exclusive fits the description.
I hope Meredith brought a few bottles of As Ever RosE as a gift in return for Tobyn’s offering.
We know what Meredith Maines wore, but what were Liam Maguire and Tobyn Andreae wearing?
I wonder if any of this explains James Holt public liking of social media posts of folks who work for the BRF.
“We know what Meredith Maines wore, but what were Liam Maguire and Tobyn Andreae wearing?”
Exactly. The BM is disgusting.
Don’t trust them harry.
I’m so glad Harry has such great advice from a rando online because he sure doesn’t know that.
Was that necessary, Fandango?
Agree. As they say, one eye closed, one eye open.
Well, well, well look who is leaking now?
They’ve always leaked. From Canada, to the Frogmore eviction, the half in half out, I trust the government isn’t divulging to Chuck any state secrets.
Chuck gets to read government papers meets the pm once a week. Can’t see Bill doing that
It is either for security arrangements regarding Invictus or negotiations for Charles’s funeral. A few weeks ago there was an article about H&M’s roles during Charles’s public funeral, right? From the statement to People, it sounds like they were in town to have multiple meetings, they didn’t go to UK specifically for this meeting.
I agree with Sevenblue. This sounds more like a meet and greet if you factor in the People magazine statement.
It is all about how it looks, this is damage control. The RF and BP probably realising that the public opinion in the UK is shifting. The longer this goes on the more negative it becomes for the RF. The RF probably are worried that Charles treatment of Harry and Meghan could damage Charles legacy.
“Sources” and “Insiders”, no further specifications. The Mail getting cute now. It would be interesting to know how the DM got the information
One of Charles’s senior aides is a former Daily Mail employee. I don’t think it is deeper than that. Of course, Charles’s team tipped DM off.
Yup. Everyone knows what Chuck’s legacy is. Too late to fix it.
The Rottweiler owes a lot to the Fail for her rehab. This is part of their arrangement – “We leak for favourable coverage.” 😂
Such as a photo of a Sussex employee 🤣😂😆
The BRF’s popularity is in the toilet while those that escaped the firm with their lives, H&M, continue with their popularity on the ascendancy.
Charles wants to use their star power, which is why that cack handed article about him demanding the Sussexes show up to his funeral.
Hey Chuck, if you want them to show up, then you need to reimburse them for the refurbishment of Frogmore and give them back the rent they paid up front that should have been returned when you evicted them. And call off your Rottweiler.
Charles knows his legacy is going to be about bullying his first wife and second son and ignoring his biracial grandchildren, and he knows this is a terrible look. So in addition to whatever else happens from this meeting (Invictus security, funeral arrangements), Harry will attend a “private” meeting or tea with Charles and then BP will leak for days about that. Maybe negative leaks to say, “Hey, Charles tried.”
It’s so secret that Chuckles’s camp leaked it before it even happened (so the papps knew exactly where to point their cameras)? And so secret that they held the lunch meeting OUTSIDE in full view of anyone and everyone? Methinks this isn’t actually about what the Daily Fail claims it was about. So ridiculous.
Chuck keeps playing the old strategy of rewarding his rats.
How can Chuck be trusted when his minions leak to the rats of a supposed reconciliation meeting?
Chuck keeps leaking to the rats every conversation he has with Harry. He’s totally untrustworthy.
I hope Meredith was amused by the fact that she’s now front page news for the Fail. What a pathetic king with his propaganda machine.
For a meeting that is supposed to be secret, the mail certainty has a lot of information. As Maya A told us before, when someone shows you who they are , believe them .
On another note , I was listening to a Sussex friendly podcast this morning and the host was all in agreement this was a good thing because he believes it’s good for Harry to Have chuck in his life or i should say I think he believes just because the Windsors are Royals they are somehow more deserving of forgiveness as appose to Meghan father because he isn’t Royal . However I don’t understand this level of logic or thinking. Both chuck and Thomas are bad dads. Royal or not they have both done unforgivable things to their children and I won’t want either in my life or that of my children if it were me. Sometimes, it’s best to walk away and keep your peace. Just last week we were reading how Charles Thinks Meghan has Harry whipped. How do you, especially if you are Meghan, get pass these things. The lack of respect for her . The hurt and humiliation. I have not forgotten how they and by they I mean chuck treated her when the queen died. From that day chuck and the others like him would be dead to me. We won’t even mention how they treat their children . Nope I couldn’t ever forgive or forget if it were me because family is not supposed to treat you this way.
I hope Meredith discussed the constant abuse of Meghan. This needs to stop. And William needs to stop paying those bots.
Why don’t we get a description of Tobyn’s outfit? Never mind.
So interesting. Whether Maines traveled especially for this meeting or she was already planning to be in London, the meeting had to have been initiated by Charles. Harry’s been trying to get him to answer the phone for years. And we know Harry would never speak to the DM, so of course the leak came from BP.
I don’t think this is about Invictus – that can be handled by the IG security people. This is legacy house cleaning. At the end of the day, everything comes down to Charles, both as the king and as a father.
I lean more towards it not necessarily being about IG. I think it’s about Charles and whatever’s up with him and whether he wants to rehab his image and funeral plans for the future. Did IG come up? Maybe but I don’t think that was the reason. I can’t get over Charles so obviously leaking it and setting up paps. I wonder if Meredith had an idea they were going to do that.
I think she counted on them leaking it and I think having the meeting out in the open was planned, too. That way, BP couldn’t pretend the meeting didn’t happen.
It feels like it’s standard operating procedure at this point. Harry is aware. He knows they’ll meet , it will be leaked, and likely his team will be accused of the leak. Bc Charles has already done that more than once.
Maybe Chuck realized that Wills doesn’t respect him very much (France state dinner), and that Cams is still badmouthed by the British people (“she separated Charles’ sons from him”), and wants to clean up his image, and hers.
I dont know if this is about Invictus or the funeral or what, but I think its clear that BP wanted this meeting out there – and I’m howling that it took away from Kate’s Wimbledon coverage. Charles was REALLY mad about Ascot.
I’ve long thought that there is at least one person at BP who realizes how bad this feud looks for Charles and thats why we get the random stories about how Charles misses Harry etc in the midst of all the anti-Sussex stories. Maybe that person finally got their voice REALLy heard.
All personal feelings for Harry aside – as king, charles looks petty and mean for blocking security for his son and his family, for refusing to talk to him, etc. QEII understood the optics here and acted accordingly. Wonder if Charles is starting to “get it.” Him attending Invictus would make him look good not just as a father but as a king.
Lol, we both ended our posts the same way. Charles has been ducking his responsibilities for a long time.
This right here is a big part of the horrible Windsor family dynamics, aides getting involved in personal, family matters. This is where the leaks come from, and where the horrible advice comes from, if Charles and Harry could just sit down alone together and listen openly and honestly to each other, striving for understanding it would go so much better.
Chuck is too much of a coward that’s why he likes to use his gophers and intermediaries. So he doesn’t have to b account and take responsibility for his decisions.
I hope Harry is reconciling to himself that his father will never be the father he wanted. He can be the ideal father to his kids but Chuck has never been a loving, caring father.
Charles didn’t have children because he wanted children, he just wanted the heir and the spare.
Pretty much. He didn’t want Andrew to succeed him. So in that sense, he put himself to stud. I can’t imagine what he expected. Philip wasn’t as hands off as he was. But Chuck wanted QE2 hence his mummy issues with the Rottweiler.
Yes not a family; it’s a business. It’s a right wing corporation.
My theory: this is about security in some capacity. Security is what’s keeping them out of the UK. I’m sure Charles would like to keep it that way but I’m sure his aides realizes this is a terrible look and the papers are irritated. H&M (mainly H I imagine) getting security allows them to come over more frequently and can serve as a kick in the ass to W&K. I’m sure some family event required participation is included. I also bet the photos ops were pre-planned in agreement with the Sussexes’ reps. I hope W&K found out thru the papers, imagine the meltdown. All the pillows in Adelaide probably shivered in fear.
The location of the meeting makes me believe that BP set this up and given that Charles’s comms secretary’s connection to the DM it’s clear that BP leaked this too. It’s interesting that the DM sat on on this information since Wednesday.
They thought the Sussexes would leak…but it’s always been them.
I expect Willy is powering lightbulbs.
I think BP knew the Sussex’s wouldn’t leak it, and that meant BP could sit on it until Kate was a Wimbledon. They held it to needle Kate a bit (but not too much; after all, it was just the women’s final nit the men’s).
Well they needed something big to knock the “Kate is a weirdo stalker” story out of the news. They’ve already thrown her former assistant Natasha under the bus for the whole thing so this just puts a bow on it. I wonder how they knew Meredith was coming to the UK if this was really a routine preplanned trip? Leaker in the UK office?
And to have her sit outside just for the photo?
They really are dumb as dogshit. It ain’t the 1980s anymore.
I can’t find anything in the British popular press about the stalking.
I think the Sussexes insisted on an open air meeting. This way everybody knows the meeting happened.
William is incandescent with rage this morning. Charles can control many things. He can’t control William.
The DM has had the gall today to write that such a meeting would have required William’s permission! WTAF!
I think the DM needs some major pushback on that statement.
What are you saying, Daily Fail?
Are you saying that William needed to approve it b/c he has power of atty over his father Charles?
Are you saying Charles is incapable of decision making now?
Are you saying we’re now experiencing William’s Regency?
Or are you just doing your usual shit stirring because you know Billy Idle’s Windsor Jealousy Gene is doing triple digits of mayhem and no one can control him?
I can believe that William is not happy and feels threatened by this meeting. He doesn’t want Harry and his dad to talk. William doesn’t want anyone to ever talk to Harry again. Or for him to step into the uk ever. Bc William feels threatened by him. Even though he’s the only one who has ever resorted to physical violence. But overall, this being a big story in the DM probably does make William upset. Which makes me think that things are really bad bw Charles and William/(Kate?). To the point that Charles is reaching out to Harry. For his legacy sure but I’d bet he’s also sticking it to his other son bc that’s how Charles rolls. Dogsh-t dad.
1. Tobyn worked for The Mail – I highly doubt it’s coincidental that this ended up as an exclusive at The Mail on Sunday. Plus, we know from Spare that Charles and Camilla hate when Kate gets attention for anything tennis related and this knocked her right off what they consider to be the most important front page.
2. people are twisting themselves in knots to say this is about Invictus – an in-person meeting 2 years in advance would not be about this. Plus, the optics and pap pics mean something more. I would guess this could be related to an official meeting of some kind to arrange family photographs, etc. before Charles passes. I don’t think press reps would be dealing with security issues.
Yeah the 1 year to go is coming up in 2026 and that’s usually a big event.
I’m more inclined to believe it’s about that and maybe another event coming up.
We know Harry will be there around September for his annual charity with the kids so maybe they are trying to work something out for the whole family to come/go and do scouting in Birmingham
Oh, I forgot that about Tobyn’s connection to the DM! Good catch.
I get the sense that some people from BP have been reading the room and realizing how awful and petty they look in regards to Harry and are trying to minimize the damage to Charles. They’ve tried ignoring Harry for Invictus, they’ve tried competing with him, and they have tried outright “snubbing” him, all with poor results. Better to try something new, especially as he will be in their backyard (so to speak).
The only thing we know for sure is that this gesture is going to make ol’ TOB incandescent with rage. Expect a full tantrum later about how when HE is king, Harry will be banned. He’s gonna put a big sign out on the Atlantic Ocean reading “NO HARRYS ALLOWED” for good measure.
The minute Cluck passes, UK is going to become “flyover country” for H.
Family photographs are important to them because they went out of their way to make sure that there were none of ElizabethII and her Sussex grandchildren.
Also they created a Frankenstein photoshop of EII with all her non-Sussex grandchildren to highlight the Sussex children being on the outs.
Family pictures before Chuck passes?
I mean, if he hadn’t made his younger son, DIL, and grandkids personas non grata, he could have had them on the damn balcony for all the photos he wanted a few weeks ago.
It’s too late to repair his image. This is a lifetime of damage done. Going back to Mark Bolland. Charles was known to be a dogshit father basically from the time Harry was born.
That’s his legacy. He’s a crap human being, consumed by jealousy of his first wife, younger son, DIL. He is weak, ineffectual as a king, and utterly disgraceful as a person.
Having H&M over for a cup of tea and some selfies is not going to fix the problems of Charles’ reign. That would take a monarchial personality transplant.
I think this is about IG, Charles having to show support to veterans and to issue a proper invitation to guarantee security for the Sussex family. I always thought that part of the reason why Harry was ok with IG taking place in the UK, was to use this as a leverage for getting security. It didn’t work out with the court case so I see this as Harry’s plan B. He told us he will work on getting security in the BBC interview.
We all saw the change in the Sussex communications approach, so this might have been initiated by Meredith. If so, it is a success that she managed to get Charles’ comm team to meet with her. I also think this was leaked with the consent of both parties. Of course Charles would want it to be the DM but it was not Becky English at least.
We all want the Sussexes to be safe physically and emotionally away from the palace. If this is what Harry and also Meghan want, I can appreciate the win by Meredith to initiate contact for her bosses.
a lot of people from both fandoms won’t like this but I’m sorry this is great PR for BOTH SIDES.
Yes I know the abuse Meghan especially has endured but there’s some storylines that this helps eliminate for her too..mainly the ones about her being for stopping reconciliation.
For the general public this would look good too.
I don’t believe Charles actually gives a fk but I enjoy the fact that they recognize he looks absolutely terrible as a father and are now attempting to do something about it.
Freakin basic PR 101. I thought they would continue in their arrogance but something forced them to change course.
Well, they can flame me as well, because I think this is a good thing, too. This nonsense has gone on too long. At this point, everyone is where they want to be and the old stories have become meaningless. Maybe with Invictus coming to the UK, Charles has finally realized that a successful Harry reflects well on him, too. He certainly isn’t getting any love and respect out of William.
While Harry may not have gotten the security he wanted for him and his family, he won. He got what was hidden into the light. He made his truth a part of the public/historic record.
@IsThatSo? – yes, and he also left that toxic environment, married the love of life, has two beautiful children, has a lovely home, and works on all the projects he’s devoted to. It’s really time for the RF and BM to acknowledge that life is pretty good for Harry now.
If both parties wanted a private meeting they would never have agreed to such a public outing. There is some level of new found agreement between KFC and H&M. Can’t wait for Act II.
Haven’t heard any stories about Meghan “being for stopping reconciliation.” But I don’t read brittabloid media except as excerpted on CB. I also don’t believe Meghan has any interest in stopping such stories if they even exist. She’s already said Harry should do what he feels right about reconciling with members of his birth family. Sounds about right to me. Harry is willing to have some kind of relationship even while knowing he’ll never get the apology(s) he deserves. Who knows how Chuck feels about acting like a horse’s axx?
@kirk the stories are out there in the British media and the British public. It’s why they bring our Meghan’s dad every year to remind people no matter how toxic he is. The US media minus Murdoch know who how toxic tom is so they ignore him.
Those are the main talking points for the talk shows too. She can’t get along with her dad look what’s she’s doing to our royal family… It’s all a lie of course but it changes the narrative those people who want to blame Meghan for everything.
But all along meghan has always been supportive and encouraged Harry to have a relationship with his dad even to her detriment.
I hope Charles is changing..doubt it but for healing sake I hope he’s trying.. again doubt it lol
I’m sure it’s a royal family thing but suggesting anyone other than Harry/Meghan is the head of their household is laughable.
I don’t think it’s about security. I think it may due with kate . I don’t think her health is in good shape and she literally have no assistant in any form which is very odd and last year position is also not filled. I think men in grey are in panic mode about monarchy future with no one to carry . Nobody likes zara, sophie , anne etc and they can’t have eugiene and Beatrice with how virgina died. They are negotiating with Harry and co. It’s maybe one of the reason for carole welcome into society and kate finally getting tiara. Remeber they lied about queens health too.
I’m not clear on what you are saying.
I think Harry being reconciled with his father and other members of the family who are not dangerous or toxic is a good thing. It is clear that even knowing what he knows, Harry wants that.
I think returning to Royal Duties would be a catastrophe. After Charles, William is in charge of the BRF. William, as he is now, should not have control over anyone’s life or finances.
Kate is in good health. She can find time and energy to ski, go to Mustique, work out obsessively for hours at a time. The only reason she appears to not be in good health is she’s also obsessive about being thin. Her health problems all seem to be mental, throw in a rotten marriage to a nasty wanker like William and you’ve got a perfect storm for MH/stress issues.
There’s no reason on earth for H&Ms PR person to meet with Chuckie’s people about Kate. None whatsoever. 🤨
It has been clear to me for a while now that the Sussex brand has surpassed the Windsor brand globally. The Windsor brand needs to be salvaged. This initiation of an entente between the two Houses looks like BP trying to prevent the Windsor ship from sinking further and Charles does not have much time ahead of him. 🤷♀️
So many details were provided to the DM by BP. They even shared details about the bottle of liquor Andrae took with him.
Tobyn Andreae worked as an editor for DM prior to joining BP. 🤨 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/tobyn-andreae-royal-communications-secretary-daily-mail
Also Tobyn was involved and named by Buzzfeed in the terminological inexactitude and shenanigans from BP when the Sussex docuseries was released December 2022.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/royal-family-press-office-harry-meghan-documentary-change
I pray the Sussexes can someday live in peace without the continuous Royal drama from the Windsors and their sycophants.🤞
MSJ – Thanks for the trips down history lane. I’d also like to see Sussexes bothered less by BRFCo & Associates drama. Unfortunately their knee jerk habits to enforce Heir and Spare narratives, and various needs for publicity will prevent that, likely for some time to come.
@Kirk You’re welcome. It’s unfortunate that there is such a symbiotic relationship between the Windsors and the media. The entire Household seems to have a direct line to the press. 😞
I really don’t see how the Sussexes can amicably work with the Windsors when that symbiotic relationship with the Windsor Household and the media exists.
So secret it’s plastered on DM?
The newspaper Harry is suing?
Whatever this is about the BRF are snakes and vipers.
Let’s hope dropping the Daily Fail suit is not a prerequisite for detente.
I would believe that this meeting is more to do with the lawsuit, and pressuring Harry to abandon it, than it is with any form of true reconciliation.
The reconciliation is the bait. But we know past is prologue with Charles, and he’s nothing if not committed to the art of the bait and switch.
Harry shouldn’t trust anything said by his father or his father’s courtiers at this point. The palaces have already shown their arses; let them hang out and get sunburnt.
The article mentions family reconciliation but we know William, at least, is not interested. I think this is Charles/ his team trying to repair the damage to his reputation before he passes. Maybe he will stop blocking security. Maybe the Sussex family will visit and have photos taken. I don’t think it’s about IG because I think Harry would want to keep that in a separate, secure compartment. Harry’s security would be covered during the bid.
If Maines was there to discuss things like Invictus and other Sussex patronages, I’m inclined to believe it’s largely about that, and the security arrangements around those events.
But, maybe this time it’s also negotiating security for Meghan and the children when Harry comes for these events. And the goal on Charles’s side is to get a photo op with the Sussex grand children.
I still think Charles should visit Harry and Meghan in Montecito. It would demonstrate that he approves of the new life Harry has created for himself. And it would be a comfortable environment for the children.
There are SO many opportunities for good PR press. Charles and Harry could do a joint polo fundraiser at the Santa Barbara polo club. Meghan can show Charles his garden and he could garden with the children. It would be adorable.
I’m inclined to agree with you there. When I saw this yesterday I didn’t think it was about Invictus at all, I immediately thought Charles is much more ill than they’re letting on. I think this is about guaranteeing security or starting to talk to guarantee security to get Harry and his family to come to his UK funeral. I think Charles realizes that William is a shit show and he cares about his reputation and legacy more than anything including his kids.
They spent the last week trying to make his mother some horrible gossip via third hand accounts because her legacy after Harry and Meghan left was guaranteeing them security and meeting with them and basically behaving like a grandmother and not a boss. With the whole thing about them coming to his funeral that randomly was in the papers last week, I think he’s trying to secure that for himself. He knows that William will brief the press about everything horrible happening from the institution towards the Sussexes, and put it on him once he’s gone. And Camilla will only be able to do so much. They’re all so manipulative that you have to remember that stories that come out about Williams feelings or Charles’s feelings doesn’t necessarily always have to originate with them or their staff.
Charles would not have photo ops with the Sussex children he made it clear how he feels about them. And not sure how Meghan and harry would trust Charles. Charles would have to apologize and he believes he’s never wrong
Not very secret then, was it? They expect us to believe this rubbish?
Somebody at BP finally got through to Charles that Brand Windsor is trash because how he, Camilla, William and Kate treated Harry and Meghan. Coming after Archie and Lili about their titles and styles was a bridge too far because now the Windsors are targeting half AMERICAN legitimate royal children who are in the line of succession to the Britsh throne. They may be a fear the House of Windsor will be permanently damaged in the US, no matter who is in the White House. So Operation Clean Up on Aisle 4 begins, although VERY late. I think they are negoitiating IG27 appearances by the BRF. Charles is there at head of state; William will have to be there as the heir and future commander in chief of UK’s armed forces, Kate, Camilla and Sophie have unearned military titles so they may so up; but Meghan is the First Lady of Invictus so she outranks them on that field. Meghan doesn’t have to mix with those witches but you bet Charles doesn’t the press covering how they are mean girls to Meghan at IG.They may be told to stay home. Andrew there, no way.
The funeral arrangements may be covered in these talks, even having Archie and Lili as HRH but I don’t see William honoring those terms. The Fail is reporting William was left out of the loop in the talks.
On the contrary. The Fail is now reporting this: “The secret peace summit held between Prince Harry and King Charles’ senior aides would ‘never’ have happened without the ‘support and understanding’ of Prince William, royal experts have claimed.” It’s laughable.
Charles is king. He doesn’t need to address the feelings of his eldest son. He placed them to the side of the welcome tent when the Macrons visited. If Charles wants to reconcile with Harry, he will do it regardless of what William thinks.
The only person who would prevent him would be Camilla.
LOL. And I am skeptical of that. I lean towards the idea that William had no idea until those pictures were released. And that Charles knew it would infuriate the incandescent one. To the point that he took his whole fam, minus one, to Wimbledon. Oh what, I’m supposed to believe they were all always going to go? Maybe. But since they don’t announce anything till the last second, who’s to really say?
The Wail and the truth are strangers to each other.
I don’t think impending death would cause Chuck to soften his stance on the Sussex family. Strange times are afoot. Should be interesting.
It might. We’ll probably never know how much William and Camilla stirred the pot, while Charles shifted from callous disregard to more active acrimony. Maybe Charles has been taking stock/ listening to wise advice/ gaining a renewed understanding of King Lear and realized that there are damaged relationships that he genuinely wants to address in some way before he is ill enough to be in a position where William calls all the shots.
Fair enough. And accurate. But Charles does have an ego and wants to be seen as some sort of great being. So maybe he’s concerned about that and the fact that tit sticks in William’s craw is possibly an added bonus for Charles. I get the feel that him and William are not doing well. His son couldn’t even wear a certain type of clothes at the state dinner.
It would appear that charles’ time as the actual official king won’t be very long and since there’s almost zero accomplishments to show for his reign, and some of the few good things he did as Prince are about to be completely overshadowed by post death Rottweiler drama ( because there certainly will be some no matter what he put in place) and his useless paperweight of an heir, he’s trying to burnish his image and figuring people will only remember the end. ( after all the royal family, even the quasi sainted QE2 were really boring in the sixties and seventies but that’s all glossed over when the Queen died) So yes, Invictus family picture if he lasts that long or if nothing else, this meeting so it can look like he made an effort. He’s not going to inconvenience himself by going to Montecito or really put in a lot of effort at all. Just a gesture that will, if the reconciliation doesn’t happen, be endlessly rewritten as his heroic olive branch to ungrateful Sussexes.
So it seems to me that if they sat outside for 10 minutes and then moved indoors, they wanted to be seen sitting out there. And I doubt that the Sussex team would do that if they didn’t have the OK from H&M, so both sides wanted to be seen at least making an effort for come to the table. That makes sense, it looks good for both sides. I agree with the theory that this is about Invictus in Birmingham.
I think this meeting was related to the upcoming IG27, and had nothing to do with Harry wanting reconciliation with his father. Here’s my take:
1) Tobyn Andreae is 100% a Daily Fail informant: he’s the former deputy editor of the Daily Fail, who was appointed by C&C as their new communications director when Charles became king. Hence we can safely assume that this story was leaked by this BP communications guy to his former co-editor at the Daily Fail. Also, that’s why there’s been a constant stream of “exclusives” coming from Buckinham Palace to the Daily Fail, since Charles became king.
2.) Using logic: Harry hates the Daily Fail (e.g., the numerous past lawsuits between Him, Meghan and The Fail, and this upcoming phone hacking lawsuit in January 2026). He would never willingly offer access to the Daily Fail on a silver platter through Andreae—let alone on such an “explosive/exploitative topic” as “reconciliation with his father”. Harry and his Comms team know fully well who his father’s head of Comms man is, and what it would mean, from a PR perspective, if this guy were involved in these kinds of conversations (as we’ve already seen the proof reg. this very meeting, pap photos included): leaking and deliberate distortion of facts and events, to Charles’s advantage.
So no, this meeting wasn’t about reconciling things with Charles. I think it was more likely about the politics surrounding the upcoming IG27; that is, security, (press access) and royal attendance. For instance:
1) Charles’s presence at the event (if he’s still around). It would look very bad on him, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and for the relationship between the monarchy and the veterans’ community (he skipped the 10th anniversary of the IG – which was a bad look on him – the community (privately) condemned the entire royal family’s ignoring/no-show).
2) Security/royal protection: also, the meeting was likely about matters related to Prince Harry’s (and Meghan’s) security during the 2027 Invictus Games. He is/they are absolutely not safe in the UK without Med-backed security. If he doesn’t get it, Harry won’t attend (,or just briefly go by himself).
4) Another factor that makes it more likely that this meeting wasn’t about reconciliation, rather about the upcoming IG27 is this:
Liam Maguire is NOT employed by Harry and Meghan, but by the Invictus Foundation. He has been spotted/photographed with Harry at the games for years, notably at the IG Australia in 2018, when Harry and Meghan were at their Oceania Tour. The Fail is lying about who is employing this guy.
So, again using logic – why would Meredith take Maguire, an Invictus business contact, to a private meeting about a private royal family matter (, if that were the case)? It makes no sense. I think that a meeting on behave of Prince Harry, and Charles reg. family matters, would more likely be arranged with Charles’ Private Secretary at the helm, rather than with his Comms/PR-people.
Note:
And by the way, didn’t the same Daily Fail reported a few weeks ago that H&M had fired all their UK-based PR people? So how come they’re now launching Maguire as a ‘member of Harry’s British PR team’?
All excellent points.
This makes very good sense. I think that in this case, Ms. Maines may have been there with the Invictus representative to point out to the royals who are apparently attempting to hijack an event meant to cast a spotlight on actual injured veterans and use it for PR purposes – to attempt to rehabilitate the tarnished Windsor brand in other countries – should stand down and find another route. It’s unbelievably craven of them and I actually gasped when that story about BP’s aides planning for this to happen “during Invictus”.
There is ZERO reason why any “reconciliation” between Harry and Charles needs to be linked to Invictus. Zero. So I can see Harry ensuring that his representative (and the Invictus representative) makes that crystal clear.
The UK media are harping on Invictus because they know that this is perhaps the only place where they would have been likely to get a proper glimpse of the Sussex children. And the Windsors want the photo-ops as much as the media do at this point.
I actually thought Macguire had been let go? Not sure why I thought that. Bc the tabloids said lol, idk?
Charles absolutely knows that William and Kate will run the monarchy into the ground once he’s gone. It’s not just that they’re lazy, it’s that they have absolutely zero interest in expanding their knowledge to take on the roles of King and QC. They love all the perqs but they both should be applying themselves judiciously to learning new languages (Welsh and French come to mind), diplomatic relations, history, public speaking, ANYTHING to make them look worthy of the work they SHOULD be doing but haved dug in their heels and won’t do because it’s so much easier to suck off the public teat. That’s what I think this meeting is initially about. Charles now realizes, far too late, that Harry and Meghan were the only good assets to reinvigorate a stale, out of touch and basically useless monarchy.
It wasn’t secret if y’all were briefed about it.
WTH do we care what she was wearing? And why do only *her* clothes matter?
Yes, Buckingham Palace officials, who must have suggested the place for the meeting and the OUTSIDE drinks, leaked it. Including the nature of the “gift” which was brought to the meeting and what time the participants arrived? I thought private clubs frowned on members tattling to reporters about other members or guests? But this splashy Daily Mail headline about a SECRET meeting has only given Ms. Maines more ammunition to play absolute hardball in any future meetings or discussions. I am pretty certain that part of her streamlining of the Sussexes’ communications strategy and reputation management is to tackle leaks, leakers and any adverse slants to reports coming from “royal sources”. She, together with her bosses, have certainly been paying attention to all the lying claims of Harry “leaking” things which BP and KP actually leaked, so I doubt she would have been surprised to see this. She has now met one of the key players, however (didn’t that man Torbyn Andrae previously work for the Daily Mail?), so she will know exactly how to shut things down from that end.
A secret meeting that The Mail knew about. Who tipped The Mail off? It looks as if the palace still leaks like a sieve. If there are further meetings Harry should have them in Montecito.
As to the reason for the meeting it is all tabloid speculation. I am sure Meghan will never put herself or their children in a position where that family and their minions could abuse them, and Harry knows that. Also Meghan will never give up her independence again and bow to unwritten protocols.
The late Queen hated protocols, I think they are written by the press, created to use against those they wish to criticise. The idea that little girls should wear tights for a summer wedding was crazy.
Important question: Why did the DM hold on to this story until now? They had the photos and knew of the meeting for days now, so why wait to print it until now?
Harry told us about how they do this sort of thing using information for leverage and control ….so what’s going on over there? Thoughts anyone 💭?
This is an important factor. This meeting was on Wednesday but they waited until Sunday to publish it. I suspect Meredith and Liam saw the paps which is why the meeting got moved inside.
The extra time gave the Sussexes time to consider their response. I think this was primarily an Invictus meeting likely to coordinate Charles making an appearance. Unlike William and Kate, his schedule is booked years in advance and 2 years away is not that distant for him to plan.
Isn’t Sunday their highest selling day? It might be it. Harry talked about killing off stories in exchange of another story. This one may have helped the BP to kill a negative story on Charles or Camilla.
So secret the palace flunkey is looking directly at the camera.
I’d like to think they held off on reporting this to ruin Kate’s Wimbledon appearance at BP’s request.
Whatever the meeting was about, I’m glad it was Maines repping H&M. Like Kaiser said, she seems like a ball-buster and she’s not going to take any of the palace’s crap. If those aides expected deference, they were in for a surprise.
This was no peace summit. Charles wants the DM suit dropped in exchange for Frogmore and the built in security that comes with it. Charles and his minions follow the gossip and know what a nasty revenge move it was to evict them. PR and optics and reputation and legacy are his motives.
Harry could just wait until Charles has passed and then take up the lawsuit again. I don’t think though that Harry or his family would ever be safe in the UK. Even with “security”.Too much of the old guard supporting incandescent Willie. Not to mention with what has been revealed about the MET police – I would not trust them go keep the Sussexes safe or to share threat info with the Sussexes security. Lastly – Charles asked other countries to withhold knowledge about credible threats to the Sussexes safety from them and their security team. Any arrangement or reconciliation or gifts he uses to attempt to lure the Sussexes into what he wants are traps or prettily wrapped things filled with cyanide gas.
But surely no other country would want to be responsible for something happening to Harry or his family on their soil by not providing proper security.
Charles can give / promise whatever he wants. When the time comes, Will can take it all way, just like how Charles did to QE2. I don’t think, Harry would go on with that.
Yeah, the Frogmore piece doesn’t make sense to me. Even if the Sussexes trusted Charles to return Frogmore, and even if they wanted it at this point, if Frogmore Cottage is part of the Crown Estates — that will be controlled by William in the foreseeable future — Frogmore Cottage doesn’t seem as though it would be a useful bargaining chip. While Charles may now be realizing how awful his actions against the Sussex family look to the general public, the optics can’t really be mended by offering to give it back. It’s like Charlie Brown and the football: At some point, distrust has been clearly and dearly earned.
That’s the thing. I really think this is about Harry wanting to connect with Charles in some type of way. Being able to go to the uk, possibly with his family a few times before Charles passes. Bc as soon as William is in charge, it will be even worse.
FWIW, here’s a many years-old PR professional’s retired take on it:
1) Well played, Meredith “Texas Hold ‘Em” Maines, she deals another winning hand as always. KP and BP do not have this kind of initiative or professional skill to solve this problem, so she said “Hey guys. Why don’t I fly over, meet with comms staff (not private secretaries, too high level and too resistant to H&M) and we let ourselves be photographed (probably letting Charles and his team tip off the Mail’s photographers for an “exclusive” rather than all the leaking). Drinks on me! We’ve got two years to solve this before Inviticus or Charles’ funeral, let’s clear the mess.”
2) Meredith only acts on behalf of her principals. Harry has made it crystal clear publicly that he wants reconciliation with Charles, but also to solve the security beef to protect Meghan and his family, and pave the way for a great “reconciliation” around Inviticus which will do more to raise awareness than anything he’s done so far. That’s their opening hand. Charles wants to Have A Great Legacy As The Great Peacemaker While Not Pissing Off Camilla Too Much. That’s his opening hand. Plenty to work with there
3) William is totally sidelined, look for the Daily Beast article with “William’s friends” and “sources close to Kate” coming soon! No divorce for sure. He has to build up his profile now if Charles and Harry bury the hatchet, so there will be all kinds of shenanigans from his/her side, while Kate smiles and goes on another holiday
Finally the grownups are in charge. Good luck Harry, and let’s hope Charles takes this last opportunity to be a better human 🤞
Makes a lot of sense to me. I’ll keep a lookout for those “friends/sources” articles.
Awesome points!
Yes, this is the way professionals handle things – I can totally see it. And even if William is seething mad and frothing at the mouth, the PR will be that he’s completely on board. The grown ups will not go through all this trouble just to have William go off the deep end.
I am looking at this very differently. You don’t send a communications rep to deal with issues surrounding security. You send a head of security for that and this meeting was noticeably devoid of anyone who specializes in protection, etc. I’m thinking (or rather hoping) this meeting was more about communication regarding this ongoing one-sided war in the press, and perhaps a (metaphorical) cease-fire from the Charles side. Notice that the lackeys of the biggest (and baldest) beneficiary of the leaks and smears were not invited to the table, because William and KP have no intention of stopping the attacks on Harry and Meghan in the press, and so are not even worth meeting with. This, to me, makes more sense than the meeting being about funeral or security arrangements, the former of which I do not think Harry would send someone else to deal with on his behalf.
TLDR: Communications experts do not specialize in either of those issues; both sides have people on their staff who do. And that is not who either side sent to this meeting.
Well, if I had a pound for every time I solved major executive issues by being “just” a communications rep, talking to other communications reps – because they’re the lowest on the totem pole in any organization, no one respects them or pays attention – I’d be…hmmmm…retired and happy in a sunny place? Just saying..
Back channeling is a thing, and handsomely paid by those who recognize their worth
Nowhere in my comment did I diminish communications professionals, nor did I refer to them as “just” anything—that was your phrasing, not mine. I also never claimed they were the lowest on any sort of totem pole. Everyone at that table is clearly highly placed and respected in their respective fields.
That said, in organizations as large and complex as the royal family or Harry and Meghan’s, it’s standard to employ experts in specific domains—legal, security, communications, etc.—because each area requires a different kind of specialization. So my point was simply this: when three communications leads meet, it’s reasonable to assume the topic at hand is communications-related—particularly around strategy or messaging—not, say, operational security, which would fall under a different area of expertise.
Oh, no insult taken at all! It’s precisely my point: because communications professionals are overlooked, you can get things done that higher level titled executives can’t. Think intelligence community. We’re like spies. That’s a big part of the brief. Bonus points for communications being a “female” job. It’s all stealth! No one cares, it’s “just” communications! And women do it! NOTHING TO SEE HERE.
and no, amongst communications professionals, especially top level ones like Meredith clearly is, her portfolio can include absolutely any and all subjects. A proper communications professional worth their salt can manage anything, key point being “manage” which is yes, you do the strategy and negotiations then hand off to the professionals in their fields like security or military or technology or finance or legal or whatever. But you are the fulcrum, and you serve your CEO/principals, know what is and what is not your skillset and when to call in your team.
I see what you’re saying now, Lady Esther. And you make some excellent points! By the way (in reference to your earlier, standalone comment): William has already begun to insert himself into this meeting, via his sources. He is so damn predictable. Anyway, thanks for the informative posts. Have a lovely Sunday!
You too @Resa! What a great exchange of views on this sunny Sunday, thank you 😍
Something has to0 be sorted before Birmingham, otherwise we could have a games without H and M
I think King Snubby is more ill than we know. I wouldn’t be surprised if Billy Idle becomes Regent by the end of the year. This could be about the funeral. Who knows? I know that if this is the case, H&M will do what’s best for them. I hope they keep the children out of it, but that’s their decision.
A few things that strike me immediately:
1.) Charles wants this summit to be widely known. Likely something that both sides agreed to, which is why both sides made efforts to be seen, jovially, together.
2.) This surely was being negotiated for quite some time now; the details, the gift, the carefully choreographed and papped evidence. My guess? Charles is hard launching a reconciliation that the Sussexes, at least, appear open to. He knows what it will do for his own image, and magnanimous king is something he appears to want.
3.) I wonder how aware of these negotiations william and KP offices were; the endless barrage of “I still hate my brother,” makes me believe that KP offices were at least somewhat in the know about it, and William was trying, as always, to publicly bully his father out of it.
4.) As ever (used very intentionally), images from the before times reveal a father and son bond that is quite real. Charles looks onto Harry with pride and esteem, and always has done. I can’t recall him ever gazing at william like this. As much of a narcissist as he seems to be, I would hope that a small, loud little voice in his subconscious misses the prodigal son that he was so comfortable and easy with.
5.) I think a certain someone is going to be very angry about this. I love this for him. He chooses rage, and mostly harms himself with it.
If he,loved harry Charles never would have had harry and his wife and children evicted. He would have gotten to know Archie and Lily. He would not have let the media trash Meghan. Charles does not know what love is.
Charles is, himself, a wounded man.
Society tends to treat narcissist personality disorder with significantly less kindness than other mental disorders due to the massive harm it causes to others.
As a child with my own narcicissistic father, I can assure you it is not easy.
Understanding that your father is flawed, does not completely love himself and therefore, how can he possibly give anyone else the love they deserve, is a life-altering realisation, leading to eventual acceptance and healty coping mechanims. Takes years of therapy.
Seems Harry is on a journey of similar understanding and forgiveness, and it speaks to his strength that he still gives his father space to show affection in the best way he is able.
Hurt people hurt people, as they say. The evidence I see is still a man who loves his son, despite his actions being selfish and hurtful. He admires Harry, possibly inwardly wishes he had his charisma and self-assurance.